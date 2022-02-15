You are here

BHP to payout record $7.6bn dividends amid rising commodity prices

BHP to payout record $7.6bn dividends amid rising commodity prices
(Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

BHP to payout record $7.6bn dividends amid rising commodity prices

BHP to payout record $7.6bn dividends amid rising commodity prices
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global mining giant BHP Group will payout a record $7.6 billion in half-year dividends fueled by rising commodity prices and stronger operations.

This came as profit jumped 57 percent in the second half of 2021, to hit $9.7 billion on higher operational revenue, the Financial Times reported.

These results followed an eventful six months for the miner, in which it shifted its primary stock market listing to Sydney and signed a merger agreement with Australian gas producer Woodside.

On completion of that deal, analysts see the miner’s strategy directed towards growth through providing higher exposure to energy transition metals.

This comes amid BHP’s efforts to adopt a greener portfolio as it seeks to adapt to the drive for low-carbon economies.

A key factor in the miner's favor is that iron ore prices have soared over 60 percent since last November to hit $150 per ton last week, Bloomberg reported.

“The iron ore price will be determined by supply and demand,” the company’s chief executive, Mark Henry, told Bloomberg.

Topics: BHP Mining

East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline stable

East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline stable
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline stable

East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline stable
  This will be the ninth week the link between Poland and Germany has been operating in the reverse direction since Dec. 21
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

MOSCOW: Gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually travel west from Russia to Europe, remained in reverse on Tuesday with volumes in line with last week’s levels, data from German network operator Gascade showed.
This will be the ninth week the link between Poland and Germany has been operating in the reverse direction, since Dec. 21, putting upward pressure on European gas prices.
Flows from Germany to Poland via the Mallnow metering point stood at around 1.5 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Tuesday morning, unchanged from the levels seen over the last week.
Renominations, or bids, to flow gas from Germany to Poland are expected to remain at around 1.5 million kWh/h until Wednesday morning. The pipeline usually accounts for about 15 percent of Russia’s annual westbound supply of gas to Europe and Turkey.
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom, which can book pipeline capacity at daily auctions, had not ordered any transit capacity for February and March via the route.
It also did not book capacity for the second and third quarters of the year.
On another major route for Russian deliveries to Europe, for supply to Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point, capacity nominations for Tuesday rose to 481,617 MWh from 403,849 MWh on Monday.
Nominations via this route hit a 2022 high of 850,143 MWh at the start of February. 

Topics: gas Russia

MoneyHash raises $3m in pre-seed funding

MoneyHash raises $3m in pre-seed funding
Updated 19 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

MoneyHash raises $3m in pre-seed funding

MoneyHash raises $3m in pre-seed funding
Updated 19 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian fintech MoneyHash raised $3 million in a pre-seed funding round led by venture capital firm COTU Ventures as well as VentureSouq and VentureFriends.

MoneyHash said it plans to become the first super-API for payment orchestration and revenue operations in the Middle East and Africa.

Its plan is to empower businesses in these markets to streamline their payments and optimize operations, Magnitt reported.

The company has been running beta testing since 2021, with 17 companies using their tools.

This round is an extension on an undisclosed six-figure sum raised in 2021.

Topics: MoneyHash pre-seed

Investment firm Amanat’s profit soars to $76.4m on strong healthcare portfolio

Investment firm Amanat’s profit soars to $76.4m on strong healthcare portfolio
Updated 18 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Investment firm Amanat’s profit soars to $76.4m on strong healthcare portfolio

Investment firm Amanat’s profit soars to $76.4m on strong healthcare portfolio
  The Dubai-listed company saw a 2,680 percent increase in net profit on strong health unit performance
Updated 18 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Healthcare and education investment company Amanat has reported a twenty-eightfold increase in net profit to 280.8 million dirhams ($76.4 million) in 2021.

The Dubai-listed company saw a 2,680 percent increase in net profit on strong health unit performance.

A key driver of its growth was its health care portfolio with its most recent acquisition of Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center, according to a press release.

“We concluded the year with a strong portfolio of assets, either fully owned or with influential stakes. As we did in 2021, we kick off the new year with a new list of targets to achieve and a clear action plan to deliver on them,” Amanat chair Hamad Alshamsi said.

The growth was also attributed to the sale of minority stakes in Taaleem Holdings and International Medical Center KSA, which resulted in a profit of 202.9 million dirhams. 

Due to this record performance, Amanat has recommended the highest dividend payout to-date of 150 million dirhams.

Topics: Investment Amanat Healthcare Dubai

Dubai developer Emaar posts 80% rise in net profit as property sales soar 

Dubai developer Emaar posts 80% rise in net profit as property sales soar 
Updated 50 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai developer Emaar posts 80% rise in net profit as property sales soar 

Dubai developer Emaar posts 80% rise in net profit as property sales soar 
  In 2020, the company's net profit was $574 million
Updated 50 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai-listed real estate developer Emaar has reported a net profit of $1.04 billion in 2021 — an 80 percent increase from a year ago, on the back of rising property sales. 

In 2020, the company’s net profit was $574 million.

Emaar’s revenue stood at $7.7 billion in 2021, marking a 57 percent rise compared to 2020. 

In 2021, the Dubai developer sold the highest number of properties, ever since its incorporation in 1997. Last year, Emaar sold properties worth $9.2 billion, and in 2020, it was almost $3 billion. 

“Emaar’s portfolio of prime, highly sustainable assets is set to continue to benefit from the fundamental shifts occurring within the real estate market as well as the company’s approach to portfolio optimization,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, as quoted in Gulf News. 

Net profit from Emaar Malls stood at $1.8 billion in 2021 while the hospitality, leisure, entertainment, and commercial leasing businesses of the company generated a revenue of $704 million. 

Topics: Dubai real estate

US to see first Chinese IPO in months amid growing tensions

US to see first Chinese IPO in months amid growing tensions
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

US to see first Chinese IPO in months amid growing tensions

US to see first Chinese IPO in months amid growing tensions
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: US Nasdaq will soon see the first initial public offering by a Chinese company since October, despite growing tensions between the White House and Beijing.

China-based medical supplies firm, known as Meihua International Medical Technologies, plans to make its New York debut this week, according to CNN Business.

The company is seeking to raise $57.5 million, following a $334 million IPO by Chinese biotech firm LianBio that took place on the US bourse last October.

Tightened restrictions on the procedures for listing abroad have led to idle activity in US IPOs from Chinese firms from August through January, with only one offering.

This is down significantly from 20 in the same period a year earlier, CNN Business reported citing Dealogic.

Topics: US IPO China

