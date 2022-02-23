You are here

BirdLife Cyprus sees ‘worrying’ spike in migratory bird killings

Conservation group BirdLife Cyprus reported on Wednesday a “worrying increase” in illegal bird trappings last year, blaming authorities for reducing fines for killing protected species. (AFP)
NICOSIA: Conservation group BirdLife Cyprus reported Wednesday a “worrying increase” in illegal bird trappings last year, blaming authorities for reducing fines for killing protected species.
“This sadly comes as no surprise, following a shameful relaxation of the Cyprus bird-protection law in December 2020,” the group said in a statement.
It has systematically monitored bird trapping levels for the past 20 years in the Republic of Cyprus and a British military base area on the Mediterranean island.
Its autumn 2021 report showed a big increase in trapping levels with so-called “mist nets” within the survey areas compared to 2020.
Autumn is when trappers target migratory birds, especially Blackcaps and other migrant songbirds.
Late last year, activity using mist nets — which are barely visible and designed to entangle the birds — was 132 percent higher than for autumn 2020.
At Dhekelia, a British base area, mist netting activity showed an increase of 46 percent from 2020.
Last year’s increase is similar to the past four years but significantly lower than the peak 2016 trapping season when 2.3 million songbirds were killed.
“These recorded trapping levels amount to just over 600,000 birds that might have been illegally trapped and killed in the autumn of 2021 within the survey areas,” said BirdLife Cyprus.
“This troubling increasing trend in trapping activity comes after a series of retrograde steps on a policy level that sent a general message of decriminalizing bird trapping.”
It said fines that were reduced from 2,000 euros (about $2,200) to 200 euros “are non-deterrent and non-punitive, and clearly not proportionate to the profit one would make by illegally selling these birds.”
The illicit trade in migratory birds is estimated at 15 million euros per year, although it has been illegal for decades. Critics blame lax enforcement.
In a letter to the Cyprus government last October, the European Commission expressed concern and urged Nicosia to annul this law amendment and restore the fines starting at 2,000 euros.
“The state’s objective should be the protection and conservation of our natural heritage, starting from re-instating a strict and deterrent law,” said the group.
“Cyprus is very likely to be taken to the EU Court of Justice for the insufficient protection of migratory birds, as highlighted in the Commission’s letter.”

LONDON: The fossil of a 170 million-year-old pterosaur, described as the world’s best-preserved skeleton of the prehistoric winged reptile, has been found on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, scientists said Tuesday.
The National Museum of Scotland said the fossil of the pterosaur, more popularly known as pterodactyls, is the largest of its kind ever discovered from the Jurassic period. The reptile had an estimated wingspan of more than 2.5 meters (8.2 feet), similar to that of an albatross, the museum said.
The fossil was discovered in 2017 by PhD student Amelia Penny during a field trip on the Isle of Skye in remote northwestern Scotland, when she spotted the pterosaur’s jaw protruding from rocks. It will now be added to the museum’s collection.
“Pterosaurs preserved in such quality are exceedingly rare and are usually reserved to select rock formations in Brazil and China. And yet, an enormous superbly preserved pterosaur emerged from a tidal platform in Scotland,” said Natalia Jagielska, a doctoral student at the University of Edinburgh who is the author of a new scientific paper describing the find.
Steve Brusatte, a professor of palaeontology at Edinburgh University, said the discovery was the best one found in Britain since the early 1800s, when celebrated fossil hunter Mary Anning uncovered many significant Jurassic fossils on the southern English coast.
He said the fossil had “feather light” bones, “as thin as sheets of paper,” and it took several days to cut it from rock using diamond-tipped saws as his team battled against encroaching tides.
It “tells us that pterosaurs got larger much earlier than we thought, long before the Cretaceous period when they were competing with birds, and that’s hugely significant,” Brusatte added.
The pterosaur has been given the Gaelic name Dearc sgiathanach, which translates as “winged reptile.”
Pterosaurs were the first vertebrates to fly, some 50 million years before birds. They lived as far back as the Triassic period, about 230 million years ago. They were previously thought to have been much smaller during the Jurassic period.

Topics: University of Edinburgh fossil Scotland pterosaur Jurassic Period

DUBAI: Pilots who landed skillfully at Heathrow International Airport amid brutal storm conditions were hailed on social media in the past few days after videos of their landings went viral. 

Storm Eunice's arrival has forced millions across the UK to stay home due to the strong winds, described as “the worst in decades.”

Many flights in the air have been affected by the winds, with some opting for diverting from Heathrow to other airports.

But the aircrafts that managed to land have attracted thousands of viewers on YouTube channel Jet TV , who tuned in to see the amazing skills of pilots maneuvering through difficult weather. 

Many described the pilots’ landing missions as “craftsmen at work”.

Egypt Air pilot Walid Murad of flight MS777 of the Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner was prasied on social media after he made the professional landing despite the storm.  

Pilots of Air India flight were also praised for managing to land their B787 Dreamliner aircraft Saturday afternoon. 

Qatar Airways Captain Khalifa Al-Thani, who was flying a Boeing 777, also attracted viewers who watched the large aircraft trying to keep steady while making its way to the runway.

Storm Eunice, which began in the central Atlantic and was spun up from the Azores towards Europe by the jet stream, posed a danger to life, Britain's Meteorological Office said as quoted by Reuters.

Winds of up to 100 miles per hour were reported.

Topics: UK London heathrow airport

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana: A raccoon fell through the ceiling into a packed dining hall at Louisiana State University as students screamed and a cook tried to catch it in a basket.
Freshman Danielle Gipson told The Reveille student newspaper that everyone was standing up and looking around for a raccoon when she went into the 459 Dining Hall for dinner Wednesday.
“I went and still got my food because I thought that it was fake,” she said. “The raccoon then ran underneath my table and I immediately got on top of the chair.”
One video posted with the article showed the raccoon running between tables, then climbing onto a chair and looking around. Another shows people chasing it with a broom and a stick or perhaps two brooms. Screams are all that can be heard on either.
Gipson says she lost her appetite when friends told her the raccoon had been on top of her bag while she was gone.
“I am just scared that my bag has a disease,” she said. “Right now it’s funny to look back at, but at the moment, I was traumatized. My appetite is definitely gone.”
One of her friends, freshman Hannah Accius, said students got the raccoon into an area where it couldn’t run out.
“The raccoon was making its way toward me. It stopped and climbed onto my friend Danielle’s bag. Animal Control finally came and tried to catch it in a trash can. A cook even tried to use a basket to catch it. It was a mess,” she said.
Eventually, she said, it was caught.

Topics: raccoon Lousiana State University

BOGOTA: Indigenous Colombians are going head to head with the world’s biggest soft drink company over the commercial use of the word “coca” — the name of an indigenous South American plant.
Representatives of the Nasa and Embera Chami tribes are threatening to ban the sale of Coca-Cola in their territories after the Coca-Cola Company incurred their ire by taking issue with the name of the locally-produced Coca Pola.
They sent a letter to the multinational corporation, a copy of which AFP has seen, giving it 10 days to explain its “non-consensual use” of the word “Coca” in Coca-Cola — the world’s most popular fizzy drink.
If the company fails to reply, the communities threatened “judicial and commercial measures” including “the prohibition of the sale of its products in indigenous territories.”
These reserved territories, according to Colombia’s National Land Agency, cover almost a third of the country, or 33 million hectares, though less than 10 percent of the population identifies as indigenous.
For centuries, indigenous peoples in Colombia, Peru and elsewhere on the continent have chewed the coca leaf and defended it as part of their cultural heritage.

Indigenous peoples in Colombia are allowed by law to grow the plant and market products manufactured from it.
One such product, Coca Pola, has been manufactured by local company Coca Nasa for four years.
Three months ago, Coca-Cola threatened legal action against Coca Nasa, which employs about 20 people and produces food, traditional medicine, drinks and other coca products.
Coca-Cola asked the company — run by members of the indigenous Nasa community — to “cease and desist permanently from using the name Coca Pola or any similar term that could be confused with the commercial brands” owned by the drinks giant.
In turn, the Nasa and Embera Chami now claim the more than 100-year-old Coca-Cola trademark, registered without consulting them, amounts to an “abusive practice” that violates “the national, Andean and international human rights systems.”
Nasa leader Fabiola Pinacue, who signed the letter to Coca-Cola, defended her community’s right to use the trademark Coca Pola.
“The coca leaf is a key element of the Nasa culture,” insisted Pinacue.

Topics: Coca-Cola Coca Pola Colombia

LONDON: A TikTok star, her mother and three others have been charged with murder after a fatal car crash in Leicestershire, England, that left two people dead.

Mahek Bukhari, 22, who boasts 126,000 followers on the influencer app, and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, 45, both appeared at Leicester magistrates’ court regarding the fatal incident that happened in the early hours of Feb. 11.

The pair were arrested after a car was run off the road before crashing into the central reservation of a motorway, which caused the vehicle to split in two.

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain were killed by the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. 

Another woman — Natasha Akhtar, 21 — and two men — Raees Jamal, 21, and Rekan Karwan, 28 — were also charged with murder.

Ijazuddin and Hussain were driving in a silver Skoda Fabia. Two other cars were seen driving near the location of the incident at the time. All three vehicles were traveling quickly before the crash, police said.

Bukhari shares outfits and accessories marketed by clothing brands for her TikTok fans and 43,000 Instagram followers. Her content also includes travel footage and style tips under her name May B Vlogs.

Leicestershire police said in a statement: “The investigation is in the very early stages and work is being carried out to ascertain the circumstances of the collision and what happened in the minutes before.”

 

Topics: TikTok accident UK Car Crash

