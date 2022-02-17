You are here

  • Home
  • Japan’s deficit reaches 8-year high as energy imports soar

Japan’s deficit reaches 8-year high as energy imports soar

Japan’s deficit reaches 8-year high as energy imports soar
(Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zjhwg

Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

Japan’s deficit reaches 8-year high as energy imports soar

Japan’s deficit reaches 8-year high as energy imports soar
  • The Finance Ministry said exports edged up 9.6 percent in January from the same month the previous year
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

TOKYO: Japan racked up a 2.2 trillion yen ($19 billion) trade deficit last month, an eight-year high, as the cost of energy imports soared, the government said Thursday.
The Finance Ministry said exports edged up 9.6 percent in January from the same month the previous year. Imports jumped 39.6 percent, resulting in the sixth straight month of trade deficits, it said.
The amount is the biggest since January 2014, when the trade deficit totaled nearly 2.8 trillion yen.
Koya Miyamae, a senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, said the trade deficit tends to rise in January because of the New Year’s holidays, which pushes exports down.
“But even taking that into consideration, the deficit is huge,” he said.
Japan imports almost all its oil and gas. Prices have soared to multi-year highs recently, adding to global concerns about inflation. Tensions in Ukraine amid worries about a Russian invasion have pushed prices still higher.
Meanwhile, Japan’s currency, the yen, has weakened against the US dollar as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates to counter inflation. Higher rates tend to push the dollar higher against other currencies because they create more demand for dollar-denominated investments.
Exports have not risen as quickly as imports as manufacturing of electronics and autos has been slowed by shortages of computer chips resulting from pandemic-related disruptions in some countries.

Topics: Japan energy

Related

Japan and UAE agree to cooperate on advanced technology
World
Japan and UAE agree to cooperate on advanced technology
Japan sets March 9 for auction of oil from reserve
Business & Economy
Japan sets March 9 for auction of oil from reserve

Elm Co. shares rise over 50% after market debut yesterday

Elm Co. shares rise over 50% after market debut yesterday
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Elm Co. shares rise over 50% after market debut yesterday

Elm Co. shares rise over 50% after market debut yesterday
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian digital security business Elm Co. has seen its shares soar over 50 percent since its market debut yesterday, reaching SR196.

The price it floated at was SR128, according to the Saudi exchange.

As of 1:00 pm Saudi time, the company saw SR2 billion worth of shares traded, with a volume of 10.3 million shares

Owned by the Public Investment Fund, the stock debuted on the Kingdom’s main stock index, TASI, on Feb. 16.

Riyadh-based Elm Co. offers secure e-commerce services and IT solutions to companies in public and private sectors.

 

Topics: economy Elm Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange Tadawul TASI Saudi stock market

Related

Shares in PIF-led digital security firm Elm jump 30% on Saudi debut
Business & Economy
Shares in PIF-led digital security firm Elm jump 30% on Saudi debut

Saudi economy to exhibit strong growth in 2022 as pandemic diminishes

Saudi economy to exhibit strong growth in 2022 as pandemic diminishes
Getty Images
Updated 27 min 1 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS

Saudi economy to exhibit strong growth in 2022 as pandemic diminishes

Saudi economy to exhibit strong growth in 2022 as pandemic diminishes
  • A reversal in social distancing restrictions could boost the wholesale and retail, and restaurants and hotels sector
Updated 27 min 1 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS

A report from Jadwa Investment predicts strong levels of economic growth in Saudi Arabia as uncertainties and restrictions surrounding the Covid pandemic fall away. 

The Saudi Economy in 2022 report foresees overall GDP growth of 7.7 percent in 2022. 

Considering the high demand for oil triggered by a continued recovery in the global market, oil sector GDP is expected to rise by 15.5 percent year-on-year.

The report also predicts the expansion of all sectors of the non-oil economy in 2022. 

A reversal in social distancing restrictions could boost the wholesale and retail, and restaurants and hotels sector. 

Moreover, the rise in Umrah and Hajj pilgrims will drive growth in the transport, communication, and storage sectors. 

Concerns are raised for the construction sector, which may face some labor and supply chain issues in 2022.

 However, the large value of the Public Investment Fund, PIF, and central government projects that are currently in the execution stage would boost the growth of this segment. 

The manufacturing sector will also contribute to non-oil growth, as improvements in global trade coupled with investment in domestic industrial programs help push exports higher than the record levels seen last year. 

The finance, Insurance, and business services sector is also expected to witness healthy growth in 2022. 

According to the report, the community, social, and personal services sector will benefit from the implementation of a National Sports Strategy, while the electricity, gas, and water sector will benefit from an ambitious National Renewable Energy Program. 

Overall, the report predicts the non-oil sector registering a rise of 3.4 percent growth in 2022. 

It also foresees prices rising by 1.7 percent year on year, as higher levels of inflation seen in many developed economies do not fully transmit into the local economy. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Inflation

Related

Mineral-rich Saudi mining sector to add $64bn to GDP by 2030, CEO says
Business & Economy
Mineral-rich Saudi mining sector to add $64bn to GDP by 2030, CEO says

Mineral-rich Saudi mining sector to add $64bn to GDP by 2030, CEO says

Mineral-rich Saudi mining sector to add $64bn to GDP by 2030, CEO says
Updated 37 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Mineral-rich Saudi mining sector to add $64bn to GDP by 2030, CEO says

Mineral-rich Saudi mining sector to add $64bn to GDP by 2030, CEO says
Updated 37 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s mining sector could add SR240 billion ($64 billion) to the Kingdom’s GDP by 2030, the chief executive of a Najran-based mining firm told Argaam.

This represents a huge leap from the current contribution of SR64 billion, according to Yahia AlShangiti, CEO of AMAK.

Under the Saudi Vision 2030 development plan, mining is positioned as the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economic development, after energy and petrochemicals, as it aims to diversify the economy away from a reliance on oil.

National Industrial Development and Logistics Program — a program created to support that vision — estimates the Kingdom’s untapped mineral deposits at $1.3 trillion.

The strategy will lead to a SR37 million decrease in imports as well as add 219,000 job opportunities to the Kingdom’s labor market, AlShangiti said.

AMAK, formally known as Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., aims to expand its projects across the regions of Asir and Najran, and other provinces in the Kingdom, he added.

The firm’s annual production capacity is currently around 40,000 ounces of gold, 8,000 tons of copper, and 25,000 tons of zinc, according to the executive.

AlShangiti concluded that the world is witnessing a rising demand for minerals and the revenues of international mining companies is anticipated to cross $500 billion.

Topics: economy Mining Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia to seek mining agreement with South Africa
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to seek mining agreement with South Africa

Funding Societies fintech raises $144m in a series C plus $150m in debt lines

Funding Societies fintech raises $144m in a series C plus $150m in debt lines
Updated 43 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Funding Societies fintech raises $144m in a series C plus $150m in debt lines

Funding Societies fintech raises $144m in a series C plus $150m in debt lines
Updated 43 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Small and medium enterprise lender Funding Societies announced it has raised $144 million in a series C+ equity round by Softbank Vision Fund.

The Southeast Asian fintech has also received $150 million in debt lines from institutional investors.

Part of the funding will be distributed to former and existing employees through stock share buybacks, TechCrunch reported.

Funding Societies payout online loans ranging from $500 to $1.5 million, and it has lent more than $2 billion in business funding since its launch in 2015.

The round also had participation form new investors like VNG Corporation, Rapyd Ventures, EDBI, Indies Capital, K3 Ventures, Ascend Vietnam.

Topics: Funding Societies

Related

Qashio fintech enters MENA market with $2.5m pre-seed fund
Business & Economy
Qashio fintech enters MENA market with $2.5m pre-seed fund

MENA startups see 474% year-on-year funding increase

MENA startups see 474% year-on-year funding increase
Updated 54 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

MENA startups see 474% year-on-year funding increase

MENA startups see 474% year-on-year funding increase
Updated 54 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Startups across the Middle East and North Africa region raised $247 million in 46 deals in January 2022, a 474 percent increase year-on-year.

The highest amount of funding secured was in Bahrain, with a $110 million series B round by Rain, according to a report by Wamda and Digital Digest.

Saudi Arabia came second with $55.6 million, Egypt third with $33 million, then UAE with $24.4 million, and Iraq with a record of $15 million.

Although Bahrain saw the highest amount in funding, Saudi Arabia came first in terms of deal count with 15, then Egypt with 11, and UAE with nine.

The fintech sector alone accounted for more than half of the funding raised last month, followed by e-commerce and foodtech.

Topics: START-UPs MENA funding

Related

‘Come and find us’: Red Sea Company calls for tech start-ups to get in touch
Business & Economy
‘Come and find us’: Red Sea Company calls for tech start-ups to get in touch

Latest updates

Charities to plant 25,000 olive trees across Palestine
Charities to plant 25,000 olive trees across Palestine
Kuwait Emiri decree accepts resignations of defense, interior ministers -tweet
Kuwait Emiri decree accepts resignations of defense, interior ministers -tweet
Elm Co. shares rise over 50% after market debut yesterday
Elm Co. shares rise over 50% after market debut yesterday
Iran supreme leader urges nuclear energy progress amid talks
Iran supreme leader urges nuclear energy progress amid talks
Saudi Arabian women’s national team set for historic international debut in Maldives
Saudi Arabian women’s national team set for historic international debut in Maldives

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.