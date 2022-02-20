If you are looking for the ultimate crispy chicken, check out 4 Chicks, a restaurant specializing in fried chicken sandwiches in Jeddah and offering everything from chicken fingers to shawarma and a wide variety of sauces: Garlic, cheese, spicy, maple and ranch.
4 Chicks has added its own Arabian twist to the American classic fried chicken, with offerings such as fresh-grilled chicken tahini and the saj bread shawarma box. A 4 Chicks signature order includes a salad bowl, crispy bread bites, shawarma chicken and a delicious special sauce. If you are following a low-fat diet, then this order is ideal.
There are many other offerings and new items on their menu, so visitors can enjoy a different experience each time they come to the restaurant. In addition to 4 Chicks’ delectable meals, the restaurant also boasts a friendly environment for a great time with friends and family.
4 Chicks is located on King Abdullah Road in Al-Naseem district, with the second branch opening soon on Prince Sultan Road. The restaurant also has three branches in Jordan. For more information, visit @4chicks.sa.
What We Are Eating Today: 4 Chicks
