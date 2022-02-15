Drug authority identifies law violators in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The winners of the 13th Makkah Excellence Award were announced on Tuesday by the region’s governor Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.
The awards were presented at the sixth session of the Makkah Cultural Forum, which was held under the theme of “How to be a role model in the digital world.”
The governor inaugurated the Makkah Cultural Forum in 2017 with the aim of highlighting and unifying the cultural and humanitarian work of the government and private sector in the region.
The forum aims to build humanitarian capacity in the country and encourages everyone to display national excellence in this year’s nine categories.
The Ministry of Sports was honored for its administrative excellence, while the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology was recognized for its scientific and technical excellence.
King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah won the environmental excellence award, while the Jeddah dome project was rewarded for its urban excellence.
The Ehsan charity platform was given the social excellence award, and the Red Sea Film Festival won the award for cultural excellence.
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority and actor Fayez Al-Malki, who is known for his work with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, were winners of the humanitarian excellence award.
Al-Malki tweeted: “Thank you, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, may Allah (God) honor you. I ask Allah to do better. Thank you for everything you did to serve this dear country.”
The Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security won the Hajj and Umrah services award.
The Um Al Qura Development Company and Petro Rabigh Company were honored for their economic excellence.
Prince Khalid previously called the Makkah Excellence Award a “civilizational landmark” and a national achievement of Saudi potential.
On Wednesday, he continues his inspection tours of the region’s governorates. He will visit Al-Laith, Al-Qunfudhah, Adham, and Al-Ardiyat.
The governor will meet with people and listen to their views on how the community can be better served.
He will also review, launch and lay the foundation stone for several development projects in these governorates.
Prince Khalid is being accompanied by the directors of all government departments in the region to promote direct communication between administration officials and the people of the governorates.
The governor chairs discussion meetings that include a review of completed, ongoing, and future projects, along with the ways and mechanisms to accelerate the work pace of delayed projects.