Saudi residents increased US corporate stock investments by $32.5bn in 2021

Saudi Arabian residents increased exposure to US securities in 2021, as they built up their holdings of corporate US stocks during the year, the most recent data from the US Department of the Treasury reveals.

The value of US securities held by residents of Saudi Arabia such as institutions, companies, or individuals totaled $319.4 billion at the end of December 2021, having grown by $9.9 billion, or 3.5 percent from the same month of 2020.

Most of the growth occurred as a result of the increase in value of US corporate stock holdings which grew by $32.5 billion, or 20.4 percent, to $191.6 billion at the end of December 2021.

On the other hand, the value of the other large component of US securities held by Saudi residents — US Treasury paper, or UST — decreased by $17.4 billion, or 12.3 percent, to $119 billion at the end 2021.

In addition, over the same period, the value of “corporate and other bonds,” excluding UST, fell by $4.6 billion, or 37.5 percent, to $7.7 billion, the lowest level figure since June 2018.

Regarding the maturity profile of US Treasuries disposed by Saudis during the year, out of the total $17.4 billion — the value of short-term UST amounted to $10.7 billion, compared to $6.43 billion of long-term UST.

As a result, in 2021 the value of short-term UST held by Saudi residents fell by 37.3 percent to $18.5 billion, compared to a 6 percent decrease in the value of long-term UST which totaled $100.5 billion at the end of December 2021.

In November and December of 2021, Saudi residents’ total exposure to US securities decreased by $6.2 billion, mainly as a result of the disposal of $4.7 billion and $4 billion worth of corporate stocks and “corporate and other bonds,” respectively.

On the other hand, Saudi residents increased their holdings of short-term and long-term US Treasuries by $1.4 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively.

It’s worth mentioning that in 2021, the Saudi central bank’s net foreign assets saw an $11 billion drop, according to data it posted earlier this year.