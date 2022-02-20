You are here

What We Are Eating Today: 4 Chicks

What We Are Eating Today: 4 Chicks

If you are looking for the ultimate crispy chicken, check out 4 Chicks, a restaurant specializing in fried chicken sandwiches in Jeddah and offering everything from chicken fingers to shawarma and a wide variety of sauces: Garlic, cheese, spicy, maple and ranch.
4 Chicks has added its own Arabian twist to the American classic fried chicken, with offerings such as fresh-grilled chicken tahini and the saj bread shawarma box. A 4 Chicks signature order includes a salad bowl, crispy bread bites, shawarma chicken and a delicious special sauce. If you are following a low-fat diet, then this order is ideal.
There are many other offerings and new items on their menu, so visitors can enjoy a different experience each time they come to the restaurant. In addition to 4 Chicks’ delectable meals, the restaurant also boasts a friendly environment for a great time with friends and family.
4 Chicks is located on King Abdullah Road in Al-Naseem district, with the second branch opening soon on Prince Sultan Road. The restaurant also has three branches in Jordan. For more information, visit @4chicks.sa.

Social media platforms enhance dining experience for food lovers in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is home to diverse and interrelated rich food cultures. The food industry in the region stands as one of the pillars of modern social life, with a cozy and visually appealing ambiance that brings people together.

Picking a restaurant used to be simple with the help of good reviews in the paper or a friend’s recommendation. Now, the Internet is flooded with Instagram posts, TikTok videos or food blogs praising the latest restaurants.

This illustrates how much technology and customer preferences have changed the way everyone eats in unexpected ways and tempted them to relish the variety of food out there.

Several studies have found that most people pick restaurants based on social media photos alone. But does the food taste as delicious as it looks? The answer, of course, is subjective.

“If the food is just a gimmick and doesn’t taste good, I don’t post it,” Abdullah Algarousha, who has a food-focused account — About Jeddah — on Facebook and Instagram, told Arab News.

“These days food is designed especially for social media feeds. Simple dishes these days have turned into bright colors, unique and unusual creativity is shown in them. Sometimes the quality of the food is excellent, but at times a dish is put together without any concern for whether or not it actually tastes good, just as long as the aesthetic is right.”

According to research by Deloitte, there are about 340 million posts on Instagram for #food and 124 million for #foodie. It said that consumers made choices based on the visual appeal of food, while the taste was secondary to social media worthiness.

Abbas Abu Camellia, a food blogger, has about 99.8 thousand social users following his work. He is more interested in genuine reviews and clicking good food pictures, and refuses to review a place unless the restaurant is good and offers delicious meals.

According to research by Deloitte, there are about 340 million posts on Instagram for #food and 124 million for #foodie. It said that consumers made choices based on the visual appeal of food, while the taste was secondary to social media worthiness.

For many, dining experiences are no longer just about great food or drink, but about creating experiences that can be clicked and documented for memories. Today’s customers want good food, great service — and terrific photos.

“Consumers, now more than ever, have become more reliant on digital channels. To remain competitive, one of the marketing strategies we implement is to promote our business through social media platforms and delivery applications,” said Ruba Mohtaseb, owner of Ms. Moh bakery store. “Most of my customers are looking for a unique experience that can be posted on Instagram as well as other social media sites. Hence, I give them what they want.”

“But it would have been good if we had local food review applications in the Kingdom as it would have made it easier for people to know what’s new and what’s available in the city,” she said.

Most food entrepreneurs believe that the time has come to embrace an application to search for the best food and dining experiences. The creation of a food finder and review application could be used to find nearby restaurants with honest and truthful reviews and ratings by consumers and well-known food critics, along with the menu, location and contact details. The application could be used to find top-rated cheap eats for fine dining.

Ahmed Darwish, F & B marketing consultant and food critic on The Foodies Inc., said: “We are in the process of having an application that can allow the consumer to compare restaurant choices by rating, cuisines and popularity levels. Moreover, this application will provide not only food reviews from our perspective but also from other food fans. We also plan to have an easy-to-navigate knowledge base that will consist of top 10 romantic restaurants or sushi places or dessert bars to help customers pick their choice of dining easily.”

The Foodies Inc. is a consultancy services agency that provides help to restaurant owners in raising awareness for their food business, and targets food lovers looking for the best meals in different parts of the Kingdom. To engage more openly and directly with the restaurant owners, Foodies Inc. has started an Arabic podcast and its own English program on SAUDIA Radio.

Saudi Arabia's Asir province nominated as global culinary region for 2024

JEDDAH: Asir has been nominated as a global culinary region for 2024 to help it qualify for an award from the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism, which is granted every year to five regions worldwide.

The nomination, according to Saudi Arabia’s Culinary Arts Commission, was to encourage local communities to take pride in their culture and their creative capabilities in the culinary sector.

It said the decision aimed to transfer the Kingdom’s culinary arts to the world and supported coordination between local bodies to promote the region at a local and international level.

The selection of Asir for the IGCAT global award reflects the region’s rich cultural heritage as well as its distinctive dishes. It also stimulates the financing of government and private sectors in a way that contributes to the national economy. The commission added that the step would encourage sustainable tourism through improving local products and enhancing hospitality, while also helping to create small and medium-sized enterprises.

It tweeted that the step also played a role in raising awareness of nutritional issues, with the aim of achieving and sustaining a healthy life.

Its announcement ended by saying that the step was intended to further promote the use of local food products and protect the environment and biodiversity.

The CAC earlier launched the “Our Culinary Legacy” initiative to reflect Saudi culinary culture with the aim of preserving food preparation skills for generations to come.

The first-of-its-kind initiative was also intended to encourage amateur and professional Saudi chefs to document and preserve traditional recipes.

It seeks to gather different traditional recipes from across the Kingdom's 13 regions into a single cookbook.

Established in 2012, IGCAT, a nonprofit institute, aims to empower local communities by raising awareness to safeguard and promote distinct food, culture, arts, and sustainable tourism assets.

 

Farm-to-face: Tata Harper teams up with Dubai hotel to launch natural skincare treatments

DUBAI: One of the first to embrace 100 percent natural, non-toxic beauty, Tata Harper’s eponymous skincare line has revolutionized clean beauty, gaining cult status for its whittled-down ingredients that are biodegradable and toxin-free.

Her skincare range is sustainably made from start to finish on her Vermont farm, and the Colombia-born entrepreneur’s farm-to-face products are testament to the fact that you can both be a conscious consumer and passionate about your beauty routine.  

“I didn’t ever believe in beauty minimalism,” Harper told Arab News. “I am the exact opposite. More is more when it comes to beauty. Life is stressful and for me, my beauty ritual is such a place to go for comfort and soothing.”

But it wasn’t until her stepfather was diagnosed with cancer and Harper started becoming more conscious about everything she was putting in and on her body that she decided to launch her own beauty label.

“You are made of what you ingest,” Harper said. “Your skin is the biggest organ and it reacts to everything,” she added on why women should be selective with the products on their bathroom counter.

“I started Tata Harper skincare out of personal need. I didn’t know what to use. I didn’t know how to replace the products that I was using that were super advanced, super high tech, really efficacious, really efficient for the skin. And all of a sudden I’m confronted with natural beauty that it’s very simplistic and very basic. And I am not a basic beauty girl,” she said.

The beauty entrepreneur couldn’t find anything that was made of high-quality ingredients and effective, so she decided to create her own range of formulas in 2010.

The result was a line of cleansers, serums, moisturizers and eye creams that fuse natural ingredients such as calendula, arnica, alfalfa, chamomile and varieties of mint with technology for products that are not only organic but work.

The cult-favorite Elixir Vitae Serum, for example, uses neuropeptide technology so that it relaxes wrinkles and serves as an alternative to injectables.

In addition to being organic, Tata Harper aims to be completely sustainable and end single-use packaging. Each formula comes in recyclable glass, and the little plastic they do use for their tubes is derived from sugar cane, which means it is made from a renewable resource instead of petroleum. Even the packaging’s labels use soy-based ink for printing.

“My hope for the beauty industry is that it becomes more sustainable for real,” Harper said. “Sometimes, a lot of the things that people call sustainable, are not really — and if you’re not sustainable, that means that you’re unsustainable,” she said. “I believe in refillable packaging. If the pump still works, if the bottle isn’t broken, then why are you throwing it away? If every customer reuses it, even once, they’re saving 12 from those packaging going into the landfill every month.”

Her cult-classic Water-Lock Moisturizer can be refilled with a product pod once it runs out.

Ingredients are also upcycled when possible.

Recently, Harper collaborated with the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the UAE on three face and body treatments exclusively available at the Dubai hotel’s award-winning spa.

“I’ve always been a huge Mandarin fan. And I just thought that this was the right venue to have our facial experiences,” Harper said, adding that they have plans to launch in other parts of the region as well.

The treatments include one anti-aging facial, a full-body scrub and a skin-brightening ritual that leaves the limbs illuminated and smooth.

Hotel guests and day spa guests are able to experience Harper’s 100 percent natural and all-organic, custom-created treatments and rituals, as well as purchase a full range of products from the spa’s boutique.

Where We Are Going Today: Red Chilli Ar Rabwah

If you are planning a unique dining experience this Valentine’s Day, choose Red Chilli Ar Rabwah, famous for its unique fusion of Arab and Indian food — a perfect choice to make this lovely time of year memorable.
The sophisticated venue has set the scene for a romantic dinner experience with a swoon-worthy menu of masterpieces, starting with a glass of its Valentine’s Day signature drink: Love at First Sight.
On this special occasion, Red Chilli’s three-course feast has been assembled to deliver flavor fireworks. The menu features appetizers such as the keema kulcha — bread pockets filled with minced meat and served on a bed of mint sauce — crispy chili potatoes, chicken samosas stuffed with a cheese mixture and chicken quesadillas.
Guests can enjoy a wide range of mains to choose from, including delicious butter chicken, Malai croquettes, chicken tikka masala and Goan prawn curry. End the celebration on a sweet note with Red Chilli’s New York cheesecake with berry compote, perfect for sharing with your loved one.

 

180 Italian firms take part in Mideast's largest food fair

ROME: Some 180 Italian food and beverage companies are taking part in Gulfood 2022, considered the largest food fair in the Middle East.

Its 27th edition was opened in Dubai on Sunday by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, and will continue until Feb. 17. Over 4,000 companies from 120 countries are taking part.

“Italy intends to bring Italian innovation, especially in products, to Arab markets,” Nicola Lener, ambassador to the UAE, said at a news conference attended by Arab News.

Most of the Italian exhibitors at Gulfood 2022 specialize in organic food and beverage production. “Organic food has a close connection with health, sustainability and long-term value creation for the sector,” said Lener.

“Italian companies have adapted to this new trend, making it an important part of the value of the food industry as a whole. This will make Italian food even more appreciated.”

The global organic food sector was worth $200 billion worldwide in 2020. Italy’s production rose 11 percent in 2021 from the previous year, making it one of the leading countries in the world in terms of organic food.

Exports of Italian organic food have increased 156 percent in the last decade, making the country the second-top exporter of such products.

“I believe our presence in this international exhibition presence will bear fruit for our national food system, and will also be a showcase for possible innovation in this sector,” said Lener, adding that Italy is among the countries with the largest number of exhibitors at the fair.

“The Arab world is expressing growing demand for organic products, and all the importers we’ve been in touch with tell us they’re looking for more Italian companies that produce this type of food. We already have so many of them, even more than the 180 presently exhibiting at Gulfood 2022.”

