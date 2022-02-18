You are here

Several countries participate in ‘Spears of Victory 2022’ exercise in eastern Saudi Arabia

Air forces from a number of countries participate in the exercise at the Air War Center in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Sector. (SPA)
Several countries participate in ‘Spears of Victory 2022’ exercise in eastern Saudi Arabia

Air forces from a number of countries participate in the exercise at the Air War Center in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Sector. (SPA)
RIYADH: The “Spears of Victory 2022” joint exercise continued at the Air War Center in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Sector, with the participation of a number of countries, the Kingdom defense ministry said on Thursday.
The exercise was held in the presence of the commanders of the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces, Royal Saudi Air Force, US Air Forces Central, and the Royal Bahraini Air Force, with wide participation from all branches of the Saudi armed forces, the Ministry of National Guard, and the Presidency of State Security.
The participants demonstrated a high level of readiness and coordination in planning, preparation and implementation, which contributes to strengthening joint work, the ministry said.


Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar, commander of the RSAF, said many countries were taking part in this edition, some as participants, and others as observers, with air forces from a number of countries, including the US, Bahrain, and Pakistan.
“Through this exercise, the RSAF is working to raise its combat capabilities and the level of joint work with the branches of the armed forces,” he added.
The exercise, which will continue for 10 days, consists of many stages, starting with the arrival of aircraft to King Abdulaziz Air Base, and involves several lectures and workshops for all air and technical crews.
It aims to strengthen relations with all participating countries and raise the level of combat capability, the ministry said.

Who’s Who: Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, chief technology officer of Saudi Aramco

Who’s Who: Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, chief technology officer of Saudi Aramco
Updated 18 February 2022
Ahmad Al-Khowaiter

Who’s Who: Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, chief technology officer of Saudi Aramco

Who’s Who: Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, chief technology officer of Saudi Aramco
Updated 18 February 2022
Ahmad Al-Khowaiter

Ahmad Al-Khowaiter has worked for Saudi Aramco since 1983 and has been the company’s chief technology officer since September 2014.

During his time at the company he has worked in various technical roles in oil and gas production, ranging from design, project management, commissioning and operations. He has also held a number of supervisory, managerial and general management positions.

He was Aramco’s chief engineer from 2011 to 2014 and before assuming his present role worked as executive director of power systems.

Al-Khowaiter has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, a master’s in the same field from the University of California at Santa Barbara and an MBA as a Sloan Fellow from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In 2001, he led the commissioning and start-up of the Hawiyah Gas Plant, followed by the start-up of the Haradh Gas Plant in 2003, two of the largest natural gas processing plants in the world.

At the end of 2006, Al-Khowaiter led the planning and development of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. In 2007, he held the position of interim provost at KAUST and between 2008 and 2009 served as its interim vice president for economic development.

He served on the board of directors of Petron Corp. in the Philippines from 2005 to 2007 and on the board of Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. from 2011 to 2014. He was also a board member of Sadara from 2011 to 2013.

He is currently a board member of the OGCI Climate Investments and Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co., and chairman of Aramco Ventures and Saudi Aramco Technologies Co.

Riyadh Season’s ‘Wall of Fame’ shows off celebrity handprints 

Riyadh Season’s ‘Wall of Fame’ shows off celebrity handprints 
Updated 18 February 2022
Rashid Hassan
Rahaf Jambi

Riyadh Season’s ‘Wall of Fame’ shows off celebrity handprints 

Riyadh Season’s ‘Wall of Fame’ shows off celebrity handprints 
  • Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Syrian singer Assala Nasri among the stars featured
Updated 18 February 2022
Rashid Hassan Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The handprints of regional and international stars featured in a “Wall of Fame” at Riyadh Season have been attracting visitors who want to get closer to their favorite celebrities and personalities.  

Everyone who performs at Riyadh Season is given the chance to leave a handprint in a tray of cement, with the end product displayed for all to see. The Wall of Fame is a take on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, which is an internationally recognized landmark and has more than 2,700 stars honoring the biggest names in the entertainment industry. 

The Wall of Fame bears the handprints of major celebrities such as Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Syrian singer Assala Nasri, Egyptian comedy actors Mohamed Henedy and Bayoumi Fouad, Kuwaiti actor Hassan Al-Balam, Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah, Lebanese artist Elissa, and Morocco’s Cheb Khaled.

Saudi singer Abdulmajeed Abdullah adds his hand impression to the ‘Wall of Fame’ at Riyadh Season. (Supplied)

Ayman Al-Hadi thought the idea was “brilliant” because people would visit the Wall of Fame to take a picture with their favorite celebrities and feel close to them.

“I am expecting the Saudi singer Rashed Al-Majid to have his print soon because he is having a concert soon and I am excited to see it,” he told Arab News.

Another visitor, Ahmed Mohammed, said: “I am a fan of comedy icon Tariq Al-Ali. He is a source of happiness, he puts a smile on everybody’s face in the Gulf region, and I came to see and take a photo of my favorite celebrity’s handprint over here. It is a great idea to collect handprints of celebrities, and provide a memorable moment to fans visiting the beautiful landmark.”

Faisal Mohammed Yousuf said he was happy to see the handprints of so many celebrities put together on the Wall of Fame. “There is a Hollywood Walk of Fame in the US, but now we have it here, I am happy that I can see it here. It’s a good place to visit.”

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan's handprint at The Wall of Fame

Hennan Mohammed described herself as a “big fan” of Khan and that she had visited Riyadh Season to see his handprint on the Wall of Fame. “I will be happier to see him in person. I have seen all his movies. What signifies more here at the Wall of Fame is that it brings celebrities of a lot of nationalities together with their handprints on one wall, which is a unique idea.”

Ibrahim Al-Haiti said he had admired Nasri for a long time and that he was a big fan of hers. “I listen to her a lot. I want to meet her, so the closest thing to meeting her is the handprint here. I am happy to be here and take pictures. I like the idea of the Wall of Fame bringing celebrities from different nationalities together. It signifies the presence of these stars shining here with their handprint, and of their presence as they came here.”

Saudi municipalities continue COVID-19 inspections

Saudi municipalities continue COVID-19 inspections
Updated 18 February 2022
SPA

Saudi municipalities continue COVID-19 inspections

Saudi municipalities continue COVID-19 inspections
Updated 18 February 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: Municipalities throughout Saudi Arabia are continuing to carry out health and safety inspection tours to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

Jeddah Municipality reported that it had carried out 2,803 visits to commercial centers and facilities in a single day last week, identifying 17 violations. Municipality field teams ordered four commercial outlets to shut down for breaching COVID-19 health protocols.

The Eastern Province Municipality carried out 1,025 inspections in one day, identifying 73 violations. Authorities closed one commercial outlet there.

The Northern Borders Municipality also carried out hundreds of inspections over a two-day period, identifying 44 violations and ordering one establishment to close.

Violations included failure to follow social-distancing and mask-wearing protocols, failure to measure the temperatures of customers correctly, overcrowding, and failure to use the Tawakkalna app properly.

Saudi authorities sign deal to preserve heritage sites

Saudi authorities sign deal to preserve heritage sites
Updated 18 February 2022
SPA

Saudi authorities sign deal to preserve heritage sites

Saudi authorities sign deal to preserve heritage sites
Updated 18 February 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed a deal with the Saudi Arabian National Committee of the International Council on Monuments and Sites to preserve cultural and natural heritage sites in the Kingdom.

The partnership will particularly focus on protecting the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah’s historic At-Turaif district, as well as preserving other yet-to-be-identified locations.

It will also help elevate the level of coordination and cooperation between the DGDA and Saudi ICOMOS committee, enhancing their efforts to preserve heritage sites in line with ICOMOS and UNESCO best practices and conventions.

Both organizations will conduct specialized scientific research on culturally significant areas in Diriyah and formulate joint recommendations to preserve the values and characteristics of the sites.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the DGDA’s chief executive officer, Jerry Inzerillo, and the Saudi ICOMOS president, Princess Nouf bint Mohammed bin Fahd.

Saudi leadership’s ‘decisive stance’ provides impetus for joint Arab action: Speaker

Saudi leadership’s ‘decisive stance’ provides impetus for joint Arab action: Speaker
Updated 18 February 2022
SPA

Saudi leadership’s ‘decisive stance’ provides impetus for joint Arab action: Speaker

Saudi leadership’s ‘decisive stance’ provides impetus for joint Arab action: Speaker
  • Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh tells Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union of Kingdom’s role in supporting regional security, humanitarian efforts
Updated 18 February 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The decisive stance of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has provided a positive impetus for joint Arab action and is embodied in the practical steps taken to support Arab countries, according to the speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council.
Addressing the opening session of the 32nd Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, which opened on Thursday in Cairo, Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh drew attention to the Kingdom’s keenness to play its humanitarian role by providing aid to alleviate the suffering of Arab citizens.
He also reiterated the Kingdom’s condemnation of the attacks by Houthi terrorist militia on Saudi Arabia, the UAE and international shipping in the Red Sea, which he said were aimed at destabilizing the region’s security and stability.
Al-Asheikh said also that the Kingdom was keen to achieve security and stability in Yemen, and to bring an end to the suffering of its people.

Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh attends the 32nd Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in Cairo on Thursday. (SPA)

He expressed the Kingdom’s support for international efforts to reach a political solution in line with the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanism, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue, and UN Security Council Resolution 2216. He also praised the efforts made by the Arab coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen.
Al-Asheikh also expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of Iran’s aggressive policies, and its support for international efforts to prevent Tehran’s possession of nuclear weapons and call for its full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.
During the conference — which is attended by the heads of legislative councils and parliaments in Arab countries, as well as Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general of the Arab League — Al-Asheikh said that the Palestinian cause remained a central and stable issue for Saudi Arabia and was at the forefront of its concerns.
The Kingdom’s foreign goals were focused on contributing to the region’s security, prosperity and development, he added.
Al-Asheikh said that through its Vision 2030 framework, Saudi Arabia aspired to have a leading economy and an effective society that contributed to the renaissance of humanity.

