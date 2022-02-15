You are here

Drug authority identifies law violators in Saudi Arabia

  • Authority inspectors detected 28 outlets that were not registered on the drug tracking and tracing system
RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has identified 19 facilities found during January to be in breach of laws relating to pharmaceutical establishments and failing to provide products to the local market.

Officials pointed out that pharmaceutical factories and warehouses were obliged to stock enough quantities of all authority registered products to meet local demand for a period of six months and flag up any supply shortages or interruptions.

Authority inspectors detected 28 outlets that were not registered on the drug tracking and tracing system, and 18 facilities that had failed to promptly report drug movements.

The authority monitors stocks of pharmaceutical and herbal products registered with it in factories and warehouses, and their trade throughout Saudi Arabia, via the electronic system, with the aim of maintaining sufficient stock levels and ensuring the commitment of all stakeholders in the drug supply chain. It also takes legal action against violators.

Arab News

Saudi anti-corruption authority reveals details of recent cases

  • In one case, a resident and a citizen paid bank employees to help them deposit and transfer as much as SR136 million from unknown sources
  • Other cases involved illegal payments in return for construction licenses, contract extensions, reduced fines and illegal property purchases
RIYADH: An official from Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, also known as Nazaha, has revealed details of a number of recent criminal cases it recently investigated and prosecuted.

In one of the biggest cases, a bank employee was arrested for receiving gifts, including travel and accommodation expenses, from a citizen and a resident, who were also arrested, in return for depositing SR7 million ($1.87 million) from an unknown source in bank accounts belonging to a commercial entity.

According to investigators, as much as SR136 million was deposited by the citizen and the resident at banks in the Kingdom and transferred abroad over a period of five months.

In a second case, a resident working at an engineering consultancy firm was caught red-handed receiving SR400,000, from a total payment of SR2.8 million, in return for issuing a license for the illegal construction of an industrial compound. The scheme also involved an employee at the local municipality, who was caught in the act receiving SR1 million.

Another case involved an engineer at a communications company and two mediators who were caught receiving SR225,000 of a SR450,000 payment in return for extending a network-implementation contract between the company and a commercial entity, after the engineer sent an e-mail threatening the termination of the contract unless the payment was made.

In a separate case, a resident was caught receiving SR162,000 in return for reducing a penalty imposed by a municipality on a warehouse operator. Investigators found that the ultimate recipient of the payment was the manager of technical affairs at the municipality, who was caught accepting the payment from the resident. The investigation also revealed that the manager had received SR1 million in return for assisting with illegal property purchases.

Meanwhile, a municipality employee was caught accepting SR150,000 of a SR250,000 payment in return for approving a license for a building constructed in an illegal fashion.

Another case involved a resident working for a charitable organization as a medical-procedures analyst who was caught in the act accepting a SR15,000 payment for issuing an approval by the organization for a resident to receive medical treatment.

Nazaha said it continues to work to identify and prosecute anyone involved in the embezzlement of public funds, abuse of power and position for personal gain, or otherwise harming the public interest. It stressed that guilty parties can be pursued and held accountable even after retirement because there is no statute of limitations on such crimes.

Health e-passport launched for travel between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

Hebshi Alshammari

Health e-passport launched for travel between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

  • The aim is to facilitate the movement of travelers, citizens, and residents between the two countries through the King Fahd Causeway
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have launched a health e-passport for travel between the two countries.

The Saudi Cabinet approved the memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and Bahrain’s Information and e-Government Authority to activate the electronic document.

It will help verify and match traveler information across the King Fahd Causeway for citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for COVID-19 health requirements.

The health passport was introduced by the SDAIA in January last year and has since been enhanced to display a PCR result and travel insurance policy for coronavirus risks. 

It also links the passport with border systems, verifying the traveler's health eligibility when issuing the boarding pass, and integrating with IATA transport systems to display travel requirements. The aim of the SDAIA is to improve the health e-passport to the point that it can be acknowledged as an official document worldwide.

Last July, Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app announced the inclusion of a feature in the health e-passport to review the insurance policy data approved by the Saudi Central Bank and the Council of Health Insurance, which covers the risks of COVID-19 outside Saudi Arabia. The feature aims to facilitate travel procedures.

In November, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain signed an agreement to activate the health passport and achieve technical integration between the Tawakkalna and the Bahraini BeAware Bahrain app. 

The aim is to facilitate the movement of travelers, citizens, and residents between the two countries through the King Fahd Causeway.

It also helps to verify their compliance with the health procedures and requirements in force within the framework of fighting COVID-19.

The collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain aims to ensure the implementation of bilateral preventive and control measures in combating the disease.

It is expected that the electronic link between the two countries will expedite the completion of travel procedures. It will also enable people working at the King Fahd Causeway to immediately verify all the personal and health data of travelers, in addition to enhancing the level of protection and confidentiality of all data.

Bahraini writer Najat Shwaiter said that the agreement contributed to providing a database with “information accuracy and high reliability.” 

“This is important because it preserves the privacy of travelers in particular,” she told Arab News.

She said the e-passport would save the time and effort of travelers and “also the employees working with authorities in the border area between the two countries.” 

Shwaiter emphasized the importance of the e-passport as it was part of the preventive measures to combat coronavirus, while also ensuring the movement of travelers between the two countries within their health requirements.

She also believed that this move would enhance digitalization and contribute to the reduction of paper transactions.

Creative minds invent puzzles and board games for Saudi locals 

AMEERA ABID

Creative minds invent puzzles and board games for Saudi locals 

  • Makhshab, another puzzle company, provides their customers with parts to create objects out of wood such as a functioning ferris wheel, a hot air balloon, and a telescope
JEDDAH: Puzzles and board games are a great way to pass time and bond with families and friends, and the COVID-19 pandemic has increased people’s interest in such pursuits.
Ali Al-Mohsen, who runs Saudi Puzzles, said that he had the idea of making personalized puzzles for a long time.
He creates 1,000-piece puzzles of beautiful Saudi landscapes and other traditional sights that are close to the hearts of locals.
Al-Mohsen told Arab News that he was such a huge fan of puzzles that he would often spend his free time solving them. “I was finally able to devote my full time and attention to this project when we were asked to stay at home,” he said.
He said that there is a particular process that he follows before the puzzles are sent for manufacturing.
“I research and sort out the most important Saudi national landmarks or pictures that I like, then I speak with the photographer to credit him, and then send it to the manufacturers,” he said.
Makhshab, another puzzle company, provides their customers with parts to create objects out of wood such as a functioning ferris wheel, a hot air balloon, and a telescope.

Ibrahim Al-Omar, an engineer and the brains behind Makhshab, said that he developed the idea during lockdown. “I think recently puzzles and such games have become popular among parents as they saw that the electronic devices were consuming their children’s time and energy, leaving no time for anything else.”
Al-Omar was not able to add a Saudi twist to his puzzles as they were manufactured abroad. “They manufacture things in very big quantities, which is why we decided to use international landmarks to test the waters,” he said.
In the future, Al-Omar said that he “wants to make something that requires mental skills and not just something you build out of pieces of wood.”

Saudi Arabia backs US efforts to stop Iran getting nuclear weapons

Arab News

Saudi Arabia backs US efforts to stop Iran getting nuclear weapons

  • Said US commitment will increase joint efforts to preserve security and stability in the Kingdom and the region
  • The Kingdom reiterates its commitment to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen
RIYADH: The Saudi government on Tuesday pledged its support for “US efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.”
It also thanked America for supporting the Kingdom in defending its territory against attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The government announcement came in a statement issued following a Cabinet meeting held at Yamamah Palace in Riyadh and chaired by King Salman.
Cabinet members praised US President Joe Biden for expressing “US commitment to supporting the Kingdom in its defense of its lands and citizens and meeting Saudi Arabia’s defensive needs,” which, they agreed, would increase joint efforts to preserve security and stability in the Kingdom and the region.

The Cabinet also reaffirmed that the country was committed to de-escalating tensions in the region and supporting American efforts to stop Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons and stressed the need to work together to counter the destabilizing activities of Iran’s proxies in the region.
Talks on a new nuclear accord with Iran are underway in Vienna amid growing Western fears about Tehran’s accelerating nuclear advances, seen by Western powers as irreversible unless a deal is struck soon.
Acting Minister of Media Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, said the Cabinet appreciated the chorus of condemnation by regional and international countries and organizations of recent Houthi attempts to target civilians at Abha airport which he described as “a violation of international law, war crime, and continuation of the terrorist Houthi militia’s hostile approach, representing its refusal to comply with calls for peace.”
Twelve people, including two Saudis, had been injured in the drone attack that was launched by the Houthi militia on Saturday.

The council of ministers reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen to achieve security and development in the country, continue to provide humanitarian aid for the Yemeni people and reconstruction efforts.
Meanwhile, at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting, the ministers were briefed on communications held with the king and crown prince and a number of world leaders during the past days that dealt with strengthening relations, and discussed a number of developments.
During the meeting, the ministers approved the Kingdom’s accession to the International Agreement on Olive Oil and Table Olives 2015.
They approved a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for cooperation in the field of communications, information technology and postal services.

The ministers approved an agreement between the Saudi and Qatari governments in the field of air transport service, and approved a MoU between the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and the Bahraini Information and e-Government Authority to activate health passports to verify COVID-19 immunization status of of travelers crossing the King Fahd Causeway.
The Cabinet approved amendments to licensing for the practice of law and regulating the licensing of foreign law firms to practice law in the Kingdom, and instructed the finance minister to issue the necessary license to D360 bank, which is under establishment.
Al-Qasabi said the ministers approved an indicative model for an agreement with the Kingdom and other countries encourage and reciprocate investment protection, and authorized the minister of investment to finalize deals with any nation that the Kingdom intends to sign mutual investment protection agreement.
The Cabinet said the state will continue to bear the entry visa fee for seasonal workers of the “Hady and Adahi” project for the Hajj this year’s Hajj season.

Winners of Makkah Excellence Award announced

Ghadi Joudah

Winners of Makkah Excellence Award announced

  • Saudi Red Crescent Authority and actor Fayez Al-Malki were winners of the humanitarian excellence award
  • The Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security won the Hajj and Umrah services award
JEDDAH: The winners of the 13th Makkah Excellence Award were announced on Tuesday by the region’s governor Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.

The awards were presented at the sixth session of the Makkah Cultural Forum, which was held under the theme of “How to be a role model in the digital world.”

The governor inaugurated the Makkah Cultural Forum in 2017 with the aim of highlighting and unifying the cultural and humanitarian work of the government and private sector in the region.

The forum aims to build humanitarian capacity in the country and encourages everyone to display national excellence in this year’s nine categories.

The Ministry of Sports was honored for its administrative excellence, while the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology was recognized for its scientific and technical excellence.

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah won the environmental excellence award, while the Jeddah dome project was rewarded for its urban excellence.

The Ehsan charity platform was given the social excellence award, and the Red Sea Film Festival won the award for cultural excellence.

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority and actor Fayez Al-Malki, who is known for his work with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, were winners of the humanitarian excellence award.

Al-Malki tweeted: “Thank you, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, may Allah (God) honor you. I ask Allah to do better. Thank you for everything you did to serve this dear country.”

The Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security won the Hajj and Umrah services award.

The Um Al Qura Development Company and Petro Rabigh Company were honored for their economic excellence.

Prince Khalid previously called the Makkah Excellence Award a “civilizational landmark” and a national achievement of Saudi potential.

On Wednesday, he continues his inspection tours of the region’s governorates. He will visit Al-Laith, Al-Qunfudhah, Adham, and Al-Ardiyat.

The governor will meet with people and listen to their views on how the community can be better served.

He will also review, launch and lay the foundation stone for several development projects in these governorates.

Prince Khalid is being accompanied by the directors of all government departments in the region to promote direct communication between administration officials and the people of the governorates.

The governor chairs discussion meetings that include a review of completed, ongoing, and future projects, along with the ways and mechanisms to accelerate the work pace of delayed projects.

