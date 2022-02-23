BirdLife Cyprus sees ‘worrying’ spike in migratory bird killings

Brave pilots praised for skilled landings at London’s Heathrow airport during storm Eunice

DUBAI: Pilots who landed skillfully at Heathrow International Airport amid brutal storm conditions were hailed on social media in the past few days after videos of their landings went viral.

Storm Eunice's arrival has forced millions across the UK to stay home due to the strong winds, described as “the worst in decades.”

Many flights in the air have been affected by the winds, with some opting for diverting from Heathrow to other airports.

But the aircrafts that managed to land have attracted thousands of viewers on YouTube channel Jet TV , who tuned in to see the amazing skills of pilots maneuvering through difficult weather.

Many described the pilots’ landing missions as “craftsmen at work”.

Egypt Air pilot Walid Murad of flight MS777 of the Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner was prasied on social media after he made the professional landing despite the storm.

Pilots of Air India flight were also praised for managing to land their B787 Dreamliner aircraft Saturday afternoon.

"Very skilled Indian Pilot"



Pilots of this Air India flight managed to land their B787 Dreamliner aircraft with ease into London Heathrow yesterday afternoon in its first attempt even as Storm Eunice left hundreds of flights delayed, cancelled or diverted...

Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/94FrTnTUiy — BiTANKO BiSWAS (@Bitanko_Biswas) February 19, 2022

Qatar Airways Captain Khalifa Al-Thani, who was flying a Boeing 777, also attracted viewers who watched the large aircraft trying to keep steady while making its way to the runway.

Storm Eunice, which began in the central Atlantic and was spun up from the Azores towards Europe by the jet stream, posed a danger to life, Britain's Meteorological Office said as quoted by Reuters.

Winds of up to 100 miles per hour were reported.