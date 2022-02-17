You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Almosafer, Hong Kong’s Klook to establish JV for digital travel services

Saudi Almosafer, Hong Kong’s Klook to establish JV for digital travel services

Saudi Almosafer, Hong Kong’s Klook to establish JV for digital travel services
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/zt5bn

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Almosafer, Hong Kong’s Klook to establish JV for digital travel services

Saudi Almosafer, Hong Kong’s Klook to establish JV for digital travel services
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi travel agency Almosafer has partnered with Hong Kong’s Klook Travel Technology to establish a joint venture for digital travel services.

The joint company, in which the Almosafer will contribute up to SR116 million ($31 million), comes as both parties aim to create a one-stop digital platform for activities, tours, and events, according to a bourse filing.

The five-year deal will see the Saudi-based agency provide administrative support for operations as well as monetary injections.

Klook will be responsible for offering technical support and solutions for the new company.

As per the deal signed on Feb. 17, the JV will be equally owned by both companies, the homegrown agency said in a statement.

Almosafer, which is a unit of Seera Group, expects the transaction to have a positive impact on its financial statements by the end of 2022, it added.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia travel industry almosafer

Related

Saudi Arabia's Almosafer to become largest travel agency in Middle East
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia's Almosafer to become largest travel agency in Middle East

India and UAE to sign trade deal worth $100bn 

India and UAE to sign trade deal worth $100bn 
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

India and UAE to sign trade deal worth $100bn 

India and UAE to sign trade deal worth $100bn 
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

India and UAE are poised to sign a new trade deal set to be worth $100 billion over the next five years after a swift conclusion to negotiations.  

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will be formally adopted on Feb.18 at a bilateral summit hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to reports in the country's media outlets.

The new deal is expected to elevate the imports of Indian products in the UAE, especially textiles, jewelry, and gems.

According to the Gems and Jewelry Export Promotion Council, UAE accounts for more than 80 percent of India's jewelry and gem exports. 

However, due to the pandemic, the jewelry trade witnessed a massive setback, and this agreement is expected to revamp the sector. 

For India, UAE is the third trading partner globally, next to the US and China.

In 2019-20, the bilateral trade between India and UAE was estimated at $59 billion, before plummeting to $43.3 billion in 2020-21 as COVID-19 swept across the globe.

The agreement will be signed by UAE’s minister of economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and Indian commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal. 

Topics: UAE India UAE Trade deal

Related

Japan and UAE agree to cooperate on advanced technology
World
Japan and UAE agree to cooperate on advanced technology

Goldman Sachs lifts key profit target in strategy update

Goldman Sachs lifts key profit target in strategy update
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 26 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Goldman Sachs lifts key profit target in strategy update

Goldman Sachs lifts key profit target in strategy update
  • It expects to achieve a return on equity of 14-16 percent, compared with 13 percent previously
Updated 26 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK : Goldman Sachs on Thursday upgraded its key medium-term profitability target and said it would hit its efficiency ratio goal in 2022 as it provided an update on strategy and goals.


Wall Street’s premier investment bank also set new goals for transaction banking deposits and wealth and asset management fees.


The bank said it expects to achieve a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 15-17 percent, compared with 14 percent previously.

It expects to achieve a return on equity of 14-16 percent, compared with 13 percent previously.


“We believe we have the right plan in place that will enable us to serve clients, drive returns, and unlock significant value for our shareholders,” Chief Executive David Solomon said in a presentation at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum in Florida.


Goldman also set a new target to achieve annual revenues of more than $4 billion from its consumer business by 2024.

Topics: economy Goldman Sachs earnings

Related

Goldman Sachs cuts US 2022 growth forecast
Business & Economy
Goldman Sachs cuts US 2022 growth forecast

TASI down 0.15% following 4 days of gains: Closing bell

TASI down 0.15% following 4 days of gains: Closing bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 51 min 50 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI down 0.15% following 4 days of gains: Closing bell

TASI down 0.15% following 4 days of gains: Closing bell
Updated 51 min 50 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market closed lower this week, dragged down by the energy market.


Saudi Arabia's main index, TASI, closed 0.15 percent lower at 12,477 points.

Nomu, the parallel market, fell 0.23 percent to 25,228 points.

In the energy market, the price of US WTI crude dipped to $91.76 per barrel while Brent crude settled at $93.13 per barrel.


Saudi oil giant Aramco’s shares ended today's session flat.

Elm Co. emerged as the top gainer, with an increase of 18.75 percent.

This was after it soared 30 percent yesterday and even higher during earlier trading today, suggesting some investors took profits since the stock debuted on TASI on Feb. 16.

Among the fallers, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. edged down 5.42 percent.

Saudi Ceramic Co. edged up 1.16 percent, as its 2021 profit tripled to SR233 million ($62 million).

The Saudi Steel Pipe Company dropped 0.37 percent, despite turning a profit of SR900,000 in 2021.

Anaam Holding Group  fell by 2.17 percent after signing a deal to purchase office buildings in Jeddah at cost of SR325 million.


Among the financial sectors, Alinma Bank climbed 0.16 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank dropped by 0.50 percent.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU Saudi stock market

Saudi chemist chain Al-Dawaa targets 1,065 stores after $500m IPO

Saudi chemist chain Al-Dawaa targets 1,065 stores after $500m IPO
Getty Images
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi chemist chain Al-Dawaa targets 1,065 stores after $500m IPO

Saudi chemist chain Al-Dawaa targets 1,065 stores after $500m IPO
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al Dawaa chain of chemists aims to grow its store network, improve its brand image, and grow its e-commerce business, after its imminent $500 million initial public offering, the company’s commercial director has said.

Al-Dawaa ends its book-building process today, with individual subscriptions invited between Feb 27 and March 1

Al-Dawaa currently operates more than 900 pharmacies across 130 cities in the Kingdom, having opened 87 new branches in 2021.

It aims to increase this to at least 1,065 stores by 2025.

The company earlier set the offering price range at SR65 ($17.3) to SR73 per share, aiming to float 30 percent of its SR850 million capital.

Listing represents a chance to “strengthen Al-Dawaa’s brand presence and future growth potential as well as reinforce our commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance,” Fahad Al-Farraj told Arab News.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to feed that strategy and enhance automation across the company’s supply chain, he said.

Al-Farraj reiterated added that Al-Dawaa has “recently completed the automation of its main warehouse facility.”

The firm’s e-commerce platform “doubled in size last year and this is undoubtedly also a focus for growth going forward,” he stated.

With respect to expansion, he said the business has a huge prospect for growing its brand portfolio, supported by favorable market conditions.

“Over the past couple of years, we have been growing a portfolio of own brands, such as Ronzac our ‘nutraceuticals’ brand, which gives us the opportunity to expand outside our existing channels to market within Saudi Arabia, such as grocery stores.”

As the pandemic weighed on businesses globally, 2020 was “an exceptional year” for the pharma retailer as it was among the few organizations allowed to operate during the lockdown, said Al-Farraj.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia retail consumers PHARMACY Healthcare

Fuel prices and Ukraine tensions could delay aviation recovery, says Emirates’ Clark

Fuel prices and Ukraine tensions could delay aviation recovery, says Emirates’ Clark
Getty Images
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

Fuel prices and Ukraine tensions could delay aviation recovery, says Emirates’ Clark

Fuel prices and Ukraine tensions could delay aviation recovery, says Emirates’ Clark
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

The recovery of the aviation industry, post the Covid pandemic could be derailed due to surging fuel prices and tensions between Russia and Ukraine in Europe,  according to the president of Gulf carrier Emirates. 

“A war in Europe, and aggression over there will have very disruptive effects on the industry,” Tim Clark told Bloomberg TV. 

According to Clark, the repercussions of a possible war in Europe will result in the closure of airspace, which will batter the aviation industry further. 

Clark added that the oil price hovering just below $100 a barrel is also negatively impacting the industry further, as it is forcing airlines to increase ticket prices. 

Clark also pointed out the vitality of summer for Emirates, as well as for the entire aviation industry. 

“Summer will be the pivotal point. If by June and July we do not have those markets restored, it will be a different story. My own view is that they will come back. I’m not so sure about China, but the other areas in Southeast Asia will be back with us,” stated Clark. 

Topics: economy Ukraine Russia emirate Aviation industry airline industry

Related

Geopolitics raising oil prices, but Russia won’t invade Ukraine: UAE energy minister
Business & Economy
Geopolitics raising oil prices, but Russia won’t invade Ukraine: UAE energy minister

Latest updates

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and UAE are ‘terrorist actions’: Kosovo PM
Prime Minister Albin Kurti speaking to Arab News’ Faisal J. Abbas during an exclusive interview at his office in Pristina to mark the 14th Independence Day of Kosovo. (AN Photo/Ziyad Alarfaj)
Saudi Almosafer, Hong Kong’s Klook to establish JV for digital travel services
Saudi Almosafer, Hong Kong’s Klook to establish JV for digital travel services
India and UAE to sign trade deal worth $100bn 
India and UAE to sign trade deal worth $100bn 
Extreme weather means more than just rain stops play these days
Extreme weather means more than just rain stops play these days
Goldman Sachs lifts key profit target in strategy update
Goldman Sachs lifts key profit target in strategy update

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.