Saudi minister hold talks in Ecuador as part of South American tour

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Hologuin. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Hologuin. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir speaks at the Ecuadorian Institute of Diplomatic Studies. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir speaks at the Ecuadorian Institute of Diplomatic Studies. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir speaks at the Ecuadorian Institute of Diplomatic Studies. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir speaks at the Ecuadorian Institute of Diplomatic Studies. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir speaks at the Ecuadorian Institute of Diplomatic Studies. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir speaks at the Ecuadorian Institute of Diplomatic Studies. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Hologuin. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Hologuin. (SPA)
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi minister hold talks in Ecuador as part of South American tour

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Hologuin. (SPA)
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguin in the capital, Quito, on Saturday, during his official visit to South American country.
The two sides reviewed relations between the two countries and ways to develop them to broader levels in various fields, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The saudi minister is on a whirlwind tour of South America, where he also visited Chile, Peru, Uruguay and Paraguay.
Meanwhile, the Ecuadorian Institute of Diplomatic Studies hosted Al-Jubeir, where he delivered a lecture in which he reviewed Saudi-Ecuadorian relations, and the importance of advancing and pushing them to broader horizons.
He also reviewed the Kingdom’s stances toward many regional and international issues, its efforts to achieve international peace and security, and its pivotal role in stabilizing the global economy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ecuador Adel Al-Jubeir Juan Carlos Hologuin

WWE superstars show Saudi students how to wrestle with bullying

The students and the wrestlers coming together for activities in the anti-bullying campaign, ‘Be A Star,’ at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. (Supplied)
The students and the wrestlers coming together for activities in the anti-bullying campaign, ‘Be A Star,’ at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. (Supplied)
Updated 20 February 2022
AMEERA ABID

WWE superstars show Saudi students how to wrestle with bullying

The students and the wrestlers coming together for activities in the anti-bullying campaign, ‘Be A Star,’ at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. (Supplied)
  • ‘Up to us’ to teach people how to deal with things, says Titus O’Neil
Updated 20 February 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: WWE superstars on Friday showed Saudi students how to wrestle with bullying as part of their “Be A Star” campaign.

Around 60 girls and boys, from grades three to nine from Dar Al-Fikr School in Jeddah, got the chance to learn about loneliness and struggles from some of the toughest-looking people in the world.
The students arrived at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and were greeted by a voice that perhaps every WWE fan would recognize in a heartbeat — Mike Rome, the announcer for wrestling bouts.
The superstars sharing their experiences were: Titus O’Neil, Natalya, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H, and Riddle.
Rome welcomed the wrestlers and the students, dividing them into three groups with two superstars each. The team had activities planned but these were not just for fun, they were there to teach children about different things and help them understand bigger themes in life.
The activities included team members introducing themselves and naming something they enjoyed when a ball of yarn was thrown at them. They would then pass it on to another student in the circle while holding on to the thread. By the end of the exercise they were all connected together, despite their different personalities.

After the activities, the WWE stars took turns in sharing their own personal struggles and how to deal with them.
They mentioned cyberbullying, what made them different and how being different was not a bad thing, how to deal with their negative emotions, and what to do if someone else was experiencing problems.
“Especially with cyberbullying, it doesn’t matter if you are in Jeddah or Texas there are people online that are saying and doing mean things,” O’Neil told Arab News. “It is up to us, people with a platform, to teach everyone how to deal with these things, how to manage their emotions.
“I always tell people, ‘Don’t take it personally if they don’t know you personally.’ There are a lot of people that would say stuff about you that is negative but they don’t even know you, they just know the television character, your name, or your social media handle.”
Nicola Glencross, who wrestles under the ring name Nikki A.S.H, shared her story with the students. “I had to deal with a lot of cyberbullying, people hated the mask I wore and the costume. If someone is bullying you there is always something you can do, you can talk to an adult, you can mute them.”
She also explained the psychology of the bully: “People need a response and I don’t give it to them, I am a superhero. I don’t need to deal with that.”
Rome asked who in the crowd was bullied. Some students raised their hands but all of the wrestlers did, showing the children that, despite the massive difference between them and their talent, there were similarities as well.
Natalya, whose real name is Natalie Katherine Neidhart-Wilson, told Arab News: “It’s important for the kids to see that we are all connected, we are really all alike. They may see us on television, and you know WWE is a global company and we are all around the world in 180 different countries and 30 different languages. For the kids to see us and see that they are on TV every week and they are just like us, it’s a very grounding experience for them to realize we are all relatable.”
She said that they had all been through hardships, bullying, and adversity. Another thing that Natalya wanted to help the children with was to regulate their emotions and deal with the problems they may face on their social media so they felt more equipped to combat the issues. “We want them to be able to stand up for themselves, to be strong and positive.”
The children left the venue feeling stronger and more positive than before. And, as for the stars themselves, they were buzzing with excitement for the upcoming event and for being back in Jeddah.
O’Neil said: “Jeddah is the place that made me famous. People here are so nice and kind. Coming here for the first time was a really eye-opening experience for me because you see all those stereotypical things on the news and then you actually come here and it is the exact opposite.”
Natalya said that she was honored to be part of one of the three women’s fights taking place in Saudi Arabia. “It’s a huge honor to be able to do that as a woman in WWE.”

Topics: WWE superstars WWE Elimination Chamber

Saudi Arabia to hold a number of events over three days to celebrate the first Founding Day

Saudi Arabia to hold a number of events over three days to celebrate the first Founding Day
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to hold a number of events over three days to celebrate the first Founding Day

Saudi Arabia to hold a number of events over three days to celebrate the first Founding Day
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Cities across Saudi Arabia are set to host the largest traditional cultural show simulating human struggle since the founding of the Saudi state and the development it has gained throughout its luminous history full of achievements.
The show, which will be held from Feb. 22 to 24 to commemorate Founding Day, will present visitors with a cultural celebration of traditional Saudi garments and costumes, and the aroma of traditional Saudi coffee, as the Kingdom’s history unfolds before their eyes, organizers said.
King Salman had issued a royal decree designating Feb. 22 as Founding Day, to recognize the foundation of the First Saudi State in 1727 by Imam Mohammed bin Saud.
In the era of the Saudi state, Diriyah was a meeting point for Hajj and trade caravans coming from outside the Arabian Peninsula, and the area has been renowned since the pre-Islamic era for its different markets that vary in terms of tradition and heritage and in the number of pilgrims, a statement on Saudi Press Agency said on Saturday.
It includes a simulation of the movement of the well-known commercial markets throughout the Kingdom, especially the “Nejnaj, a place where ancient flea markets burst to life.”
The Nejnaj event was divided into five regions (central, eastern, northern, western, and southern), and each region has a gate that includes a mini-art exhibition consisting of old photos from each region showing its ancient heritage and history during the Saudi state. Each region will have actors and narrators telling real stories from the founding period.
The night sky will also light up with a fireworks and drone show on Thursday.
A virtual historical exhibition will be held on Tuesday, whereby students participated by submitting a picture, painting, or a form of expressive writing defining the Founding Day and the historical depth of the Kingdom.
The exhibition is the first and largest virtual exhibition in the world in terms of space, participants and global competition,” SPA reported, adding that it will be managed through a control panel for each participant on the Saudi virtual reality system VRSA, which is the latest global smart Saudi 3D interactive technology in the world.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a large musical show will be held in Riyadh that will take audiences back to the first days of the Kingdom up until the current time, and highlights the establishment and unification stages of the Kingdom. It also shows its transition to modern life, while preserving the language, religion, customs, traditions and social relations.
The “Founding Day Operetta” aims to celebrate the founder and other historical icons throughout three centuries in a musical led by Mohammed Abdo, Abdul Majeed Abdullah, Rashed Al-Fares, Majed Al-Mohandes, and Dalia.
It was composed by Saham, Nasser Al-Saleh and Nawaf Abdullah, and written by Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsin, Mohammed Al-Anizi, Naif Saqer, Najla Al-Mahya and Ahmed Alawi.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Founding Day

Saudi Electronic University launches e-learning forum in Riyadh

Dr. Lilac Al-Safadi said the forum will explore the shifts in e-education, training methodologies. (AN photo by Saleh Alenaz)
Dr. Lilac Al-Safadi said the forum will explore the shifts in e-education, training methodologies. (AN photo by Saleh Alenaz)
Updated 20 February 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Electronic University launches e-learning forum in Riyadh

Dr. Lilac Al-Safadi said the forum will explore the shifts in e-education, training methodologies. (AN photo by Saleh Alenaz)
  • The event will bring together educators, policymakers, innovators to find ways to solve digital challenges
Updated 20 February 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Electronic University, led by President Dr. Lilac Al-Safadi, has established the Global Trends in E-Learning Forum to enhance the future of education.

“Utilizing technologies in learning will not only improve the resilience of education but offer quality and affordable learning at scale,” Al-Safadi told Arab News.

The opening ceremony of the forum is set to be held on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. and will last for two days under the patronage of Saudi Minister of Education Hamad Al-Asheikh in Riyadh.

The GTEL Forum will bring together e-learning educators, policymakers, technology developers, and innovators from different parts of the world to develop new ways to solve digital challenges.

“GTEL is an annual event on the most important developments, trends, technologies, and practices shaping the future of e-learning globally,” Al-Safadi said.

More than 40 speakers and specialists from around the world will attend the forum and share their insights through group discussions and seminars.

The attendees will also take a look into the current modern-day technologies used in e-learning.

“GTEL promotes knowledge-sharing and exchange of ideas and enables education policy specialists, educators and innovators to explore the shifts and changes in e-education and training methodologies,” Al-Safadi added.

The forum hopes to promote the use of new technologies within the digital transformation of e-learning, aligned with the ambitions of Vision 2030.

“The digital transformation we are undergoing is a powerful tool that enables everyone to be able to access the learning they need, how they need it, and where they need it,” she explained.

There will also be a virtual aspect to the forum online where 50 global companies will participate to further the advancements of digital education and training methodologies.

Al-Safadi explained that Saudi Electronic University is the first university in Saudi Arabia to exclusively adopt e-learning strategies and technologies in education. The university is using its knowledge and skillset to host the forum.

During COVID-19, Al-Safadi highlighted that the university made a complete shift to 100 percent virtual learning in just 24 hours.

“Our mission is to transfer the latest trends and practices in learning to the Kingdom, and to share our experience in successfully moving the entire education into virtual learning in 24 hours of ministerial decision to close schools and universities,” she said.

“Despite the disruption of face-to-face activities during COVID-19, we seamlessly switched to a completely virtual environment,” she added.

The president explained that with the shift to complete online learning the university was not only able to completely aid its students but also extended their support, expertise, and methodology to other universities.

She highlighted that they can now assist educational institutions that have always had traditional learning environments towards virtual ones.

“As the house of experience in learning, our mission is to transfer the latest trends and practices in learning to the Kingdom,” Al-Safadi said.

“Today KSA is recognized and seen as influencers and partners in international digital learning policy-making and developing solutions for local burning issues,” she said.

Al-Safadi highlighted the importance of educational institutions incorporating modern-day technological advancements into their teachings to better aid their students.

“The opportunities that come with technology stimulate learning in a way that traditional learning methods sometimes can’t.”

During the two-day forum, international participants will also share their best international practices and training in innovative technologies of online learning.

“GTEL connects local and international public and private entities with pioneering ideas in e-learning and facilitates the development of networks in education and training around the world,” Al-Safadi said.

This is only the beginning for the forum, which will take place annually, she added. “We are planning to expand our reach in 2023 and invite stakeholders from around the world to join the conversation, engage with the shifts in the educational landscape and drive the progress and development of e-learning globally even more in the coming years.”

Topics: The Saudi Electronic University (SEU)

Qassim’s Aloqailat Museum highlights Saudi industrial heritage at Made in Saudi expo

At the Made in Saudi exhibition, the museum had three life-sized camels in a desert setting and two characters telling the story of traders. (AN photo)
At the Made in Saudi exhibition, the museum had three life-sized camels in a desert setting and two characters telling the story of traders. (AN photo)
Updated 20 February 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Qassim's Aloqailat Museum highlights Saudi industrial heritage at Made in Saudi expo

At the Made in Saudi exhibition, the museum had three life-sized camels in a desert setting and two characters telling the story of traders. (AN photo)
  • Event showcases thousands of products from more than 150 local companies and manufacturers
Updated 20 February 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Unlike other companies that displayed the latest technology at Riyadh’s recent Made in Saudi exhibition, the Aloqailat Museum showed visitors the history and origins of the country’s industry.

The museum, which was established 22 years ago in Qassim, took visitors on a journey to the past about Saudi culture and how trading used to be done.

“Aloqailat (trading) is a commercial profession that does not belong to a tribe or a family,” Abdulatif Alwehibi, the museum's owner and author of the Aloqailat Encyclopedia, told Arab News.

“They are traders who export camels and horses from Najd to all markets within Arab countries. They go to trade and come back with things they do not have in their countries. They also export valuable spices and deliver sheep, ghee, and weapons. Because of this, their reputation spread widely, and they made a name for themselves.”

This display of two men in the desert surrounded by camels tells the story of the lack of security in the past, as there were many thieves. (AN photo by Rahaf Jambi)

The museum showcases the tools and other items that were important for their business such as guns, saddles, big pouches, ropes, everything related to camel care and trade, and also how they used to protect themselves when it came to travel.

At the expo, the museum had three life-sized camels in a desert setting and two characters telling the story of traders.

“This display of two men in the desert surrounded by camels tells the story of the lack of security in the past as there were many thieves and many looting operations. In the display, you find that there are men hiding behind the camel to protect themselves from thieves. The camels’ heads act as a radar, so if they see any stranger, their behavior changes immediately as a warning to their owners.”

During the pilgrimage season, the Aloqailats, who participated in business and trade matters, supplied a number of horses and 500 camels for pilgrims to Madinah and Makkah after an official command from King Abdulaziz.

Zakaria Alwehibi, deputy supervisor of the museum, said the king loved the Aloqailats and gathered them close to him.

A 150 years old Camel's saddle in Aloqilat mobile museum in Saudi Made exhibition. (AN photo by Rahaf Jambi)

“As an appreciation gesture from King Abdulaziz, he assigned Aloqailats in high positions. They founded Riyadh Police, established the armed forces, and were the first ambassadors and ministers during the reign of King Abdulaziz.”

He talked about a trader called Sheikh Al-Fawzan, who is considered to be the reason for the discovery of petroleum in the Arabian Peninsula.

The story dates back to 1927, when he was Saudi Arabia’s first ambassador to Egypt. He was known for his love and passion for breeding purebred Arabian horses and he was the most famous horse breeder in Egypt.

“Charles Crane, an American businessman who was a fan of Arabian horses, was hosted by Sheikh Al-Fawzan in Egypt at his stable. Crane asked about Fawzan’s horses and was then gifted a horse by him as a form of generosity.

Aloqilat's rifles that date back to 100 years in Aloqilat mobile museum. (AN photo by Rahaf Jambi)

“Crane sent a message to Al-Fawzan with his desire to explore oil in the Kingdom. Then he received an invitation from the minister of industry. I think our contribution to the exhibition is important because the history of Aloqailat is important to exist as people love its history.”

The museum’s display at the Made in Saudi event included more than 50 paintings highlighting the role of Aloqailats in the Kingdom’s commercial industries, manuscripts dating back more than a century, and more than 50 local and international participants to show off the centuries-long history of Aloqailats.

Abdulatif invited people to visit the original museum in Qassim, saying it had a rich history that all citizens should know about.

The Qassim museum, which has more than 3,500 photos, aims to preserve the industrial and commercial heritage of the Kingdom and to fuse history, heritage, and culture.

The Made in Saudi expo showcased thousands of products from more than 150 local companies and manufacturers. There were also workshops and lectures covering a range of subjects.

Topics: Aloqailat Museum Made in Saudi Made in Saudi exhibition

Initiatives to plant and preserve wild plants and trees in Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom is home to more than 2,000 species of wild plants that belong to 142 families. (SPA)
The Kingdom is home to more than 2,000 species of wild plants that belong to 142 families. (SPA)
Updated 20 February 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

Initiatives to plant and preserve wild plants and trees in Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom is home to more than 2,000 species of wild plants that belong to 142 families. (SPA)
  • The plant species are found in sandy areas, salt marshes and aquatic environments
Updated 20 February 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia continues to tackle desertification by researching and studying ways to plant and preserve local wild plants and trees.

Currently, about 24 initiatives aim to reach the target of planting 10 billion trees by 2030 as part of the Saudi Green Initiative.

In 2020, the World Economic Forum launched a global initiative to grow, restore and conserve one trillion trees globally and overcome challenges caused by climate change.

According to the Saudi National Center for Wildlife, the Kingdom is home to more than 2,000 species of wild plants that belong to 142 families, of which more than 200 are endemic, more than 600 are endangered, and 21 are extinct.

The plant species are found in sandy areas, salt marshes and aquatic environments.

Abdulrahman Alsoqeer, chairman of the Environmental Green Horizon Society, told Arab News: “Desert land is usually characterized by low organic matter, therefore it decreases fertility, making it more difficult for plants to grow and flourish in general. However, the preservation and protection of tree growth areas contribute to the increase in soil fertility and thus increases the growth and survival of local plants.”

Saudi Arabia is no stranger to tackling challenges caused by the decline of the environment’s natural vegetation throughout the decades.

Earlier last year, the Saudi Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture, and the National Center for Vegetation Cover, successfully completed the “Let’s Make It Green” campaign, which witnessed the plantation of 10 million trees across 165 sites in the Kingdom in just six months, to develop vegetation cover and limit desertification.

The campaign focused on planting endangered native trees and shrubs in environmentally declined areas due to overgrazing, logging, uprooting and urban development.

“Plant species are threatened with extinction either because of their natural scarcity or because they’re overexploited,” said Alsoqeer, adding that acacia tortilis, mimusops laurifolia, ficus vasta, breonadia salicina, moringa, haloxylon persicum, calligonum, and salsola vermiculata are on the verge of extinction in the Kingdom.

Among the projects to conserve plants and trees in Saudi Arabia is the recent research conducted by a team of scientists and experts from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture, and the National Center for Vegetation Cover.

The research focused on examining, preserving and reintroducing local wild plants to their habitat in the Hail region of Saudi Arabia.

“The general deterioration of the vegetation cover, which reached nearly 80 percent during the last few decades, led to a disruption in the environmental system in general, and this, in turn, has placed the risk of extinction on some plant species including unregulated grazing, logging, mining activities and quarries,” Alsoqeer said.

Raising public awareness is also a crucial aspect in maintaining the natural habitat of local wild plants and trees.

Recently, in Al-Aflaj, a town located more than 300 km from Riyadh, a team of environmental volunteers successfully planted several plants known to the area to bloom during the spring season.

“Developing environmental awareness is essential to educate citizens about the importance of trees, their benefits, their vital role and the need to protect them. Implementing laws to protect trees and prevent their encroachment is also necessary,” Alsoqeer said.

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative

