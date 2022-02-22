You are here

Saudi Aramco reviews some assets to sell in the future, CEO says

Saudi Aramco reviews some assets to sell in the future, CEO says
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco reviews some assets to sell in the future, CEO says

Saudi Aramco reviews some assets to sell in the future, CEO says
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco is reviewing some assets to potentially sell in the future, the oil giant’s CEO said to Argaam.

The move comes after oil and gas pipeline deals were previously announced as part of the asset optimization program, Amin Nasser added, on the sidelines of the International Petroleum Technology Conference 2022.

He did not elaborate on the assets being reviewed. Nasser noted that demand for oil is on the rise, especially in Asia, as he expects it will continue to increase to return to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2022.

Saudi Aramco’s investments in gas will reduce burning liquid fuel in water and power plants and in other industries in the Kingdom by around 1 million barrels by 2030, he added.  

The company’s CEO expects a rise in the demand for blue hydrogen, produced from natural gas, in the long term, adding that Aramco is investing in it. 

Topics: economy Kuwait Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia Aramco

Princeton Digital raises $500m in equity investment led by Mubadala

Princeton Digital raises $500m in equity investment led by Mubadala
Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

Princeton Digital raises $500m in equity investment led by Mubadala

Princeton Digital raises $500m in equity investment led by Mubadala
Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

Singapore-based Princeton Digital Group has raised over $500 million in an equity investment round led by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala.

PDG is a data center operator which has presence and operations in China, Singapore, India, Indonesia, and Japan. 

Mubadala led the round by putting in $350 million, while existing partners Warburg Pincus and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board also invested, thus taking the total exceeding half a billion dollars. 

“We are thrilled to be the lead investor in PDG’s fundraiser and partner with the company on its growth journey,” said Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, CEO at Mubadala. 

Rangu Salgame, co-founder, chairman and CEO of PDG added: “Mubadala’s track record of long-term investments combined with extensive know-how in the digital infrastructure space makes it a great partner as we continue to scale our business.” 

Topics: Princeton Digital Group Mubadala equity funding

Dubai Airports CEO expects pre-pandemic passenger levels by 2024

Dubai Airports CEO expects pre-pandemic passenger levels by 2024
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 30 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai Airports CEO expects pre-pandemic passenger levels by 2024

Dubai Airports CEO expects pre-pandemic passenger levels by 2024
  • Griffiths expects a strong rebound as border restrictions for the fully vaccinated are getting eased
Updated 30 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

As several countries are easing border restrictions, Dubai's main airport could witness a surge in travelers, according to Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths. 

Griffiths, while talking to Bloomberg TV, noted that the number of travelers reaching the Dubai airport could hit 57 million in 2022. In 2021, the customer traffic in the airport was 29.1 million. 

“We’ve reached that inflection point where the lockdowns have done their job. I think the urge to travel, when people have the confidence and the disposable income, having not done so for a long time, will be very marked,” said Griffiths. 

Griffiths expects a strong rebound as border restrictions for the fully vaccinated are getting eased. 

However, he noted that customer traffic in Dubai airport will reach the pre-pandemic levels only by 2024. 

In 2019, Dubai airport witnessed 86.4 million travelers, which made it one of the world's biggest international airports. 

Topics: economy Dubai aviation Airports

HSBC eyes 34% cut in oil and gas clients' emissions by 2030

Updated 36 min 27 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS
Arab News

HSBC eyes 34% cut in oil and gas clients' emissions by 2030

HSBC eyes 34% cut in oil and gas clients' emissions by 2030
  • This comes as HSBC is working on expanding financing for renewable sources
Updated 36 min 27 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS Arab News

RIYADH: HSBC is seeking a 34 percent cut in oil and gas emissions for its loan portfolio by 2030 in support of climate action and sustainable growth, it said in a statement.

Through realigning its portfolio within the carbon-intensive oil and gas sector, the bank aims to reduce financed emissions in that sector from a 2019 baseline of 35.8 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

For power and utilities' clients, the lender is targeting a reduction of 75 percent in emissions to 0.14 million tons by 2030.

This comes as HSBC is working on expanding financing for renewable sources, having recently pledged $100 million to fund green ventures.

“We are supporting clients to evolve their business models and replace old technology with new, greener alternatives,” said the group’s chief executive, Noel Quinn.

“We will request and review science-based client transition plans and use them as the basis for further engagement,” he added. 

Topics: economy HSBC Net Zero carbon emissions

Airbus plans demonstrator for hydrogen plane by mid-decade: sources

Airbus plans demonstrator for hydrogen plane by mid-decade: sources
Hydrogen filled H2 Airplane flying in the sky - future H2 energy concept. Shutterstock
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

Airbus plans demonstrator for hydrogen plane by mid-decade: sources

Airbus plans demonstrator for hydrogen plane by mid-decade: sources
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

PARIS: Airbus is poised to build a technology demonstrator for future hydrogen airplanes by mid-decade in co-operation with engine maker CFM International, industry sources said.


The planemaker has scheduled a news conference with “key engine partners” for 1400 GMT on Tuesday on the latest milestone in its plans to develop a zero-emission aircraft.


Airbus declined to comment. CFM, jointly owned by General Electric and Safran and the world’s largest jet engine maker by number of units sold, also declined to comment.


The project is expected to feature a specially adapted version of current-generation engines in order to advance research on the project, which is part of global efforts to curb emissions in aviation, the sources said.


Airbus has said it will produce a small “ZEROe” passenger aircraft powered by hydrogen to enter service in 2035.


It told the European Union a year ago that most airliners will rely on traditional jet engines until at least 2050, according to a briefing made public last June.


Even so, Airbus officials say the research will seed disruptive technology likely to play a role in the next generation of larger airplanes, as well as offering radically new technology for small planes holding some 50-100 people.


Boeing has so far been cooler toward hydrogen and placed greater emphasis on sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).


In a sign of growing alignment with Airbus on alternative technologies, CFM said last year a separate next-generation jet engine called RISE, which it hopes to offer for larger jets from 2035, would be capable of running on fuels including hydrogen.
Airbus has said it will choose the final type of product for the “ZEROe” decarbonized plane project in 2025. It expects to narrow down the choice of concept as early as mid-2022.
Chief Executive Guillaume Faury was quoted earlier this month by Welt am Sonntag as saying Airbus could go it alone and make engines for its future hydrogen-fueled planes.
But Faury played down the prospect of Airbus moving into engine-making at a results presentation last week, telling reporters it “would require a change of strategy, and I have not indicated that we have changed our strategy on that one.”
He said working with partners on the next generation of technology is theoretically possible “and it’s not something we would rule out completely, but more looking at it case by case.” (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jan Harvey)

Summary :

Topics: economy Hydrogen Green Net Zero Airbus

Doha Gas Exporting Forum: Putin pledges uninterrupted gas supplies to the world

Doha Gas Exporting Forum: Putin pledges uninterrupted gas supplies to the world
Updated 35 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
Reuters

Doha Gas Exporting Forum: Putin pledges uninterrupted gas supplies to the world

Doha Gas Exporting Forum: Putin pledges uninterrupted gas supplies to the world
Updated 35 min 34 sec ago
Arab News Reuters

The sixth Gas Exporting Countries Forum conference is being held in Doha against a backdrop of rising tensions between Russia and Western powers over Ukraine.

The forum, which has 11 members and seven additional countries with a watching brief, represents 71 percent of the world’s proven natural gas reserves, as well as 43 percent of its marketed production, 58 percent of LNG exports and 52 percent of pipeline trade across the globe.

Here are the updates from the conference:

  • Russia will continue to deliver uninterrupted natural gas supplies to world markets, President Vladimir Putin said in a letter to the conference.

 

  • Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi urged gas exporters to avoid any "cruel" sanctions such as those imposed by the US on Tehran, and his government said any revival of Iran's 2015 nuclear accord with world powers must lift such curbs.

 

  • Soaring gas prices in Europe started “way ahead of the issue in Ukraine” and are due to a lack of investment in the sector, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Al-Kaabi said, adding: “Gas is definitely needed in the future.” He also said fossil fuels will need to be part of the solution in the transition toward renewables.

 

  • Iraq aims to shift its investment priority from the oil sector to gas for the first time in the country's history, oil minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said. This would allow Iraq to increase its production of liqueified petroleum gas and distillates, Abdul-Jabbar added.

 

  • There is no need for OPEC+ to expand its oil production increases, Nigeria's petroleum minister said, as the group sees a potential deal between Iran and world powers unlocking more supplies. "We don't have do anything extraordinary this time because we are expecting a lot of production," Timipre Sylva said, according to Reuters. "We are expecting more production if a nuclear deal with Iran works out (since) there will be production from them," Sylva added.

 

Topics: Gas Exporting Countries Forum Russia Ukraine President Vladimir Putin

