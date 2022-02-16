You are here

Italy's electricity bills to surge 131% in Q1; US's Comstock to spend $800m in 2022 to boost production: NRG matters

Italy’s electricity bills to surge 131% in Q1; US’s Comstock to spend $800m in 2022 to boost production: NRG matters
Image: Shutterstock
Reem Walid

Italy’s electricity bills to surge 131% in Q1; US’s Comstock to spend $800m in 2022 to boost production: NRG matters

Italy’s electricity bills to surge 131% in Q1; US’s Comstock to spend $800m in 2022 to boost production: NRG matters
Updated 28 sec ago
Reem Walid

REEM WALID 

RIYADH: On a macro level, the energy sector is hindered by soaring prices like those in Italy and unsustainable financing like those channeled into the coal sector. On a micro level, however, firms like Glencore and Comstock are investing in renewables while other businesses are joining forces to advance green plans.

Looking at the bigger picture:

·Italy’s electricity bills are projected to surge 131 percent while that of natural gas are estimated to increase over 90 percent in the first quarter of 2022, Bloomberg reported, citing officials from the regulator. 

The government is said to be looking at measures to mitigate the impact on consumers.

·Commercial banks from the US, China, Japan, India, Canada, and the UK are accountable for channeling a total of $1.5 trillion into the coal industry in the period between January 2019 and November 2021, CNBC reported, citing the analysis of a "study by campaign groups Urgewald and Reclaim Finance, alongside more than two dozen other NGOs".

This figure represents more than 80 percent of the total investments and financing dedicated to the industry during the period.

Through a micro lens: 

·Anglo-Swiss multinational commodity trading and mining company Glencore Plc injects 40 million pounds ($54 million) in UK based battery manufacturing firm Britishvolt as it aims to establish the first large-scale electric vehicle facility in the UK, Bloomberg reported.

This comes as part of the battery manufacturer’s 200-million-pound Series C fund which is led by US based investment bank, also known as Bank of America.

·German multinational electricity generation firm RWE and independent international oil and gas exploration and production company Neptune Energy will collaborate in the establishment of a green hydrogen project in the Dutch North Sea by 2030, Reuters reported.

Referred to as the “H2opZee”, the offshore project is projected to have an accumulated electrolyser capacity ranging between 300 and 500MW that will be capable of converting offshore wind power to hydrogen.

·US based power producer Comstock Resources Inc. has set its 2022 budget at between $750 to $800 million, representing a 23 percent increase in comparison to a year earlier, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes as the natural gas producer aims to raise production between 4 to 5 percent this year.

Topics: economy electricity Gas Prices Europe renewables

Fintech startup Flutterwave raises $250m at over $3bn valuation

Fintech startup Flutterwave raises $250m at over $3bn valuation
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Fintech startup Flutterwave raises $250m at over $3bn valuation

Fintech startup Flutterwave raises $250m at over $3bn valuation
  • Since its inception, Flutterwave has processed more than 200 million transactions valued at over $16 billion across 34 countries in Africa
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

LAGOS: Africa-focused fintech firm Flutterwave said on Wednesday it had raised $250 million in its single-biggest funding round to date, valuing the startup at more than $3 billion, as it targets mergers and acquisitions, and growing existing customer base.

The latest funding round was led by investors including Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s venture capital firm B Capital Group and Boston-based hedge fund Whale Rock Capital Management, Flutterwave said.


Founded in 2016 in Nigeria, the San Francisco-headquartered, specializes in individual and consumer transfers, one of several fintech firms aiming to facilitate and capitalize on Africa’s booming payments market.


“It (funding) gives Flutterwave the much-needed support to deliver on our plans to provide the best experience for our merchants and customers around the world,” founder and Chief Executive Officer Olugbenga Agboola said.


The completion of the fundraising round, more than two years after Flutterwave announced a partnership with Visa and Worldpay, highlights the growing interest in the burgeoning payments market in Africa.


Since its inception, Flutterwave has processed more than 200 million transactions valued at over $16 billion across 34 countries in Africa, the company said, adding, it now served 900,000 customers.


“Having been investors in Flutterwave since 2017, we have had a front row seat in seeing Flutterwave establish itself as a leading payments company in Africa as it drives adoption of seamless digital payments experiences for merchants and consumers alike,” said David Glynn, managing partner of Glynn Capital.


Flutterwave is one of the biggest African unicorns, startups valued at more than $1 billion, as the prospect of a cashless Africa has triggered a scramble for control of its payments platforms. 

Topics: economy fintech Africa technology

TASI sees third straight day of gains as earning season continues: Opening bell

TASI sees third straight day of gains as earning season continues: Opening bell
Updated 11 min 34 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI sees third straight day of gains as earning season continues: Opening bell

TASI sees third straight day of gains as earning season continues: Opening bell
Updated 11 min 34 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index extended gains for the third consecutive day as oil prices climbed and listed companies disclosed earnings results.

As of Wednesday, 10:13 a.m. Saudi time, TASI’s index gained 0.10 percent to reach 12,363, while Nomu, the parallel market, tumbled 0.05 percent to reach 25,140 points.

In the energy market, US WTI crude was valued at $92.45 per barrel, and Brent crude at $93.75 per barrel.

National Gas and Industrialization Co., or GASCO, climbed 0.95 percent, after signing an agreement to acquire 55 percent of Best Gas Carrier Co. at SR29 million ($7 million).

Advance Petrochemical Co. gained 0.67 percent, after its capital was increased from SR2.1 billion to SR2.6 billion.

The stock of Arabian Pipes Co. climbed 1.16 percent, after its board recommended reducing capital by 75 percent to SR100 million.

Yamama Cement Co. fell 1.9 percent, after posting a 60 percent decline in profit in 2021.

Al-Othaim Markets Co. rose 1.9 percent, after the company announced dividends of SR180 million for the second half of 2021.

In the financial sector, Saudi Arabia’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, fell 0.9 percent, and The Saudi British Bank, or SABB, dropped 0.63 percent despite reporting its loss turned into profits of SR3.2 billion in 2021.

Stocks of Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco remain flat.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) National Gas and Industrialization Co

Sumitomo Metal Mining to spend big to boost output of nickel, battery materials

Sumitomo Metal Mining to spend big to boost output of nickel, battery materials
Updated 47 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

Sumitomo Metal Mining to spend big to boost output of nickel, battery materials

Sumitomo Metal Mining to spend big to boost output of nickel, battery materials
  • The Japanese miner and smelter plans to spend 494 billion yen ($4.3 billion)
Updated 47 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. said on Tuesday it will triple its capital expenditure over the next three years to boost its output capacity of nickel and cathode materials used in batteries.


The Japanese miner and smelter plans to spend 494 billion yen ($4.3 billion) in capital expenditure, excluding investment and lending, in the next three years, up from 164 billion yen spent last three years.


“Our long-term goal to become a global leader in nonferrous metals remains unchanged,” President Akira Nozaki told a news conference on a new three-year business plan through March 2025.


“We also want to maintain a leading position in nickel-based cathode materials market by expanding production capacity,” Nozaki said.


Using some of the funds, SMM, which also makes electrical materials, plans to boost its monthly output capacity of cathode materials for rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles to 10,000 tons by end-March 2028 and 15,000 tons by end-March 2031 from nearly 5,000 tons now to meet burgeoning demand.


SMM supplies the nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) cathode materials used in Panasonic Corp’s lithium-ion battery that powers Tesla Inc’s Model 3 and Model X cars.


To secure nickel, SMM wants to make an investment decision on the Pomalaa nickel project in Indonesia “as early as possible,” Nozaki said. He also said the project aims to start production in late-2020s with a capacity of about 40,000 tons of mixed sulphide nickel. SMM’s local partner in the project is PT Vale Indonesia.


In Chile, the Quebrada Blanca 2 copper project is due to launch production later 2022.

SMM’s copper output through its shareholding in the project is expected to reach 270,000 tons in the year to end-March 2025 from 230,000 tons this year.


The Cote gold project in Canada, in which SMM has a stake, is scheduled to begin production in the first half of 2023.


It will also spend another 109 billion yen in investment and lending for the next three years.


Despite the ambitious investment plan, SMM expects its net profit to fall to 118 billion yen in the year to end-March 2025, from an expected 248 billion yen for this year due to lower metals prices.

Topics: economy Metals Mining Japan

UK inflation hits nearly 30-year high of 5.5 percent

UK inflation hits nearly 30-year high of 5.5 percent
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 48 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

UK inflation hits nearly 30-year high of 5.5 percent

UK inflation hits nearly 30-year high of 5.5 percent
  • The British central bank does not expect inflation to return to its 2 percent target until early in 2024
Updated 48 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in nearly 30 years last month, intensifying the squeeze on households and reinforcing the chances that the Bank of England will raise interest rates for a third meeting in a row.


The annual rate of consumer price inflation rose to 5.5 percent in January, the highest since March 1992, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, above expectations from economists in a Reuters poll for it to hold at December’s 5.4 percent.


Earlier this month the Bank of England revised up its inflation forecasts to predict inflation will peak at around 7.25 percent in April, when a 54 percent rise in regulated household energy bills take effect, squeezing households hard.


The BoE has already raised interest rates twice since December — lifting rates to 0.5 percent from 0.1 percent — and financial markets expect a further rate rise to 0.75 percent or 1 percent on March 17 after the BoE’s next meeting.


The British central bank does not expect inflation to return to its 2 percent target until early in 2024, although most economists think inflation will fall faster.


Higher energy prices have been the biggest single factor lifting British inflation so far, although global pandemic-related supply-chain problems have raised the price of many other goods too.


“Clothing and footwear pushed inflation up this month and although there were still the traditional price drops, it was the smallest January fall since 1990, with fewer sales than last year,” ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said.


Britain is not alone in seeing a surge in the cost of living.

US consumer price inflation hit a 40-year high of 7.5 percent in January, while inflation in the euro zone was 5.1 percent, the highest since the European single currency’s creation.


Core inflation, which excludes sometimes volatile prices for energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose to 4.4 percent in January from 4.2 percent in December, its highest since these records began in 1997.


Retail price inflation — a longer-running series which the ONS says is no longer accurate, but which is used in commercial contracts and to set interest payments for some government bonds — was the highest since March 1991 in January at 7.8 percent.


Wednesday’s data showed further inflation pressure ahead as manufacturers increased their prices by 9.9 percent from January last year, the biggest annual jump since September 2008 and above all forecasts in a Reuters poll.


Excluding volatile products such as food, tobacco and petroleum products, the 9.3 percent increase was the biggest since annual comparisons began in 1997.


But the prices of factory inputs rose slightly less quickly, showing an increase of 13.6 percent, down from 13.8 percent in December and a peak of more than 15 percent in November. 

Topics: economy United Kindom Inflation interest rates

What to know before Tadawul opens amid earnings season, PIF's Elm debut

What to know before Tadawul opens amid earnings season, PIF’s Elm debut
Updated 16 February 2022
Salma Wael

What to know before Tadawul opens amid earnings season, PIF’s Elm debut

What to know before Tadawul opens amid earnings season, PIF’s Elm debut
Updated 16 February 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market recorded gains for a second straight day on Tuesday in tandem with the oil market, with TASI reaching its highest level since 2006.

TASI ended 1.2 percent higher at 12,350 points as listed companies continued to disclose their earnings results. The parallel market Nomu edged up by 0.19 percent to 25,153.

The main market will see PIF-backed digital security firm Elm Co. make its stock market debut on Wednesday.

With the Saudi index leading the gains, most Gulf Cooperation Council stock exchanges saw gains on Tuesday.

Indexes of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait all advanced between 0.2 and 1 percent, while Oman’s MSX30 inched down 0.1 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index EGX30 climbed 1.4 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $93.28 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI traded at $92.19 a barrel as of 9:24 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

The Saudi British Bank, known as SABB, has swung from SR4.16 billion ($1.1 billion) net loss to a profit of SR3.2 billion

National Gas and Industrialization Co., or GASCO, has announced that it signed an agreement to acquire 55 percent of Best Gas Carrier Co. at SR29 million

Saudi Industrial Exports Co.’s board has approved a 66.6 percent capital reduction by canceling shares to amortize accumulated losses. The Saudi exchange has announced that the fluctuation limits for the company will be based on a share price of SR341

Arabian Pipes’ board recommended reducing capital by 75 percent to SR100 million

Saudi Public Investment Fund has joined up with Prince Saud bin Fahad and Sultan Holding Co. to acquire an $807 million stake in Zain KSA’s tower infrastructure

Advanced Petrochemical Co. has received the Capital Market Authority’s approval for a capital increase from SR2.1 billion to SR2.6 billion through offering bonus shares

solutions by stc, a unit of Saudi telecom giant stc, has posted an 18.6 percent increase in net profit last year. The company also announced its board’s recommendation to payout SR475 million cash dividends, or SR4 per share, for 2021

Yamama Cement Co. has reported a 60 percent decline in profit for 2021

Arabian Contracting Services will rent 40 digital billboards at an amount of SR1 billion over 10 years

Tourism Enterprise Co., also known as Shams, said its board has recommended a capital increase of 1000 percent to support the company’s growth

Al-Othaim Markets said it will distribute dividends of SR180 million, or SR2 per share, for the second half of 2021

Saudi Fransi Capital announced that Taleem REIT has acquired four educational properties at SR148 million

Calendar

Feb. 16, 2022

Digital security firm Elm Co. will list on TASI

Feb. 17, 2022

End of Tibbiyah’s IPO individual investors’ subscription

End of Al Dawaa Medical Services Co. IPO book-building process

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

