Egypt to launch new wheat import tender amid Russia/Ukraine fears: minister
Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt will launch a new tender to import wheat next week as it prepares for possible grain market disturbance in the light of rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia. 

Egypt, as the world’s largest wheat importer, imported around 13 million tons in 2020, at a value of $3.2 billion, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

The threat of war between both countries poses a risk on international grain markets, as both nations account for almost a third of wheat and barley exports and a fifth of corn trade. 

Ali Moselhi, Egypt’s minister of supply and internal trade, revealed the move to Asharq.

Despite the new measure, Egypt still expects the volume of wheat imports to decrease to 5.3 million tons in 2022, down from 5.5 million tons in 2021.

This will be supported by an increase in local production, Ali Moselhi added.

 

Updated 25 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 25 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: As stocks continued to rise, Saudi Arabia's main index, TASI, finished higher for the third straight session.

As of Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. Saudi time, TASI closed 1.17 percent higher at 12,495 points, while Nomu, the parallel market, gained 0.53 percent to 25,287 points.

Digital security firm Elm Co. was the top gainer, soaring 30 percent on its market debut. East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry was the top faller with a 2.58 percent decline.
 
Advanced Petrochemical Co. gained 0.40 percent, as it received approval for a SR2.6 billion capital increase through bonus shares.

The Arabian Pipes Co. edged up 2.44 percent, following recommendation to reduce its capital by 75 percent.

National Gas and Industrialization Co, or GASCO, gained 2.48 percent after it announced a deal to buy 55 percent of Best Gas Carrier Co. for SR29 million.

Stocks of oil giant Aramco finished the day 1.21 percent higher.

Tourism Enterprise Co., known as Shams, rose by 9.95 percent after its capital was increased by 1,000 percent to support its growth.

Among the financial sectors, Al Rajhi Bank gained 2.18 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 2.57 percent.

In the energy market, oil prices were up. US WTI crude reached $93.43 a barrel, while Brent crude sold for $94.78 a barrel.

Updated 4 min 37 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 4 min 37 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Egypt is expecting from $7.5 to $8 billion worth of foreign investments for oil and gas exploration in 2022, Petroleum Minister Tarek el Molla said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

Exports of liquefied gas witnessed a significant increase last year amid rising prices, he revealed.

A “buffer” by the North African country’s government is being implemented to convert usage from gasoline to compressed natural gas, or CNG, among consumers to avoid political consequences of soaring prices for the time being, El Molla said in an interview with CNBC.

This comes as the price of a cubic meter of CNG is almost half the price of a liter of gasoline, he disclosed.

The country has been experiencing a rise in conversion rates over the past three years, he added.

Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: DBS, the largest bank in Southeast Asia by assets, is planning to launch cryptocurrency trading services for retail investors this year.

“What we will focus on in the first half, the first two quarters, of this year is to make access to digital assets a lot more convenient,” the CEO, Piyush Gupta, said during the bank’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Monday.

Gupta added that: “Today, during 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, customers still need to call and speak to bankers. So the first order is to make it all online, make it self-service, make it instant, and make sure the internal processes are robust to be able to support that.”

The bank's brokerage arm has also secured approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank, to provide crypto services, Bitcoin.com reported.

Warning

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned investors about the risks of accounts that pay interest on crypto-asset deposits.

Meanwhile, the SEC announced that it has charged crypto lending platform Blockfi for failing to register a crypto lending product.

“An interest-bearing account for crypto-asset holdings is not as safe as bank or credit union deposits,” the SEC said.

Blockfi has agreed to pay $100 million in fines to settle the fees with the SEC and 32 state regulators.

A key difference is that deposits at banks or federal credit unions are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and National Credit Union Administration.

Securities accounts held with the US-registered brokers are also insured by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, according to Bitcoin.com.

“Companies offering interest-bearing accounts for crypto-assets do not provide investors with the same protections as do banks or credit unions, and crypto assets sent to those companies are not currently insured,” the SEC said.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Wednesday, falling by 0.44 percent to $44,042 at 4:05 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,117, up by 0.00 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Updated 34 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

  In addition, over the same period, the value of "corporate and other bonds," excluding UST, fell by $4.6 billion, or 37.5 percent, to $7.7 billion
Updated 34 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabian residents increased exposure to US securities in 2021, as they built up their holdings of corporate US stocks during the year, the most recent data from the US Department of the Treasury reveals.

The value of US securities held by residents of Saudi Arabia such as institutions, companies, or individuals totaled $319.4 billion at the end of December 2021, having grown by $9.9 billion, or 3.5 percent from the same month of 2020.

Most of the growth occurred as a result of the increase in value of US corporate stock holdings which grew by $32.5 billion, or 20.4 percent, to $191.6 billion at the end of December 2021.

On the other hand, the value of the other large component of US securities held by Saudi residents — US Treasury paper, or UST —  decreased by $17.4 billion, or 12.3 percent, to $119 billion at the end 2021.

In addition, over the same period, the value of “corporate and other bonds,” excluding UST, fell by $4.6 billion, or 37.5 percent, to $7.7 billion, the lowest level figure since June 2018.

Regarding the maturity profile of US Treasuries disposed by Saudis during the year, out of the total $17.4 billion — the value of short-term UST amounted to $10.7 billion, compared to $6.43 billion of long-term UST.

As a result, in 2021 the value of short-term UST held by Saudi residents fell by 37.3 percent to $18.5 billion, compared to a 6 percent decrease in the value of long-term UST which totaled $100.5 billion at the end of December 2021.

In November and December of 2021, Saudi residents’ total exposure to US securities decreased by $6.2 billion, mainly as a result of the disposal of $4.7 billion and $4 billion worth of corporate stocks and “corporate and other bonds,” respectively.

On the other hand, Saudi residents increased their holdings of short-term and long-term US Treasuries by $1.4 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively.

It’s worth mentioning that in 2021, the Saudi central bank’s net foreign assets saw an $11 billion drop, according to data it posted earlier this year.

Updated 58 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 58 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of Elm Co. — a digital security firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — soared 30 percent on its market debut on Wednesday.

The stock hit SR166 ($44.2), leading the Saudi main index TASI on its first day trading.

Based in Riyadh, the company provides secure e-business services and information technology solutions to private and public sector businesses in the Kingdom.

Elm had earlier raised $820 million in proceeds from an initial public offering, where the final offer price was set at SR128 per share in response to strong demand.

The company’s chief executive told Asharq the firm plans to expand collaboration with private sector businesses in digital solutions.

With a number of projects and products to be unveiled soon, the company will continue to preserve customer data, Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai said.

The listing comes amid a boom in the Saudi initial public offering market in a bid to enhance liquidity, especially after leading the Gulf in 2021 with record offerings by companies including ACWA Power and stc.

 

