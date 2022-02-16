You are here

Saudi residents increased US corporate stock investments by $32.5bn in 2021

Image: Shutterstock
  • In addition, over the same period, the value of “corporate and other bonds,” excluding UST, fell by $4.6 billion, or 37.5 percent, to $7.7 billion
Saudi Arabian residents increased exposure to US securities in 2021, as they built up their holdings of corporate US stocks during the year, the most recent data from the US Department of the Treasury reveals.

The value of US securities held by residents of Saudi Arabia such as institutions, companies, or individuals totaled $319.4 billion at the end of December 2021, having grown by $9.9 billion, or 3.5 percent from the same month of 2020.

Most of the growth occurred as a result of the increase in value of US corporate stock holdings which grew by $32.5 billion, or 20.4 percent, to $191.6 billion at the end of December 2021.

On the other hand, the value of the other large component of US securities held by Saudi residents — US Treasury paper, or UST —  decreased by $17.4 billion, or 12.3 percent, to $119 billion at the end 2021.

In addition, over the same period, the value of “corporate and other bonds,” excluding UST, fell by $4.6 billion, or 37.5 percent, to $7.7 billion, the lowest level figure since June 2018.

Regarding the maturity profile of US Treasuries disposed by Saudis during the year, out of the total $17.4 billion — the value of short-term UST amounted to $10.7 billion, compared to $6.43 billion of long-term UST.

As a result, in 2021 the value of short-term UST held by Saudi residents fell by 37.3 percent to $18.5 billion, compared to a 6 percent decrease in the value of long-term UST which totaled $100.5 billion at the end of December 2021.

In November and December of 2021, Saudi residents’ total exposure to US securities decreased by $6.2 billion, mainly as a result of the disposal of $4.7 billion and $4 billion worth of corporate stocks and “corporate and other bonds,” respectively.

On the other hand, Saudi residents increased their holdings of short-term and long-term US Treasuries by $1.4 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively.

It’s worth mentioning that in 2021, the Saudi central bank’s net foreign assets saw an $11 billion drop, according to data it posted earlier this year.

Topics: economy

Shares in PIF-led digital security firm Elm jump 30% on Saudi debut

Shares in PIF-led digital security firm Elm jump 30% on Saudi debut
RIYADH: Shares of Elm Co. — a digital security firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — soared 30 percent on its market debut on Wednesday.

The stock hit SR166 ($44.2), leading the Saudi main index TASI on its first day trading.

Based in Riyadh, the company provides secure e-business services and information technology solutions to private and public sector businesses in the Kingdom.

Elm had earlier raised $820 million in proceeds from an initial public offering, where the final offer price was set at SR128 per share in response to strong demand.

The company’s chief executive told Asharq the firm plans to expand collaboration with private sector businesses in digital solutions.

With a number of projects and products to be unveiled soon, the company will continue to preserve customer data, Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai said.

The listing comes amid a boom in the Saudi initial public offering market in a bid to enhance liquidity, especially after leading the Gulf in 2021 with record offerings by companies including ACWA Power and stc.

 

Topics: Elm Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Japanese online bank to mark Tokyo’s second-biggest IPO ever, raising $1bn

Japanese online bank to mark Tokyo’s second-biggest IPO ever, raising $1bn
Image: Shutterstock
RIYADH: Japan’s biggest initial public offering since tech giant SoftBank will look to revive the nation’s listings market, relatively lacklustre in recent months.

The offering of SBI Sumishin Net Bank Ltd. — an online Japanese bank — will test investor appetite as it seeks to raise more than $1 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Shares of the bank are expected to debut on the stock market on March 24.

Back in 2018, Tokyo witnessed its biggest-ever IPO of SoftBank, raising $21 billion and yielding strong demand from investors.

With IPO activity slowing down amid interest rate hikes and geopolitical tensions, this is a sensitive time to go public on Tokyo’s stock exchange.

Only five public offerings have been priced in the market’s 2022 pipeline so far, with proceeds totaling $36 million, according to Bloomberg.

This is down significantly from seven deals that generated $252 million in the same period a year earlier. 

Topics: economy Japan IPO

Edtech Leap Scholar to invest $20m in Middle East roll-out

Edtech Leap Scholar to invest $20m in Middle East roll-out
Leap Scholar, South Asia’s largest study abroad platform, has announced its expansion into the Middle East region.

The company will invest $20 million into the Middle East over the next year to establish a team to serve the end-to-end study abroad needs of students. 

Leap Scholar’s offerings will now be available to students from countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Israel, and Jordan. 

To catalyze their programs in the Middle East, the San Francisco-headquartered company has also appointed Zuhaib Khan as the vice president for international expansion. 

Leap Scholar co-founder Vaibhav Singh said: “This is a major step in our journey as we move ahead full steam in 2022 to take the Leap Scholar platform global and help millions of students achieve their international education and career dreams.

“We are starting with the Middle East, and we plan to subsequently expand to South East Asia, South Asia, and North Africa.”

Topics: Leap Scholar Edtech

India may ban crypto coins as criticism grows in country

India may ban crypto coins as criticism grows in country
  • Top central bank official likens cryptocurrency to a ‘Ponzi scheme’
RIYADH: Likening cryptocurrency to a “Ponzi scheme,” a top official of India’s central bank has suggested a ban on the digital coins, Indian media reported.

T. Rabi Sankar, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, was quoted as saying cryptocurrencies have been “specifically developed to bypass the regulated financial system.” 

India is considering banning most cryptocurrencies in the country under a proposed bill.

Sankar added that: “Banning cryptocurrency is perhaps the most advisable choice open to India and there are strong reasons to keep cryptocurrencies away from the formal financial system.”

According to the proposal posted on the Lok Sabha’s website, the lower house of India’s bicameral Parliament, “ it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.”

The long-awaited bill also seeks to create a facilitating framework for the creation of an official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Local media also quoted RBI Gov. Shaktikanta Das as saying that cryptocurrencies are a threat to macroeconomic and financial stability and cautioned investors against punting on them.

India’s 2022-23 budget has proposed a 1 percent tax deducted at source on virtual currency payments over Rs10,000 ($133.19) per year. While the minimum tax will be Rs50,000 per year for specified persons.

Topics: India cryptocurrency Ban Regulation

Riyadh Economic Forum to host its 10th session in November

Riyadh Economic Forum to host its 10th session in November
RIYADH: The Riyadh Economic Forum is set to host its 10th session from Nov. 14 to 16 under the sponsorship of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

A number of government officials, academics, economic experts, as well as businessmen and women will be participating in the event.

The forum will include four main studies: the prospects and challenges of the new field of work; the importance of unifying sectors in legislation issuing fees, taxes, zakat, and unifying issuance references; the Kingdom’s regions with railways and their impact on the prosperity of tourism and logistics services; and investments, digital transformation and the knowledge economy.

Topics: Riyadh Economic Forum

