Translating swear words: F***ing challenge!

US President Joe Biden speaks at the US Capitol on January 6, 2022, to mark the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol in Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks at the US Capitol on January 6, 2022, to mark the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol in Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

Translating swear words: F***ing challenge!

US President Joe Biden speaks at the US Capitol on January 6, 2022, to mark the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol in Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

Washington D.C.: It’s January 4, 2022 and an interview Emmanuel Macron has given to the Le Parisien daily is making waves. He’s decided to “emmerder” those who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19. It’s not exactly a word you’d expect coming out of a president’s mouth, but more to-the-point for AFP’s anglophone journalists, how do you translate it?
The first story that drops on the wires on this full-frontal attack on anti-vaxxers uses the word “hassle.” But that’s soon discarded as too weak. In the newsroom, journalists fire off other suggestions like “f*** them over” or “make their life shit.” The chief editor’s office finally settles on the verb “piss off.”
It’s much the same debate among correspondents writing for AFP’s Spanish wire. “Molestar”, which means to disturb, is seen as too weak and crucially doesn’t convey the crudeness of a word that stems from the word “merde”.
“Joder” might be a good fit but it doesn’t mean the same thing in Spain, where it can be used to say “f***” and “hassle”, and Argentina where it isn’t as strong and merely equates to “hassle.”
In the end, they decide to use “fastidiar.” They aren’t completely happy with that, however, and add a paragraph explaining Macron used the French word “emmerder” which can also be translated as “molestar”, “joder”, “complicar la vida.”
Some 20 days later in Washington, a similar lively debate erupts in the AFP newsroom after a particularly colorful side-remark by President Joe Biden. Irritated by a Fox News reporter’s question, he utters “what a stupid son of a bitch” on the sidelines of a roundtable at the White House.
Who hasn’t heard that expression, immortalized in countless films? But what is its French equivalent? On hand in the newsroom are journalists whose mother tongue is English or French, and they’re divided.
Some think it should have as literal a translation as possible in the form of “fils de pute” — literally “son of a whore.” But others feel that “fils de pute” is way stronger in French than “son of a bitch” is in English.
Usually, the first reflex of journalists working in different languages is to check the dictionary, but that doesn’t always work. Often, the solution is to ask what that person would realistically have said in another language, under the same circumstances.
So what exactly was the context under which Biden uttered those fateful words? Peter Doocy, the Fox News correspondent, has regular jousts with officials in Biden’s administration, including with the president himself. It’s nothing new.

This particular exchange wasn’t acrimonious. Doocy lobbed his question on inflation across the table as reporters were leaving the room. Biden muttered the words under his breath in a way that didn’t appear particularly virulent — although that doesn’t excuse the insult.
He also used “stupid” and “what a” instead of just coming out with “son of a bitch.” Did that strengthen the assertion or mitigate it? In the end, AFP settles on “espèce de connard.”
These debates show just how hard it is to find the right translation for swear words, insults and other jaw-dropping expressions that reflects exactly the coarseness and level of animosity expressed by the person who uttered them.
And transliterations are also a problem. Rita Daou, head of AFP’s Arabic-language services, recalls the headache caused by the surname of France’s former prime minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, when he first came to power in 2012. The problem? In French, the “l” and the “t” in Ayrault are silent, but that literally means “his dick” in Arabic.


Much debate ensued but AFP decided to write it as it is pronounced in French, despite the dodgy double meaning that had more than one Arabic newsreader in stitches.
That decision didn’t last long. A tad embarrassed, France’s foreign ministry quickly published a statement saying that in Arabic, the premier’s surname should be written and pronounced using the “l” and the “t.”
Any chat about translation challenges would not be complete without Donald Trump’s notorious tirades. It has to be said that journalists puzzling over Biden’s insult in January in Washington had ample back experience.
Has anyone forgotten the infamous video unearthed in 2016 where Donald Trump boasted he could grope women with impunity, including “grab ‘em by the pussy”?
So misogynistic and crude was the sentence that AFP in French initially decided not to use it and merely described Trump as uttering “un mot très cru pour le sexe féminin” (a very crude word used to describe female genitalia).
But in an update on the story, the expression was translated literally into French. And it didn’t end there, far from it. “Crooked Hillary”, “Crazy Bernie”, “Sleazebag”, “Slimeball”, “Horseface”... There was much head-scratching over the years.

Topics: Swear words journalism

Saudi Arabia to launch first news radio station on Sunday

Saudi Arabia to launch first news radio station on Sunday
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to launch first news radio station on Sunday

Saudi Arabia to launch first news radio station on Sunday
  • Al-Ekhbariya Radio will be initially broadcast via the FM wave in three regions: Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Broadcasting Authority announced that it will launch the first news radio station in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 13 to coincide with World Radio Day.

The station will be the radio branch of the state TV Al-Ekhbariya channel, and the move aims to help the SBA focus on local content and move toward specialization.

Mohammed Al-Harithi, SBA CEO, said that the launch is part of the authority’s strategy toward distributing media discourse across all platforms and shifting toward specialized media to meet the needs of segments of Saudi society.

He added that the interest in launching the station comes as the Kingdom witnesses rapid changes at all levels, creating an urgent need to provide new political and economic information to the public.

Al-Ekhbariya Radio will be initially broadcast via the FM wave in three regions: Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

It will feature updated bulletins, news briefs and stories covering a variety of societal issues, and the most prominent international developments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia radio broadcasting World Radio Day Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA)

Banned in Kuwait and Lebanon, Saudis enjoy ‘Death on the Nile’ at the Kingdom’s recently opened cinemas

This isn’t the first time that Gadot, who went through the mandatory Israeli Defence Forces military training, or films starring Israelis or directed by Israelis, gets banned in some Arab countries. (Screenshot)
This isn’t the first time that Gadot, who went through the mandatory Israeli Defence Forces military training, or films starring Israelis or directed by Israelis, gets banned in some Arab countries. (Screenshot)
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

Banned in Kuwait and Lebanon, Saudis enjoy ‘Death on the Nile’ at the Kingdom’s recently opened cinemas

This isn’t the first time that Gadot, who went through the mandatory Israeli Defence Forces military training, or films starring Israelis or directed by Israelis, gets banned in some Arab countries. (Screenshot)
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: As several countries in the Arab world like Lebanon and Kuwait took measures to ban ‘Death on the Nile’ for starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Saudis got to line up for the film in their newly opened, minted cinemas.

This isn’t the first time that Gadot, who went through the mandatory Israeli Defence Forces military training, or films starring Israelis or directed by Israelis, gets banned in some Arab countries, specifically those with close ties to Iran. 

“Wonder Woman,” “The Post,” and “Schindler’s List” are among the more famous movies that people have been prevented from seeing.

'Death on the Nile' Showtimes in Saudi Arabia. (Screenshot)

“The fact of the matter is that if you have a problem with the content of a movie, the actor or actress leading it or anything pertaining to it. Simply don’t go watch it. Call for a boycott, but you sure as hell have no right in making sure no one else gets to watch it too,” blogger Elie Fares said when “The Post” was banned.

While Saudi Arabia has no diplomatic ties with Israel, and consistently condemns its aggression on Palestinian soil and throughout its war in Gaza, the Kingdom differentiates between what is seen as a fun film or a work of art and what Hezbollah loyalists decry as Israeli propaganda and ways the IDF gets funded.

“Let’s face it, ‘Death on the Nile’ may be banned by Hizballah authorities in Lebanon, but it will soon be the most popular streamed or downloaded movie in all of Lebanon,” tweeted reporter and analyst Oubai Shahbandar.

 

 

The whodunnit classic — adapted from one of Agatha Christie’s most popular books — was directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars himself, Armie Hammer, and Gadot among others.

According to Kuwait’s Al-Qabas newspaper, the decision was taken following demands on social media for the film to be banned.

Social media users pointed to Gadot’s praise of the Israeli army and her criticism of Hamas during the 2014 war in Gaza.

Topics: Kuwait Lebanon Saudi Arabia

Jury weighs if New York Times defamed Sarah Palin or made ‘honest mistake’

Jury weighs if New York Times defamed Sarah Palin or made ‘honest mistake’
Updated 12 February 2022
Reuters

Jury weighs if New York Times defamed Sarah Palin or made ‘honest mistake’

Jury weighs if New York Times defamed Sarah Palin or made ‘honest mistake’
  • NYT has been accused of falsely associating Palin in a 2017 editorial with a mass murder
  • Times lawyer saud the editorial amounted to an “honest mistake” and was not meant as a “political hit piece”
Updated 12 February 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Jurors began considering whether to hold the New York Times liable for defaming Sarah Palin, after her lawyer on Friday accused the newspaper of falsely associating her in a 2017 editorial with a mass murder, a link that a Times lawyer called an honest mistake.
In his closing argument in federal court in Manhattan, Palin’s lawyer Kenneth Turkel said the Times and its former editorial page editor, James Bennet, turned a “blind eye” to the facts as it smeared the reputation of Palin, a former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican US vice presidential candidate.
“The Times resurrected a horrific, false accusation (that) in its simplest form accused Governor Palin of inciting the murder of six people,” he said. “She’s got thick skin. This one crossed the line.”
In response, Times lawyer David Axelrod said the editorial amounted to an “honest mistake” and was not meant as a “political hit piece.”
He also said Palin did not show it harmed her reputation, citing her continued public appearances after it was published.
“The criticism was of the New York Times for messing something up,” Axelrod said. “You saw no evidence that anyone criticized Governor Palin for what was written in the editorial. None, zip, zilch.”

In this file photo taken on Feb. 3, 2022, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin arrives at a federal court in Manhattan to resume a case against the New York Times. (Getty Images/ AFP) 

He also urged jurors to consider the need for a robust press to cover news and express opinion, citing protections afforded by the First Amendment to the US Constitution.
“The First Amendment is so important that honest mistakes do not create liability,” he said. “The evidence does not support branding him (Bennet) with a scarlet ‘D’ for defamation for the rest of his life.”
Jurors will resume deliberations on Monday, after meeting for 2-1/4 hours on Friday. The trial has lasted seven days.
First Amendment experts are closely watching Palin’s case, which touches on longstanding protections for US news media against defamation claims by public figures.
Jurors must decide whether Palin proved with clear and convincing evidence that the Times and Bennet acted with “actual malice,” meaning they knew the editorial was false or had reckless disregard for the truth.
The “actual malice” standard came from New York Times v. Sullivan, a landmark 1964 US Supreme Court decision.
Palin has signaled she will challenge that standard on appeal if she loses. She is seeking unspecified compensatory damages from the Times, and cannot obtain punitive damages.

Correcting a link
The lawsuit concerns “America’s Lethal Politics,” a June 14, 2017, editorial addressing gun control and lamenting the deterioration of political discourse.
It incorrectly linked Palin to the January 2011 shooting in a Tucson, Arizona, parking lot where six people were killed and then-Democratic US Representative Gabby Giffords was seriously wounded.
The editorial was written after a shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, where Republican US Representative Steve Scalize was among the wounded.
Bennet inserted language that drew an incorrect connection between the Giffords shooting and a map circulated by Palin’s political action committee that the editorial said placed 20 Democrats, including Giffords, under crosshairs.
“The link to political incitement was clear,” the editorial said. It was corrected the following morning, and Bennet testified during the trial that he never intended to blame Palin or her political action committee.
In her own testimony, Palin spoke about being a mother and grandmother still living in her Wasilla, Alaska, hometown, likening herself to the biblical underdog David against the Times’ Goliath.
She said the editorial left her feeling “powerless” and “mortified,” upset her sleep, and caused people to think less of her.
But while Palin’s public profile has long been lower than in 2008, she failed to offer specific examples of how the editorial hurt her reputation or caused her harm.
Turkel said none of that excused the Times.
“All they had to do is care the slightest bit,” he said in his closing argument. “All they had to do is dislike her a little less, and we’re not sitting here today.”

Topics: Sara Palin New York Times

Taliban free detained UNHCR staff, 2 foreign journalists

Taliban fighters walk at the frozen Qargha Lake, near Kabul, Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP)
Taliban fighters walk at the frozen Qargha Lake, near Kabul, Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP)
Updated 12 February 2022
AP

Taliban free detained UNHCR staff, 2 foreign journalists

Taliban fighters walk at the frozen Qargha Lake, near Kabul, Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP)
  • The development in Kabul comes as President Joe Biden signed an executive order that promised $3.5 billion — out of $7 billion of Afghanistan’s assets frozen in the United States — would be given to families of America’s 9/11 victims
Updated 12 February 2022
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: The Taliban released two foreign journalists working with the UN refugee agency and several of the aid organization’s Afghan staff on Friday, UNHCR said, hours after news broke about their detentions in the capital, Kabul.
The announcement followed a tweet by the Taliban-appointed deputy minister of culture and information, Zabihullah Mujahid, who said they were detained because they didn’t have documents that properly identified them as UNHCR. Mujahid said they were freed after their identities were confirmed.
“We are relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with UNHCR, and the Afghan nationals working with them,” the Geneva-based organization said in a brief two-sentence statement. “We are grateful to all who expressed concern and offered help. We remain committed to the people of Afghanistan.”
The development in Kabul comes as President Joe Biden signed an executive order that promised $3.5 billion — out of $7 billion of Afghanistan’s assets frozen in the United States — would be given to families of America’s 9/11 victims. The other $3.5 billion would be freed for Afghan aid. The order would allow US financial institutions to facilitate access to the money by humanitarian groups, which would then give it directly to the Afghan people.
One of the detained foreign journalists was Andrew North, a former British Broadcasting Corporation journalist who has worked extensively in Afghanistan. His wife, Natalia Antelava had earlier issued a plea on Twitter for his release.
“Andrew was in Kabul working for the UNHCR @Refugees trying to help the people of Afghanistan,” Antelava said. “We are extremely concerned for his safety & call on anyone with influence to help secure his release.”
The Committee to Protect Journalist had also condemned the detentions and called for the immediate release of the journalists.
“The Taliban must immediately release Andrew North and all other journalists held for their work, and cease harassing and detaining members of the press,” the CPJ statement said, noting they were detained on Tuesday.
The Taliban swept over Afghanistan, capturing Kabul and much of the country in mid-August, as US and NATO troops were in the final, chaotic weeks of their pullout following the 20-year intervention.
“The Taliban’s detention of two journalists on assignment with the UN refugee agency is a sad reflection of the overall decline of press freedom and increasing attacks on journalists under Taliban rule,” Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator, said in Washington.
Also released on Friday was Parvaneh Ibrahimkhel, a women’s rights activist detained more than two weeks ago. She spoke to local TOLO TV to confirm that she was free but few other details were immediately available. The international community had also demanded her freedom, as well as that of four other women activists.
Since taking control, the Taliban have imposed widespread restrictions, many of them directed at women. Women have been banned from many jobs, outside the health and education field, their access to education has been restricted beyond sixth grade and they have been ordered to wear the Islamic headscarf, or hijab. The Taliban have, however, stopped short of imposing the burqa, which was compulsory when they previously ruled Afghanistan in the 1990s.
Universities for women have also begun to re-open and Taliban have promised girls would be allowed to resume their education beyond grade 6 after the Afghan New Year at the end of March.
In January, the Taliban stormed the Kabul home of activist Tamana Zaryabi Paryani who was among about 25 women who took part in an anti-Taliban protest a few days earlier against the hijab. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Paryani was also being released, but there have been international demands for her freedom as well.
The international community has been wary of officially recognizing Afghanistan’s new rulers, concerned the Taliban would impose the same harsh rule as they did when they were in power the first time.
In the wake of the takeover, international funding was suspended and billions of dollars in Afghanistan’s assets abroad, mostly in the US, were frozen and financial aid to the government was largely halted, pushing the Afghan economy further into a tailspin.

Topics: UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

US editors call for the release of Indian journalist

Fahad Shah, right, editor-in-chief of Kashmir Walla, works on his computer inside the newsroom at his office in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP)
Fahad Shah, right, editor-in-chief of Kashmir Walla, works on his computer inside the newsroom at his office in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP)
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

US editors call for the release of Indian journalist

Fahad Shah, right, editor-in-chief of Kashmir Walla, works on his computer inside the newsroom at his office in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP)
  • The two nuclear-armed neighbors have clashed over the territory, and more than 50,000 people died in a revolt that erupted in 1989, according to official figures
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Two editors of leading US foreign affairs magazines released a joint statement on Friday calling for the release of prominent Indian journalist Fahad Shah, who was arrested last week in Kashmir.

Shah, editor-in-chief of the local news portal Kashmir Walla, was arrested last Friday after being summoned for questioning in the southern district of Pulwama over coverage of a police raid in late January that left four people dead.

“Fahad Shah, an award-winning journalist and editor –and a contributor to our publications – was arrested in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir last Friday,” said the statement by Ravi Agrawal and Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, editors of Foreign Policy and Foreign Affairs, respectively. “A free press is essential to democracy; using law enforcement to silence journalists is a dangerous abuse of power.

“We urge the authorities in Kashmir to release Shah and to allow journalists in the territory to work freely without being subject to harassment.”

Police said in a statement last week that Shah was arrested for uploading “anti-national content” and had “criminal intention” to create fear among the public. Authorities also said the content amounted to “glorifying terrorist activities.”

Shah’s arrest comes a month after Sajad Gul, a Kashmir Walla contributor, was arrested over social media posts.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, with both countries claiming the territory in full. The two nuclear-armed neighbors have clashed over the territory, and more than 50,000 people died in a revolt that erupted in 1989, according to official figures. Human rights and separatists put the toll at double that figure.

The media has always been tightly controlled in Indian-administered Kashmir, but its predicament has worsened since 2019. In the past two years alone, journalists in the scenic Himalayan valley have been threatened by militants, blinded by pellet guns fired by security forces, and murdered by unknown assailants.

Topics: Indian journalist Fahad Shah Kashmir India

