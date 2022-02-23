You are here

National Housing Co. chief vows to shift real estate culture from speculation to development

RIYADH: Riyadh-based National Housing Co., or NHC, plans to shift the real estate culture from real estate speculation to real estate development.

Addressing the Real Estate Future Forum on Wednesday in Riyadh, NHC CEO Mohammad Albuty said the company has already started this transformation journey in collaboration with several developers.

Founded in 2016, NHC is a pioneer in the development of urban societies in Saudi Arabia. It aims to improve the quality of life while enabling growth in the housing and real estate sector in the Kingdom.

 

 

RIYADH: Share prices fell in the final minutes of Wednesday's trading, when cautious investor sentiment took its toll on the market.

As of the closing bell, the main index, TASI, was down 0.27 percent at 12,528 points. While the parallel market, Nomu, rose 1.58 percent to 25,409 points.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, lost 3.28 percent to lead the fallers, while Alinma Bank was down 0.86 percent.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. continued to lead the gains, surging 10 percent after adding 68 percent to its capital.

The Saudi food company, Halwani Bros, edged up 0.22, despite a 16 percent drop in profit to SR84 million ($22 million) in 2021.


Tatween Advanced Industries Co. rose 0.22 percent, after turning around, from a previous loss of SR6 million into a profit of SR19 million ($5 million) in 2021.

In the Saudi oil market, the largest player, Aramco, rose 3.31 percent, to a new record high of SR40.

In energy trading, Crude oil hit $96.31 per barrel. US benchmark WTI reached $91.29 per barrel at 2:55 p.m. Saudi time.

KSA’s Knowledge Economic City, Investment Ministry sign deal to attract investors

KSA’s Knowledge Economic City, Investment Ministry sign deal to attract investors
Updated 2 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

KSA’s Knowledge Economic City, Investment Ministry sign deal to attract investors

KSA’s Knowledge Economic City, Investment Ministry sign deal to attract investors
Updated 2 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Knowledge Economic City Co. on Wednesday signed a five-year initial agreement with the Ministry of Investment to strengthen collaboration.

The company is seeking to promote its projects and attract more investments in the Knowledge Economic City, it said in a bourse filing.

The move is aimed at “providing support and consultancies in the fields of investment in real estate development” and encouraging the use of the best technologies in real estate sector, KEC added.

RIYADH: Despite being home to the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, the UAE is not the Gulf region’s emerging regional crypto hub, according to CNN Business. 

Binance doesn’t have a license as an exchange in Dubai, nor does it have banking regulations for crypto in place. 

However, it has recently been approved to become a fully regulated, centralized crypto exchange in neighboring Bahrain. 

Bahrain already has banking regulation for crypto, which makes it an attractive home for crypto companies to set up there, CNN reports, citing the CEO of CoinMENA, Talal Tabbaa. 

Unlike the UAE, the Central Bank of Bahrain, or CBB, also accepts cryptocurrencies as an official method of payment, which allows banks to work with exchanges. 

Referring to the lack of banking regulations in UAE, Tabbaa said it is the “biggest obstacle”, adding that "if banking was sorted, then Dubai could be the number one destination for crypto."

CoinMENA is not the only exchange licensed by the CBB. 

The cryptocurrency platform, Rain, which held a trading volume of over $1 billion in the first half of 2021, is based in the country and licensed by the central bank.

"In response to the growing demand for crypto assets, the Central Bank of Bahrain has been one of the Middle East's early adopters in the crypto assets space," CNN reported, citing the Bank’s Governor, Rasheed Al Maraj.

Separately, Dubai’s Museum of the Future will host the founder of Binance Changpeng Zhao on Feb. 24 2022, to discuss digital tokens and blockchain technology. 

Saudi Arabia is self-dependent in cement production and has sufficient resources for the next 10 years, according to the Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources. 

Speaking at the Real Estate Future Forum on Feb. 23 in Riyadh, Osama Al-Zamil revealed the Kingdom has 17 cement factories distributed across all regions of the nation, which will serve future needs. 

The nation produces glass products that cover more than 85 percent of the domestic need, and exports more than 60 percent of the production, he added. 

The minister noted that Saudi Arabia has 12 factories to produce ceramics and porcelain with a production capacity of 150 million square meters. 

With 32 factories, the Kingdom is capable of producing 10 million tonnes of iron annually. The country also has 15 aluminum plants with a production capacity of 200,000 tons per year, added Al-Zamil.

 

RIYADH: Egyptian-based supply chain tech startup, OneOrder, has raised $1 million in funding led by MENA’s leading venture capital, A15. 

Aiming to solve inefficiencies in a restaurant’s supply chain, OneOrder is looking to provide its platform to all restaurants in Egypt as well as expand to the wider MENA region. 

The platform offers restaurants the ability to buy all their food and beverage supplies on a single software, and claims to maintain quality, pricing, and timing. 

Tamer Amer, CEO of OneOrder, is also the founder of two successful restaurant chains in Egypt. 

