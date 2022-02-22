You are here

  • Home
  • UAE DEWA mulls $1.69bn dividends after IPO this year: Bloomberg

UAE DEWA mulls $1.69bn dividends after IPO this year: Bloomberg

UAE DEWA mulls $1.69bn dividends after IPO this year: Bloomberg
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/vxcgx

Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

UAE DEWA mulls $1.69bn dividends after IPO this year: Bloomberg

UAE DEWA mulls $1.69bn dividends after IPO this year: Bloomberg
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, known as DEWA, may triple its annual dividend payout to 6.2 billion dirhams ($1.69 billion) after its initial public offering, Bloomberg reported.

This is a significant jump from the 2 billion dirhams paid last year and 1.5 billion dirhams a year earlier.

The state-owned company, which is Dubai’s main supplier of water and electricity, is expected to become the UAE’s biggest listing by April.

Seeking a valuation of up to $25 billion, the firm selected Citigroup, HSBC Holdings, Emirates NBD Bank to lead its public offering.

DEWA’s IPO comes as part of nation-wide plans to list ten state-owned companies in a bid to revive activity on its stock market.

 

Topics: economy Dubai UAE Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)

Related

UAE’s DEWA launches 16 power transmission stations totalling $816m last year
Business & Economy
UAE’s DEWA launches 16 power transmission stations totalling $816m last year

Germany’s Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 certification amid Russia/Ukraine tensions

Germany’s Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 certification amid Russia/Ukraine tensions
Updated 46 sec ago
Reuters

Germany’s Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 certification amid Russia/Ukraine tensions

Germany’s Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 certification amid Russia/Ukraine tensions
Updated 46 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz put the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on ice on Tuesday after Russia formally recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, according to Reuters.

“We must reassess the situation, in particular regarding Nord Stream 2,” Scholz said at a news conference with his Irish counterpart, adding that the economy ministry would look again at the certification process given Russia’s actions.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Topics: Nord Stream 2 pipeline Russia Ukraine

Related

Live Doha Gas Exporting Forum: Putin pledges uninterrupted gas supplies to the world
Business & Economy
Doha Gas Exporting Forum: Putin pledges uninterrupted gas supplies to the world

Saudi Aramco reviews some assets to sell in the future, CEO says

Saudi Aramco reviews some assets to sell in the future, CEO says
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco reviews some assets to sell in the future, CEO says

Saudi Aramco reviews some assets to sell in the future, CEO says
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco is reviewing some assets to potentially sell in the future, the oil giant’s CEO said to Argaam.

The move comes after oil and gas pipeline deals were previously announced as part of the asset optimization program, Amin Nasser added, on the sidelines of the International Petroleum Technology Conference 2022.

He did not elaborate on the assets being reviewed. Nasser noted that demand for oil is on the rise, especially in Asia, as he expects it will continue to increase to return to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2022.

Saudi Aramco’s investments in gas will reduce burning liquid fuel in water and power plants and in other industries in the Kingdom by around 1 million barrels by 2030, he added.  

The company’s CEO expects a rise in the demand for blue hydrogen, produced from natural gas, in the long term, adding that Aramco is investing in it. 

Topics: economy Kuwait Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia Aramco

Related

Update Oil giant Saudi Aramco shares skyrocket over 4% to close at record high
Business & Economy
Oil giant Saudi Aramco shares skyrocket over 4% to close at record high

Princeton Digital raises $500m in equity investment led by Mubadala

Princeton Digital raises $500m in equity investment led by Mubadala
Updated 10 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Princeton Digital raises $500m in equity investment led by Mubadala

Princeton Digital raises $500m in equity investment led by Mubadala
Updated 10 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Singapore-based Princeton Digital Group has raised over $500 million in an equity investment round led by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala.

PDG is a data center operator which has presence and operations in China, Singapore, India, Indonesia, and Japan. 

Mubadala led the round by putting in $350 million, while existing partners Warburg Pincus and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board also invested, thus taking the total exceeding half a billion dollars. 

“We are thrilled to be the lead investor in PDG’s fundraiser and partner with the company on its growth journey,” said Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, CEO at Mubadala. 

Rangu Salgame, co-founder, chairman and CEO of PDG added: “Mubadala’s track record of long-term investments combined with extensive know-how in the digital infrastructure space makes it a great partner as we continue to scale our business.” 

Topics: Princeton Digital Group Mubadala equity funding

Related

Saudi-based TruKKer raises $96m in equity and debt funding to expand its operation 
Business & Economy
Saudi-based TruKKer raises $96m in equity and debt funding to expand its operation 

Dubai Airports CEO expects pre-pandemic passenger levels by 2024

Dubai Airports CEO expects pre-pandemic passenger levels by 2024
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 40 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai Airports CEO expects pre-pandemic passenger levels by 2024

Dubai Airports CEO expects pre-pandemic passenger levels by 2024
  • Griffiths expects a strong rebound as border restrictions for the fully vaccinated are getting eased
Updated 40 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

As several countries are easing border restrictions, Dubai's main airport could witness a surge in travelers, according to Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths. 

Griffiths, while talking to Bloomberg TV, noted that the number of travelers reaching the Dubai airport could hit 57 million in 2022. In 2021, the customer traffic in the airport was 29.1 million. 

“We’ve reached that inflection point where the lockdowns have done their job. I think the urge to travel, when people have the confidence and the disposable income, having not done so for a long time, will be very marked,” said Griffiths. 

Griffiths expects a strong rebound as border restrictions for the fully vaccinated are getting eased. 

However, he noted that customer traffic in Dubai airport will reach the pre-pandemic levels only by 2024. 

In 2019, Dubai airport witnessed 86.4 million travelers, which made it one of the world's biggest international airports. 

Topics: economy Dubai aviation Airports

Related

HSBC eyes 34% cut in oil and gas clients' emissions by 2030

HSBC eyes 34% cut in oil and gas clients' emissions by 2030
Updated 46 min 20 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS
Arab News

HSBC eyes 34% cut in oil and gas clients' emissions by 2030

HSBC eyes 34% cut in oil and gas clients' emissions by 2030
  • This comes as HSBC is working on expanding financing for renewable sources
Updated 46 min 20 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS Arab News

RIYADH: HSBC is seeking a 34 percent cut in oil and gas emissions for its loan portfolio by 2030 in support of climate action and sustainable growth, it said in a statement.

Through realigning its portfolio within the carbon-intensive oil and gas sector, the bank aims to reduce financed emissions in that sector from a 2019 baseline of 35.8 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

For power and utilities' clients, the lender is targeting a reduction of 75 percent in emissions to 0.14 million tons by 2030.

This comes as HSBC is working on expanding financing for renewable sources, having recently pledged $100 million to fund green ventures.

“We are supporting clients to evolve their business models and replace old technology with new, greener alternatives,” said the group’s chief executive, Noel Quinn.

“We will request and review science-based client transition plans and use them as the basis for further engagement,” he added. 

Topics: economy HSBC Net Zero carbon emissions

Latest updates

UAE DEWA mulls $1.69bn dividends after IPO this year: Bloomberg
UAE DEWA mulls $1.69bn dividends after IPO this year: Bloomberg
Users should be allowed to sue US tech giants under EU rules, civil groups say
Users should be allowed to sue US tech giants under EU rules, civil groups say
El-Sisi holds talks with Kerry in Cairo on climate change
El-Sisi holds talks with Kerry in Cairo on climate change
Stc pay chairman and CEO congratulate Saudi leadership on Founding Day
Stc pay chairman and CEO congratulate Saudi leadership on Founding Day
Germany’s Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 certification amid Russia/Ukraine tensions
Germany’s Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 certification amid Russia/Ukraine tensions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.