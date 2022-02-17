Saudis get firsthand experience of Squid Game survival drama

RIYADH: In a first for Saudi Arabia, visitors to Riyadh Season have a chance to experience firsthand the thrills of South Korean survival-drama TV show Squid Game, by taking part in a real-life contest inspired by the hit Netflix TV show.
The experience begins with up to 70 players being greeted by “soldiers” — dressed in red-and- black uniforms and masks just like those in the TV show — and escorted to an area where they can change into the distinctive green, tracksuit-style outfits worn by contestants in the drama.
When the game begins they have to complete a series of six competitive challenges, which take about an hour in total. Losing players are eliminated after each stage and as the numbers are whittled down, the suspense and tension builds until only one contestant remains and is crowned the winner.
The attraction, which opened on Feb. 4 at Boulevard Riyadh City and continues until March 31, takes place in a specially constructed, 5,000-square-meter venue with six halls, each of which contains a different game.
Groups of friends can book tickets to play together which costs $61 for each individual.
The event proved very popular with participants Arab News spoke to. Some said they enjoyed it so much they have returned to play more than once.
Mustafa Bohwaiej, who made it to the final round of the contest, said that he heard about the Squid Game Experience on social media and got together with a multinational group of his neighbors to play.
“We wanted to try this experience and have fun with our spouses and support Riyadh Season,” he told Arab News. “It was an exceptional experience and I enjoyed the game.”
Tariq Shareef, who also survived until the last stage, shared his excitement about taking part in the fun event.
“What I like about this game is that it mimics the real TV series with the decoration and technique,” he said. “When you ‘die,’ you have to throw yourself into a bouncy area and that’s so much fun.”
Wisam Da’aos, who suffered a minor injury during the game when he lost his balance, said that the contests are challenging but make for an amazing experience.
“I fell by mistake in the game and the working team immediately called an ambulance to take me to the clinic,” he said. “The game is wonderful and I think everyone should try it.”
The Saudi team managing and implementing the project took just 16 days to construct the custom- made arena. They took care to ensure that the designs, decor and props matched the visuals from the TV show as closely as possible.
Riyadh Season ends on March 31 but it is possible that the Squid Game experience will remain open beyond that date, organizers said. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, and it is not suitable for pregnant women or people with any health issues or physical impairments, as it requires a certain amount of strength and mobility.
The TV version of Squid Game became an instant hit when Netflix released the nine-part series on Sept. 17, 2021.
Squid Game tells the story of hundreds of people with financial problems who are tempted by the promise of a huge cash prize to take part in a series of children’s games. There can be only one winner, however, and it soon becomes clear that the games hide a deadly secret. A second season is reportedly in development.
