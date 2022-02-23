You are here

  • Home
  • Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock, Hassana, other global investors

Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock, Hassana, other global investors

Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock, Hassana, other global investors
GettyImages
Short Url

https://arab.news/rj3tt

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock, Hassana, other global investors

Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock, Hassana, other global investors
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Aramco and an international investor consortium, led by affiliates of BlackRock and Hassana, announced today the successful closing of $15.5 billion gas pipeline deal.

The investors has acquired 49-percent stake in Aramco Gas Pipelines Co., a subsidiary of Aramco, according to a statement. Aramco retains the 51-percent majority stake in the company, and also retains full ownership and operational control of the gas pipeline network.

The consortium comprises leading institutional investors including, amongst others, Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Silk Road Fund, and China Merchants Capital.

As part of the transaction, first announced in December 2021, Aramco Gas Pipelines Co. and Aramco entered into a 20-year lease and leaseback arrangement in connection with Aramco’s gas pipeline network.

The announcement follows the closing of a $12.4 billion infrastructure transaction in connection with Aramco’s stabilized crude oil pipeline network in June 2021.

Concurrent with today's transaction, Aramco also signed a memorandum of understanding with BlackRock, to explore joint opportunities in future energy transition projects related to low carbon energy infrastructure. 

Aramco President & CEO, Amin H. Nasser, said: “This agreement is our second landmark infrastructure transaction in less than a year and another major step forward in our long-term value creation strategy. At the same time as Aramco raises gas production and seeks new opportunities in low-carbon energy sources over the next decade, the importance of our energy infrastructure in relation to global energy security and reliability is expected to grow in significance.”

Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, said: “We are pleased to close this landmark transaction and deepen our partnership with Aramco by signing a Memorandum of Understanding to develop low carbon energy infrastructure together. Getting to a net zero world will not happen overnight. It requires us to shift the energy mix in incremental steps to achieve a green energy future. Bold, forward-thinking incumbents like Aramco have the technical expertise and capital to play a crucial role in this transformation, and we look forward to our future collaboration.”

Under this arrangement, Aramco Gas Pipelines Co. will receive a tariff payable by Aramco for the specified gas products that flow through the network, backed by minimum commitments on throughput.
The transaction does not impose any restrictions on Aramco’s production volumes.
 

Topics: energy Finance

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK expansion

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK expansion
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK expansion

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK expansion
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The developer of the $1 billion al-Taif premium homes project, Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al-Arkan Real Estate Development Co., has outlined plans to expand into China and the UK.

The 82 year-old company is building three towers in the UAE, and five others in Qatar, as well as developing a semi-gated community targeting buyers from the Gulf Cooperation Council in Bosnia, CEO Nawfal Al Khudhairy revealed in an interview with Arab News.

Speaking during the Real Estate Future Forum held on Feb. 23 in Riyadh, Al Khudhairy set out the next ambitions for the group.

“We are one the largest, if not the largest, real estate development companies in Saudi Arabia...so it’s a key for us to be part of the forum to share our our wealth of knowledge of real estate with the public and our partners,” Al Khudhairy stated.

The developer has also announced opening an office in Beijing, China to promote collaboration and partnerships within the tech and real-estate sectors, something it also plans to do in London.

Its al-Taif development, a premium residential project in Taif governorate in the southwest region of the kingdom. Its investment is SR3.7 billion ($985 million), according to Al Khudairy.

The property development company is also exploring the use of printing technology in construction, aiming to reduce its environmental impact.

The company is a major contributor to the achievement of Vision 2030 in real estate development.

Topics: Real Estate Future Forum Dar Al-Arkan

Related

Live Top real estate investors flock to Riyadh forum to discuss sector’s future
Business & Economy
Top real estate investors flock to Riyadh forum to discuss sector’s future

Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals

Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals
Updated 7 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals

Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals
Updated 7 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Uruguay is pursuing its second energy transition, Utilities Middle East reported, citing the Minister of Industry, Mining, and Energy, Omar Paganini.

To achieve this, the South American country plans to add new energy elements such as hydrogen to the heart of its future energy schemes. 

“The second energy transition of the country aims at reducing what is left of fossil fuels, that is mostly in transportation and industry,” Utilities Middle East reported, citing Paganini.

This comes as fossil fuel accounts for around 40 percent of the country’s total energy consumption; therefore, electrifying sectors such as transportation is much needed, the minister revealed.

Paganini is currently in the UAE searching for collaboration opportunities that could advance the transition, while falling in line with the clean energy goals of both countries. 

Today, Uruguay generates 97 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources, Utilities Middle East reported, citing the International Energy Agency.

Topics: Uruguay Energy transition

Related

Energy sector methane emissions are 70% higher than reported by officials: IEA
Business & Economy
Energy sector methane emissions are 70% higher than reported by officials: IEA

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank
Updated 10 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. has secured a loan worth SR295 million ($79 million) from Riyad Bank on Wednesday.

The Shariah-compliant agreement aims to finance future projects and ventures, the company said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.  

With the deal extending until the end of 2024, Alkhorayef Water will use the proceeds to “issue all types of governmental and non-governmental financial guarantees,” it added.

The company closed contracts valued at more than $266 million during the first ten months of 2021, CEO Rami Mousilli revealed to CNBC Arabia in October.

This included deals with Riyadh Airports Co., Jeddah Municipality, and the Zakat and Tax Authority, with the contracts extending from 3 to 7 years, he said.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies Company

Related

Saudi Arabia’s TAQA signs $266m Mega Integrated Fracturing service contract
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s TAQA signs $266m Mega Integrated Fracturing service contract

National Housing Co. chief vows to shift real estate culture from speculation to development

National Housing Co. chief vows to shift real estate culture from speculation to development
Updated 24 min 58 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

National Housing Co. chief vows to shift real estate culture from speculation to development

National Housing Co. chief vows to shift real estate culture from speculation to development
Updated 24 min 58 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Riyadh-based National Housing Co., or NHC, plans to shift the real estate culture from real estate speculation to real estate development.

Addressing the Real Estate Future Forum on Wednesday in Riyadh, NHC CEO Mohammad Albuty said the company has already started this transformation journey in collaboration with several developers.

Founded in 2016, NHC is a pioneer in the development of urban societies in Saudi Arabia. It aims to improve the quality of life while enabling growth in the housing and real estate sector in the Kingdom.

 

 

Topics: NHC Saudi Arabia Real Estate Forum

TASI down slightly, despite record Aramco share price: Closing bell  

TASI down slightly, despite record Aramco share price: Closing bell  
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 50 min 14 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI down slightly, despite record Aramco share price: Closing bell  

TASI down slightly, despite record Aramco share price: Closing bell  
Updated 50 min 14 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Share prices fell in the final minutes of Wednesday's trading, when cautious investor sentiment took its toll on the market.

As of the closing bell, the main index, TASI, was down 0.27 percent at 12,528 points. While the parallel market, Nomu, rose 1.58 percent to 25,409 points.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, lost 3.28 percent to lead the fallers, while Alinma Bank was down 0.86 percent.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. continued to lead the gains, surging 10 percent after adding 68 percent to its capital.

The Saudi food company, Halwani Bros, edged up 0.22, despite a 16 percent drop in profit to SR84 million ($22 million) in 2021.


Tatween Advanced Industries Co. rose 0.22 percent, after turning around, from a previous loss of SR6 million into a profit of SR19 million ($5 million) in 2021.

In the Saudi oil market, the largest player, Aramco, rose 3.31 percent, to a new record high of SR40.

In energy trading, Crude oil hit $96.31 per barrel. US benchmark WTI reached $91.29 per barrel at 2:55 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI

Related

Saudi Aramco reviews some assets to sell in the future, CEO says
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco reviews some assets to sell in the future, CEO says

Latest updates

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK expansion
Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK expansion
Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals
Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals
Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank
Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank
Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock, Hassana, other global investors
Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock, Hassana, other global investors
Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip
Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.