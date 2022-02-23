Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals

RIYADH: Uruguay is pursuing its second energy transition, Utilities Middle East reported, citing the Minister of Industry, Mining, and Energy, Omar Paganini.

To achieve this, the South American country plans to add new energy elements such as hydrogen to the heart of its future energy schemes.

“The second energy transition of the country aims at reducing what is left of fossil fuels, that is mostly in transportation and industry,” Utilities Middle East reported, citing Paganini.

This comes as fossil fuel accounts for around 40 percent of the country’s total energy consumption; therefore, electrifying sectors such as transportation is much needed, the minister revealed.

Paganini is currently in the UAE searching for collaboration opportunities that could advance the transition, while falling in line with the clean energy goals of both countries.

Today, Uruguay generates 97 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources, Utilities Middle East reported, citing the International Energy Agency.