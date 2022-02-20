Iraqi delegation visits King Fahd National Library in Riyadh

RIYADH: Dr. Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Zamil, secretary of the King Fahd National Library in Riyadh, received a delegation from the Iraqi Association for Information, Libraries and Documentation Specialists headed by its secretary Dr. Tayseer Fawzi Radeef.
The delegation included professors, specialists and employees in the area of libraries and information.
Al-Zamil talked to them about the library, its goals, activities and its role in preserving Saudi intellectual output, represented by the national filing system and the issuance of the International Standard Book Number, as well as the release of the national bibliography and preservation of the written heritage.
The delegation also looked into joint cooperation and ways to benefit from the Saudi library’s experience.
The Iraqi delegation toured the library’s main hall, the permanent exhibition of national documents, the halls of public collections, the department of studies and reference services and the National Information Center.
The library also presented experience in preserving documents and manuscripts.
The delegation expressed its admiration for the diverse services the library offers to its visitors, as well as its treasures and valuables, and it considered it an important cultural treasure in the Arab world.
Young Saudi rides to the rescue of neglected racehorses
Ethical trainer uses ‘love, not fear’ to get horses’ lives back on track
JEDDAH: Racehorses often face years of neglect or even abandonment when their track careers come to an end, but at Alyaa Al-Sharif’s family stables these majestic animals are promised love, care and protection.
Al-Sharif, who has spent her life around horses and trained as a showjumper for seven years, is spreading her message of animal welfare and ethical training through the Rise Equine Initiative.
“If I hadn’t taken these horses in, they would just stay in their stables, completely abandoned,” the 22-year-old trainer told Arab News.
During her time as a showjumper, Al-Sharif liked to connect with horses that were taken off the track.
“I would always return to the horses. Sometimes they were a little difficult to ride and I would fall off a lot, but I still kept trying,” she said.
“I belong to a family that specializes in breeding and racing horses in and outside the Kingdom. I grew up with racehorses all around, and I have seen how the horses get abandoned after their racing careers. Some don’t get the treatment they deserve.”
When Al-Sharif turned 18, she took matters into her own hands. “There were many people who disagreed with that, but so many more who would tell you to do unkind things,” she said.
“When I first faced behavioral issues with my horses, I didn’t know who to turn to. Most of the advice was to hit them or shout at them. People told me that I was too emotional. On the contrary, a horse that wasn’t scared of me worked better with me.”
The Arab News team saw first-hand how the horses can reach their potential. The animals in Al-Sharif’s care run free, eating, playing and rolling around on the grass with the cold breeze of a Jeddah winter in their manes.
Al-Sharif has an equine psychology diploma, but said that even before beginning her studies she was aware that horses are frequently treated badly.
However, she was fortunate enough to be trained by “aware” trainers who helped her to develop her own perspective on how to treat horses.
The young trainer is working hard to do as much as she can for the majestic creatures. She trains people to ride their horses ethically, without fear or intimidation.
“I try to understand how the horses think. Horses are prey animals, and their first instinct is to protect themselves, not curiosity. I try to make a change and help them be curious by eliminating fear.”
Mariyah Mousa, a 22-year-old university student who is being taught to ride by Al-Sharif, said that the first thing other trainers would do was hand her a whip.
“That did not sit well with me. I didn’t feel comfortable hitting a horse. The horse was acting up because of a mistake I was making, and it didn’t make sense for me to hit a horse for my mistakes,” she said.
Al-Sharif, who often acts as a rich source of knowledge on the subject, helped Mousa connect to the horses in a way that was missing in her other riding lessons.
The trainer said that she uses positive reinforcement instead of punishing a horse for supposedly misbehaving. Al-Sharif rewards the animals when they cooperate, showing them what to do instead of what not to do.
Al-Sharif’s journey as an ethical trainer began with a three-year-old mare whose performance on the racetrack was deemed poor.
“I did the basic groundwork for her, how to desensitize, and how to not be afraid of external stimuli. After her, I had the opportunity to take eight horses off the track. It was demanding but rewarding.”
Al-Sharif takes pride in seeing how far these horses progress.
“I faced a lot of issues with their health. Some were aggressive and scary to deal with. I am glad that I found ways to deal with that. Another thing that really makes me happy is how much this resonates with people. A lot of people agree with my cause, and agree to help and support animal rights. It makes all of my efforts worthwhile.”
Al-Sharif’s goal in the future is to do as much as possible for abandoned horses and also start a center to help people having problems with their horses’ behavior.
She hopes the center will become “a hub of horsemanship and gain the trust of people regarding their horses.”
Al-Sharif believes in educating people about horses and is offering workshops dedicated to solving a variety of common behavioral problems.
Joanne Milyani, was also at the site, has learned to let go of her fear of horses thanks to Al-Sharif’s teaching.
“I am very proud of her,” Milyani told Arab News. “She brought me to the stables and told me that the horses don’t just bite but only do so because they want to express their feelings. Understanding them helped me get over my fear.”
She added: “The one thing I want to say to people who are scared is that the horse does not want to hurt you or inflict pain.”
Al-Sharif urged people to do their own research and question traditional training methods.
“Just because it has been happening (for a long time) does not mean it’s the right thing,” she said.
Switzerland drops all COVID-19 curbs for Saudi tourists
With regulations eased, masks and COVID-19 certificates are not needed when entering shops, restaurants, cultural venues and other public settings and events
RIYADH: In welcome news for travelers, the Swiss government has lifted the majority of its measures put in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
From Feb. 17, visitors from Saudi Arabia are no longer required to provide an entry form, vaccine certificate, or negative PCR test, and the same rules apply for most GCC countries.
After arriving in one of the world’s favorite tourist destinations, guests can enjoy the endless attractions Switzerland has to offer, from natural scenery and outdoor pursuits to delicious local cuisine and immersive cultural experiences.
With regulations eased, masks and COVID-19 certificates are not needed when entering shops, restaurants, cultural venues and other public settings and events.
The move signals Switzerland’s return to normal as the COVID-19 burden has eased, with the healthcare system no longer deemed at risk of becoming overwhelmed.
To protect the resident and tourist population, anyone who tests positive must still isolate.
Masks should also still be worn on public transport and in healthcare settings until the end of March.
Social media platforms enhance dining experience for food lovers in Saudi Arabia
Most food entrepreneurs believe that the time has come to embrace an application to search for the best food and dining experiences
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is home to diverse and interrelated rich food cultures. The food industry in the region stands as one of the pillars of modern social life, with a cozy and visually appealing ambiance that brings people together.
Picking a restaurant used to be simple with the help of good reviews in the paper or a friend’s recommendation. Now, the Internet is flooded with Instagram posts, TikTok videos or food blogs praising the latest restaurants.
This illustrates how much technology and customer preferences have changed the way everyone eats in unexpected ways and tempted them to relish the variety of food out there.
Several studies have found that most people pick restaurants based on social media photos alone. But does the food taste as delicious as it looks? The answer, of course, is subjective.
“If the food is just a gimmick and doesn’t taste good, I don’t post it,” Abdullah Algarousha, who has a food-focused account — About Jeddah — on Facebook and Instagram, told Arab News.
“These days food is designed especially for social media feeds. Simple dishes these days have turned into bright colors, unique and unusual creativity is shown in them. Sometimes the quality of the food is excellent, but at times a dish is put together without any concern for whether or not it actually tastes good, just as long as the aesthetic is right.”
Abbas Abu Camellia, a food blogger, has about 99.8 thousand social users following his work. He is more interested in genuine reviews and clicking good food pictures, and refuses to review a place unless the restaurant is good and offers delicious meals.
According to research by Deloitte, there are about 340 million posts on Instagram for #food and 124 million for #foodie. It said that consumers made choices based on the visual appeal of food, while the taste was secondary to social media worthiness.
For many, dining experiences are no longer just about great food or drink, but about creating experiences that can be clicked and documented for memories. Today’s customers want good food, great service — and terrific photos.
“Consumers, now more than ever, have become more reliant on digital channels. To remain competitive, one of the marketing strategies we implement is to promote our business through social media platforms and delivery applications,” said Ruba Mohtaseb, owner of Ms. Moh bakery store. “Most of my customers are looking for a unique experience that can be posted on Instagram as well as other social media sites. Hence, I give them what they want.”
“But it would have been good if we had local food review applications in the Kingdom as it would have made it easier for people to know what’s new and what’s available in the city,” she said.
Most food entrepreneurs believe that the time has come to embrace an application to search for the best food and dining experiences. The creation of a food finder and review application could be used to find nearby restaurants with honest and truthful reviews and ratings by consumers and well-known food critics, along with the menu, location and contact details. The application could be used to find top-rated cheap eats for fine dining.
Ahmed Darwish, F & B marketing consultant and food critic on The Foodies Inc., said: “We are in the process of having an application that can allow the consumer to compare restaurant choices by rating, cuisines and popularity levels. Moreover, this application will provide not only food reviews from our perspective but also from other food fans. We also plan to have an easy-to-navigate knowledge base that will consist of top 10 romantic restaurants or sushi places or dessert bars to help customers pick their choice of dining easily.”
The Foodies Inc. is a consultancy services agency that provides help to restaurant owners in raising awareness for their food business, and targets food lovers looking for the best meals in different parts of the Kingdom. To engage more openly and directly with the restaurant owners, Foodies Inc. has started an Arabic podcast and its own English program on SAUDIA Radio.
Saudi Health Ministry launches 24/7 lifesaving hotline
Teams staffing the hotline can direct callers to a large number of medical specialists covering 12 disciplines
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health launched a new emergency hotline, Life-Saving Line, which lets Saudis reach specialized teams and medical consultants around the clock.
It provides medical guidance to health practitioners and members of the public, coordination on emergency cases and toxicology consultations.
Through this service, the ministry is continuing to provide services at the national level to health facilities across both public and private sectors.
The Life-Saving Line will involve a team of specialists receiving and sorting calls, and directing callers to specialized consultants to ensure medical decisions are made in record time. In addition, the service allows callers to follow the progress of emergency patients up until their transfer to hospitals and other medical facilities.
Teams staffing the hotline can direct callers to a large number of medical specialists covering 12 disciplines.
A total of 321,431 mines have been cleared since the start of the project
RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance in Yemen dismantled 873 Houthi mines in the third week of February.
This figure includes 60 anti-personnel mines, 657 anti-tank mines, 93 unexploded ordinances and 63 other explosive devices.
The project is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia to help ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.
The demining took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.
A total of 321,431 mines have been cleared since the start of the project. More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.