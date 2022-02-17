You are here

  • Home
  • All you need to know ahead of Thursday trading with TASI at 16-year high

All you need to know ahead of Thursday trading with TASI at 16-year high

All you need to know ahead of Thursday trading with TASI at 16-year high
Short Url

https://arab.news/wzggj

Updated 17 February 2022
Salma Wael

All you need to know ahead of Thursday trading with TASI at 16-year high

All you need to know ahead of Thursday trading with TASI at 16-year high
Updated 17 February 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market extended gains for a third straight day on Wednesday, as strong earnings results and rising oil prices continued to drive investor sentiment.

TASI closed 1.17 percent higher at a 16-year high of 12,495, with PIF-owned digital security firm Elm leading top gainers on trading debut, soaring 30 percent. 

Nomu, the parallel market, advanced 0.53 percent to 25,287 points.

Along with the Saudi index, Dubai, Bahrain, and Kuwait recorded significant gains on Wednesday, all up between 1.2 and 1.8 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s FTSE ADX general index added 0.7 percent, reaching a record high.

Bourses of Qatar and Oman edged higher by 0.3 and 0.2 percent, while the Egyptian EGX30 index ended flat.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $93.73 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI traded at $92.48 a barrel as of 8:05 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

  • Saudi Ceramic Co. has seen its 2021 profit soar almost threefold to SR233 million ($62 million). The company will distribute cash dividends of SR59.8 million, or SR0.75 per share, for the second half of 2021
  • Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. has announced signing a SR186 million loan agreement with Agricultural Development Fund
  • Saudi Steel Pipe Co. has turned into a net profit of SR900,000 in 2021, having erased SR34.5 million loss from a year earlier
  • Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., or SADAFCO, got its board’s approval to build a new depot in Makkah for SR27 million
  • Anaam Holding Group has signed an initial agreement to potentially acquire private office buildings in Jeddah at SR325 million

Calendar

Feb. 17, 2022

  • End of Tibbiyah’s IPO individual investors’ subscription
  • End of Al Dawaa Medical Services Co. IPO book-building process

Feb. 20, 2022

  • Advanced Petrochemical Co. to distribute dividends for the fourth quarter of 2021 at SR0.65 per share, totaling SR140.7 million

Feb. 21, 2022

  • Bank AlJazira will distribute SR0.35 per share for the second half of the fiscal year 2021
  • United Wire Factories, also known as Aslak, will payout SR0.45 per share as dividends

 

Topics: TASI Tadawul

Related

Preparations underway to mark the first Saudi Founding Day on Feb. 22
Saudi Arabia
Preparations underway to mark the first Saudi Founding Day on Feb. 22
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates splitting after 27 years marriage
Offbeat
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates splitting after 27 years marriage

Fuel prices and Ukraine tensions could delay aviation recovery, says Emirates’ Clark

Fuel prices and Ukraine tensions could delay aviation recovery, says Emirates’ Clark
Getty Images
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Fuel prices and Ukraine tensions could delay aviation recovery, says Emirates’ Clark

Fuel prices and Ukraine tensions could delay aviation recovery, says Emirates’ Clark
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

The recovery of the aviation industry, post the Covid pandemic could be derailed due to surging fuel prices and tensions between Russia and Ukraine in Europe,  according to the president of Gulf carrier Emirates. 

“A war in Europe, and aggression over there will have very disruptive effects on the industry,” Tim Clark told Bloomberg TV. 

According to Clark, the repercussions of a possible war in Europe will result in the closure of airspace, which will batter the aviation industry further. 

Clark added that the oil price hovering just below $100 a barrel is also negatively impacting the industry further, as it is forcing airlines to increase ticket prices. 

Clark also pointed out the vitality of summer for Emirates, as well as for the entire aviation industry. 

“Summer will be the pivotal point. If by June and July we do not have those markets restored, it will be a different story. My own view is that they will come back. I’m not so sure about China, but the other areas in Southeast Asia will be back with us,” stated Clark. 

Topics: economy Ukraine Russia emirate Aviation industry airline industry

Related

Geopolitics raising oil prices, but Russia won’t invade Ukraine: UAE energy minister
Business & Economy
Geopolitics raising oil prices, but Russia won’t invade Ukraine: UAE energy minister

Saudi Tourism deal with Emirates to boost flights from 120 cities

Saudi Tourism deal with Emirates to boost flights from 120 cities
Getty Images
Updated 12 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tourism deal with Emirates to boost flights from 120 cities

Saudi Tourism deal with Emirates to boost flights from 120 cities
Updated 12 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority has signed a deal with Emirates Airline to increase flights and boost visits to its tourist destinations.

The agreement will enable tourists to visit the Kingdom’s tourism offerings from 120 cities around the world, the authority’s CEO, Fahd Hamidaddin, said. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Emirates tourism

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund signs $49m French fries factory deal

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund signs $49m French fries factory deal
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 19 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund signs $49m French fries factory deal

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund signs $49m French fries factory deal
Updated 19 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Agricultural Development Fund of Saudi Arabia has signed a SR186 million ($49.5 million) contract with Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co., known as Jadco, to finance a new french fries factory.

The new factory has a production capacity of 36,000 tons per year, and depends on the potato crops produced by the company, the fund said in a statement. 

The financing lasts 10 years, with 10 annual instalments starting on Feb. 7, 2025, and ending Feb. 7, 2034, according to a payment schedule with the Agricultural Development Fund.

This comes as part of the fund’s role to support and finance agricultural projects in various regions of the Kingdom.

Founded in 1988, Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co. is engaged in the production of strategic agricultural crops such as wheat, potatoes and onions. 

Topics: economy Investment Saudi Arabia

Related

New move to build up Saudi factory data base
Business & Economy
New move to build up Saudi factory data base

BHM Capital Financial Services net profit up 125% in 2021

BHM Capital Financial Services net profit up 125% in 2021
Updated 32 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

BHM Capital Financial Services net profit up 125% in 2021

BHM Capital Financial Services net profit up 125% in 2021
Updated 32 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s BHM Capital Financial Services saw a 125 percent rise in net profit in 2021.


Net profit for 2021 was 13 million dirhams ($3.5 million), up from 5.77 million dirhams in the same period in 2020, according to a statement.

Assets grew by 22.4 percent, reaching 584 million dirhams ($158 million) in 2021 in contrast to 477.2 million dirhams the year before.

Furthermore, the equity of shareholders has risen to mark 190.2 million dirhams ($51 million) versus 178 million dirhams by the end of 2020.

“Following numerous challenges in 2020, we turned those challenges into opportunities and saw our efforts paying off in 2021,” said Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, CEO of BHM Capital Financial Services.

“We took all necessary measures to meet our clients’ needs, while maximizing shareholders’ equity,” Al Sa’di added

Established in 2006, BHM Capital Financial Services provides financial services and investment products, including prime brokerage, investment management, liquidity provision, market making, corporate advisory, and research.

Topics: economy Abu Dhabi Dubai UAE

European supply constraints could last into 2023, IMF warns

European supply constraints could last into 2023, IMF warns
Updated 37 min 27 sec ago
AFP

European supply constraints could last into 2023, IMF warns

European supply constraints could last into 2023, IMF warns
Updated 37 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Washington: Supply constraints that held back growth in Europe last year by an amount equal to some countries’ normal rates of expansion could last into 2023, the IMF warned Thursday.


Without these constraints that included factory closures and component shortages, growth last year would have been about two percentage points higher, the Washington-based crisis lender said in a blog.


That is equivalent “to about one year’s worth of growth in normal pre-pandemic times for many European economies,” it said.


While forecasts were for the constraints to ease this year, the fast-spreading omicron variant of the virus “has injected new uncertainty,” managing director Kristalina Georgieva and other officials wrote.


“Europe and China have imposed new restrictions and more disruptions could follow. All in all, supply disruptions could last for longer, possibly into 2023,” they said.


Manufacturing output in the euro area would have also been six percent higher without the supply troubles.


The report attributed 40 percent of the supply shocks to shutdowns caused by the pandemic, which it said should be transient.


It warned labor shortages and worn-out infrastructure “could however have more persistent effects on supply and inflation than shutdowns.”


Countries whose factories rely the most on global supply chains were hit hardest, with the IMF saying Germany and the Czech Republic would have seen output 14 percent higher.


The lender called for tackling “supply bottlenecks directly with regulatory measures wherever possible,” including expanding operating hours at ports, speeding up licenses required for transportation and logistics operations and promoting immigration to address shortage of workers.


The blog also said spending measures could be used to help the situation but “support should... be well targeted,” and warned against broad policies that could drive up demand and make bottlenecks and inflation worse.


“The more successful regulatory and targeted fiscal measures are in alleviating the supply bottlenecks, the less likely it is that policymakers will be forced to dampen down aggregate demand and economic growth to contain inflation,” the officials wrote.

Topics: economy IMF supply chain shipping trade Europe

Latest updates

Fuel prices and Ukraine tensions could delay aviation recovery, says Emirates’ Clark
Fuel prices and Ukraine tensions could delay aviation recovery, says Emirates’ Clark
Saudi Tourism deal with Emirates to boost flights from 120 cities
Saudi Tourism deal with Emirates to boost flights from 120 cities
Saudi Agricultural Development Fund signs $49m French fries factory deal
Saudi Agricultural Development Fund signs $49m French fries factory deal
Jordanian sculptor and artist Mona Saudi dies aged 76
Jordanian sculptor and artist Mona Saudi dies aged 76
BHM Capital Financial Services net profit up 125% in 2021
BHM Capital Financial Services net profit up 125% in 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.