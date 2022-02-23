Automobile energy efficiency seminar showcases Saudi-Japanese cooperation
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia recently took part in an automobile energy seminar showcasing the latest Japanese technologies designed to reduce consumption in the transportation sector.
The Saudi Japanese Automobile High Institute in Jeddah hosted the event that was organized by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry in cooperation with the Japanese Association of Automobile Manufacturers, the Energy Conservation Center of Japan, the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center, and KSN Corp.
The symposium reviewed automobile energy efficiency in the Kingdom, related efforts to tackle climate change, ways to enhance the role of youth in the industry, and public awareness and education initiatives aimed at promoting economic driving methods.
The director of the Saudi Japanese Automobile High Institute, Salim H. Alasmarei, said a Saudi standard for fuel economy had been implemented in January 2016 and that the Kingdom had been chosen to stage the event because it was among the world’s largest oil-producing countries.
Alasmarei noted that Saudi Arabia has witnessed rapid economic growth over recent years which has led to a rise in energy consumption. The Saudi Energy Efficiency Center, chaired by Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, was set up specifically to look into related energy issues. He also pointed out that the center had started to apply standards for energy efficiency, mainly in the transportation and automotive technology sectors.
Alasmarei added that the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry had proposed organizing the event at the Saudi Japanese Automobile High Institute in recognition of its important role in transferring Japanese automobile maintenance and technology to Saudi youth for over 20 years. These individuals’ skills are now contributing to the Kingdom’s economic growth and supporting the Saudization jobs program.
Saudi Arabia’s cultural costumes come to life on Founding Day
For foreign visitors who found themselves in Riyadh that evening, the display of traditional Saudi clothing sparked surprise and delight
Updated 57 min 11 sec ago
RAHAF JAMBI & HANOUF ALBALAWI
RIYADH: Putting the golden corded agal (headband) on his head like his grandfather did before him, and placing the brown bisht (cloak) over his shoulders, Turki Abothnain felt proud to be in Boulevard Riyadh City to celebrate the country’s first Founding Day on Tuesday.
“I feel so emotional wearing our traditional clothes because we needed to be reminded where it all started,” he told Arab News. “I am wearing the uniform of the central region and my brother is wearing a uniform called daglah with belts. Daglah is a kind of heavy top that is worn on the white thobe.”
Earlier this month, the Fashion Commission and General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Al-Sheikh encouraged people to wear traditional Saudi costumes - and represent their regions - for the new national holiday on Feb. 22.
Lina Al-Hessaini, from Madinah, wore a white dress and a veil from the western region. She said that this style of dress used to be worn in the past on special occasions.
“Our grandmothers used to wear this in weddings and on other occasions like baby showers, and my brother is wearing the Hijazi headband. It’s something that we always wear in Ramadan and Sha’aban months,” she told Arab News.
For foreign visitors who found themselves in Riyadh that evening, the display of traditional Saudi clothing sparked surprise and delight.
Theo and Caren Clainon, from South Africa, expressed the joy they felt at seeing the Founding Day celebrations and outfits.
“Everyone here is so friendly and we love the cultural costumes. Honestly, we wish we knew (because) we would have worn a costume too and we love this initiative because not all countries have this day,” they told Arab News. “We saw a baby with golden bangles. She was so cute and we loved the dotted dresses. The diversity in the costumes - like everybody is celebrating everybody.”
Muataz Mosa Al-Dawsari was wearing the Najdi (central region) traditional costume because it captured the heritage of his parents and grandparents.
“I chose boulevard to show off my history and to let them see how we used to look,” he told Arab News.
With his braided long black hair and crossed belts on his chest, he commanded the attention of the many people who came to take his picture.
“It is a culture, customs, traditions, principles, and history that we want to teach the next generation,” he said.
Like many other women who went through their mothers' old items to show them off on Founding Day, Huda Al-Ahmari brought along a vintage handbag and southern silverware.
“This is my mom’s and it was a gift from my father, so this bag has been passed down from generation to generation,” she told Arab News. “It used to go with her everywhere back in the day to carry everything she needed, like her perfume and the traditional Arabic eyeliner and her gold.”
She said that her dress was inspired by her village, from Abha Asir. At that time they only wore silver, as gold was not common in her region.
”Even this antique silver necklace I borrowed from my mother to wear for this occasion,” she added.
Ali Ati came from the southern region with his chest decorated with jasmine flowers, as Jazan is known for the floral headbands and garlands its people wear on weddings and traditional occasions.
“This outfit is inspired by the Jazan heritage, which is the coastal mountain clothing in Jazan. It is a garment that has been passed down for generations and is still sold in the markets of Jazan. Plus, the jasmine flower is part of this outfit. For example, the bride in Jazan must be adorned with jasmine from her head to toe,” he told Arab News.
“Founding Day is a special day because you see more than one culture in different outfits, and we celebrate our differences. It's an honor to every Saudi.”
Moudi Al-Rubiaan dressed her daughter Abrar Al-Twairqi in a white and golden dress inspired by the heritage of Madinah and Taif.
“Founding Day showed the beauty of women and authentic Arab dress. I feel like I've gone back in time and I'm living in an era I really missed 30 years ago when I was a kid. My children were asking earlier this day if I used to look like this always before and I proudly said yes,” she told Arab News.
With emotion in her voice and tears in her eyes, she said: “I hope we can live like this always and show the next generation our time and how we lived.”
Students were asked to make videos talking about Saudi Arabia’s history, the battles that took place, and the leadership throughout the history of KSA as part of the school activities. (AN photo by Saleh Ghanaim)
Pupils in Saudi Arabia commemorate Founding Day with special school activities
"We celebrate this day, and we are all proud of the firm roots of the Saudi state, recalling its founding, and what it achieved"
Updated 23 February 2022
Hanouf Albalawi & Mai Almarzoogi
RIYADH/JEDDAH: The Kingdom’s schools celebrated the country’s first Founding Day under the theme of “When We First Started,” which stressed the importance of young people knowing the history of the Saudi state.
Last month, it was announced that Feb. 22 would officially be known as Founding Day and it was designated as a new annual national holiday.
It was established to recognize the foundation of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Mohammed ibn Saud. Celebrations started across the country on Tuesday and will last until Feb. 24.
The festivities offer visitors different activities by showcasing traditional Saudi garments and costumes, art exhibitions, fireworks, and a parade.
Schools took part in the celebrations either a day before or a day after the national holiday.
“Being part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a huge source of pride, especially being part of its growth,” said Rana Kurdi, a second grade homeroom teacher at the girl’s section of King Faisal School. “When you look at the children explaining this important day — Founding Day — they are filled with excitement, especially that they will be part of it. Furthermore, their honest expressive feelings and thoughts toward our country is a source of hope, knowing that they are the future of our country. It is my honor to be an active part of this ever-developing nation.”
“As a Saudi mother and a lover of my country, I was pleased about my child’s participation in Founding Day,” mother-of-two Maha Salama told Arab News. “He will learn about the history of his country and the beginning of its founding and the unification of our Kingdom through school activities. This will enhance his loyalty and belonging to his homeland.”
She said that her children’s school, Little Hands in Riyadh, had sent out the following message: “We celebrate this day, and we are all proud of the firm roots of the Saudi state, recalling its founding, and what it achieved of unity, security and stability, and its continuation in construction, unification, and development. Please make sure the children are wearing the Saudi traditional costume, with a child’s favorite dish to share with the kids as we invite you to join us in our activities.”
Jeddah mother-of-five Neama Hamed said her sons, aged seven and eight, would wear the traditional Saudi white thobe. Her daughters, aged five, 11, and 12, would wear a traditional Saudi costume of a green dress with gold embroidery.
In Jeddah, parents made a beeline for different stores to buy traditional garments for their kids to wear and items to take to school.
Hamed said there was a “great demand” in the shops and markets, and that stores were offering a variety of different items related to Founding Day. “I found everything I was looking for in good quantities, from a brooch, flags, and T-shirts. The shops offered beautiful and diverse merchandise and they were crowded with parents, teachers, and students.”
Students were asked to make videos talking about the Kingdom’s history, the battles that took place, and the leadership throughout the history of the Kingdom as part of the school activities.
Parents could also buy their traditional costumes from the Jahez food delivery app. Its special Founding Day campaign, with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, was aimed at ensuring that everyone could be well prepared for the festivities.
Saudi Founding Day celebrated at King Abdulaziz Cultural Center
The King Abdulaziz Cultural Center was established to host visitors from inside and outside the country
Updated 23 February 2022
Nada Hameed & Deema Al-Khudair
JEDDAH: Mini thobes and Bedouin dresses specific to different parts of Saudi Arabia decorated the auditorium at the King Abdulaziz Cultural Center on Tuesday.
The event was one of six organized by Jeddah Municipality in Abruq Ar Rughamah to mark the country's inaugural Founding Day.
Abruq Ar Raghamah is an important historical area located on the eastern side of Jeddah as, on the last leg of King Abdulaziz’s mission to unify the nation, the city became the last to join under his rule.
The peaceful transition took place in 1925 at the site of Abruq Ar Rughamah right on the outskirts of the city’s walls where he earned allegiance from the people of Hejaz.
According to Jeddah Municipality, the site has gained widespread fame because of its association with a prominent moment in the Kingdom’s history.
Sawasan and Noha Abdullah, two sisters sitting in the center auditorium’s front row, said they were proud to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day because it gave them the chance to show the world the “authenticity and antiquity” of their traditional clothes.
They showed up to the event proudly dressed in their Najdi (central region) traditional attire representing the Gahtan Najd tribe. Their outfits included a sparkly and stylish golden burqa they had inherited from their grandmothers, a deep pink dress, and an abaya with golden trim.
Besnat Al-Harthi, 11, said she was aware of social media models’ fashion trends but was keen to learn about the past.
“We need this type of awareness for us - the new generation - because we don't know much about heritage and such. Everyone is just following trends set by social media models,” she told Arab News. “My generation needs to learn about our heritage, the way we dressed and the way we lived.”
She also said that events like the one being held at the center would help people to understand the differences between two important public holidays.
“I think Founding Day awareness is so important because people get mixed up between National Day and Founding Day as well.”
Factory production worker Anwar Bakri, 21, said the showcasing of the Kingdom’s diverse heritage was what she liked most about the event.
“We unearthed so much about our heritage. Jazan is one of them - which is where I’m from - and this is such a beautiful thing,” she told Arab News.
As well as its place in the history of Saudi Arabia’s foundation, Abruq Ar Rughamah represents an important connecting point between Makkah and Madinah as it used to be a caravan route heading from Jeddah to Makkah before the Kingdom’s unification.
Road maps issued by the Ministry of Transport show that the site of Abruq Ar Rughamah leads to roads that connect directly to seven countries: Yemen, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Kuwait.
The King Abdulaziz Cultural Center was established to host visitors from inside and outside the country.
It includes a large theater for cultural and educational events, exhibitions, conferences, and seminars.
Saudi minister meets Columbian vice president during South American tour
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Tuesday met with Columbian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez
in the capital, Bogota, during his official visit to the South American country.
The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to more comprehensive levels, and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
Ramirez hosted a luncheon in honor of Al-Jubeir and his accompanying delegation.
Events took place throughout the Kingdom to commemorate the establishment of the First Saudi State in 1727.
In historic Diriyah, the day began with a military parade by Saudi cavalry on horses and camels, paying homage to the men who rode across the Arabian Peninsula during the formation of the Saudi state. Musicians in traditional dress blew trumpets and smacked a daf, a percussion instrument dating from the times of Prophet Muhammad.
Young Dalia Al-Rawdhan, wearing a red floral dress and a golden headpiece, held her little brother, who was dressed in the Saudi dagla, as they watched the Diriyah parade.
The children’s mother, Rana, told Arab News: “The inspiration I had for my kids’ national costumes was taken from our clothes back home. We are from the west, specifically from Hail. “We made sure our kids know the history of Founding Day and participate in it and have an idea about it. It is their identity and it is important to know it.”
Parents of Saudi schoolchildren gathered symbolic items that highlighted the culture of the Kingdom or small flags bearing the Founding Day logo, prepared traditional dishes for their children to distribute among fellow students, and put together traditional costumes for children to wear to school.
“As a Saudi mother and a lover of my country, I was pleased about my child’s participation in Founding Day,” mother-of-two Maha Salama told Arab News.