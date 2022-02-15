Algeria’s Arab summit will be held end of 2022: Tebboune

You are here

Algeria’s Arab summit will be held in the fourth quarter of this year — President Tebboune tells state TV.
Algeria’s Arab summit will be held in the fourth quarter of this year — President Tebboune tells state TV.
Updated 25 min 2 sec ago
Siraj Wahab

  • Dr. Ausaf Sayeed is expected to take up his new assignment in New Delhi next month
  • The process to select his successor in Riyadh has already begun
Updated 25 min 2 sec ago
Siraj Wahab

JEDDAH: India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, has been appointed to a new position as secretary for consular, passport, visa and overseas Indian affairs in his country’s Ministry of External Affairs.

His new job will be based at the ministry’s headquarters in New Delhi. His area of responsibility will include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Yemen and Iraq. He will also liaise on his country’s behalf with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab League and the Maghreb Union.

In terms of bureaucratic ranking, the new job is a promotion as the position is several notches above that of ambassador. The appointment was approved and cleared by the Indian Cabinet on Tuesday.

The position crowns Sayeed's illustrious diplomatic career that has included a number of postings, the most prominent of which included spells as consul general in Jeddah from August 2004 to July 2008, consul general in Chicago, and ambassador to the Seychelles, Yemen and, most recently, Saudi Arabia.

Sayeed has completed his three-year term in Saudi Arabia having been named as ambassador to Saudi Arabia in March 2019.

He is expected to take up his new assignment next month. The name of his successor in Riyadh has yet to be announced but sources said the selection process has begun.

Sayeed is a familiar face in Saudi Arabia. During his three years as ambassador he helped to raise India’s profile in the Kingdom as he emphasized the mutual benefits the bilateral relationship can and does bring.

He was responsible for enhancing the image of his country, and of Indian professionals, through the founding of organizations such as the Saudi-Indian Business Network, the Indo-Saudi Medical Forum, and the Saudi-Indian Friendship Society. During his posting in Riyadh, and his previous one in Jeddah, huge strides were taken in the efforts to enhance the ties between India and Saudi Arabia in a variety of fields.

One of Sayeed’s most outstanding achievements came at the height of the pandemic when he oversaw the gargantuan effort to repatriate Indian nationals from the Kingdom to India, an operation carried out by special Vande Bharat flights.

Sayeed comes from a family in Hyderabad that has rich literary credentials, and was himself a gold medalist at the city’s Osmania University. His father, Awaz Sayeed, was a well-known modern Urdu essayist and short-story writer.

Topics: India Saudi Arabia Ausaf Sayeed

Updated 1 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

  • The Yemen envoy said ending the war in Yemen is a choice and is possible despite the challenges
  • “A political process under UN auspices is our best way forward,” he said
Updated 1 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg echoed the Secretary-General's condemnation of recent Houthi attacks on the UAE on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Security Council meeting, Grundberg said that following Houthi attacks on the UAE last month, including a drone attack in Abu Dhabi that killed three people, “it should be obvious to everyone just how high the stakes have become.”

He continued: “The Secretary-General has condemned these attacks and I echo that condemnation.”

He added that Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE “indicate how this conflict risks spiralling out of control unless serious efforts are urgently made by the Yemeni parties, the region, and the international community to end this conflict.”

The Yemen envoy added that ending the war in Yemen is a choice and is possible despite the challenges.

“There is a way out of this war, allowing the war to continue is a choice, and so is ending it,” he told the council.

“We all know that ending it will not be easy, but I firmly believe that it is possible,” he added.

He said that dialogue and compromise are required if Yemenis are not to be left suffering until parties to the war are tired of fighting.

“A political process under UN auspices is our best way forward,” he said.

Grundberg said that he is developing a framework that will set out his plan to move towards an inclusive political settlement, including the establishment of a multi-track process.

“Through this process, the warring sides’ interests can be addressed within the context of a broader Yemeni agenda along the three tracks of political, security, and economic matters,” he explained.

Topics: Houthis UN Security Council Hans Grundberg UN Yemen UAE Saudi Arabia

Updated 45 min 12 sec ago
AP

  • Valieva is the overwhelming favorite for the gold and Russia are aiming for the first sweep by any nation of the women’s Olympic podium
Updated 45 min 12 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: Russian teen sensation Kamila Valieva put aside the emotional exhaustion of being at the center of a doping scandal and took the lead in the women’s figure skating competition after the short program at the Beijing Olympics.

Skating despite a positive drug test, Valieva started her pursuit of a second gold medal with a score of 82.16 points on Tuesday. She faltered on her opening triple axel and then made it through the rest of her program.

The 15-year-old Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication from a sample given in December, a result that only emerged last week after she helped Russia win gold in the team event with a historic performance. It included her landing the first quadruple jumps by a woman at the Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Monday that Valieva should be allowed to compete in part because she is a minor, known as a “protected person,” and is subject to different rules from an adult athlete. But the decision has been roundly criticized, including by others that performed before her on Tuesday.

Valieva is the overwhelming favorite for the gold and Russia are aiming for the first sweep by any nation of the women’s Olympic podium.

Reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova was second with 80.20 points. Kaori Sakamoto of Japan had a score of 79.84 to prevent a 1-2-3 Russian finish in the short program. Alexandra Trusova, the other member of the Russian “Quad Squad,” was fourth with 74.60 points.

Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her.

Valieva told Russian state broadcaster Channel One in comments shown Monday night that “these days have been very difficult for me. I’m happy but I’m tired emotionally.”

She broke into tears as she skated off the ice Tuesday night.

The free skate is Thursday.

Shiffrin 0 for 4

Mikaela Shiffrin is 0 for 4 at the Beijing Olympics after finishing 18th in the downhill. It was hardly unexpected considering it was the first time she’s competed in that event in her Olympic career and her struggles in earlier races.

Shiffrin is planning to enter two more races: The Alpine combined on Thursday — she won a silver in that at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics — and the team event on Saturday. She owns two gold medals from past Olympics; no American Alpine skier ever has won three in a career.

Corinne Suter of Switzerland won the downhill gold and defending champion Sofia Goggia of Italy had an inspiring performance to take the silver less than a month after a bad crash and serious leg injury. Nadia Delago of Italy took the bronze.

Teenager Su Yiming went spinning through the air in front of the cooling towers and smokestacks of an old steel mill to win China’s first Olympic snowboarding gold medal and elevate his celebrity status.

Su had such a big lead after two rounds that other competitors played it safe, just trying to earn a podium spot. He took the silver in slopestyle and would have had gold if judges had noticed Max Parrot missing a grab on his first jump. Parrot took bronze Tuesday.

It was China’s second gold medal at Big Air Shougang following Eileen Gu’s win in freestyle skiing.

Su, a 17-year-old aspiring actor who had a part in the 2014 action film “The Taking of Tiger Mountain,” led by 17.5 points entering the final round. He started the competition with consecutive 1800s — five spins — first completing the trick going forward, then backward.

Su went off casually on his last jump and then held his hands to his head during an ovation from the crowd.

Su hadn’t seen his parents in seven months while training in Europe and competing around the world. Shortly after getting on the podium, Su spotted them in the stands and began to cry. He later spoke to them through a fence separating those allowed inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble from the fans.

“I was thinking back to when I was four years old and my first time snowboarding,” he said in English. “I’m so appreciative. This moment is so special for my family.”

Silver for Gu

Eileen Gu won’t win three gold medals at the Beijing Games, but she can still become the first extreme sports athlete to win three medals at an Olympics.

The 18-year-old American-born freestyler who is competing for her mother’s home country of China narrowly missed out on the gold medal in slopestyle. She finished .33 points behind Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland. Gremaud took the bronze in the big air event won by Gu.

Gremaud was the first to go in the second round and posted the score to beat. Gu vaulted from the back of the pack but couldn’t quite overtake Gremaud.

“I trust the judges. Sometimes they give it to you, sometimes they don’t,” Gu said. “And today, they didn’t ... I did everything that I could that was in my control, and some things you just can’t control and you just have to accept it.”

Gu will compete in freeski halfpipe later this week.

Germany posted the first podium sweep by any nation in any Olympic bobsled race, led by Francesco Friedrich piloting the winning sled in the two-man event. Johannes Lochner drove the silver-medal sled and Christoph Hafer steered his bobsled to the bronze.

The US won their second speedskating medal of the Beijing Olympics when they  took the bronze in team pursuit. With 36-year-old Joey Mantia leading three American skaters through all eight laps, the US denied Sven Kramer of the Netherlands his 10th career medal.

Topics: 2022 Beijing Olympics Beijing Olympics Skating Kamila Valieva

Updated 41 min 1 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • ‘Qosas wa hikayat’ and ‘Men Hawlina Aswat’ will be available on Apple, Spotify, Deezer and Anghami
Updated 41 min 1 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Middle East podcast network Rising Giants has announced the launch of two new programs for kids.

Titled “RGN AJYAL,” the new segment is aimed at children above the age of 3.

“We want to be a positive force in media consumption. One way to do this is to engage kids in beautiful stories that inspire them to listen more, have less screen time and learn their native language,” Basel Anabtawi, the network’s CEO and co-founder, told Arab News.

Anabtawi said that although the idea of podcasts for children was new to the MENA region, there was a growing trend for them around the world as parents looked for ways to reduce screen time while keeping their children engaged during the pandemic.

A 2020 survey by the US nonprofit Kids Listen found that 16 percent of youngsters had been listening to podcasts for three months or less. Of those who listened, 38 percent were aged 7-8, 35 percent 5-6, and 31 percent 9-10.

Almost half of the respondents (49 percent) said they listened to podcasts for fun or entertainment.

Rising Giants’ first show for children, “Qosas wa hikayat,” launched on Tuesday and comprises seven episodes that take an immersive storytelling approach. Aimed at children aged 4 and up, the show is narrated in Arabic and promotes the good habits and moral values that are vital to a child’s upbringing and development.

The second podcast, “Men Hawlina Aswat,” is set to launch in March and is aimed at children aged 3 and above. It will be narrated in Arabic and voiced by two adults and one child actor.

“The interactive show, in conjunction with storytelling, will assist youngsters in identifying and exploring various sets of sounds,” the company said in a statement.

Anabtawi said both podcasts were currently free and that Apple Podcast subscribers had early access to them. The shows are available on all major streaming platforms including Apple, Spotify, Deezer and Anghami.

Topics: media podcasts Rising Giants Network

