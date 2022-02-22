You are here

Rasanah issues its Annual Strategic Report for 2021

Rasanah issues its Annual Strategic Report for 2021
The International Institute for Iranian Studies (Rasanah) has issued the sixth edition of its Annual Strategic Report for 2021. (Supplied)
RIYADH: The International Institute for Iranian Studies (Rasanah) has issued the sixth edition of its Annual Strategic Report for 2021. The 264-page report has continued to be published over the past five years. The first edition was published in December 2016. The report is based on the analysis of information, and supported by tables, tallies and charts — along with monitoring, forecasting and analysis of events. The 2021 report reflects Rasanah’s widening scope with the in-depth analysis of several key international developments. 
The report sheds light on international variables within the context of the ongoing US-China rivalry and European efforts to preserve their position in the global order given their strategic alliance with the US. Furthermore, the report addresses the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global and regional powers, particularly its ramifications related to energy shortages and price hikes. In the context of the Middle Eastern landscape, the report shines a spotlight on the numerous events that took place as a result of the change in the US administration and its adoption of new policies that impacted the region. For example, the report points to the retreat of Daesh in Iraq, Syria, the Sinai Peninsula and the Maghreb and its attempts to expand its presence in Africa. Finally, the report reveals what has been happening in Iran, its internal transformations, and its relationship with Arab countries and the international community. At the ideological level, the report explains the Iranian government’s ongoing attempts to enhance its legitimacy at home through employing religion and taking advantage of fatwas (religious edicts) to counter the calls to boycott the presidential election, in addition to defaming its political opponents. At the social level, the report highlights the doubling of poverty in Iran, the multiple coronavirus waves, and the rise of other social dangers in the country. At the economic level, the report touches on the deteriorating economic situation, although there has been a slight improvement driven by the surge in oil sales to China and the growth of foreign trade. At the military level, the report indicates that Iran is continuing to seek to acquire military technologies and equipment through criminal activities and the black market to support its “forward defense” doctrine.
In relation to Arab affairs, the report analyzes the Gulf states’ goodwill toward Iran and the trajectory of Iran-Gulf relations, which were marked by approximations aimed to defuse tensions in the region. On the Yemeni front, the report discusses the developments regarding the ongoing crisis, the Houthi escalation against the governorate of Marib and Iran’s provision of massive military support to the militia. On the Iraqi front, the report sheds light on the challenges facing Iranian influence at the military, economic and cultural levels. Iranian influence at the political level declined significantly following the outcomes of the recent parliamentary election. The Lebanese file discusses Lebanese government formation, the fuel shortage and the impact of Iran and its proxy Hezbollah on both issues.
Regarding international affairs, the report addresses the radical shift in US relations with Iran. Washington’s new strategy toward Iran is based on diplomacy as the key tool to revive the nuclear deal and ease tensions between Tehran and the region’s countries. Furthermore, the report reviews Russia-Iran cooperation and Moscow’s support for Tehran in the nuclear talks, calling for US sanctions on Tehran to be lifted. 
Rasanah’s report indicates that Iran-Europe relations experienced tensions over the nuclear issue and Europe exerted pressure on Tehran in regard to human rights abuses and its support for terror activities. The report analyzes China’s support for Tehran amid the ongoing nuclear talks, Beijing’s support for Tehran’s nuclear industry, deepening cooperation between the two countries reflected in the signing of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement, Tehran’s accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the supply of coronavirus vaccines to Tehran. The report also touches on the intersection of relations between Iran and China, especially the latter’s relations with Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Afghanistan.
The report also indicates that Iran-Turkey relations faced issues that heightened their rivalry in Iraq — as well as the relative cooperation between the two sides to address the problem of Afghan refugees and the conflicting visions and interests of both actors in Azerbaijan. In relation to Pakistan, the report details Iran-Pakistan interactions that were impacted by the developments taking place in Afghanistan and Azerbaijan. It also highlights Iranian efforts in light of the new strategic realities resulting from the Russian-brokered cease-fire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban taking over Kabul once again, and the substantial changes to the Afghan political landscape.
The report concludes by forecasting the developments in 2022 and the years to come as a result of the developments that occurred in 2021. The report forecasts that in 2022, there will be an increase in domestic transformations in Iran, and the pace of its interactions with the Arab countries and the international community will pick up in light of the nuclear talks entering their final stage — with the negotiating parties focusing on Tehran fully complying once again with its nuclear obligations. The latter will push Tehran to take tough decisions in the hope of getting the US sanctions lifted. The lifting of sanctions will impact the extent of China’s support to Iran, particularly in the economic, military and technological fields. In turn, this support will impact Beijing’s other interests in the region. The report also forecasts that, whether Iran reduces or raises its estimated military budget if there is a breakthrough in the Vienna talks, it will still face major difficulties on the frontlines in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen. Moreover, the regional landscape’s complexities, prompted by the Taliban taking over power in Afghanistan, could cause Iran to face threats and dangers — coupled with the influential presence of regional rivals in Afghanistan. 

stc pay Chairman Khalid bin Suleiman Al-Jasser and CEO Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Enezi, on behalf of the company’s board of directors and all its employees, congratulated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of Founding Day.

Al-Jasser said: “Foundation Day commemorates the establishment of the first Saudi state three centuries ago, marked by prosperity and continuous development. This day is dear to all of us because it portrays the history of the Kingdom’s successes and achievements and how it has managed to overcome the challenges through generations under wise leadership. This day represents the highest meaning of interdependence and cohesion between the leadership and the people and confirms that our country is moving forward to achieve the highest ranks in the world at an ambitious pace to secure more comprehensive achievements that keep pace with development and progress in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

He added: “The digital payments sector, in particular, has received considerable and unprecedented support from our wise leadership over the past period, and our precious country has become the focus of everyone’s attention worldwide with its advanced digital infrastructure, which has made Saudi Arabia the regional business hub for the region and the world.” 

Al-Enezi, meanwhile, said that Saudi Arabia is keeping pace with the global digital transformation in all fields of technology and digital payments with qualitative plans focused on the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure. This is evident to the world through significant progress in the development of financial and banking regulations and legislation, as well as the considerable development of Internet speeds and widespread availability of digital services in all fields.

“The digital payments sector is supported by wise leadership, where the focus on innovation and the adoption of modern technologies has inspired and empowered the digital skills of Saudi youth, enabling the Kingdom to strengthen its presence and be at the top of the world in this sector,” Al-Enezi added.

Both the stc pay chairman and CEO concluded by praying for King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “May God provide them with help, and reward them for the good and development of our precious Kingdom, and preserve our country’s security, peace, and stability,” they said in a statement.

Huawei has officially opened the Huawei Flagship Store Riyadh Front, the largest flagship store overseas, which features the first corner overseas for Huawei Mobile Services, showcasing the tech giant’s ecosystem and capabilities.
The opening ceremony took place in the presence of government officials and senior Huawei executives in the Saudi capital on Feb. 2. The stylish and minimalist designed outlet is more than 2,000 square meters in size, enabling visitors to experience the latest offerings of Huawei’s smart devices and technologies.
Bill Yu, vice president, Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia, said: “Huawei’s latest investment reaffirms the company’s commitment to the country and is in line with the government of Saudi Arabia’s vision to attract business to the Kingdom. The Huawei Flagship Store also forms part of Huawei’s wider plan to expand its investment and reach within Saudi Arabia. A key element of that is Huawei Mobile Services and Huawei’s larger ecosystem of services and products.”
HMS is enabling Huawei to place the user experience at the core of their ecosystem and the HFS has a full corner dedicated to this as well as Huawei apps and root services. Huawei selected Riyadh as the home of the first and only HMS corner in any flagship store around the world overseas to show its dedication to the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia is quickly emerging as the region’s premier tech hub and this launch highlights Huawei’s commitment to customers, app owners and developers in the Kingdom. The HMS corner is the place to go for exciting apps and services that elevate the customer experience in and out of the store.  The HMS corner is also a space for ideas to flow, innovation and inspiration for everyone interested in the latest technologies, whether they are a customer, business, app owner or developer. Visitors to HFS will not only gain access to Huawei’s top products and innovations but also discover its exciting apps. With an endless variety of choices on offer, more than 40 “Experience” consultants will be on hand to introduce customers to Huawei’s ecosystem and services. There is something for everyone at the HMS corner and “Experience” consultants will ensure that visitors have an exceptional experience.  In addition to apps and services, Huawei also has a whole range of innovative products on display at the HMS corner and HFS customers will get first-hand experience of Huawei’s ecosystem and cloud services.
Customers will be able to experience AppGallery, Huawei’s app marketplace, and the third largest such marketplace in the world. AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. In fact, since Dec. 31, 2021, the platform is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. It has more than 187,000 apps integrated with HMS Core worldwide and 5.4 million registered global developers.
AppGallery has been building upon the foundations laid by HMS to deliver high-quality native app experiences for Huawei users since its launch three years ago. In that time, Huawei has been working closely with local developers to grow the number of local and regional apps that help users in their daily lives. As a result, AppGallery has a wide selection of apps of all types and categories now available on Huawei devices. These range from the best and most entertaining games to the most useful service apps.
There are a wide range of popular Saudi and international apps on AppGallery and a single Huawei ID allows for a seamless experience on Huawei phones, tablets, smart screens, wearables, VR gadgets, and more. The tech giant has a host of other apps that users can experience such as Petal Search, Huawei’s innovative search engine; Petal Maps, Huawei’s navigation app, which is focused on localization and includes new features such as lane-level navigation, real-time route plan, progress display and new routes recommendations. It even allows for smooth access to nearby local services, hotel bookings, and restaurant searches.
Huawei’s ecosystem also includes a range of entertainment apps such as Huawei Music and Huawei Video. Huawei Music has an extensive library of more than 20 million songs as well as partnerships with leading publishers such as Rotana, which enables access to premium content from the Arab world. Huawei Video features more than 10,000 hours of Arabic content, millions of videos, and over 1,000 hours of international content. There is something for every age group, with content that includes films, documentaries, dramas and concerts. It has partnerships with a number of content providers such as StarzPlay, Weyyak, FilmBox and the newly added YouSat TV.
Visitors to HFS will also be able to learn more about Huawei Mobile Cloud and Petal One. With Huawei Mobile Cloud, customers can safely store their photos, contacts, calendars, notes, and other important information and easily locate and lock a lost device. Meanwhile, Petal One is an all-in-one subscription package designed to make Huawei customers' daily lives more convenient. It provides a multi-scenario membership service and can be supported on multiple devices including Huawei mobile phones, tablets and smart wearables. With the doors officially opened to the HFS in Riyadh, Huawei has reiterated its commitment to customers in Saudi Arabia with its aim to deliver a holistic and seamless user experience through its ecosystem and HMS apps as well as offering innovative new smart devices and products.

LuLu Hypermarket is all set to roll out its “World Food ‘22” festival across the Kingdom, where shoppers can benefit from a number of discount offers and exciting deals on a wide range of globally sourced products and hot food varieties.

The festival, which runs from Feb. 23 — March 8, is a celebration of great-tasting culinary adventures, which combine celebrity flair, global ingredients, and influencer inputs to track trends, and new and wholesome ideas to transform meals. LuLu customers can look forward to some delicious sampling of skillfully put together meals by LuLu’s battery of in-house chefs, who will bring some of the world’s best-known dishes to the Hot Foods section of the hypermarket.

“Besides some terrific deals on a wide range of ingredients, which cater to every imaginative culinary experiment — think decadent desserts or supreme seafoods and meat or vegan — and new choices for every meal plan from breakfast onwards, the festival will be a true celebration of good food across the 22 LuLu Hypermarkets, five LuLu commissionaires and 17 mini-marts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” a statement said.

The festival boasts a calendar of food-related events, including interactive sessions and masterclasses with some of the best-known celebrity chefs from the Arab world and beyond, and a series of contests for the shoppers.

Food influencers, who usually have a chance to sample exotic ingredients, can try their hand at the Budget Cooking contest, where they will have to stick to a limited budget and prepare a great-tasting meal.

“Food is one of the main elements that holds universal fascination and it is also something we all depend on for our good health,” said LuLu Group Executive Director Ashraf Ali M.A.

“At LuLu, providing the best range of wholesome, tasty and nutritious ingredients and food items has always been the cornerstone of our business and this ‘World Food’ festival is a showcase for our global network of sourcing offices in over 24 countries, which ensure that the very best ingredients and food trends find their way to our customer trolleys,” he added.

Some of the celebrity chefs and influencers visiting LuLu are:

1. Chef Al-Sherbiny is one of the most popular celebrity chefs in the Arab world with a culinary journey of more than 45 years. He is visiting Riyadh on Feb. 24, Dammam on Feb. 25 and Jeddah on Feb. 26.

2. Food blogger Ali Basha is a rockstar in the Saudi food world with 1.2 million followers on social media. He is visiting Dammam on Feb. 24, Riyadh on March 3, and Jeddah on March 4. 

3. Food blogger Ahmed Aziz is visiting LuLu in Jeddah on Feb. 24, Riyadh on Feb. 25, and Dammam on March 3.

4. Chef Dangl, a chef on Rotana TV channel and Saudi TV channel, will be visiting Riyadh on Feb. 24, Jeddah on Feb. 25, and Al-Ahsa on Feb. 26.

5. Indian chef Suresh Pillai, a former contestant on MasterChef UK reality television show on BBC, will be visiting Dammam on Feb. 24, Riyadh on Feb. 25, and Jeddah on Feb. 26.

6. Indian actor and TV presenter Mithun Ramesh will be visiting Dammam on Feb. 24, Riyadh on Feb. 25, and Jeddah on Feb. 26.

These celeb chefs, bloggers and influencers will share their signature dishes and recipes with customers and there will be plenty of culinary action.

LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia Director Shehim Mohammed said: “At the LuLu World Food festival, we will present some of the best-tasting cuisines from around the world for the benefit of our discerning customers and together, we can redefine the meaning of great culinary taste.”

LuLu will also host a number of themed promotions, which include: Fresh Morning Deals (breakfast offers), Chocolate Fantasy, Guilt-Free Offers, Rice and Shine (rice and rice cooker), Exotic Cuts (premium meat offers), Chaat O’Clock (desi cuisine), Cookie Jar, Fruitful Deals, Citrus Fest, Fishtival, Spice and Pulse, Spill the Beans (coffee and coffee maker), Baking Essentials, and Filled Cabinet Offers (kitchenware).

Four Points by Sheraton, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands, has announced the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah Corniche, owned by Al-Murjan Group Holding. The hotel caters to the needs of everyday business and leisure travelers with its approachable, relaxed design and stylish comfort.

Just 12 minutes away from King Abdulaziz International Airport and close to King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, the hotel is designed with the global traveler in mind. Featuring a classic and timeless aesthetic, the light and neutral colors throughout the hotel evoke a feeling of relaxation and balance.

“Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah Corniche is a great addition to our rapidly growing portfolio in the Kingdom. We are confident that with its blend of stylish comfort and genuine service at an honest value, the hotel will meet the rising demand for high-caliber lodging in the market. This opening further complements Marriott International’s commitment to supporting the growth of the country’s tourism sector,” said Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer — Middle East at Marriott International.

Designed for the modern traveler with an emphasis on “delivering what matters the most,” the new hotel features 301 well-appointed rooms, including 113 suites. Each spacious guestroom has breathtaking sea views through floor-to-ceiling windows, 24-hour room service, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

The Creek Restaurant, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, offers international and Asian cuisines for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant serves a blend of delicious Arabian, international dishes and desserts, including a selection of soft drinks and juices. The hotel’s Lobby Café serves specialty coffees, light bites, and refreshments in a relaxed atmosphere.

To meet the needs of business travelers, the property also has more than 570 square meters of flexible meeting space with eight fully equipped meeting rooms. Other facilities include a health club and swimming pool. Guests can also benefit from the hotel’s concierge service and airport transfers. The hotel is now open for bookings and reservations.

Four Points by Sheraton is a global brand with 299 hotels in 44 countries and territories. These hotels can be found in the heart of urban centers, near the beach, by the airport, or in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place to kick back and relax with an authentic sense of the local, where guests can watch sports and enjoy the brand’s Best Brews program.

Saudi Sports Company channels concluded its coverage of the Super Bowl match between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, which ended Feb. 14 with a 23-20 victory at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The event, which was watched by hundreds of millions on screen, is considered the most prominent international sporting event, and was broadcast by SSC channels and the Shahid application in its sports package.

SSC’s team was the first Arab team to cover the event from inside the match stadium in the US.

The coverage, which began more than a week ago, also witnessed the presence of an analytical studio that provided Arabic commentary for the first time in Super Bowl history.

The match was attended by many international stars and celebrities from the fields of art, sports and politics, with a halftime performace by legendary entertainers Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige, in addition to Snoop Dogg.

This momentum of Super Bowl in 2022 elevated the pricing bar of television advertising to be at the highest end, worldwide.

