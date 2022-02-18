Saudi Arabia, Oman sign MoU on food and water security
Saudi Arabia, Oman sign MoU on food and water security/node/2027116/saudi-arabia
Saudi Arabia, Oman sign MoU on food and water security
Saud bin Hamoud Al-Habsi, Oman's Minister of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries and Water Resources (left), and Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture after signing the MoU on Thursday. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with Oman to build full partnership and integrative relations between the two countries on food and water security strategic objectives.
The deal was signed by Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli and Omani Minister of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries and Water Resources Saud bin Hamoud Al-Habsi.
It aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of integrated water management systems and related mechanisms of legislation, institutional framework and operations, in addition to launching initiatives and projects in fields related to food and water security.
The fields of cooperation include discussing climate change and its impact on water resources, avoiding its negative effects, supporting ground and surface water management, and exchanging knowledge, expertise, information and studies related to food and water security.
It also includes developing human resources capabilities in food and water security in order to boost the functional skills of employees and technicians.
Several countries participate in ‘Spears of Victory 2022’ exercise in eastern Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The “Spears of Victory 2022” joint exercise continued at the Air War Center in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Sector, with the participation of a number of countries, the Kingdom defense ministry said on Thursday.
The exercise was held in the presence of the commanders of the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces, Royal Saudi Air Force, US Air Forces Central, and the Royal Bahraini Air Force, with wide participation from all branches of the Saudi armed forces, the Ministry of National Guard, and the Presidency of State Security.
The participants demonstrated a high level of readiness and coordination in planning, preparation and implementation, which contributes to strengthening joint work, the ministry said.
Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar, commander of the RSAF, said many countries were taking part in this edition, some as participants, and others as observers, with air forces from a number of countries, including the US, Bahrain, and Pakistan.
“Through this exercise, the RSAF is working to raise its combat capabilities and the level of joint work with the branches of the armed forces,” he added.
The exercise, which will continue for 10 days, consists of many stages, starting with the arrival of aircraft to King Abdulaziz Air Base, and involves several lectures and workshops for all air and technical crews.
It aims to strengthen relations with all participating countries and raise the level of combat capability, the ministry said.
Who’s Who: Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, chief technology officer of Saudi Aramco
Updated 18 February 2022
Ahmad Al-Khowaiter
Ahmad Al-Khowaiter has worked for Saudi Aramco since 1983 and has been the company’s chief technology officer since September 2014.
During his time at the company he has worked in various technical roles in oil and gas production, ranging from design, project management, commissioning and operations. He has also held a number of supervisory, managerial and general management positions.
He was Aramco’s chief engineer from 2011 to 2014 and before assuming his present role worked as executive director of power systems.
Al-Khowaiter has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, a master’s in the same field from the University of California at Santa Barbara and an MBA as a Sloan Fellow from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
In 2001, he led the commissioning and start-up of the Hawiyah Gas Plant, followed by the start-up of the Haradh Gas Plant in 2003, two of the largest natural gas processing plants in the world.
At the end of 2006, Al-Khowaiter led the planning and development of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. In 2007, he held the position of interim provost at KAUST and between 2008 and 2009 served as its interim vice president for economic development.
He served on the board of directors of Petron Corp. in the Philippines from 2005 to 2007 and on the board of Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. from 2011 to 2014. He was also a board member of Sadara from 2011 to 2013.
He is currently a board member of the OGCI Climate Investments and Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co., and chairman of Aramco Ventures and Saudi Aramco Technologies Co.
Riyadh Season’s ‘Wall of Fame’ shows off celebrity handprints
Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Syrian singer Assala Nasri among the stars featured
Updated 18 February 2022
Rashid Hassan Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: The handprints of regional and international stars featured in a “Wall of Fame” at Riyadh Season have been attracting visitors who want to get closer to their favorite celebrities and personalities.
Everyone who performs at Riyadh Season is given the chance to leave a handprint in a tray of cement, with the end product displayed for all to see. The Wall of Fame is a take on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, which is an internationally recognized landmark and has more than 2,700 stars honoring the biggest names in the entertainment industry.
The Wall of Fame bears the handprints of major celebrities such as Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Syrian singer Assala Nasri, Egyptian comedy actors Mohamed Henedy and Bayoumi Fouad, Kuwaiti actor Hassan Al-Balam, Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah, Lebanese artist Elissa, and Morocco’s Cheb Khaled.
Ayman Al-Hadi thought the idea was “brilliant” because people would visit the Wall of Fame to take a picture with their favorite celebrities and feel close to them.
“I am expecting the Saudi singer Rashed Al-Majid to have his print soon because he is having a concert soon and I am excited to see it,” he told Arab News.
Another visitor, Ahmed Mohammed, said: “I am a fan of comedy icon Tariq Al-Ali. He is a source of happiness, he puts a smile on everybody’s face in the Gulf region, and I came to see and take a photo of my favorite celebrity’s handprint over here. It is a great idea to collect handprints of celebrities, and provide a memorable moment to fans visiting the beautiful landmark.”
Faisal Mohammed Yousuf said he was happy to see the handprints of so many celebrities put together on the Wall of Fame. “There is a Hollywood Walk of Fame in the US, but now we have it here, I am happy that I can see it here. It’s a good place to visit.”
Hennan Mohammed described herself as a “big fan” of Khan and that she had visited Riyadh Season to see his handprint on the Wall of Fame. “I will be happier to see him in person. I have seen all his movies. What signifies more here at the Wall of Fame is that it brings celebrities of a lot of nationalities together with their handprints on one wall, which is a unique idea.”
Ibrahim Al-Haiti said he had admired Nasri for a long time and that he was a big fan of hers. “I listen to her a lot. I want to meet her, so the closest thing to meeting her is the handprint here. I am happy to be here and take pictures. I like the idea of the Wall of Fame bringing celebrities from different nationalities together. It signifies the presence of these stars shining here with their handprint, and of their presence as they came here.”
Saudi municipalities continue COVID-19 inspections
Updated 18 February 2022
SPA
JEDDAH: Municipalities throughout Saudi Arabia are continuing to carry out health and safety inspection tours to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.
Jeddah Municipality reported that it had carried out 2,803 visits to commercial centers and facilities in a single day last week, identifying 17 violations. Municipality field teams ordered four commercial outlets to shut down for breaching COVID-19 health protocols.
The Eastern Province Municipality carried out 1,025 inspections in one day, identifying 73 violations. Authorities closed one commercial outlet there.
The Northern Borders Municipality also carried out hundreds of inspections over a two-day period, identifying 44 violations and ordering one establishment to close.
Violations included failure to follow social-distancing and mask-wearing protocols, failure to measure the temperatures of customers correctly, overcrowding, and failure to use the Tawakkalna app properly.
Saudi authorities sign deal to preserve heritage sites
Updated 18 February 2022
SPA
RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed a deal with the Saudi Arabian National Committee of the International Council on Monuments and Sites to preserve cultural and natural heritage sites in the Kingdom.
The partnership will particularly focus on protecting the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah’s historic At-Turaif district, as well as preserving other yet-to-be-identified locations.
It will also help elevate the level of coordination and cooperation between the DGDA and Saudi ICOMOS committee, enhancing their efforts to preserve heritage sites in line with ICOMOS and UNESCO best practices and conventions.
Both organizations will conduct specialized scientific research on culturally significant areas in Diriyah and formulate joint recommendations to preserve the values and characteristics of the sites.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by the DGDA’s chief executive officer, Jerry Inzerillo, and the Saudi ICOMOS president, Princess Nouf bint Mohammed bin Fahd.