Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen

KSrelief continues health projects in Yemen. (SPA)
KSrelief continues health, food projects in Yemen. (SPA)
KSrelief continues health projects in Yemen. (SPA)
KSrelief continues health projects in Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 19 February 2022
SPA

  • The center provided other treatments for 311 patients, including physical therapy and consultation sessions
SEIYUN: The prosthetic limbs and physical rehabilitation center in Seiyun, Yemen, has continued to provide medical services for Yemenis through the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

The center provided 1,827 services for 585 beneficiaries in one month, including the manufacturing, fitting, delivery and maintenance of prosthetic limbs for 274 patients.

The center also provided other treatments for 311 patients, including physical therapy and consultation sessions.

The services come as part of the Kingdom’s efforts, represented by KSrelief, to improve the capacities of the health sector in Yemen.

KSrelief is also supporting a nutrition project for children under the age of 5, pregnant women and nursing mothers in the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Lahij, Taiz, Hodeidah, Hadramout, Hajjah and Marib.

The project, which provides therapeutic feeding, healthcare and counseling, has helped 129,568 people in one month.

Meanwhile, Al-Jada Health Center outlets in the Hajjah governorate also provided treatment to 21,273 people in one month with the support of KSrelief.

The clinics include the epidemiology clinic, emergency clinic, internal medicine clinic, children’s clinic, reproductive health clinic, nutritional therapy clinic, immunization clinic, awareness and education clinic, and surgery and surgical dressing department.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh, the speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council, attends the 32nd Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union conference in Cairo. (SPA)
Updated 19 February 2022
Arab News

  • The union also condemned missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE
  • Arab parliamentarians also reiterated their firm solidarity with Palestine
RIYADH: The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union has strongly condemned attempts by the Houthi militia in Yemen to harm the people, territory and sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The statement followed the union’s 32nd conference in Cairo, at which Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh, the speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council, led the Kingdom’s delegation.
The union also condemned missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE, saying that they represent a direct threat to Arab and international peace and security.
The Cairo statement affirmed the union’s full support for the right of both countries to defend the integrity, sovereignty, citizens and security of their lands.
The conference called on Arab parliaments and councils to cooperate in the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2216, introduced in 2015, which bans the supply of arms to the Houthis, and Resolution 8725, issued this year by the Arab League Council, which calls on all countries to classify the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization.
The Arab parliamentarians also condemned the Houthi militia for its continued escalation of violence and ignoring calls for peace from the UN Security Council and civil society, “as no progress can be made to end the Yemeni crisis without stopping the hostilities carried out by the Houthi militias and putting an end to their repeated violations against Yemenis.”
The conference stressed the importance of freeing the Middle East from weapons of mass destruction and nuclear weapons, as an effective way to help reduce the intensity of regional and international conflicts and disputes and achieve international peace and security. It also stressed the importance of employing the advanced sciences of nuclear energy exclusively for peaceful purposes.
The parliamentarians highlighted the need for Arabs to unify their positions, overcome differences and coordinate parliamentary efforts to confront all external and internal challenges.
The union also reiterated its firm solidarity with Palestine, and their permanent and continuous support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The heads of Arab parliaments and councils agreed on the need to reformulate Arab strategy and activate parliamentary diplomacy, which has proven useful and effective in ensuring communication between Arab governments and their national parliaments to arrange priorities.
The conference stressed the importance of containing and resolving all Arab disputes within the Arab arena and preventing any regional interference, to ensure the safety and security of Arab countries and achieve stability and growth.

Topics: Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Saudi Arabia UAE Houthi

The fourth edition of the “Watan 91” exercise was launched by Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations Affairs Lt. Gen. Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani. (SPA)
Updated 19 February 2022
Arab News

  • The joint tactical exercise is being held under the guidance and follow-up of the interior minister
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior on Friday launched a joint tactical exercise for the sectors of the Kingdom’s internal security apparatus in the capital, Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The fourth edition of the “Watan 91” exercise, meaning homeland, which is being held under the patronage of Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, was launched by the Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations Affairs, Lt. Gen. Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani.
Al-Qahtani thanked King Salman, the supreme commander of all military forces, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also minister of defense, for supporting and assisting the security sectors.
He said that the joint tactical exercise is being held under the guidance and follow-up of the interior minister, and within the plans of the Ministry of Interior to develop training and raise the level of employee performance to maintain security and protect the capabilities and gains of the country.
The exercise also aims to diversify operational training, in terms of command and control, and field assumptions, and includes a number of sporting and social activities.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority will participate in a number of security applications and operations in the exercise.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Interior Joint exercise Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Saudi military

Updated 19 February 2022
Arab News

  • A historic storm hit Petropolis leaving over 130 people dead and covered entire neighborhoods with mud
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for the victims of landslides that devastated Petropolis this week, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Tuesday’s torrential rains and the deadly floods and landslides they triggered killed at least 136 people and more than 200 were missing, as teams of rescue workers on Friday continued to search for landslide victims.
“We learned of the news of landslides as a result of heavy rains that occurred in the city of Petropolis, in the southeast of your country, and the resulting deaths, injuries and missing persons, and we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Brazilian people our deepest condolences and sincere condolences,” The King said.
He wishes the injured a speedy recovery and that those missing would return safely.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a similar c able of condolences to the Brazilian president.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil Jair Bolsonaro King Salman Petropolis Landslides Mohammed bin Salman

Canadian comedian Russell Peters visited the Al-Jadidah Arts District of AlUla Old Town to explore its galleries and sculpture installations. (Supplied)
Updated 19 February 2022
Lama Alhamawi

  • Canadian comic star expressed his excitement about being back in Kingdom, even if it was just before his wedding on the other side of the world
  • Even three days before my wedding, I still came to Saudi Arabia. I really missed Saudi, I had such a good time when I came before
RIYADH: Canadian comedian Russell Peters performed at AlUla’s Al-Maraya Theater on Friday, days before his wedding in Los Angeles.

“I am just happy to be back, I’m literally very happy to be back. Here’s how you know I am happy to be back: I’m getting married on Sunday and I’m going to be here on Friday,” he told Arab News.
The comedian expressed his excitement about being back in the Kingdom, even if it was just before his wedding on the other side of the world.
“Even three days before my wedding, I still came to Saudi Arabia. I really missed Saudi, I had such a good time when I came before.”
He left Friday’s crowd in tears of laughter during his show from the “Act Your Age” world tour. The show is about getting older and the experiences with the new world and new generations.

“I will be 52 this year, so to call myself middle aged would mean that I am living to 104, and I definitely don’t want to live to 104. It’s about me being closer to dementia than to anything else and dealing with the new world that we are living in.”
He talked about his previous performance in the Kingdom, which was six years ago in Riyadh.

Russell Peters, who was recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s top 50 best comedians, explained what his mental preparation was before each show to connect with the crowd. He said he was keen to come back to the region, especially the Kingdom, because of his large fan base. He has also performed in the UAE, Egypt, and Jordan.

“I came here in January of 2016, and we did a show in the middle of the desert near Riyadh. It was pretty amazing. And, at that time, women were not allowed to drive, and I came back six years later, and bam, you’re driving. I was sad to not have been here in so long, so when they asked me if I wanted to come back, I immediately said yes.”


He said he was keen to come back to the region, especially the Kingdom, because of his large fan base. He has also performed in the UAE, Egypt, and Jordan.
“Some of my strongest supporters come from the Middle East; they are always there for me, so I will always be there for them.”
He explained that on this trip he would not, unfortunately, have the chance to visit the capital to see the changes that had taken place in the city as his performance was in AlUla.
“I haven’t gone to Riyadh on this trip, but the cool part is I am getting to see parts of the country that I never knew existed. This is a pretty incredible place to be in right now. We are staying in this beautiful resort and we are surrounded by these amazing mountains and rock structures.”
Al-Maraya is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is covered with 9,740-mirrored panels that reflect AlUla’s historical and natural landscapes.
“I can literally sit there and just stare at it because it’s like staring into the past,” he remarked.
He said he liked to make his shows personal and individual to the country he was traveling to so that his set did not feel like a by-rote comedy video that people were watching online.
“You want it to feel special as a comic who has been doing it for 33 years. It’s just what I do, I like to add a few local references here and there.”
Peters, who was recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s top 50 best comedians, explained what his mental preparation was before each show to connect with the crowd.
“When I leave America, I have to wrap my head around the fact that I have to look at the rest of the world with the same eyes as the people I am performing in front of. I realized I made that mistake a few months ago when I first went back to the region.”
And his references and personal anecdotes cannot be the same for each country. “I was doing the act wrong,” he added. “When I have jokes about (DNA genetic testing firm) 23andMe and Ancestry.com those make a lot of sense in America. Over here, everyone knows what they are.”
He said that if he were to ask the audience if they had ever used Ancestry.com they would ask why as their family had never left the country and had no reason to use the website.
The comedian said he wanted to connect with the audience and create personal connections so that people could enjoy the show even more.
He had time to visit the Al-Jadidah Arts District of AlUla Old Town to explore its galleries and sculpture installations.

When asked if Saudi Arabia could expect future appearances from him, he gave a positively enthusiastic response.

“I definitely want to go back to Riyadh, and I have never been to Jeddah, so I would like to go there as well. I am lucky enough to be performing in AlUla now, so we will knock that out of the park and then come back and dip into Riyadh and Jeddah.”

His performance was part of AlUla’s Art Festival, which began on Feb. 13 and runs until March 31.

 

Topics: Russell Peters AlUla

A mask-clad man walks while holding his phone past the entrance of a cafe in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
Updated 19 February 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • Citizens offered advice on how to protect personal information, avoid revealing it to online fraudsters
JEDDAH: Millions of Saudis are being warned about the dangers of falling prey to data scammers as part of a major new internet privacy awareness campaign.

The “How much would you sell your data for?” initiative has seen the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission send out texts via local mobile phone companies advising people to be on their guard when sharing data.

Saeed Al-Ghamdi, the commission’s director of corporate communication, told Arab News that the campaign aimed to highlight the importance of personal data privacy and preventing information, such as names, ages, gender, and marital status being revealed to online fraudsters.

CITC campaign literature points out how easily hoaxers can trick unsuspecting internet users into parting with their personal details, commonly by simply asking for permission to access or share private information.

The commission recommends only downloading apps from reliable sources, keeping them updated, carefully reading terms and conditions of use, limiting access to only necessary services, and regularly reviewing and modifying the permissions granted to apps.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Public Security, on its Twitter account, urged people living in the Kingdom to immediately report any suspected scams to their nearest police station or via the Kollona Amn (we are all security) app.

According to a survey conducted in September 2020 by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky in conjunction with Toluna research agency, 64 percent of people in Saudi Arabia said they had been targeted by fraudsters trying to steal money and bank card details.

The study also revealed that more than 62 percent of respondents thought scammers had targeted them or family more frequently during the coronavirus pandemic.

It pointed out that methods used to trap victims included special offers and false claims about products said to diagnose and treat COVID-19, and payment requests for alleged non-compliance with health and safety rules related to the virus outbreak.

Of those questioned for the survey, 83 percent had ignored messages, emails, and invitations from unknown sources to follow links, while 40 percent said they used antivirus apps.

Topics: Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) Data scams

