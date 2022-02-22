You are here

Sovereign sukuk to fall to $73bn this year; Saudi Arabia leads decline: Moody's

Sovereign sukuk to fall to $73bn this year; Saudi Arabia leads decline: Moody’s
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

Sovereign sukuk to fall to $73bn this year; Saudi Arabia leads decline: Moody’s

Sovereign sukuk to fall to $73bn this year; Saudi Arabia leads decline: Moody’s
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global sovereign sukuk issuance is expected to drop to $73 billion this year on the back of narrowed fiscal deficits, Moody’s said in a report on Tuesday.

The rating agency added that the total sukuk value stood at $88 billion last year and is anticipated to dip to $75 billion in 2023.

"We expect issuance to fall as government deficits continue to narrow because of higher oil prices, lower coronavirus-related expenditure, and accelerating economic activity in core sukuk-issuing countries," said Senior Analyst, Alexander Perjessy.

"Issuance volumes already dropped 22 percent in 2021, with the largest decline from the Gulf Cooperation Council sovereigns, mainly Saudi Arabia,” Perjessy noted.

Moody’s sees the total government deficit of Sukuk-issuing sovereigns in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Turkey dropping to $92 billion this year, down from $118 billion in 2021.

GCC sovereigns are likely to see a surplus of $50 billion in 2022, compared to a surplus of $13 billion last year and a deficit of $112 billion in 2020, according to the rating agency.

Topics: economy Sukuk Islamic finance GCC Saudi Arabia

Saudi products exports 32% higher in 2021 on diesel, fuel oil shipments  

Saudi products exports 32% higher in 2021 on diesel, fuel oil shipments  
Updated 23 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi products exports 32% higher in 2021 on diesel, fuel oil shipments  

Saudi products exports 32% higher in 2021 on diesel, fuel oil shipments  
Updated 23 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s shipments of refined products grew 32 percent in 2021, compared with the previous 12 months, as the Kingdom exported more diesel and fuel oil, according to official data.

Diesel and fuel oil were the two main products that drove exports higher, with 1.34 million barrels per day being shipped, Saudi data released by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative showed.

Exports of diesel, or gasoil, which makes up for half of total refined oil exports, grew 35 percent year-on-year in 2021, to an average of 682,000 bpd. 

Shipments of fuel oil surged 117 percent to 156,000 bpd.

Exports-to-production ratio

Looking at the exports-to-production ratio — a measure used to explain how much is exported from the total produced — the figure showed Saudi Arabia shipped 61 percent of the diesel it produced in 2021, compared to 51 percent in 2020. 

For gasoline the ratio remained unchanged at 33 percent, while it increased to 37 percent from 21 percent in 2020 for fuel oil.

Growth in exports outpaced growth in production by approximately 2 times.

Refined products output

Saudi Arabia’s 2021 output of refined products averaged 2.55 million bpd, 16 percent more than in 2020, according to JODI data.

Similar to exports, growth in total refined oil output was also driven mainly by diesel, its biggest component having a 44-percent share in 2021 total refined oil output. Output of diesel oil grew 13 percent from 2020 to 1 million bpd in 2021. 

The production of motor and aviation gasoline, the second biggest component having a 21-percent share in total output, also increased — by 20 percent in 2021 to 544,000 bpd.

Both output and exports of refined oil fell at an annual rate of 15 and 22 percent in the pandemic year of 2020.

Last month of 2021

As for the last month of 2021, the Kingdom’s total refined oil output fell to 2.79 million barrels per day, or 2 percent, from 2.84 million bpd in November, data from the JODI showed. 

In December 2021 Saudi Arabia exported 1.67 million bps of refined oil, 8 percent more than in November a 16 percent increase from December 2020.

Exports grew 38 percent from December 2020 to the highest since December 2018.

Topics: oil exports Joint Organisations Data Initiative Saudi Arabia

Middle East hospital operator VPS Healthcare considers Abu Dhabi IPO: sources

Middle East hospital operator VPS Healthcare considers Abu Dhabi IPO: sources
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 4 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Middle East hospital operator VPS Healthcare considers Abu Dhabi IPO: sources

Middle East hospital operator VPS Healthcare considers Abu Dhabi IPO: sources
Updated 4 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Middle Eastern hospital operator VPS Healthcare is considering an initial public offering in Abu Dhabi and has invited a select number of banks to pitch for roles, two sources told Reuters.


A request for proposals was sent to the banks earlier this month, said the sources with knowledge of the matter, declining to be named as the matter was not public.


The owner of the company is considering the possibility of a deal this year, they said, adding that no final decision had been made regarding the initial share sale.

They did not provide further details.


VPS did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters on Monday.


The company, which manages the UAE’s Burjeel hospitals, has a network of 24 hospitals and 125 clinics across the Middle East and India.


VPS had previously planned to go public with a listing in London but in 2019 was forced to reconsider due to uncertainty surrounding Brexit.


Investor interest is gaining momentum in Abu Dhabi after a slew of listings last year including ADNOC Drilling , Fertiglobe and Yahsat.


Traded value on the Abu Dhabi bourse increased five-fold last year to 739 billion dirhams ($201.22 billion).

Topics: economy IPO Abu Dhabi Healthcare

Antofagasta posts record full-year profit on higher copper prices

Antofagasta posts record full-year profit on higher copper prices
Updated 37 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Antofagasta posts record full-year profit on higher copper prices

Antofagasta posts record full-year profit on higher copper prices
  Antofagasta's results reflect another bumper earnings season that has seen rivals Glencore and BHP Group making hefty payouts to investors
Updated 37 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Chilean miner Antofagasta on Tuesday posted a 77% rise in full-year profit, benefiting from higher copper and molybdenum prices, and guided towards a total shareholder payout of $1.4 billion.


The miner, majority owned by Chile's Luksic family, said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to a record $4.8 billion in 2021, compared to $2.74 billion a year earlier.


A final dividend of 118.9 cents per share was also declared, bringing the total for the year to 142.5 cents.


Antofagasta's results reflect another bumper earnings season that has seen rivals Glencore and BHP Group making hefty payouts to investors, buoyed by strong demand for commodities.


"These results illustrate our performance as a reliable and responsible copper producer with the operational and financial strength and balance sheet to deliver on our promises," chief executive Iván Arriagada said.


Copper prices broke records in 2021 and Chile, the world's top producer, largely maintained production even during the worst of the pandemic. Copper is essential in construction and electric vehicle manufacturing.


Antofagasta also said its capital expenditure increased 36% to $1.77 billion in 2021 due to expansion projects at its flagship mines Los Pelambres and Centinela.

Topics: economy Mining copper Metals Chile

Oil climbs as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

Oil climbs as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
(Shutterstock)
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

Oil climbs as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

Oil climbs as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Oil prices jumped more than $2 on Tuesday on supply disruption worries as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated, after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow’s move drew international condemnation and US officials said Washington in coordination with allies is planning to announce new sanctions on Russia.

US President Joe Biden has issued an executive order to halt US business activity in the breakaway regions and ban import of all goods from those areas.

But a Biden administration official said Russia’s military action did not as yet constitute an invasion that would trigger a broader sanctions package.

US West Texas Intermediate, or WTI crude futures jumped $2.79, or 3.06 percent, to $93.86 a barrel versus Friday’s settlement. The US market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Brent crude futures rose $1.36, or 1.43 percent, to $96.75 a barrel at 0455 GMT, adding to a 2 percent gain on Monday. Earlier on Tuesday it hit $97.66, its highest since Sept. 2014.

Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said it was unlikely US and European governments would impose oil or gas sanctions on Russia if it invaded Ukraine further, as that would inflict pain on themselves.

However, Russia itself could hold back oil and gas supplies if it sought to retaliate against any other sanctions imposed by the West, Dhar added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of wrecking peace talks and ruled out territorial concessions.

Analysts say the big question hanging over the oil market is whether Russian energy exports would actually be disrupted if Moscow went ahead with a fullscale invasion of Ukraine and western governments imposed sanctions against Russian financial institutions.

“Short of the US and Europe throwing the Ukraine under the political bus and appeasing Putin in totality, it seems inevitable that Brent crude will test $100 a barrel sooner rather than later,” OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note to clients. 

Topics: Oil Russia

Saudi TAQA acquires UK-based Tendeka to expand well services

Saudi TAQA acquires UK-based Tendeka to expand well services
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi TAQA acquires UK-based Tendeka to expand well services

Saudi TAQA acquires UK-based Tendeka to expand well services
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization and Energy Services Co., known as TAQA, on Monday announced the acquisition of Tendeka, a UK-based engineering and manufacturing company with offices in Houston, Stavanger, Aberdeen, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur. 

Speaking at the International Petroleum Technology Conference in Riyadh, Ahmed Mousa Al-Zahrani, TAQA chairman, said: “We continue to realize TAQA 2021 strategy to expand well services offering and become a leading international services and equipment provider.

He said the acquisition will complete TAQA’s portfolio and fill the well completions gap the company had.

Commenting on the acquisition, Tendeka CEO Brad Baker said: “TAQA will not only immediately strengthen our capabilities in the key Middle East region, but also bring investment for our future growth.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia oil and gas IPTC2022 Saudi TAQA Tendeka

