MoneyHash raises $3m in pre-seed funding

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian fintech MoneyHash raised $3 million in a pre-seed funding round led by venture capital firm COTU Ventures as well as VentureSouq and VentureFriends.

MoneyHash said it plans to become the first super-API for payment orchestration and revenue operations in the Middle East and Africa.

Its plan is to empower businesses in these markets to streamline their payments and optimize operations, Magnitt reported.

The company has been running beta testing since 2021, with 17 companies using their tools.

This round is an extension on an undisclosed six-figure sum raised in 2021.

Topics: MoneyHash pre-seed

Investment firm Amanat’s profit soars to $76.4m on strong healthcare portfolio

Investment firm Amanat’s profit soars to $76.4m on strong healthcare portfolio
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Investment firm Amanat’s profit soars to $76.4m on strong healthcare portfolio

Investment firm Amanat’s profit soars to $76.4m on strong healthcare portfolio
  • The Dubai-listed company saw a 2,680 percent increase in net profit on strong health unit performance
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Healthcare and education investment company Amanat has reported a twenty-eightfold increase in net profit to 280.8 million dirhams ($76.4 million) in 2021.

The Dubai-listed company saw a 2,680 percent increase in net profit on strong health unit performance.

A key driver of its growth was its health care portfolio with its most recent acquisition of Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center, according to a press release.

“We concluded the year with a strong portfolio of assets, either fully owned or with influential stakes. As we did in 2021, we kick off the new year with a new list of targets to achieve and a clear action plan to deliver on them,” Amanat chair Hamad Alshamsi said.

The growth was also attributed to the sale of minority stakes in Taaleem Holdings and International Medical Center KSA, which resulted in a profit of 202.9 million dirhams. 

Due to this record performance, Amanat has recommended the highest dividend payout to-date of 150 million dirhams.

Topics: Investment Amanat Healthcare Dubai

Dubai developer Emaar posts 80% rise in net profit as property sales soar 

Dubai developer Emaar posts 80% rise in net profit as property sales soar 
Updated 29 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai developer Emaar posts 80% rise in net profit as property sales soar 

Dubai developer Emaar posts 80% rise in net profit as property sales soar 
  • In 2020, the company’s net profit was $574 million
Updated 29 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai-listed real estate developer Emaar has reported a net profit of $1.04 billion in 2021 — an 80 percent increase from a year ago, on the back of rising property sales. 

In 2020, the company’s net profit was $574 million.

Emaar’s revenue stood at $7.7 billion in 2021, marking a 57 percent rise compared to 2020. 

In 2021, the Dubai developer sold the highest number of properties, ever since its incorporation in 1997. Last year, Emaar sold properties worth $9.2 billion, and in 2020, it was almost $3 billion. 

“Emaar’s portfolio of prime, highly sustainable assets is set to continue to benefit from the fundamental shifts occurring within the real estate market as well as the company’s approach to portfolio optimization,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, as quoted in Gulf News. 

Net profit from Emaar Malls stood at $1.8 billion in 2021 while the hospitality, leisure, entertainment, and commercial leasing businesses of the company generated a revenue of $704 million. 

Topics: Dubai real estate

US to see first Chinese IPO in months amid growing tensions

US to see first Chinese IPO in months amid growing tensions
Updated 48 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

US to see first Chinese IPO in months amid growing tensions

US to see first Chinese IPO in months amid growing tensions
Updated 48 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US Nasdaq will soon see the first initial public offering by a Chinese company since October, despite growing tensions between the White House and Beijing.

China-based medical supplies firm, known as Meihua International Medical Technologies, plans to make its New York debut this week, according to CNN Business.

The company is seeking to raise $57.5 million, following a $334 million IPO by Chinese biotech firm LianBio that took place on the US bourse last October.

Tightened restrictions on the procedures for listing abroad have led to idle activity in US IPOs from Chinese firms from August through January, with only one offering.

This is down significantly from 20 in the same period a year earlier, CNN Business reported citing Dealogic.

Topics: US IPO China

TASI edges higher as oil prices rise: Opening bell

TASI edges higher as oil prices rise: Opening bell
Updated 15 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI edges higher as oil prices rise: Opening bell

TASI edges higher as oil prices rise: Opening bell
Updated 15 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, opened higher for the second day this week as oil prices continued to rise.

As of Tuesday, 10:33 a.m. Saudi time,TASI index traded 0.03 percent higher at 12,208 points, while Nomu, the parallel market, fell 0.02 percent to reach 25,101 points.

In the energy market, US WTI crude prices hit $94.76 per barrel, while Brent crude prices sold at $95.68 per barrel.

The stock of Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco opened flat today.

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. gained 2.03 percent after it was awarded a deal worth SR80.6 million to supply oil and gas steel pipes to Aramco.

Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. rose 2.76 percent following the announcement that the company would redirect SR47 million originally allocated for real estate business acquisitions for operational and investment purposes.

Herfy Food Services Co fell 0.67 percent after receiving a letter from an investor holding over 5 percent of the stock requesting that the board meet and vote on whether to terminate board members.

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry rose 0.35 percent as it debuted on the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

In the financial sector, Saudi Arabia’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, soard 0.4 percent, while Alinma Bank rose 0.66 percent.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

All you need to know before Tuesday opening bell on Tadawul

All you need to know before Tuesday opening bell on Tadawul
Updated 15 February 2022
Salma Wael

All you need to know before Tuesday opening bell on Tadawul

All you need to know before Tuesday opening bell on Tadawul
Updated 15 February 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stocks rebounded on Monday in line with oil prices. 

TASI soared 1.46 percent to 12,204, and the parallel Nomu market gained 1.23 percent to 25,105.

With TASI leading the gains, Gulf Cooperation Council stock exchanges saw a mixed performance on Monday.

Indexes of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Kuwait advanced 1.2, 0.4, and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Elsewhere, Dubai’s DFMGI and Egypt’s EGX30 slid 0.3 percent, and Bahrain’s index BAX dropped 1 percent. Oman bourse ended flat.

UAE-based developer DAMAC Properties will stop trading on the Dubai Financial Market starting Feb. 15, according to a company statement.

Saudi Capital Market Authority will fine Muhamad bin Nasser bin Sa’ad Aldahi an amount of SR70,000 ($18,650) for dealing on the Saudi stock exchange without obtaining a license.

In energy trading, Brent crude hovered near $86 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI hit $94.88 a barrel as of 8:38 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. was awarded a deal worth SR80.6 million for the supply of oil and gas steel pipes to oil giant Aramco.

Shares in East Pipes surged by more than 6 percent as they debuted on the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

Herfy Food Services received a letter from a shareholder owning over a 5 percent stake requesting to conduct a general assembly meeting and vote on board member dismissal.

Saudi petrochemical firm Sipchem announced scheduled maintenance of two affiliate plants – Al WAHA and SAMAPCO – for four weeks starting Feb. 14.

Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance has announced the appointment of Patrick Thiels as a board member to replace Herve Gloaguen who has recently resigned.

Shareholders of Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. approved redirecting the SR47 million allocated for real estate business acquisitions to feed the company’s operational and investment activities.

Dur Hospitality Co. is preparing a list of claims to be submitted to the Banking Disputes Committee to nullify treasury product contracts with one of the financial institutions operating in Saudi Arabia.

Calendar

Feb. 15, 2022

Tibbiyah, formally known as Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., will start IPO individual investors’ subscription

Feb. 16, 2022

Digital security firm Elm Co. will list on TASI

Feb. 17, 2022

End of Tibbiyah’s IPO individual investors’ subscription

End of Al Dawaa Medical Services Co. IPO book-building process

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

