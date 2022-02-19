Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and UAE

RIYADH: The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union has strongly condemned attempts by the Houthi militia in Yemen to harm the people, territory and sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The statement followed the union’s 32nd conference in Cairo, at which Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh, the speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council, led the Kingdom’s delegation.
The union also condemned missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE, saying that they represent a direct threat to Arab and international peace and security.
The Cairo statement affirmed the union’s full support for the right of both countries to defend the integrity, sovereignty, citizens and security of their lands.
The conference called on Arab parliaments and councils to cooperate in the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2216, introduced in 2015, which bans the supply of arms to the Houthis, and Resolution 8725, issued this year by the Arab League Council, which calls on all countries to classify the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization.
The Arab parliamentarians also condemned the Houthi militia for its continued escalation of violence and ignoring calls for peace from the UN Security Council and civil society, “as no progress can be made to end the Yemeni crisis without stopping the hostilities carried out by the Houthi militias and putting an end to their repeated violations against Yemenis.”
The conference stressed the importance of freeing the Middle East from weapons of mass destruction and nuclear weapons, as an effective way to help reduce the intensity of regional and international conflicts and disputes and achieve international peace and security. It also stressed the importance of employing the advanced sciences of nuclear energy exclusively for peaceful purposes.
The parliamentarians highlighted the need for Arabs to unify their positions, overcome differences and coordinate parliamentary efforts to confront all external and internal challenges.
The union also reiterated its firm solidarity with Palestine, and their permanent and continuous support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The heads of Arab parliaments and councils agreed on the need to reformulate Arab strategy and activate parliamentary diplomacy, which has proven useful and effective in ensuring communication between Arab governments and their national parliaments to arrange priorities.
The conference stressed the importance of containing and resolving all Arab disputes within the Arab arena and preventing any regional interference, to ensure the safety and security of Arab countries and achieve stability and growth.
