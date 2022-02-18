You are here

  • Home
  • Indian insurer LIC set to launch $8bn IPO on March 11: Reuters

Indian insurer LIC set to launch $8bn IPO on March 11: Reuters

Indian insurer LIC set to launch $8bn IPO on March 11: Reuters
(Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zqzua

Updated 18 February 2022
Reuters

Indian insurer LIC set to launch $8bn IPO on March 11: Reuters

Indian insurer LIC set to launch $8bn IPO on March 11: Reuters
Updated 18 February 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY/NEW DELHI: A public offering of shares by India’s state-run Life Insurance Corp., set to be the country’s biggest yet at $8 billion, is expected to open for anchor investors on March 11, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The book will open for bidding by other investors a couple of days later, the sources said.

LIC’s initial public offering is expected to obtain regulatory approval by the first week of March, after which an indicative marketing price band will be set, said the sources, declining to be named as the deal discussions are private.

LIC declined to comment. A finance ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

The insurer’s IPO will be a test of the depth of capital markets in India, where equity deals worth more than a couple of billion dollars are rare. The biggest IPO so far was worth $2.5 billion by payments company Paytm last year.

LIC’s offering will also sound investor appetite for new equity deals, with a number of Indian companies that listed last year trading below offer prices on concerns over lofty valuations and looming interest rates hikes by central banks.

The sources said the IPO launch schedule could change, though for now the issuer was working to meet those timelines.

LIC, the country’s largest insurance company, filed a draft IPO prospectus on Sunday with the market regulator to sell 5 percent of the Indian government’s stake to potentially raise nearly $8 billion..

Sources had told Reuters last month that LIC could begin issuing public shares by mid-March. They did not elaborate.

The government is rushing to complete the IPO by the end of March to meet its 2021/22 fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of gross domestic product, which is contingent on it raising around 600 billion Indian rupees ($8.03 billion) from the issue.

New Delhi sharply trimmed its divestment and privatization plans for the fiscal year that ends on March 31 to 780 billion rupees from 1.75 trillion.

So far it has raised just 120 billion rupees from divesting stakes in state-run companies, including run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. and two banks.

Investor roadshows for the offering, which at $8 billion is set to be the third largest insurance IPO globally, started earlier this week, two of the sources said.

SBI Caps, Citigroup, Nomura, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, along with five other domestic and international investment banks, are bookrunning lead managers for the deal.

LIC’s upcoming offering has battered shares in other listed Indian insurers as investors trim their holdings to make room for the state-owned giant, fund managers and analysts have said.

The 66-year-old company dominates India’s insurance sector with more than 280 million policies. It was the fifth biggest global insurer in terms of insurance premium collection in 2020, the latest year for which statistics are available.

— REUTERS

Topics: Life Insurance Corporation

Related

India and UAE to sign trade deal worth $100bn 
Business & Economy
India and UAE to sign trade deal worth $100bn 

India unveils green hydrogen targets in bid to become export hub

India unveils green hydrogen targets in bid to become export hub
Updated 18 February 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

India unveils green hydrogen targets in bid to become export hub

India unveils green hydrogen targets in bid to become export hub
Updated 18 February 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

India plans to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen a year by 2030 as it seeks to exploit low renewable energy costs to become a global exporter of the sustainable fuel.

The target was announced by India’s power ministry on Thursday as it revealed the first part of its national hydrogen policy.

Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water with electrolysers powered by renewable energy. It is the most sustainable way to produce hydrogen with almost no emissions.

Saudi Arabia is planning the world’s biggest green hydrogen project at Neom, the futuristic city being built on the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast with production slated to begin in 2026.

Both Saudi Arabia and India have big plans for production of blue hydrogen, created using fossil fuels with the carbon captured to be stored or used.

Last week, Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairman of Reliance Industries, said he is planning to invest $75 billion in renewable energy infrastructure, including solar panels and electrolysers for producing green hydrogen.

It has been speculated that Ambani will convert the entire output of the renewable energy into hydrogen so as to avoid selling into India’s wholesale power market, which is controlled by financially fragile utilities that are notorious for late payments.

“Reliance is preparing itself to capture the entire value chain of the green hydrogen economy,” Gagan Sidhu, director at the Centre for Energy Finance at New Delhi-based think tank CEEW, told Bloomberg. “They clearly have seen the writing on the wall.”

Less than a week later, Reliance announced plans to become one of the world’s biggest producers of blue hydrogen. However, rather than natural gas, Reliance will be making its blue hydrogen with petroleum coke, an oil refinery by-product that contains more carbon dioxide than coal.

With so many countries vying for leadership of the clean hydrogen space, it is heating up to be a highly competitive market. India is the 27th country to have announced a hydrogen strategy, a figure that doubled last year as the clean fuel’s potential to drive decarbonization across multiple industries became clearer.

In the Middle East, Abu Dhabi is aiming for a 25 percent share of the market by 2030, while Oman, Morocco and Egypt are also aggressively pursuing the clean hydrogen market. Outside the region, Russia is targeting 20 percent of the hydrogen market by 2030.

Because hydrogen can be produced by any country with an electrolyser and renewable energy resources, it is unclear yet how big the market for transporting the fuel between countries is going to be. 

However, the winner is likely to be the nation with the lowest renewable energy costs, the scale to produce enough hydrogen at a competitive price and a strategic location close to major consuming markets. On all three of those measures, Saudi Arabia looks a strong contender.

Topics: India Green hydrogen

Related

Abu Dhabi, South Korea in joint green hydrogen push
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi, South Korea in joint green hydrogen push

Luxury global hospitality brands open up on Saudi Red Sea coastline in flurry of announcements

Luxury global hospitality brands open up on Saudi Red Sea coastline in flurry of announcements
Updated 18 February 2022
Mona Alami

Luxury global hospitality brands open up on Saudi Red Sea coastline in flurry of announcements

Luxury global hospitality brands open up on Saudi Red Sea coastline in flurry of announcements
Updated 18 February 2022
Mona Alami

RIYADH: Three luxury hospitality brands have announced plans to open new hotels on the Red Sea Coastline in a boost for the Saudi tourism industry.
 
Business hotel Four Points by Sheraton and luxury brand Shangri-La will cut the ribbon on new locations in Jeddah this week, while Kempinski will open a five-star hotel on the coast of Al Muhar Island, part of the coastal city of Yanbu.
 
The three resorts offer direct access to the Red Sea waterfront. 
 
These ventures fall in line with Vision 2030, aiming at promoting tourism and hospitality on the Saudi Red Sea, which is known as one of the last untouched coastlines in the world. 
 
Harnessing the tourism industry is one way for the Kingdom to diversify its revenue base.  
 
Bernold Schroeder, CEO and chairman of Kempinski Group, said: “We are impressed with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and strategic planning, which aims to create a hub for international trade linking East and West. Expanding our portfolio in Saudi Arabia is a crucial and important step for Kempinski.”
 
The Red Sea project plans to attract 1 million tourists a year by 2030, and add $4 billion to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product per annum. It will also generate 35,000 jobs, under plans outlined in 2017
 
In an analysis published on Thursday, Karen Smith Diwan from the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington said the project was part of Saudi Arabia’s “ambitious” economic diversification plans.

“If fully realized, this new tourism infrastructure will form an alternate economic platform that greatly expands Saudi Arabia’s traditional focus on religious tourism and has the potential to reshape the social and political contours of the long-predominant oil economy,” she wrote.
 

Topics: Shangri-La Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah Red Sea

Related

Red Sea Fund to broaden support for filmmakers
Saudi Arabia
Red Sea Fund to broaden support for filmmakers

Aramco chairman to launch International Petroleum Technology Conference

Aramco chairman to launch International Petroleum Technology Conference
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

Aramco chairman to launch International Petroleum Technology Conference

Aramco chairman to launch International Petroleum Technology Conference
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

Aramco chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will deliver the opening remarks at the International Petroleum Technology Conference set to be held in Riyadh from Feb. 21-23. 

The event, which is being hosted by the oil firm, will focus on the theme “Fueling Global Recovery Through Sustainable Energy.”

It is the 14th edition of the oil and gas conference, which will see regional energy ministers, industry leaders, and governmental representatives descending on the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center to discuss their views on industry topics and trends.

Other speakers from Aramco at the conference include President and CEO Amin H. Nasser; Chief Technology Officer Ahmad Al-Khowaiter; and Ashraf Al-Ghazzawi, the firm’s executive director for strategy and market analysis.

Ahead of the conference, Aramco will host a ministerial session and gala dinner on Feb. 20, with guests including the ministers of energy from Saudi Arabia and UAE, oil ministers from Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq, and Egypt’s petroleum and mineral resources minister.

The conference will attract over 18,000 attendees from more than 70 countries, to tackle over 530 diverse topics. 

It is a collaborative effort among the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Topics: Aramco International Petroleum Technology Conference Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Related

Saudi Arabia to host the 14th edition of global oil and gas conference 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to host the 14th edition of global oil and gas conference 

IMF commends UAE’s efforts in steering the economy through the pandemic

IMF commends UAE’s efforts in steering the economy through the pandemic
Updated 21 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

IMF commends UAE’s efforts in steering the economy through the pandemic

IMF commends UAE’s efforts in steering the economy through the pandemic
Updated 21 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund has commended the UAE government for the way it steered the country’s economy through the pandemic.

The economic recovery is gaining momentum, due to the UAE's accelerated efforts and health responses, continued supportive macroeconomic policies, and rebound in tourism and domestic activity related to the delayed Expo 2020, the IMF reported.

Accommodative policies should be maintained until the recovery is fully entrenched, the Executive Directors agreed.

Overall gross domestic product growth is projected at 2.2 percent in 2021, driven by non-oil growth of 3.2 percent, while real oil GDP growth is expected to be close to zero this year in line with the OPEC+ agreement. 

Banks remain adequately capitalized, though asset quality has decreased somewhat and further balance sheet vulnerabilities, including from the COVID-19 crisis, may still lie ahead.

However, directors called for continued monitoring of financial stability risks and digitalization challenges.

Growth over the medium-term is expected to accelerate with the benefit of structural reform efforts, increased foreign investment, and rising oil production, according to the IMF.

The overall fiscal deficit is projected to narrow to 0.7 percent of GDP in 2021 and shift into a small surplus by 2024. 

The IMF expectations are based on revenue gains from current and expected higher oil prices and stronger economic growth alongside modest fiscal reform efforts, in line with the ambitious UAE 2050 Strategy.

Still, significant downside risks remain, and authorities are encouraged to pursue further efforts to maintain macro-financial stability, strengthen fiscal policy frameworks, foster economic diversification, and improve inter-generational equity and climate sustainability, the IMF said.

Once the recovery is established, directors encourage the authorities to implement a gradual, targeted, and growth-friendly fiscal consolidation, embedded in a credible medium-term framework. 

Directors also welcomed the new Dirham monetary policy framework as it would help enhance monetary policy transmission. 

They also encouraged strong coordination between the government and the UAE Central Bank, to facilitate domestic capital market development.

Topics: Coronavirus International Monetary Fund (IMF) UAE

Related

European supply constraints could last into 2023, IMF warns
Business & Economy
European supply constraints could last into 2023, IMF warns
IMF says more work needed for Lebanon aid deal
Business & Economy
IMF says more work needed for Lebanon aid deal

Saudi stock exchange to start options trading on single stocks for more liquidity: Bloomberg

Saudi stock exchange to start options trading on single stocks for more liquidity: Bloomberg
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi stock exchange to start options trading on single stocks for more liquidity: Bloomberg

Saudi stock exchange to start options trading on single stocks for more liquidity: Bloomberg
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will soon introduce options trading on single stocks to further boost liquidity in its stock market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Middle East’s biggest stock market plans to allow options trading in five to 10 companies initially over the next few weeks, according to the people, who asked to remain unidentified for information privacy.

This move would reflect the last Saudi step towards liberalizing Riyadh’s stock exchange and encouraging participation from foreign investors, according to Bloomberg.

The bourse will start registering more stocks when they meet certain criteria, the people said, while Tadawul did not respond to requests for comments.

Tadawul planned to introduce futures contracts in single stocks, CEO Khalid Al-Hussan said in September 2021. Index futures started trading in Riyadh in August that year.

The Kingdom started opening its stock market to international investors over five years ago, and later started allowing them to buy into initial public offerings.

The Saudi benchmark index has jumped about 11 percent this year, building on a 30 percent gain in 2021. 

Riyadh has led the region in IPOs, and the pipeline for listings is “deeper than ever,” Al-Hussan said after Tadawul surged on its own trading debut in December. 

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

UAE allows cooperative associations to trade in financial markets 
Business & Economy
UAE allows cooperative associations to trade in financial markets 

Latest updates

IMF lauds UAE’s COVID-19 response, benefits to economy
People wear face masks amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Global Village in Dubai, UAE. (Reuters/File Photo)
Monika Staab ready to lead the Saudi women’s football team into a bright new era
The Saudi Arabian women's national football team have landed in the Maldives ahead of their first ever international match. (SAFF)
Eddie Howe confident Newcastle have the quality to overcome recent injuries
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe knows his players will have to be at their very best to get anything from David Moyes’ West Ham side. (AFP)
Storm Eunice batters Britain and Ireland, killing at least one man
Storm Eunice batters Britain and Ireland, killing at least one man
Hamilton wants social media companies to curb online abuse
Hamilton wants social media companies to curb online abuse

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.