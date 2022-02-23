MUFG empowers brighter future for energy transition in Saudi Arabia

You are here

Hiroaki Fujisawa, head of MUFG’s Riyadh branch. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s energy sector is set to transition into a more sustainable and balanced industry, driven by the rapid rebalancing of the country’s economy and the strengthening of its pace of growth, according to MUFG. Powered by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia will continue to deliver on its stated structural reform, which will have a strong pivot toward sustainable energy based on its Energy Strategy 2050, in which the country pledged a net-zero economy by 2060.

Hiroaki Fujisawa, head of MUFG’s Riyadh branch, said: “Saudi Arabia’s net-zero pledge is central to its efforts for an orderly transition through energy market stability. The Kingdom’s comprehensive transformation strategy has a strong focus on carbon neutrality and ESG, which are aligned with MUFG’s own purpose of ‘Committed to empowering a brighter future.’ Today, we see increased demand from our clients in Saudi Arabia for green finance, which is set to shape the Saudi energy sector. In addition to our own ‘green’ commitments, we aim to extend an even broader range of financing to customers covering innovations and initiatives that promote carbon neutrality.”

Ehsan Khoman, head of MUFG’s EMEA Emerging Markets Research team, said: “We expect investment to gain pace as the Kingdom steps up delivery on its capital spending program in line with Vision 2030 objectives, with ESG management anchoring transformational plans. At 7.8 percent, the growth rate we now anticipate for 2022 will be the fastest pace of expansion in more than a decade and will run at more than double the rate of 3.3 percent recorded in 2021, when the economy bounced back from its pandemic-driven contraction.”

The Kingdom’s commitment to embracing energy transformation is rising, as is the pace of this transition. With plans to become the world’s largest exporter of hydrogen by 2030, the country is building the world’s largest hydrogen plant, powered exclusively by 4 GW of solar and wind energy for a $5 billion investment. The Saudi Green Initiative is another project that is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 270 million tons per annum; NEOM will feature integrated renewable energy systems that rely 100 percent on renewable energy sources; and “The Line” project, a mega-development which brings to life a city with a length of 170 km, will have a zero automobile community that preserves 95 percent of the natural environment and will be completely powered by clean energy.

Another strategic project in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia that MUFG is involved in, and which will be commissioned in 2024, Jubail 3B, comprises a reverse osmosis independent water plant with a capacity of 570,000 m3/d, and includes solar energy units to reduce the electricity consumption from the grid.

“We are committed to supporting growth in Saudi Arabia, especially in the energy transition and green financing. We are steadfast about equipping stakeholders with bold, innovative financing solutions that will help them deal effectively with drastic shifts in economic, social, and lifestyle norms. MUFG provides strong support not only for renewable energy but also for the implementation of innovative technologies such as hydrogen/next-generation energy. The Saudi government has drawn its roadmap to the future, and MUFG is well equipped to assist clients in the Kingdom in addressing their financing requirements to achieve their goals safely, securely, and consistently. Our deep insights, strong presence, and long-term partnerships in Saudi Arabia and the region, where we have had a footprint that goes back to more than 100 years, give us additional advantage,” added Fujisawa.

ALJ drives cleaner mobility in line with 2060 net-zero target

ALJ drives cleaner mobility in line with 2060 net-zero target
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

ALJ drives cleaner mobility in line with 2060 net-zero target

ALJ drives cleaner mobility in line with 2060 net-zero target
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Abdul Latif Jameel Machinery, reinforced their contribution to the Kingdom’s net-zero 2060 ambition by accelerating the introduction of vehicles with an enhanced performance in terms of efficiency and environmental impact, to the Saudi market. As part of this drive, Abdul Latif Jameel partnered with prominent Saudi companies at the 2021 roadshow to demonstrate the latest in hydrogen fuel technology.

The roadshow took place across the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia throughout 2021, and showcased innovative hydrogen-fueled transport solutions, while promoting their broad adoption. The roadshow emphasized and showcased hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (cars, buses, and forklift trucks) and associated hydrogen dispensing infrastructure.

By helping to develop a market for hydrogen-based fuels, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Abdul Latif Jameel Machinery aim to advance low-carbon solutions in the transportation sector, while simultaneously promoting a future of mobility aligned with Saudi’s Vision 2030.

Raad Al-Saady, chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel Machinery and vice president of mobility at Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “We understand that the future of mobility needs to be based on technology with low-carbon emissions performance, such as clean hydrogen. That is why we are collaborating with prominent Saudi companies to explore new technologies while ensuring that our future products remain as relevant and appreciated as they are today.” 

Abdul Latif Jameel was founded more than 75 years ago as an automotive company with a vision to empower local communities and provide new opportunities. Today, the automotive industry continues to drive technological innovations and advance mobility while recognizing the need to improve their environmental performance.

During the roadshow, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors showcased a Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell car, while Abdul Latif Jameel Machinery exhibited a Toyota hydrogen-powered forklift truck. The Toyota Mirai is among the first hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to be mass-produced and sold commercially.

Aside from hydrogen-fueled models, various vehicles and machinery with high efficiency and environmental performance, including the Toyota Corolla hybrid electric (HEV) model and a range of Toyota electric emissions-free forklift trucks, were demonstrated. The Toyota Corolla HEV model combines two power sources consisting of a petrol engine and two electric motors and offers the lowest fuel consumption value in its category at 27.6 km/L. The emissions-free forklift trucks are powered by lithium-ion batteries, which provide an extended maintenance-free lifetime.

The roadshows were geared toward raising awareness around the application of new transport technologies that help address climate change concerns. Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Abdul Latif Jameel Machinery also visited the Royal Commission of Jubail and Yanbu. 

Rasanah issues its Annual Strategic Report for 2021

Rasanah issues its Annual Strategic Report for 2021
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

Rasanah issues its Annual Strategic Report for 2021

Rasanah issues its Annual Strategic Report for 2021
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Institute for Iranian Studies (Rasanah) has issued the sixth edition of its Annual Strategic Report for 2021. The 264-page report has continued to be published over the past five years. The first edition was published in December 2016. The report is based on the analysis of information, and supported by tables, tallies and charts — along with monitoring, forecasting and analysis of events. The 2021 report reflects Rasanah’s widening scope with the in-depth analysis of several key international developments. 
The report sheds light on international variables within the context of the ongoing US-China rivalry and European efforts to preserve their position in the global order given their strategic alliance with the US. Furthermore, the report addresses the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global and regional powers, particularly its ramifications related to energy shortages and price hikes. In the context of the Middle Eastern landscape, the report shines a spotlight on the numerous events that took place as a result of the change in the US administration and its adoption of new policies that impacted the region. For example, the report points to the retreat of Daesh in Iraq, Syria, the Sinai Peninsula and the Maghreb and its attempts to expand its presence in Africa. Finally, the report reveals what has been happening in Iran, its internal transformations, and its relationship with Arab countries and the international community. At the ideological level, the report explains the Iranian government’s ongoing attempts to enhance its legitimacy at home through employing religion and taking advantage of fatwas (religious edicts) to counter the calls to boycott the presidential election, in addition to defaming its political opponents. At the social level, the report highlights the doubling of poverty in Iran, the multiple coronavirus waves, and the rise of other social dangers in the country. At the economic level, the report touches on the deteriorating economic situation, although there has been a slight improvement driven by the surge in oil sales to China and the growth of foreign trade. At the military level, the report indicates that Iran is continuing to seek to acquire military technologies and equipment through criminal activities and the black market to support its “forward defense” doctrine.
In relation to Arab affairs, the report analyzes the Gulf states’ goodwill toward Iran and the trajectory of Iran-Gulf relations, which were marked by approximations aimed to defuse tensions in the region. On the Yemeni front, the report discusses the developments regarding the ongoing crisis, the Houthi escalation against the governorate of Marib and Iran’s provision of massive military support to the militia. On the Iraqi front, the report sheds light on the challenges facing Iranian influence at the military, economic and cultural levels. Iranian influence at the political level declined significantly following the outcomes of the recent parliamentary election. The Lebanese file discusses Lebanese government formation, the fuel shortage and the impact of Iran and its proxy Hezbollah on both issues.
Regarding international affairs, the report addresses the radical shift in US relations with Iran. Washington’s new strategy toward Iran is based on diplomacy as the key tool to revive the nuclear deal and ease tensions between Tehran and the region’s countries. Furthermore, the report reviews Russia-Iran cooperation and Moscow’s support for Tehran in the nuclear talks, calling for US sanctions on Tehran to be lifted. 
Rasanah’s report indicates that Iran-Europe relations experienced tensions over the nuclear issue and Europe exerted pressure on Tehran in regard to human rights abuses and its support for terror activities. The report analyzes China’s support for Tehran amid the ongoing nuclear talks, Beijing’s support for Tehran’s nuclear industry, deepening cooperation between the two countries reflected in the signing of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement, Tehran’s accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the supply of coronavirus vaccines to Tehran. The report also touches on the intersection of relations between Iran and China, especially the latter’s relations with Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Afghanistan.
The report also indicates that Iran-Turkey relations faced issues that heightened their rivalry in Iraq — as well as the relative cooperation between the two sides to address the problem of Afghan refugees and the conflicting visions and interests of both actors in Azerbaijan. In relation to Pakistan, the report details Iran-Pakistan interactions that were impacted by the developments taking place in Afghanistan and Azerbaijan. It also highlights Iranian efforts in light of the new strategic realities resulting from the Russian-brokered cease-fire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban taking over Kabul once again, and the substantial changes to the Afghan political landscape.
The report concludes by forecasting the developments in 2022 and the years to come as a result of the developments that occurred in 2021. The report forecasts that in 2022, there will be an increase in domestic transformations in Iran, and the pace of its interactions with the Arab countries and the international community will pick up in light of the nuclear talks entering their final stage — with the negotiating parties focusing on Tehran fully complying once again with its nuclear obligations. The latter will push Tehran to take tough decisions in the hope of getting the US sanctions lifted. The lifting of sanctions will impact the extent of China’s support to Iran, particularly in the economic, military and technological fields. In turn, this support will impact Beijing’s other interests in the region. The report also forecasts that, whether Iran reduces or raises its estimated military budget if there is a breakthrough in the Vienna talks, it will still face major difficulties on the frontlines in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen. Moreover, the regional landscape’s complexities, prompted by the Taliban taking over power in Afghanistan, could cause Iran to face threats and dangers — coupled with the influential presence of regional rivals in Afghanistan. 

Stc pay chairman and CEO congratulate Saudi leadership on Founding Day

Stc pay chairman and CEO congratulate Saudi leadership on Founding Day
Updated 22 February 2022

Stc pay chairman and CEO congratulate Saudi leadership on Founding Day

Stc pay chairman and CEO congratulate Saudi leadership on Founding Day
Updated 22 February 2022

stc pay Chairman Khalid bin Suleiman Al-Jasser and CEO Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Enezi, on behalf of the company’s board of directors and all its employees, congratulated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of Founding Day.

Al-Jasser said: “Foundation Day commemorates the establishment of the first Saudi state three centuries ago, marked by prosperity and continuous development. This day is dear to all of us because it portrays the history of the Kingdom’s successes and achievements and how it has managed to overcome the challenges through generations under wise leadership. This day represents the highest meaning of interdependence and cohesion between the leadership and the people and confirms that our country is moving forward to achieve the highest ranks in the world at an ambitious pace to secure more comprehensive achievements that keep pace with development and progress in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

He added: “The digital payments sector, in particular, has received considerable and unprecedented support from our wise leadership over the past period, and our precious country has become the focus of everyone’s attention worldwide with its advanced digital infrastructure, which has made Saudi Arabia the regional business hub for the region and the world.” 

Al-Enezi, meanwhile, said that Saudi Arabia is keeping pace with the global digital transformation in all fields of technology and digital payments with qualitative plans focused on the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure. This is evident to the world through significant progress in the development of financial and banking regulations and legislation, as well as the considerable development of Internet speeds and widespread availability of digital services in all fields.

“The digital payments sector is supported by wise leadership, where the focus on innovation and the adoption of modern technologies has inspired and empowered the digital skills of Saudi youth, enabling the Kingdom to strengthen its presence and be at the top of the world in this sector,” Al-Enezi added.

Both the stc pay chairman and CEO concluded by praying for King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “May God provide them with help, and reward them for the good and development of our precious Kingdom, and preserve our country’s security, peace, and stability,” they said in a statement.

Huawei’s largest flagship store & first HMS corner overseas opens doors in Riyadh

Huawei’s largest flagship store & first HMS corner overseas opens doors in Riyadh
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

Huawei’s largest flagship store & first HMS corner overseas opens doors in Riyadh

Huawei’s largest flagship store & first HMS corner overseas opens doors in Riyadh
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

Huawei has officially opened the Huawei Flagship Store Riyadh Front, the largest flagship store overseas, which features the first corner overseas for Huawei Mobile Services, showcasing the tech giant’s ecosystem and capabilities.
The opening ceremony took place in the presence of government officials and senior Huawei executives in the Saudi capital on Feb. 2. The stylish and minimalist designed outlet is more than 2,000 square meters in size, enabling visitors to experience the latest offerings of Huawei’s smart devices and technologies.
Bill Yu, vice president, Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia, said: “Huawei’s latest investment reaffirms the company’s commitment to the country and is in line with the government of Saudi Arabia’s vision to attract business to the Kingdom. The Huawei Flagship Store also forms part of Huawei’s wider plan to expand its investment and reach within Saudi Arabia. A key element of that is Huawei Mobile Services and Huawei’s larger ecosystem of services and products.”
HMS is enabling Huawei to place the user experience at the core of their ecosystem and the HFS has a full corner dedicated to this as well as Huawei apps and root services. Huawei selected Riyadh as the home of the first and only HMS corner in any flagship store around the world overseas to show its dedication to the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia is quickly emerging as the region’s premier tech hub and this launch highlights Huawei’s commitment to customers, app owners and developers in the Kingdom. The HMS corner is the place to go for exciting apps and services that elevate the customer experience in and out of the store.  The HMS corner is also a space for ideas to flow, innovation and inspiration for everyone interested in the latest technologies, whether they are a customer, business, app owner or developer. Visitors to HFS will not only gain access to Huawei’s top products and innovations but also discover its exciting apps. With an endless variety of choices on offer, more than 40 “Experience” consultants will be on hand to introduce customers to Huawei’s ecosystem and services. There is something for everyone at the HMS corner and “Experience” consultants will ensure that visitors have an exceptional experience.  In addition to apps and services, Huawei also has a whole range of innovative products on display at the HMS corner and HFS customers will get first-hand experience of Huawei’s ecosystem and cloud services.
Customers will be able to experience AppGallery, Huawei’s app marketplace, and the third largest such marketplace in the world. AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. In fact, since Dec. 31, 2021, the platform is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. It has more than 187,000 apps integrated with HMS Core worldwide and 5.4 million registered global developers.
AppGallery has been building upon the foundations laid by HMS to deliver high-quality native app experiences for Huawei users since its launch three years ago. In that time, Huawei has been working closely with local developers to grow the number of local and regional apps that help users in their daily lives. As a result, AppGallery has a wide selection of apps of all types and categories now available on Huawei devices. These range from the best and most entertaining games to the most useful service apps.
There are a wide range of popular Saudi and international apps on AppGallery and a single Huawei ID allows for a seamless experience on Huawei phones, tablets, smart screens, wearables, VR gadgets, and more. The tech giant has a host of other apps that users can experience such as Petal Search, Huawei’s innovative search engine; Petal Maps, Huawei’s navigation app, which is focused on localization and includes new features such as lane-level navigation, real-time route plan, progress display and new routes recommendations. It even allows for smooth access to nearby local services, hotel bookings, and restaurant searches.
Huawei’s ecosystem also includes a range of entertainment apps such as Huawei Music and Huawei Video. Huawei Music has an extensive library of more than 20 million songs as well as partnerships with leading publishers such as Rotana, which enables access to premium content from the Arab world. Huawei Video features more than 10,000 hours of Arabic content, millions of videos, and over 1,000 hours of international content. There is something for every age group, with content that includes films, documentaries, dramas and concerts. It has partnerships with a number of content providers such as StarzPlay, Weyyak, FilmBox and the newly added YouSat TV.
Visitors to HFS will also be able to learn more about Huawei Mobile Cloud and Petal One. With Huawei Mobile Cloud, customers can safely store their photos, contacts, calendars, notes, and other important information and easily locate and lock a lost device. Meanwhile, Petal One is an all-in-one subscription package designed to make Huawei customers' daily lives more convenient. It provides a multi-scenario membership service and can be supported on multiple devices including Huawei mobile phones, tablets and smart wearables. With the doors officially opened to the HFS in Riyadh, Huawei has reiterated its commitment to customers in Saudi Arabia with its aim to deliver a holistic and seamless user experience through its ecosystem and HMS apps as well as offering innovative new smart devices and products.

