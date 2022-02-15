Investment firm Amanat’s profit soars to $76.4m on strong healthcare portfolio

RIYADH: Healthcare and education investment company Amanat has reported a twenty-eightfold increase in net profit to 280.8 million dirhams ($76.4 million) in 2021.

The Dubai-listed company saw a 2,680 percent increase in net profit on strong health unit performance.

A key driver of its growth was its health care portfolio with its most recent acquisition of Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center, according to a press release.

“We concluded the year with a strong portfolio of assets, either fully owned or with influential stakes. As we did in 2021, we kick off the new year with a new list of targets to achieve and a clear action plan to deliver on them,” Amanat chair Hamad Alshamsi said.

The growth was also attributed to the sale of minority stakes in Taaleem Holdings and International Medical Center KSA, which resulted in a profit of 202.9 million dirhams.

Due to this record performance, Amanat has recommended the highest dividend payout to-date of 150 million dirhams.