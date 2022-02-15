Investment firm Amanat’s profit soars to $76.4m on strong healthcare portfolio

RIYADH: Saudi stocks rebounded on Monday in line with oil prices.
TASI soared 1.46 percent to 12,204, and the parallel Nomu market gained 1.23 percent to 25,105.
With TASI leading the gains, Gulf Cooperation Council stock exchanges saw a mixed performance on Monday.
Indexes of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Kuwait advanced 1.2, 0.4, and 0.6 percent, respectively.
Elsewhere, Dubai’s DFMGI and Egypt’s EGX30 slid 0.3 percent, and Bahrain’s index BAX dropped 1 percent. Oman bourse ended flat.
UAE-based developer DAMAC Properties will stop trading on the Dubai Financial Market starting Feb. 15, according to a company statement.
Saudi Capital Market Authority will fine Muhamad bin Nasser bin Sa’ad Aldahi an amount of SR70,000 ($18,650) for dealing on the Saudi stock exchange without obtaining a license.
In energy trading, Brent crude hovered near $86 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI hit $94.88 a barrel as of 8:38 a.m. Saudi time.
Stock news
Saudi Steel Pipe Co. was awarded a deal worth SR80.6 million for the supply of oil and gas steel pipes to oil giant Aramco.
Shares in East Pipes surged by more than 6 percent as they debuted on the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.
Herfy Food Services received a letter from a shareholder owning over a 5 percent stake requesting to conduct a general assembly meeting and vote on board member dismissal.
Saudi petrochemical firm Sipchem announced scheduled maintenance of two affiliate plants – Al WAHA and SAMAPCO – for four weeks starting Feb. 14.
Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance has announced the appointment of Patrick Thiels as a board member to replace Herve Gloaguen who has recently resigned.
Shareholders of Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. approved redirecting the SR47 million allocated for real estate business acquisitions to feed the company’s operational and investment activities.
Dur Hospitality Co. is preparing a list of claims to be submitted to the Banking Disputes Committee to nullify treasury product contracts with one of the financial institutions operating in Saudi Arabia.
Calendar
Feb. 15, 2022
Tibbiyah, formally known as Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., will start IPO individual investors’ subscription
Feb. 16, 2022
Digital security firm Elm Co. will list on TASI
Feb. 17, 2022
End of Tibbiyah’s IPO individual investors’ subscription
End of Al Dawaa Medical Services Co. IPO book-building process