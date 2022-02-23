You are here

Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals
RIYADH: Uruguay is pursuing its second energy transition, Utilities Middle East reported, citing the Minister of Industry, Mining, and Energy, Omar Paganini.

To achieve this, the South American country plans to add new energy elements such as hydrogen to the heart of its future energy schemes. 

“The second energy transition of the country aims at reducing what is left of fossil fuels, that is mostly in transportation and industry,” Utilities Middle East reported, citing Paganini.

This comes as fossil fuel accounts for around 40 percent of the country’s total energy consumption; therefore, electrifying sectors such as transportation is much needed, the minister revealed.

Paganini is currently in the UAE searching for collaboration opportunities that could advance the transition, while falling in line with the clean energy goals of both countries. 

Today, Uruguay generates 97 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources, Utilities Middle East reported, citing the International Energy Agency.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. has secured a loan worth SR295 million ($79 million) from Riyad Bank on Wednesday.

The Shariah-compliant agreement aims to finance future projects and ventures, the company said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.  

With the deal extending until the end of 2024, Alkhorayef Water will use the proceeds to “issue all types of governmental and non-governmental financial guarantees,” it added.

The company closed contracts valued at more than $266 million during the first ten months of 2021, CEO Rami Mousilli revealed to CNBC Arabia in October.

This included deals with Riyadh Airports Co., Jeddah Municipality, and the Zakat and Tax Authority, with the contracts extending from 3 to 7 years, he said.

RIYADH: Aramco and an international investor consortium, led by affiliates of BlackRock and Hassana, announced today the successful closing of $15.5 billion gas pipeline deal.

More to follow...

RIYADH: Riyadh-based National Housing Co., or NHC, plans to shift the real estate culture from real estate speculation to real estate development.

Addressing the Real Estate Future Forum on Wednesday in Riyadh, NHC CEO Mohammad Albuty said the company has already started this transformation journey in collaboration with several developers.

Founded in 2016, NHC is a pioneer in the development of urban societies in Saudi Arabia. It aims to improve the quality of life while enabling growth in the housing and real estate sector in the Kingdom.

 

 

RIYADH: Share prices fell in the final minutes of Wednesday's trading, when cautious investor sentiment took its toll on the market.

As of the closing bell, the main index, TASI, was down 0.27 percent at 12,528 points. While the parallel market, Nomu, rose 1.58 percent to 25,409 points.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, lost 3.28 percent to lead the fallers, while Alinma Bank was down 0.86 percent.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. continued to lead the gains, surging 10 percent after adding 68 percent to its capital.

The Saudi food company, Halwani Bros, edged up 0.22, despite a 16 percent drop in profit to SR84 million ($22 million) in 2021.


Tatween Advanced Industries Co. rose 0.22 percent, after turning around, from a previous loss of SR6 million into a profit of SR19 million ($5 million) in 2021.

In the Saudi oil market, the largest player, Aramco, rose 3.31 percent, to a new record high of SR40.

In energy trading, Crude oil hit $96.31 per barrel. US benchmark WTI reached $91.29 per barrel at 2:55 p.m. Saudi time.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Knowledge Economic City Co. on Wednesday signed a five-year initial agreement with the Ministry of Investment to strengthen collaboration.

The company is seeking to promote its projects and attract more investments in the Knowledge Economic City, it said in a bourse filing.

The move is aimed at “providing support and consultancies in the fields of investment in real estate development” and encouraging the use of the best technologies in real estate sector, KEC added.

