1 billion views for Arab app 360Vuz

LOS ANGELES: The 360Vuz app, which uses a VR headset or just a smartphone to allow anyone to be in the crowd at events around the world regardless of time, travel or access, has racked up 1 billion views.

The immersive video platform is the brainchild of Arab tech entrepreneur Khaled Zaatarah.

“We started with the same vision of letting anyone around the world be anywhere they wanna be with their friends, their family, any experience that they want to be and this is a vision that we are building on,” Khaled Zaatarah, 360Vuz founder, said.

Zaatarah’s platform boasts the largest immersive content library in the world, all filmed with a 360-degree camera.

Now he’s looking to use 360Vuz to connect viewers not only to events such as the Oscars red carpet and NBA games but into the metaverse.

“Having users being part of that metaverse world with avatars and being in a golden circle with their friends and providing that social aspect of our platform with the great continent that we have is just a huge opportunity to really provide great benefits to the users,” he told Arab News.

After expanding throughout Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and amassing over 1 billion yearly screen views, Zaatarah is opening his first office in Los Angeles.

“We believe Hollywood and Los Angeles is the media hub of the world, entertainment hub of the world.

“So we’re very looking forward to partnering with the top creators that are based here, top giant platforms, top media companies, events and experiences that are happening here to really take that experience virtually to the world.”