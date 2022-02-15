Where We Are Going Today: Red Chilli Ar Rabwah

If you are planning a unique dining experience this Valentine’s Day, choose Red Chilli Ar Rabwah, famous for its unique fusion of Arab and Indian food — a perfect choice to make this lovely time of year memorable.
The sophisticated venue has set the scene for a romantic dinner experience with a swoon-worthy menu of masterpieces, starting with a glass of its Valentine’s Day signature drink: Love at First Sight.
On this special occasion, Red Chilli’s three-course feast has been assembled to deliver flavor fireworks. The menu features appetizers such as the keema kulcha — bread pockets filled with minced meat and served on a bed of mint sauce — crispy chili potatoes, chicken samosas stuffed with a cheese mixture and chicken quesadillas.
Guests can enjoy a wide range of mains to choose from, including delicious butter chicken, Malai croquettes, chicken tikka masala and Goan prawn curry. End the celebration on a sweet note with Red Chilli’s New York cheesecake with berry compote, perfect for sharing with your loved one.
180 Italian firms take part in Mideast’s largest food fair
Gulfood taking place in Dubai until Feb. 17 with participation of over 4,000 companies from 120 countries
“Italy intends to bring innovation to Arab markets,” envoy tells news conference attended by Arab News
Updated 14 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà
ROME: Some 180 Italian food and beverage companies are taking part in Gulfood 2022, considered the largest food fair in the Middle East.
Its 27th edition was opened in Dubai on Sunday by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, and will continue until Feb. 17. Over 4,000 companies from 120 countries are taking part.
“Italy intends to bring Italian innovation, especially in products, to Arab markets,” Nicola Lener, ambassador to the UAE, said at a news conference attended by Arab News.
Most of the Italian exhibitors at Gulfood 2022 specialize in organic food and beverage production. “Organic food has a close connection with health, sustainability and long-term value creation for the sector,” said Lener.
“Italian companies have adapted to this new trend, making it an important part of the value of the food industry as a whole. This will make Italian food even more appreciated.”
The global organic food sector was worth $200 billion worldwide in 2020. Italy’s production rose 11 percent in 2021 from the previous year, making it one of the leading countries in the world in terms of organic food.
Exports of Italian organic food have increased 156 percent in the last decade, making the country the second-top exporter of such products.
“I believe our presence in this international exhibition presence will bear fruit for our national food system, and will also be a showcase for possible innovation in this sector,” said Lener, adding that Italy is among the countries with the largest number of exhibitors at the fair.
“The Arab world is expressing growing demand for organic products, and all the importers we’ve been in touch with tell us they’re looking for more Italian companies that produce this type of food. We already have so many of them, even more than the 180 presently exhibiting at Gulfood 2022.”
The cafe offers another Portuguese dessert called the pillow filled with almonds
Updated 14 February 2022
Nada Hameed
Lisboa, Nata & Cafe is a newly opened cafe in Jeddah that specializes in the famous Portuguese pastry, pastel de nata.
The name of the cafe fuses the Portuguese capital, Lisboa, with the traditional dessert.
The recipe for nata, the custard-like filling of the pastry, is more than 200 years old, and contains egg yolks, flour, butter and sugar. The crunchy exterior is a fine puff pastry. Many Portuguese towns and cities features regional dessert varieities, but pastel de nata can be found across the country.
The cafe also offers another Portuguese dessert called the pillow filled with almonds. There is also a Portuguese croissant, a mix between a classical French croissant and a brioche pastry.
Located on Prince Saud Al-Faisal Street, Al-Khalidiyyah district. For more information visit the cafe’s Instagram account @lisboa.ksa.
Experts discuss importance of exercise, creativity, mental well-being at Riyadh conference
The conference agenda concentrated on food and nutrition, exercise, injury prevention, and mind-body connection with industry experts delivering a series of talks
Updated 11 February 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The second Lifestyle Enhancement Conference concluded on Friday in Riyadh with the focus on the importance of exercise, creativity, and mental well-being.
Staged in the city’s King Abdullah Financial District, the event was organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation, a community sport and wellness body that aims to promote healthy living in the Kingdom and provide access to physical activities for every citizen.
The conference agenda concentrated on food and nutrition, exercise, injury prevention, and mind-body connection with industry experts delivering a series of talks alongside workshops, activations, and workout classes.
Held over two days under the title “The State of Wellness,” the gathering focused on whole-system wellness, the importance of exercise, creativity, and mental well-being, and the promotion of healthy living.
Opened in the presence of Saudi Deputy Minister of Sport Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qadi, the conference brought together globally renowned experts on healthcare, wellness, medicine, and alternative therapies to discuss some of the most pressing issues currently faced people, and highlight the importance of healthy choices, nutrition, and physical activity to help prevent obesity and diseases such as diabetes.
HIGHLIGHT
Dr. Cyrus Khambatta spoke about type one diabetes and how it could be controlled through a careful diet, recommending a step-by-step approach to nutrition starting with breakfast.
Another expert, Dr. Scott Stoll, discussed extending life and preventing non-communicable diseases, while interventional cardiologist Dr. Columbus Batiste addressed the conference about the importance of raising awareness on the prevention of heart disease, and how food could be a key factor in affecting health.
Dr. James Loomis told delegates about the importance of exercise and its science-backed benefits in improving overall health and reducing the risk of diabetes.
Discussions also included key trends, new technologies, and consumer shifts shaping the industry, as well as promoting active lifestyles and driving conversations about health and fitness.
Prior to the conference, Saudi Sports for All Federation president, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, said: “We are excited to stage the Lifestyle Enhancement Conference in Riyadh, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone from all walks of life to the event.
“This year, we are taking the approach of holistic health and wellness; all around healthy living will be part of the agenda through our program of discussions, workshops, and on-ground activations.
“More people across Saudi Arabia are enjoying an increasingly active lifestyle, helping to improve the nation’s well-being, both in body and mind. This conference not only honors this tremendous effort, but it also helps to build even greater momentum; giving individuals, communities, and organizations even more information, guidance, and motivation to live an active and healthy life,” Prince Khaled added.
“I am very excited to share the stage with Dr. Rupy Aujla and have a chat about altering traditional recipes for the modern and health-conscious table,” she told Arab News.
“Cooking has always been a nostalgic process of connecting with my roots and a creative outlet to develop new and modern recipes that makes cooking accessible,” added the entrepreneur and social media influencer.
The “Cooking with Zahra” author’s culinary journey started with her online blog in 2010 and soon after she presented her own cooking shows on MBC3 and hosted the fourth season of food and travel documentary “Maggi Diaries” on MBC1.
As a third culture kid, Abdalla said she always struggled to find her identity.
“I was born in London, raised in Vancouver, and lived in Riyadh, Khartoum, Athens, and London. I was neither Eastern nor Western, and I was neither very traditional nor too modern. I always liked living on the fence, in the middle, of all the different polarities.
“The recipes that I share are a celebration of this value system. It truly is a celebration of and respect for tradition and modernity, as well as Eastern and Western culture and food,” she added.
Abdalla’s cookbook is a collection of some of her favorite recipes. But her most-liked dish is her one pot saffron chicken and freekeh.
She said: “I love this recipe because I truly feel like it most represents me. I am half Iranian, my husband is Jordanian, and the flavors and ingredients of this recipe is a marriage of both cultures. In essence it is a traditional recipe prepared in a modern and simple way.”
Abdalla pointed out that food was a wonderful medium “to reminisce on heart-warming memories.”
The culinary world has always been an important aspect of her life. Certain scents, flavors, recipes, and traditions give her comforting and nostalgic memories. “Food is also an expression of love,” she added.
“I would love to see more regional cookbook authors celebrated both regionally and internationally. There are many inspiring and talented chefs and cooks that don’t have the necessary platform to publish their work. It is very rare to meet a regional cookbook author that is not self-published. The investment to write a book can be quite expensive and therefore limiting.”
She said upcoming chefs had to believe in themselves. “Consistency is key in everything you do, because through the process of trial and error and multiple rounds of edits your masterpiece gradually forms.”
DUBAI: Saudi cook Mona Alomari has been announced as the winner of Saudia Chef season 1, beating two other finalists to take home the coveted title and $2,665 (10,000 SAR) prize.
The program, which launched on Jan. 3, 2022, is a culinary competition that showcases the gastronomic skills of talented chefs from all over the Kingdom.
The four-episode competition was separated into three portions in which three contestants were judged by a panel of professional chefs. The winning contestant of each episode qualified for the final round in the fourth episode, where the three finalists battled it out for the title of “Chef of Saudi Arabia.”
Ultimately, Alomari wowed the judges by dishing out creative meals that won over the panel.
The show is part of food company SADAFCO’s efforts to introduce the latest innovations in the food and culinary sector in Saudi Arabia.
The company expressed a desire to continue releasing more programs of “Saudia Chef” as the first season had revealed so much creativity and talent.
In a press statement ahead of the show’s launch, Wajdi Badawi, marketing manager, SADAFCO, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to launch this initiative and connect with the younger audiences. We have many incredible hidden chefs and talents all around the Kingdom. As a household brand that is deeply connected to local culture, discovering, enabling and promoting budding young chefs is of significant importance to us. We wish all the participating contestants the best of luck and are excited to discover the next Chef of Saudi Arabia.”