Saudi Arabia's residential real estate finance to be worth $162bn by 2030, says Housing Minister

Saudi Arabia’s residential real estate finance to be worth $162bn by 2030, says Housing Minister
Majid Al-Hogail, Minister of Housing (screenshot)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s residential real estate finance to be worth $162bn by 2030, says Housing Minister

Saudi Arabia’s residential real estate finance to be worth $162bn by 2030, says Housing Minister
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's residential real estate finance is expected to exceed 1.2 million contracts with a value of SR600 billion ($162 billion) by 2030, according to the Minister of Housing. 

Addressing the Real Estate Future Forum on Feb. 23 in Riyadh, Majid Al-Hogail noted that the real estate sector will contribute 8.8 percent to the national gross domestic product by 2030.

According to the minister, real estate witnessed growth in land and property registration by 85 percent in 2021. 

He added that the real estate sector provided 40,000 job opportunities in 2021.

Topics: Real Estate Future Forum real estate

TASI reverses gains on negative market reaction: Opening bell

TASI reverses gains on negative market reaction: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 38 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI reverses gains on negative market reaction: Opening bell

TASI reverses gains on negative market reaction: Opening bell
Updated 38 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by negative market movements.

As of 10:22 a.m. Saudi time,the main index, TASI, was down 0.47 percent at 12,503 points.

The parallel market, Nomu, fell 0.10 percent to 24,989 points.

The largest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco, traded flat.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, fell 2.07 percent, while Alinma Bank was down 0.29 percent.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. led the gainers, up 10 percent, after its board approved an increase of its capital by 68 percent.


Banking Group Aljazira edged ahead of the other fallers in early trading, dropping 2 percent.

In energy trading, Crude oil hit $96.71 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI reached $92.35 per barrel at 10:30 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI Tadawul NOMU

Saudi Halwani Bros profits drop 16% in 2021

Saudi Halwani Bros profits drop 16% in 2021
Halwani Bros
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Halwani Bros profits drop 16% in 2021

Saudi Halwani Bros profits drop 16% in 2021
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi food manufacturer Halwani Bros Co. has reported a 16 percent decline in profit in 2021.

The company’s net profit fell from SR101 million ($107 million) to SR84 million year-on-year, according to a bourse filing.

The company's poor performance was attributed to the rising cost of raw materials due to global inflation caused by COVID-19.

Founded in 1952, the Jeddah-based Halwani company produces Middle Eastern food in Saudi Arabia as well as around the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Inflation Food consumers

Saudi-based Tibbiyah completes IPO retail offering at $22m

Saudi-based Tibbiyah completes IPO retail offering at $22m
Updated 39 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-based Tibbiyah completes IPO retail offering at $22m

Saudi-based Tibbiyah completes IPO retail offering at $22m
Updated 39 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based Arabian International Healthcare Holding has concluded its initial public offering’s retail subscription at SR82 million ($22 million).

The retail offering was 12.63 times covered after allocating one million shares to individual investors, according to a bourse statement by the IPO financial advisor.

The share offer price was set at SR82, Aldukheil Financial Group said in the statement.

This comes as the company, better known as Tibbiyah, plans to list on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, Nomu.

Fully owned by Al Faisaliah Group, Tibbiyah is a leading healthcare provider in Saudi Arabia and the region.

Topics: Tibbiyah Holding Arabian International Healthcare Holding

Here's what you need to know before Feb. 23 trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Feb. 23 trading on Tadawul
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Feb. 23 trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Feb. 23 trading on Tadawul
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market was closed on Tuesday for a public holiday, with oil prices soaring to their highest level since 2014 as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensified.

This, along with concerns over supply shortages, drove prices near $100 per barrel.

Today, Brent crude slightly eased to $96.8 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI traded at $91.88 a barrel as of 9:22 a.m. Saudi time.

Middle Eastern bourses saw a mixed performance on Tuesday, led by Abu Dhabi’s ADX that rose by 0.6 percent, followed by Qatar’s QSI, up 0.2 percent.

Stock markets of Dubai, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait all recorded losses between 0.1 and 1.7 percent.

Stock news

  • Saudi pharmacy chain Al-Dawaa has attracted strong interest from institutional investors, raising SR100 billion ($27 billion) from its initial public offering
  • Saudi mining firm Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., known as AMAK, starts IPO book-building today. The price range has been set between SR58-63 per share
  • The board of Saudi Telecom Co., better known as stc, has approved its SR19 million insurance coverage deal with Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co.
  • Arabian International Healthcare Holding, or Tibbiyah, has completed its IPO individual subscription with 12.63 times coverage, setting the final price at SR82 per share
  • Saudi utility provider ACWA Power has completed the financial close of its debt facilities for the Red Sea Multi-Utilities Project
  • Saudi food manufacturer Halwani Bros posted a 16 percent decline in profit to SR84 million in 2021
  • A consortium led by Saudi Arabian Amiantit has closed a deal worth SR399 million with the National Water Co.
  • Saudi Al-Baha Investment’s board has approved the proposal to increase the company’s capital by 68 percent to SR297 million
  • Raydan food Co. has announced the shut down of on of its branches in Jeddah

Calendar

Feb. 23, 2022

  • Start of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co.’s IPO book-building

Feb. 27, 2022

  • Start of Al-Dawaa pharmacy chain’s IPO retail subscription 

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

NEOM tops wish-list for Saudi home buyers, TRSDC is 2nd, survey shows

NEOM tops wish-list for Saudi home buyers, TRSDC is 2nd, survey shows
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

NEOM tops wish-list for Saudi home buyers, TRSDC is 2nd, survey shows

NEOM tops wish-list for Saudi home buyers, TRSDC is 2nd, survey shows
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM, Saudi Arabia's $500 billion project, tops the wishlist of homebuyers in the nation, according to a new survey.

The Knight Frank’s annual 2022 Saudi Residential survey, carried out in partnership with YouGov, found out that NEOM is the most preferred location to buy a home by the Kingdom’s homeowners, first-time buyers, and high net worth individuals. 

According to the survey, The Red Sea Development Co., or TRSDC, project came next to NEOM in terms of buyers' desirability. 

The research team made this conclusion after surveying 1,003 households, and 55 HNWI in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. 

It said that 41 percent of the participants find NEOM the most attractive Giga project in the Kingdom to buy a home. 44 percent in Dammam found it the most appealing Giga project, while 36 percent of the first-time home buyers believe NEOM is the best location for their first home.

“The gargantuan NEOM has clearly captured the imagination of Saudis all across the Kingdom, with the appetite to purchase here amongst tenants, homeowners, and HNWI running above 70 percent. Indeed most are even willing to pay a premium for the privilege of living, or owning a home here,” said Faisal Durrani, Partner – Head of Middle East Research, Knight Frank. 

Topics: NEOM real estate The Red Sea Development Company

