Saudi largest health provider Sulaiman Al Habib sees 30% profit jump to $367m

Saudi largest health provider Sulaiman Al Habib sees 30% profit jump to $367m
Supplied
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Hospital operator Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group has posted a 30 percent increase in profit to SR1.37 billion ($367 million) in 2021, up from SR1.05 billion recorded in the previous year, according to a bourse statement. 

The operator’s sales soared to SR7.25 billion, jumping 23 percent year-on-year in response to a growth in the hospital segment and higher patient occupancy, the company said in the statement.

Established in 1995, HMG is the largest private health service provider in Saudi Arabia, with seven hospitals operational in the Kingdom, the UAE, Bahrain, and pharmacies and other medical-related divisions.

Today, its board recommended the distribution of SR245 million in cash dividends to 350 million eligible shares at SR0.7 per share for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021.

Topics: Finance Tadawul

Updated 13 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia exported 6.94 million barrels per day of oil in December, down 0.2 percent from November 2021, according to Joint Organisations Data Initiative.

Crude oil output during the month was 10.022 million bpd, up 1.1 percent from November, JODI data showed.

Topics: energy Oil

Updated 14 min 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco’s venture capital fund Prosperity7 has so far invested in 19 companies that provide technologies and solutions in several areas, the oil giant told Aleqtisadiah. 

The companies operate in fields of finance, cloud, logistics and service robots, healthcare and in areas of movement and mobility, Aramco added. 

As the first investment fund of its kind for Saudi Aramco, Prosperity7 is established with a capital of $1 billion dollars, targeting emerging companies globally. 

The fund’s investments are diversified, as it targets emerging companies in leading global markets such as the US and China in various sectors and fields, the company said, regarding its future plans to raise capital. 

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, Prosperity7 was established by Aramco, aiming to invest in early and growth-stage startups with a long-term view to support the development of next-generation technologies and business models.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco Prosperity7 Investment

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 11 min 5 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

  • Musk believes that dogecoin is the people’s crypto
Updated 11 min 5 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Binance, the largest crypto exchange, has joined the Association of Russian Banks to share its regulatory expertise with financial institutions and government as they tailor their approach to oversight in the crypto space.

Binance is the first crypto platform to work within the banking industry organization, its representatives told the local media.

The Association of Russian Banks recently established a Center for Experts on Digital Financial Assets, tasked with studying the global practice of regulating their trading.

It will also serve as a platform for dialogue between experts in the field of cryptocurrencies and Russian federal authorities and legislators, RBC Crypto reported.

Binance’s Director for Eastern Europe, Gleb Kostarev, confirmed that the exchange has a solid track record of working with regulators around the world.

“I am sure that our developments, our expertise will be positively received by the Russian banking community,” Kostarev said.

While the Bank of Russia proposed a blanket ban on its trading, most other institutions have backed the Finance Ministry’s view that legalization is a better alternative.

After the federal government approved its concept, the treasury department is now drafting two laws for the Russian crypto economy, according to Bitcoin.com.

A report by Kommersant, a national daily newspaper, revealed earlier this month that some of the world’s largest crypto exchanges are ready to work in Russia under the proposed new rules, including a requirement to open a local office or register a Russian legal entity.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 4.17 percent to $38,287 at 2:29 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,626, down by 5.21 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Adoption

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, has revealed that Tesla’s upcoming futuristic diner and drive-in theater, planned in the Hollywood area, will accept dogecoin.

The electric car company, Tesla is currently accepting dogecoin for some merchandise on its website.

However, the price of dogecoin was not affected by this news.

At the time of Musk’s tweet, dogecoin was trading at $0.1417 based on data from Bitcoin.com.

Musk believes that dogecoin is the people’s crypto and previously revealed that many people he talked to at Tesla and SpaceX owned it.

Dogecoin is the best crypto for transactions while bitcoin is more suitable as a store of value, he said.

Topics: economy Crytpocurrency bitcoin ether Dogecoin Elon Musk Tesla

Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Boursa Kuwait plans to list eight family-owned companies in an effort to expand trading, Boursa Kuwait CEO told Al Arabiya.

Mohammad Al-Osaimi said several companies are expected to list this year and family-owned companies are rearranging their investments for the purpose of listing in two years.

A number of changes have been made to accommodate two different types of businesses to meet the needs of family-owned operations and public-private partnerships, Al-Osaimi said.

Boursa Kuwait reported a 5 percent increase in quarterly profit to $13.8 million. Annual profits for 2021 were $52 million, up 26.3 percent from $41.6 million the previous year

The increase in net profit was attributed to the increased value of trading in 2021 in comparison to 2020 by more than 26.6 percent.

In the final quarter of this year, it is expected that the bond market and commercial instruments will be announced, along with the index funds and central broker, Al-Osaimi told Al Arabiya.

Topics: Kuwait IPO stock exchange Boursa

Updated 43 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Expanding its operations for the world’s ultra-rich individuals, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has opened an office in Monaco. 

According to registry filings, the New York-based multinational investment bank, and financial services firm received approval in January 2021 to open an office in Monaco. 

As a part of the expansion plans, Goldman Sachs has already hired Barclays Plc veterans Arnaud Caussin and Thibaut Lambert to lead the new team. 

“The opening of our presence in Monaco is critical to delivering on our regionalization strategy and overall growth plan. Monaco represents a significant jurisdiction for our private wealth business in Europe,” said Chris French, co-head of private-wealth management for Goldman Sachs EMEA, Bloomberg reported. 

It should be noted that Monaco is one of the world’s richest places where one-third of its residents are billionaires. The city-state is also known for its casinos, extravagant events, and low taxes. 

Some of the billionaire residents in Monaco are Jim Ratcliffe, founder of British chemical firm Ineos, and Russian business tycoon Dmitry Rybolovlev, who also owns a football club in the city-state. 

Topics: Goldman Sachs expansion Private wealth management

