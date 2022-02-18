You are here

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah supports young survivors on International Childhood Cancer Day

A mobile blood donation unit from King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center was stationed at a popular commercial center in Diriyah.
A mobile blood donation unit from King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center was stationed at a popular commercial center in Diriyah.
To mark the occasion of International Childhood Cancer Day, Diriyah hosted a special commemoration for childhood cancer survivors featuring a series of events in support of their battles against the disease.
Observed each year on Feb. 15, International Childhood Cancer Day is a global collaborative initiative that aims to promote better understanding of how the lives of young cancer patients and their families can be changed for the better. The 2022 theme focuses on “Better Survival” and how this is achievable #throughyourhands.
The Diriyah Gate Development Authority’s community engagement team worked across two days, Feb. 14 and 15, to raise awareness about childhood cancer in Saudi Arabia and encourage support within the local community for children affected by the disease, and their families.
A mobile blood donation unit from King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center was stationed at a popular commercial center in Diriyah with support from Sanad, a nonprofit children’s cancer support association that aims to assist cancer centers for children in Saudi Arabia. The local community was invited to donate blood to aid this important cause and also learn about Sanad’s efforts to help childhood cancer patients and survivors across the country.
To honor the survivors of childhood cancer, DGDA projected images of the children onto the historic Salwa Palace in At-Turaif and invited the youngsters and their families to take an exclusive tour of the birthplace of the Kingdom and learn about the heritage of Diriyah.
Nourah Aljuhaymi, a community engagement specialist at DGDA, highlighted the success of the International Childhood Cancer Day events and said: “The staff and residents of the Diriyah community were inspired to take a further step to support the children by bringing them some joy. We were moved by their smiles as they saw their images projected onto At-Turaif’s Salwa Palace.
“Through their shared experiences, we learned that communities could help increase survival rates for childhood cancer through blood-donation drives, spending quality time with the children and listening to their stories.
“These children are very special to the Diriyah community and we feel honored that we were able to make this small gesture to improve their lives, and pray for their immediate recovery and for strength for their families.”
In a heartfelt gesture, members of the local community and employees of DGDA presented the children with generous gifts, including iPhones, dollhouses and video game consoles, from a wish list compiled by Sanad.
“The past year-and-a-half has been a monumental challenge to global public health, with childhood cancer prevention among the areas affected by people staying at home during the pandemic,” said Aljuhaymi.
“Although there have been obstacles in blood-donation drives and meet-ups for families, the world is now rising to meet the challenge head-on. Diriyah is no exception and is committed to bringing joy and support to these little heroes and their families.”

Russell Peters leaves Saudi crowd in tears of laughter

Canadian comedian Russell Peters visited the Al-Jadidah Arts District of AlUla Old Town to explore its galleries and sculpture installations. (Supplied)
Canadian comedian Russell Peters visited the Al-Jadidah Arts District of AlUla Old Town to explore its galleries and sculpture installations. (Supplied)
Updated 34 min 20 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Russell Peters leaves Saudi crowd in tears of laughter

Canadian comedian Russell Peters visited the Al-Jadidah Arts District of AlUla Old Town to explore its galleries and sculpture installations. (Supplied)
  • Canadian comic star expressed his excitement about being back in Kingdom, even if it was just before his wedding on the other side of the world
  • Even three days before my wedding, I still came to Saudi Arabia. I really missed Saudi, I had such a good time when I came before
Updated 34 min 20 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Canadian comedian Russell Peters performed at AlUla’s Al-Maraya Theater on Friday, days before his wedding in Los Angeles.

“I am just happy to be back, I’m literally very happy to be back. Here’s how you know I am happy to be back: I’m getting married on Sunday and I’m going to be here on Friday,” he told Arab News.
The comedian expressed his excitement about being back in the Kingdom, even if it was just before his wedding on the other side of the world.
“Even three days before my wedding, I still came to Saudi Arabia. I really missed Saudi, I had such a good time when I came before.”
He left Friday’s crowd in tears of laughter during his show from the “Act Your Age” world tour. The show is about getting older and the experiences with the new world and new generations.
“I will be 52 this year, so to call myself middle aged would mean that I am living to 104, and I definitely don’t want to live to 104. It’s about me being closer to dementia than to anything else and dealing with the new world that we are living in.”
He talked about his previous performance in the Kingdom, which was six years ago in Riyadh.

HIGHLIGHT

Russell Peters, who was recently named as one of Rolling Stone's top 50 best comedians, explained what his mental preparation was before each show to connect with the crowd.

“I came here in January of 2016, and we did a show in the middle of the desert near Riyadh. It was pretty amazing. And, at that time, women were not allowed to drive, and I came back six years later, and bam, you’re driving. I was sad to not have been here in so long, so when they asked me if I wanted to come back, I immediately said yes.”
He said he was keen to come back to the region, especially the Kingdom, because of his large fan base. He has also performed in the UAE, Egypt, and Jordan.
“Some of my strongest supporters come from the Middle East; they are always there for me, so I will always be there for them.”
He explained that on this trip he would not, unfortunately, have the chance to visit the capital to see the changes that had taken place in the city as his performance was in AlUla.
“I haven’t gone to Riyadh on this trip, but the cool part is I am getting to see parts of the country that I never knew existed. This is a pretty incredible place to be in right now. We are staying in this beautiful resort and we are surrounded by these amazing mountains and rock structures.”
Al-Maraya is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is covered with 9,740-mirrored panels that reflect AlUla’s historical and natural landscapes.
“I can literally sit there and just stare at it because it’s like staring into the past,” he remarked.
He said he liked to make his shows personal and individual to the country he was traveling to so that his set did not feel like a by-rote comedy video that people were watching online.
“You want it to feel special as a comic who has been doing it for 33 years. It’s just what I do, I like to add a few local references here and there.”
Peters, who was recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s top 50 best comedians, explained what his mental preparation was before each show to connect with the crowd.
“When I leave America, I have to wrap my head around the fact that I have to look at the rest of the world with the same eyes as the people I am performing in front of. I realized I made that mistake a few months ago when I first went back to the region.”
And his references and personal anecdotes cannot be the same for each country. “I was doing the act wrong,” he added. “When I have jokes about (DNA genetic testing firm) 23andMe and Ancestry.com those make a lot of sense in America. Over here, everyone knows what they are.”
He said that if he were to ask the audience if they had ever used Ancestry.com they would ask why as their family had never left the country and had no reason to use the website.
The comedian said he wanted to connect with the audience and create personal connections so that people could enjoy the show even more.
He had time to visit the Al-Jadidah Arts District of AlUla Old Town to explore its galleries and sculpture installations.

 

Campaign warns of dangers of falling prey to data scams in Saudi Arabia

A mask-clad man walks while holding his phone past the entrance of a cafe in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
A mask-clad man walks while holding his phone past the entrance of a cafe in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
Updated 13 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Campaign warns of dangers of falling prey to data scams in Saudi Arabia

A mask-clad man walks while holding his phone past the entrance of a cafe in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
  • Citizens offered advice on how to protect personal information, avoid revealing it to online fraudsters
Updated 13 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Millions of Saudis are being warned about the dangers of falling prey to data scammers as part of a major new internet privacy awareness campaign.

The “How much would you sell your data for?” initiative has seen the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission send out texts via local mobile phone companies advising people to be on their guard when sharing data.
Saeed Al-Ghamdi, the commission’s director of corporate communication, told Arab News that the campaign aimed to highlight the importance of personal data privacy and preventing information, such as names, ages, gender, and marital status being revealed to online fraudsters.
CITC campaign literature points out how easily hoaxers can trick unsuspecting internet users into parting with their personal details, commonly by simply asking for permission to access or share private information.
The commission recommends only downloading apps from reliable sources, keeping them updated, carefully reading terms and conditions of use, limiting access to only necessary services, and regularly reviewing and modifying the permissions granted to apps.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Public Security, on its Twitter account, urged people living in the Kingdom to immediately report any suspected scams to their nearest police station or via the Kollona Amn (we are all security) app.
According to a survey conducted in September 2020 by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky in conjunction with Toluna research agency, 64 percent of people in Saudi Arabia said they had been targeted by fraudsters trying to steal money and bank card details.
The study also revealed that more than 62 percent of respondents thought scammers had targeted them or family more frequently during the coronavirus pandemic.
It pointed out that methods used to trap victims included special offers and false claims about products said to diagnose and treat COVID-19, and payment requests for alleged noncompliance with health and safety rules related to the virus outbreak.

Jeddah audience to witness its first WWE Elimination Chamber match

The event will also feature US tag team twins Joshua Samuel Fatu and Jonathan Solofa Fatu, better known by their ring names Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
The event will also feature US tag team twins Joshua Samuel Fatu and Jonathan Solofa Fatu, better known by their ring names Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 35 min 28 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Jeddah audience to witness its first WWE Elimination Chamber match

The event will also feature US tag team twins Joshua Samuel Fatu and Jonathan Solofa Fatu, better known by their ring names Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
  • ‘Best of the best’ are in town, says Bobby Lashley
Updated 35 min 28 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: A WWE Elimination Chamber match is taking place on Saturday in Saudi Arabia for the first time, featuring some of wrestling’s biggest names.

The event is being held in Jeddah, at the world’s largest freestanding dome, and is being organized by the General Entertainment Authority.

On Friday, Arab News had the chance to talk to some of the wrestlers about their expectations for the event.

WWE champion Bobby Lashley is defending the title against a group of veteran wrestlers including Brock Lesnar, Riddle, Theory, and AJ Styles.

It is his fourth time in Saudi Arabia.

Bobby Lashley. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

“I’m super excited about tomorrow’s event. Every time we come here, the crowd is so alive and so exciting. S that makes us happy. You know, we have a good crowd, we always put on great matches. You see here, the people that we brought, we brought the best of the best in the entire wrestling business. So, we’re going to put on the greatest show that they have ever seen.

“I’ve been in one same room as before I came down to Victorious. So, this will be my second one. That’s probably one of the most grueling nights so I am 100 percent sure that I’m gonna walk out like a WWE champion tomorrow.”

Bill Goldberg said he was “extremely excited” about the event.  “I truly am. I’m at peace. So be careful what you ask for tomorrow night, you may get 20 times what you ask for.”

Charlotte Flair. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

When asked who he was planning to beat, he replied: “My biggest adversary is myself. And I’ve been at battle with him for six years, and I’ve defeated him. Okay, so whoever’s in front of me. Better hold on. It doesn’t matter to me when the bell rings. If I’m in a prison, if I’m in a shed, if I’m in an Elimination Chamber, I don’t care where I am, because the only thing that matters is whoever’s in front of me.”

Ronda Rousey will join forces with Naomi against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

Flair told Arab News: “I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like in the dome tomorrow. I’ve had the opportunity to pretty much perform everywhere except for here. So, I’m really excited to bring the smackdown title. I’m very excited. I’m going to win the match. Wow.”

The youngest participating wrestler is Austin Berry. Aged 24, he said that Saturday was a really big day for him.

“It’s actually a lot of records,” he told Arab News. “I could start tomorrow. So tomorrow will be my first time performing in Saudi Arabia. It’d be my first time in the Elimination Chamber. It’s my second opportunity at a WWE Championship. But if I won tomorrow, which you know, possible in theory, why not? I can become the youngest WWE Champion in history.”

Berry said that the Elimination Chamber was one of the hardest fights. “It is for the WWE Championship, so I’m going to go crazy tomorrow.”

The event will also feature US tag team twins Joshua Samuel Fatu and Jonathan Solofa Fatu, better known by their ring names Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

The event is part of the GEA’s program of activities and international shows. It is also part of its cooperation with WWE to present its global shows in the Kingdom.

WWE Elimination Chamber matches are usually held in the US and they will be held outside the country for the first time since the event started in 2002.

Elimination Chamber matches are hugely popular all over the world as they are considered to be an exciting but brutal spectacle.

The fight has six wrestlers in the ring. It begins with the entry of two wrestlers and, every five minutes, the door is opened for another to enter the arena. This process continues until all the wrestlers enter.

Tickets are available at ticketMX.com and prices range from SR50 ($13.33) to SR900.

The battle begins at 8 p.m. and ends at midnight.

 

Saudi FM attends Munich Security Conference, holds bilateral talks on sidelines

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein. (SPA)
Updated 14 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM attends Munich Security Conference, holds bilateral talks on sidelines

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein. (SPA)
  • Prince Faisal met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein to discuss bilateral relations
  • He also held talks with president of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Georgian prime minister and his Latvian and Dutch counterparts
Updated 14 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Germany on Friday to attend the Munich Security Conference, which concludes on Saturday, the Kingdom's foreign ministry said.
Foreign ministers from around the world, along with representatives from governmental and civil bodies and institutions, are set to attend the conference to discuss the most important issues and developments in the international political and security arena.
The conference will also discuss global health and environmental issues, and explore mechanisms and solutions to strengthen international peace and security and achieve sustainable development goals. 
Meanwhile, Prince Faisal met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on the sidelines of the conference in Munich.

They discussed their bilateral partnership in several areas of mutual cooperation, covering ways to enhance them to serve the interests of both countries and achieve further stability and prosperity for their people.
Both parties addressed ways to strengthen their political, security and economic relationship.
They also discussed opportunities to strengthen the efforts of both countries in combating terrorism and extremism and supporting everything that contributes to the stability of the region and the maintenance of international security and peace. In addition, they shared perspectives on several regional and international issues.
Prince Faisal also held talks with President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics, and his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra.

Harry Potter concert enchants at Ithra

The Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in concert series played daily on multiple showings until Feb. 19 at the Ithra theater. (AN photo by Ahmed Al-Thani)
The Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in concert series played daily on multiple showings until Feb. 19 at the Ithra theater. (AN photo by Ahmed Al-Thani)
Updated 36 min 54 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

Harry Potter concert enchants at Ithra

The Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in concert series played daily on multiple showings until Feb. 19 at the Ithra theater. (AN photo by Ahmed Al-Thani)
  • The live music heightened every dramatic scene and changed the pulse of the film, like a heartbeat
Updated 36 min 54 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: Magic swirled around a full moon as the Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert came to life. The 20-year-old movie played on the big screen at the Ithra theater, accompanied by Arabic subtitles and the sounds of a live orchestra.
The experience had nostalgic vibes with a twist.
The lights were dimmed after we sat down, the music started, and I got goosebumps at the opening scene when Harry is seen flipping through a photo album with the reflection on his glasses.
The famous twinkling music was almost like another character. It tiptoed around as it carried through his conversation with his owl and stopped dramatically when it wanted us to pause and think.
The audience applauded whenever a beloved character such as Ron or Hermione came on screen. It felt like interactive theater, but we all knew when to clap and when to stop. We all knew the ending, but it didn’t make us enjoy the journey any less.

HIGHLIGHT

The orchestra and its 90 members took around 10 days to practice with a full dress rehearsal to fit the show into that very specific venue. A very touching moment was when the conductor Tim Henty gave his entire welcome speech in Arabic.

The live music heightened every dramatic scene and changed the pulse of the film, like a heartbeat. Each frame was carefully studied to sync with the visuals on the screen. In fact, the conductor had a laptop with the movie playing in front of him as he led the way. Those six or seven notes could make you remember that song forever—the difference between mere notes and magic.
The orchestra and its 90 members took around 10 days to practice with a full dress rehearsal to fit the show into that very specific venue. A very touching moment was when the conductor Tim Henty gave his entire welcome speech in Arabic.
“Tim always learns to introduce the films in the language of the country he is conducting in. It is a way of being closer and respectful to the people to whom you are performing and helps in commutating the warmth musicians feel for their audiences,” Rob McIntosh of MAC Global, the booking agency which organized the event, told Arab News.
“It has been such a joy to perform to audiences at the Ithra, who are clearly well informed about music and, indeed, to visit Saudi Arabia, where we have all felt so welcome,” Henty told Arab News.
“A CineConcerts performance is an opportunity to see just how much of an impact music can make on a film. John Williams’ iconic music is a joy to perform, and it is my hope that this incredible score will leave the audience with great memories of the evening.”
Ithra’s head of performing arts and cinema Majed Z. Samman wrote in the show’s accompanying booklet that this concert was part of an ongoing cross-cultural exchange.
“On this occasion, we are proud to present our audience with one of the world’s most memorable musical film experiences, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert. It is the second installment of one of the most beloved film series, and is accompanied by Orchestra Italiana del Cinema, performing John Williams’ unforgettable score, live to picture at the Ithra Theater,” he said.
The theater has previously hosted “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” in Concert, with the UK’s National Symphony Orchestra, in 2019. This version, composed by Williams and conducted by Henty with the Orchestra Italiana del Cinema, is the second instalment to bring the sequel to life on a high-definition 40-foot screen.
“I would love to thank very much Saudi Arabia, Ithra’s highly professional staff and community, and the audience for sharing such an incredible experience and a great example of cultural exchange between our countries. We hope to be back soon for new exciting programs and activities which can directly involve the audience and the Arabic communities. Culture is the greatest value for the world and the young generation,” orchestra president Marco Patrignani told Arab News.
People complied with the rules around photography and video recording, keeping their phones stowed away in pockets or bags, and everyone appeared transfixed on what was before—and around—us.
Scott Lamont, who works at Saudi Aramco, took his eight-year-old daughter to see the 7:30 p.m. show. Although they knew the books and had watched the movies over the years, the concert was still a treat.
“I’m here with my daughter Melisa to see the show tonight. We have read the books, and we’ve seen the movies, and she collects a lot of the Harry Potter LEGO—she has the Weasley home—and this is very exciting for her,” he told Arab News.

