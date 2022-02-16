Saudi American dies after dog attack near home in New Mexico

CHICAGO/JEDDAH: Saudi-American Saad Al-Anazi, 56, died the day after he was attacked by a neighbor’s two dogs outside his home in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Jan. 27, family members told Arab News on Tuesday.
Las Cruces is located a few miles northwest of El Paso in New Mexico, which has a small Arab-American population.
Witnesses told police that they saw father-of-three Al-Anazi lying on the street, yelling for help and bleeding from his thigh as two large dogs were barking and biting him.
According to media reports, neighbor Rudy Clark rushed out of his home and hit one of the dogs several times on the head with a cane, eventually forcing the dogs to retreat.
Clark told police that the attack seemed to go on for almost 20 minutes before he was able to get the dogs to back down.
Al-Anazi was taken to Mountain View Regional Medical Center by paramedics who were called to the scene after neighbors called the 911 emergency number.
Family members said Al-Anazi died at the hospital on Jan. 28 due to major blood loss. The two dogs, German shepherds, were taken into custody by Doña Ana County animal control.
Al-Anazi’s daughter Farah was at home preparing to go to sleep when the attack happened. She later posted a photo of herself and her father, as well as several tributes to him, on her Facebook page.
“I’ll love you forever dad,” she wrote last week. “I love you and will see you in heaven, Baba!”
Al-Anazi’s brother Saud told Al Arabiya TV that he has asked the Saudi Embassy to investigate the matter.
He told Arab News that the family decided to bury Al-Anazi in a Muslim cemetery in the US rather than risk a transfer to Saudi Arabia taking too long. Saud said his brother had a good reputation and got on well with his neighbors.
He added that the dogs’ owner denied that she had released them, and faces the charge of possessing dogs without controlling them.
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Gordan Grlic-Radman, Croatia’s minister of foreign and European affairs discussed ways to enhance the relationship between their countries during a meeting in Zagreb on Wednesday.
In addition to reviewing Saudi-Croatian ties they talked about ways in which bilateral and multilateral coordination might be enhanced in a number of fields, including security, Saudi Press Agency reported.
They also discussed opportunities for economic cooperation in various sectors — the most important of which include technology, environmental protection, and tourism — and the importance of exchanging expertise in these fields to help achieve the aims of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification plan.
The ministers also stressed the need to provide support to investors to develop trade and boost investments between the two countries, to help enhance the development and prosperity of their countries and peoples.
They also discussed the latest regional and international developments, including Iran’s nuclear program and international efforts to ensure Tehran does not violate international charters and agreements.
Other topics included the importance of supporting regional and international efforts to prevent the Houthi militia from violating the human rights of the Yemeni people, and the efforts of the Kingdom and Croatia to fight terrorism and extremism in all its forms.
Prince Faisal also met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and the two officials reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance and develop it in all fields.
They also discussed opportunities to expand relations in the light of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in order to achieve more prosperity for the two countries.
The Kingdom's foreign minister also met Gordan Jandrokovic, the speaker of the Croatian parliament. In addition to exploring ways to enhance bilateral relations they discussed their countries’ efforts to strengthen international dialogue between cultures and civilizations, and the roles of civil society and youth in achieving sustainable development at the local and international levels.
Saudi authorities foil attempts to smuggle 1.2 million amphetamine pills into Kingdom
It is one of a number of recent successes after authorities stepped up a crack down on the smuggling, distribution and possession of illicit drugs
Updated 16 February 2022
Mai Almarzoogi
JEDDAH: Attempts to smuggle more than 1.2 million amphetamine tablets into Saudi Arabia have been thwarted by authorities in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested one person in Riyadh who was found in possession of more than 790,000 pills, while another individual was detained in Tabuk after 455,000 tablets were discovered during a raid carried out in cooperation with the General Directorate of Border Guard.
Maj. Mohammed Al-Najidi, spokesperson for the GDNC, said the two citizens have been referred to the public prosecution and preliminary legal steps have been taken against them.
Meanwhile, marine patrols in the Eastern Province intercepted an attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine tablets into the Kingdom, according to the SPA. The pills, weighing a total of 10 kilograms, were “handed over to the competent authorities,” according to Col. Misfir Al-Qarini of the GDBG.
Authorities in the Kingdom have recently stepped up a crackdown on the smuggling, distribution and possession of illicit drugs. Last Friday, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority foiled two separate attempts to smuggle more than 2.4 million Captagon pills, one of the largest successes so far this month. Three people were arrested.
Earlier this month, authorities in Jeddah seized 829 amphetamine pills and arrested five people in connection with a plot to distribute large quantities of the drug. And in Taif region last month, two citizens were arrested in an operation during which 1 million amphetamine pills were seized.
An official said that 12 other tracks would be launched to cover most Makkah neighborhoods in coming months
Trial phase is free of charge as the RCMC wants as many people as possible to give feedback
Updated 16 February 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The trial phase for a public transport bus project in Makkah was launched on Tuesday by the Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites, on the track linking the Haramain Express train station in the Rusaifa district and the Jabal Omar station near the courtyards of the Grand Mosque.
The project is one of the initiatives from the Doyof Al Rahman Program, the pilgrims' service program, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030.
The RCMC representative for the Makkah Buses project, Dr. Rayan Al-Hazmi, said that 12 other tracks would be launched to cover most Makkah neighborhoods in the coming months. These tracks will extend for a distance of 280 km throughout Makkah, with 450 bus stops, served by 400 buses, some with a capacity of 85 passengers, while other articulated buses will have a larger capacity of 125 passengers.
Al-Hazmi said that four central stations around the Grand Mosque would handle transportation to and from the site, targeting the residents of Makkah city and its various neighborhoods.
He added that this trial phase was free of charge since the RCMC wanted as many people as possible to try the service and give their feedback to ensure that the targeted groups were satisfied with the service quality.
“Buses will reach bus stops every five to seven minutes, according to different times of the day. Every bus will be monitored based on very accurate schedules from the control rooms, with the aim of respecting schedules by the second, in pursuit of achieving the highest levels of readiness and discipline,” Al-Hazmi told Arab News.
He said the trial track was dubbed Route 7A and served to transport passengers from the Haramain Express train station to the Grand Mosque, but that the other 12 tracks were distributed in a way to serve all neighborhoods, regardless of their geographical locations, including Umm Al-Qura University students and even the outskirts of Makkah.
Al-Hazmi said that this step was aimed at reducing the use of vehicles in Makkah. “We will also raise capacity during the Hajj and Umrah season to go in line with the operational plans carried out by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.”
He said the project would incorporate eight languages from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research as secondary languages after Arabic.
Al-Hazmi stressed that the RCMC was aware that Makkah was full of shops and sidewalks, and that it had taken this matter into consideration to establish this project with the least number of complaints.
“A committee made up of representatives from the Transport General Authority, the Holy Makkah Municipality, consulting offices, and companies executing the project will study every complaint submitted before the RCMC or the relevant authorities separately and take action to ensure the issue is resolved immediately.”
He said there were no specific distances between stops. They differed according to each route and the need for these tracks, which would constantly be improved after looking into passenger feedback to ensure the project’s positive development.
Makkah Buses aims to improve services for pilgrims to help them perform their religious rituals with ease, which can be done through facilitating the hosting of more pilgrims, providing quality services to pilgrims, and enriching their religious and cultural experience while providing all possibilities to ensure sector sustainability.
The project has a contract for the supply, operation, and maintenance of 400 buses for a period of eight years and six months, and the construction of a bus station, which includes a control building, a driver management building, a fuel station, maintenance workshops, parking lots, and housing facilities for drivers.
The buses feature fire extinguishing systems, carbon emission reduction systems, security systems through cameras inside and outside the bus, collision avoidance systems, electronic screens showing the intended destination, as well as hydraulic systems to help people with special needs, dedicated sections for strollers and wheelchairs, WiFi services, and audio-visual systems for trip information inside the bus.
Buses will be effectively scheduled to accommodate transportation needs on normal days, peak times and seasons, with up to 20 operating hours per day.
Nazaha said it continues to work to identify and prosecute anyone involved in the embezzlement of public funds, abuse of power and position for personal gain, or otherwise harming the public interest. (Supplied)
Saudi anti-corruption authority reveals details of recent cases
In one case, a resident and a citizen paid bank employees to help them deposit and transfer as much as SR136 million from unknown sources
Other cases involved illegal payments in return for construction licenses, contract extensions, reduced fines and illegal property purchases
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: An official from Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, also known as Nazaha, has revealed details of a number of recent criminal cases it recently investigated and prosecuted.
In one of the biggest cases, a bank employee was arrested for receiving gifts, including travel and accommodation expenses, from a citizen and a resident, who were also arrested, in return for depositing SR7 million ($1.87 million) from an unknown source in bank accounts belonging to a commercial entity.
According to investigators, as much as SR136 million was deposited by the citizen and the resident at banks in the Kingdom and transferred abroad over a period of five months.
In a second case, a resident working at an engineering consultancy firm was caught red-handed receiving SR400,000, from a total payment of SR2.8 million, in return for issuing a license for the illegal construction of an industrial compound. The scheme also involved an employee at the local municipality, who was caught in the act receiving SR1 million.
Another case involved an engineer at a communications company and two mediators who were caught receiving SR225,000 of a SR450,000 payment in return for extending a network-implementation contract between the company and a commercial entity, after the engineer sent an e-mail threatening the termination of the contract unless the payment was made.
In a separate case, a resident was caught receiving SR162,000 in return for reducing a penalty imposed by a municipality on a warehouse operator. Investigators found that the ultimate recipient of the payment was the manager of technical affairs at the municipality, who was caught accepting the payment from the resident. The investigation also revealed that the manager had received SR1 million in return for assisting with illegal property purchases.
Meanwhile, a municipality employee was caught accepting SR150,000 of a SR250,000 payment in return for approving a license for a building constructed in an illegal fashion.
Another case involved a resident working for a charitable organization as a medical-procedures analyst who was caught in the act accepting a SR15,000 payment for issuing an approval by the organization for a resident to receive medical treatment.
Nazaha said it continues to work to identify and prosecute anyone involved in the embezzlement of public funds, abuse of power and position for personal gain, or otherwise harming the public interest. It stressed that guilty parties can be pursued and held accountable even after retirement because there is no statute of limitations on such crimes.