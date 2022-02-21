You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi telecom operator Mobily profits up 37% in 2021

Saudi telecom operator Mobily profits up 37% in 2021

Saudi telecom operator Mobily profits up 37% in 2021
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/z3nmb

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi telecom operator Mobily profits up 37% in 2021

Saudi telecom operator Mobily profits up 37% in 2021
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, saw its profits jump  37 percent in 2021.

Mobily recorded a net profit of SR1billion ($266 million), up from SR783 million a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement on Tadawul.

Revenues totaled SR14.8 billion this year, an increase of 5.6 percent from 2020, its highest in 3 years.

The strong results were primarily driven by growth in the Business and Consumer segments, as well as an increase in subscribers

In light of the strong performance, the Board of Directors increased the cash dividend by 70 percent to SR0.85 per share, up from SR.05 per share for 2020.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Telecom

Related

Mobily wins CITC’s ‘Best User Experience for 2021’ award 
Corporate News
Mobily wins CITC’s ‘Best User Experience for 2021’ award 

LNG market supply-demand balance to remain tight in 2022: Shell

LNG market supply-demand balance to remain tight in 2022: Shell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

LNG market supply-demand balance to remain tight in 2022: Shell

LNG market supply-demand balance to remain tight in 2022: Shell
  • LNG demand is expected to almost double to 700 million tons by 2040
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON : The global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is expected to remain tight this year following last year’s volatility which saw demand rise 6 percent and gas prices hit an all-time high, Shell said on Monday.


Natural gas prices around the world soared late last year due to a combination of tightening supplies, weaker renewable power generation and a strong growth after Covid-19.


“The high prices we’re seeing at the moment are being driven by fundamentals, low storage levels and supply uncertainty,” said Steve Hill, executive vice president, energy marketing.


He added that the lack of new supply and the reduction of investment in LNG are other reasons behind the tight market.


Shell, the world’s largest buyer and seller of LNG, said earlier on Monday that global trade in liquefied natural gas in 2021 grew 6 percent year on year to 380 million tons as economies recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.


LNG demand is expected to almost double to 700 million tons by 2040, Shell said in its annual LNG market outlook, adding that liquefied gas has a key role to play as a back-up in the event of intermittent renewable supply.


Soaring gas prices have put around 30 British energy suppliers out of business while some heavy industry companies curtailed output in energy-intensive sectors.


LNG prices lurched from record lows under $2 per mmBtu in 2020 to record highs of $56 in October 2021.


Benchmark prices currently stand at about $25 per mmBtu.


“Last year showed just how crucial gas and LNG are in providing communities around the world with energy,” said Wael Sawan, integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions director at Shell.


The world’s No.2 traded energy company said more investment is needed to meet rising LNG demand, particularly in Asia, especially with a forecast supply-demand gap in the mid-2020s.


China and South Korea led LNG demand growth in 2021.

China increased its LNG imports by 12 million tons to 79 million.


Last year Chinese LNG buyers signed long-term contracts for more than 20 million tons a year.


Global LNG exports grew in 2021 despite outages that dented availability of LNG for delivery. The United States led export growth with a year-on-year increase of 24 million tons, Shell’s report said.


The US Energy Information Administration projects that US LNG exports will reach 11.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2022, becoming the world’s largest LNG exporter ahead of Australia and Qatar.

Topics: economy gas LNG Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Related

Aramco eyeing investments in China, confirms CEO

Aramco eyeing investments in China, confirms CEO
Updated 5 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco eyeing investments in China, confirms CEO

Aramco eyeing investments in China, confirms CEO
Updated 5 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin H Nasser has revealed the company’s interest in investing in China.

While talking to the press at the International Petroleum Technology Conference 2022 in Riyadh, Nasser asserted that Aramco has a huge interest in investing in the economic powerhouse. 

“China is an important part of the sector. Definitely, we are looking for more investment in China. And we are currently in discussions with a number of our partners in China,” Nasser told Arab News. 

However, Nasser refused to disclose more about any potential investments.

A recent Bloomberg report stated that Aramco is holding initial talks with partners, including the state-owned defense contractor Norinco, regarding the development of a $10 billion refining and petrochemicals complex in China. 

Initial talks were supposed to begin in 2020. However, due to the oil crash triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, they didn’t proceed. 

However, with the price of crude oil approaching $100 a barrel, Aramco may now take another look at this investment in what is its biggest export market.

Topics: IPTC2022 Aramco

Related

Oil giant Saudi Aramco shares skyrocket over 5% to record highs
Business & Economy
Oil giant Saudi Aramco shares skyrocket over 5% to record highs
Oil sector investments need to continue, urges Aramco CEO
Business & Economy
Oil sector investments need to continue, urges Aramco CEO

Portugal’s EDP to increase investments in renewable energy, CEO says

Portugal’s EDP to increase investments in renewable energy, CEO says
Updated 19 min 30 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Portugal’s EDP to increase investments in renewable energy, CEO says

Portugal’s EDP to increase investments in renewable energy, CEO says
Updated 19 min 30 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Portuguese utility Energias de Portugal, or EDP group, plans to increase investments in renewable, CNBC reported, citing CEO Miguel Stilwell.

 “We need to accelerate (investments) and do it much faster, particularly on the renewables side,” CNBC reported, citing the CEO.

This comes as political tensions between Russia and Ukraine have forced countries worldwide to search for alternative supply sources beyond Russia.

In addition, EDP plans to become coal free by 2025 and rely on 100 percent renewable energy sources for electricity generation by 2030.

This will also fall in line with the bigger goal of the EU to slash greenhouse gas emissions as much as 55 percent by 2030.

Topics: Portugal Green Energy

Morocco, Israel sign trade cooperation deal

Morocco, Israel sign trade cooperation deal
Updated 13 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Morocco, Israel sign trade cooperation deal

Morocco, Israel sign trade cooperation deal
Updated 13 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

RABAT: Morocco and Israel signed on Monday a trade and economic cooperation agreement to facilitate investments, as the two countries look to broaden cooperation since they normalized ties in 2020.
The deal was signed in Rabat by Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbiva and Morocco’s Trade Minister Ryad Mezzour.

Topics: Israel Morocco

Tanker giants caution sanctioned oil shipments are on the rise

Tanker giants caution sanctioned oil shipments are on the rise
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 24 min 1 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Tanker giants caution sanctioned oil shipments are on the rise

Tanker giants caution sanctioned oil shipments are on the rise
Updated 24 min 1 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Chief executives of three global oil shippers have warned about the increase in sanctioned Iranian and Venezuelan oil shipments, according to the Financial Times.

Belgium’s transport company Euronav, Bermuda’s DHT holdings, and Frontline Despite said that 70 supertankers — out of a total of 850 vessels — are managing the trade of an estimated 400 million barrels annually. 

This represents a surge of around 20 to 25 vessels compared to 2019.

This undermines the business of these tanker companies which, when combined, account for 11 percent of the global fleet. 

“This is a problem that has been growing and growing gradually to the point where it’s gapingly apparent that we have a challenge here,” the Financial Times reported, citing Lars Barstad, chief executive of Frontline.

Buyers of Iranian and Venezuelan oil will only opt for alternative supply sources if sanctions are properly enforced, the Financial Times reported, citing the three firms.

Together, the three tanker companies have pressed the UN shipping regulator, also known as the International Maritime Organization, to take strict measures with countries receiving the sanctioned oil.

Topics: economy Oil sanctions Iran Venezuela Iran oil sanctions

Related

Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan, prospect of Iran nuclear deal
Business & Economy
Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan, prospect of Iran nuclear deal

Latest updates

Egypt slams Ethiopian power generation from Renaissance Dam
Egypt slams Ethiopian power generation from Renaissance Dam
LNG market supply-demand balance to remain tight in 2022: Shell
LNG market supply-demand balance to remain tight in 2022: Shell
Engine roar will live on thanks to BMW and Serviceplan Middle East campaign
Engine roar will live on thanks to BMW and Serviceplan Middle East campaign
Aramco eyeing investments in China, confirms CEO
Aramco eyeing investments in China, confirms CEO
Portugal’s EDP to increase investments in renewable energy, CEO says
Portugal’s EDP to increase investments in renewable energy, CEO says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.