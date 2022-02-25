Who’s Who: Anas Abdulkarim Al-Ghamdi, program manager at Misk Foundation

Anas Abdulkarim Al-Ghamdi was recently awarded the Fourth Class Order of King Abdulaziz for his service to the Kingdom.
Al-Ghamdi has worked at the Misk Foundation since 2017, first as a senior communication officer and since 2019 as program manager.
In 2020 he also served as a media adviser with the G20 Saudi Secretariat during the Kingdom’s presidency of the grouping. He worked with the Host Broadcaster team within the expert secondment program for media and communication.
From 2018 to 2019, Al-Ghamdi also worked as acting communication manager for Sanad Mohammed bin Salman.
Before that he was employed at Al-Rajhi Humanitarian foundation where he managed youth empowerment projects.
Al-Ghamdi previously worked as a marketing manager at Diyafa Group, where he played a key role in establishing the marketing department and building strategic plans for the company’s development.
He started his professional career in 2013 as a marketing and research manager on the Tharwa project in Makkah province. The scheme offers opportunities for young people in the province — through platforms such as the Makkah Youth Forum — under the supervision of Prince Khaled Al-Fasial, the governor of Makkah.
Al-Ghamdi has worked on many communication-related projects and contributed to the social media management of Saudi Vision 2030, its programs and projects. He has also worked as a media relations consultant with government and private agencies.
He received a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah in 2014 and has attended courses at prestigious universities, including King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, and other educational institutes, such as ELC, Quality Creative Center and Turjuman Consultancy.
Chef’s Table at Diriyah Biennale offers conceptual gastronomic delights
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Chef’s Table at the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale offers conceptual gastronomic delights for diners and an opportunity for young Saudis to showcase their culinary skills.
Located in Diriyah on the north-western outskirts of Riyadh, Chef’s Table is a gutsy attempt to serve authentic Saudi cuisine from different regions with international influences.
The sparse but serene hangar-like venue is dimly lit and has a dining table with 20 chairs. Its walls are covered in bold designs.
The table showcases a series of dishes by young Saudi chefs who experiment with locally sourced ingredients, tell stories about recipes that have been passed down generations, and reveal never-before-seen concepts at the dining table.
HIGHLIGHTS
The creative dishes reflect the restaurant’s five concepts: Miles Away, Homefront, From a Grain of Rice, Negative Space and Street Food Elitism.
They promote the idea of gathering and collecting local ingredients from local farmers with the benefit of supporting them and the economy.
Diners wait in a lounge after they arrive. Then, the group of 20 are led through the exhibition itself and pass through a “secret door” to the table.
Omar Diab, from Chef’s Table event management, told Arab News: “The idea of the Chef’s Table is unique, it’s very creative and it has never happened in Saudi Arabia before.
“We have different kinds of local chefs representing five different teams. We came up with the idea to have one big dining table with 20 seats. The idea behind it is to have different groups sitting and having dinner at one table. Every two weeks, we have a different team of chefs.”
The team of new chefs put forward their carefully crafted menu ideas in line with the five concepts, after which the food connoisseurs then decide on the final menu comprising two appetizers, three main courses, and two desserts for the fortnight.
Diab, who is Saudi, said: “Thankfully, we got overwhelming support, very positive feedback from the people, even though it’s the first time something like this has happened in the Kingdom.”
Chef’s Table started in mid-December last year. “Since the second week of starting, we are sold out every weekend,” he added.
Saudi cross stitcher shares her love for threads and needles on social media
Alaa Al-Sawwaf advises passionate cross stitchers to take care of their hands, neck, back and eyes regularly to prevent injuries
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: A thin needle, a thread, an Aida cloth and one’s imagination can create hundreds of picture-like projects for cross stitchers like Jeddah’s Alaa Al-Sawwaf, a stay-at-home mother who has been practicing the craft for more than 20 years.
These embroidery tools are familiar to her family, as she picked up the hobby from her grandmother when she was only 10 years old.
“It all started when I was 10 years old when I used to sit next to Fini, my Austrian grandmother who used to do a lot of handcrafts like knitting, crochet and needlepoint. It was very exciting for me just to be next to her and watch her knit,” Al-Sawwaf told Arab News.
“She got me my first needlepoint and knitting kit, and she started teaching me and correcting me when I would do anything wrong. My grandmother is the main reason behind my passion for needles and threads,” she added.
Recalling that time, the cross stitcher said that the Kingdom did not have shops that sold needlepoint tools, and that she purchased a counted cross stitching kit by accident while abroad. That brought Al-Sawwaf to a hobby that she greatly identifies with.
“We used to get it from Austria, the UK or the US. I remember once when we were in New York in summer and I was shopping for my needlepoint kits, I bought a kit thinking it was needlepoint, but I didn’t open it until we came back to Jeddah. Once I opened it I didn’t understand what was going on, I started reading all the instructions carefully and it was love at first stitch,” she said.
“What made me fall in love with counted cross stitching even more is that while stitching, I don’t know what I’m stitching. I look at it from afar, and then I see the whole picture. My heart always skips a beat from the beauty that my hands just stitched,” she added.
FASTFACT
A small project can take three to six weeks, while larger and more complicated ones can take 11 months or up to two years.
@lulusstitches is Al-Sawwaf’s handle on both Instagram and Tiktok. She said she receives great support on social media, especially on Instagram.
“I found my community there, and it’s a big one. They are mostly from abroad. I learned so much from them and they gave me such great support,” she said.
Al-Sawwaf’s favorite project is “Al-Shaikhah.” To create it, she used about 78 colors and it took her two years to finish. It is a portrait of a woman dressed in traditional bedouin wear, an image credited to another artist on Instagram, @ahmadart86.
“I found myself stitching her. I knew my style and what I like to do through stitching her. It’s an amazing feeling when you think that you are just stitching another project, but then it becomes the piece that you saw your style and yourself in,” she said.
Al-Sawwaf highlighted the importance of cross stitchers taking care of their hands, neck, back and eyes regularly, in order to prevent injuries or strains.
“We stitchers need to take care of not only our hands but our necks, backs and eyes too. Before stitching, it’s better to try to stretch your hands and wrists. It’s very important not to stress the hand by holding the hoop or the needle too firmly. It’s a joyful hobby — relax your hand and enjoy your stitches and try to move your hands from time to time,” she added.
“Your neck and back should be straight while working on your project — choose the right chair with pillows to support your hands, back and shoulders. The eyes are the most important, in my opinion. You need enough light and the perfect glasses or reading glasses. Don’t overuse your eyes. Once they get tired and teary, stop.”
Al-Sawwaf said that the time needed to finish a project depends on its size. A small project can take three to six weeks, while larger and more complicated ones can take 11 months or up to two years.
The cross stitcher is currently being treated for Fuchs’ dystrophy, a buildup of fluid in the cornea of the eye.
“This disease leads to eventually losing your sight over time, and the only way to save it is to do a cornea transplant,” she said.
Her passion for her hobby is driving her persistence and determination to recover from the illness.
“With Fuch’s disease, you lose your sight and go blind. I’m left with two choices — either lose my sight and adjust to this new life or go ahead with surgery. I chose to see and decided to go through it all just to be able to see and keep doing what I love most — stitching,” she said.
Tech competition to improve Hajj, Umrah services opens registration
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research at Umm Al-Qura University on Thursday announced the start of registration for the first edition of the tech competition Hajjathon 2022.
Hajjathon 2022 is part of a series of events accompanying the 21st Scientific Forum for Hajj, Umrah and Visit Research under the patronage of King Salman. This year, the forum will be held under the slogan “Digital Transformation in the Hajj, Umrah and Visit System.”
Dr. Turki Al-Amr, dean of the institute, told Arab News that Hajjathon is a tech competition that brings together software and business developers and entrepreneurs from around the world with the aim of coming up with the best technical solutions to improve services during the Hajj and Umrah seasons. “It is a global opportunity for young people to highlight their capabilities in coming up with creative solutions in developing services for pilgrims. It also harnesses local and international expertise in the field of data and artificial intelligence,” he said.
“The competition further seeks to support a culture of collective innovation and the knowledge economy,” he added.
The institute, Al-Amr explained, offers a pioneering model for research in order to serve pilgrims, take care of the holy sites, improve the Hajj, Umrah and Visit System, and back the decisions of officials working in the field with data to achieve the institute’s visions.
“Such visions include integrated planning, organized crowds, convenient transportation, a safe environment, and distinguished services,” he said.
Tech experts discuss digital transformation plans for Makkah’s non-profit sector
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Technology experts recently took part in a series of workshops aimed at progressing the digital transformation of the non-profit sector in the Makkah region.
The two-day gathering of specialists was held in the conference hall of the Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower hotel.
Participants presented work papers, highlighted successful examples of the use of digital technology in the charity sector, and outlined possible solutions to data challenges.
A faculty member at Umm Al-Qura University, Dr. Khalid Ali Al-Marhabi’s paper was titled, “The Effect of Digital Transformation on Social Innovation.”
In the document, he said: “Digital transformation is to present the competitive advantage of the organization through innovation, and a process of applying digital technologies to renew the path of accomplishing businesses and invent and renew a new value.”
He noted that issues such as poverty, illiteracy, crime, divorce, and drugs were common to all societies.
Nahid Al-Harbi, a member of the Digital Government Capability Development Program, presented his paper titled, “Digital Transformation, Strategies, and Application.”
He pointed out that new technology could change the world in various fields including agriculture, accident prevention, and the delivery of water and medicine supplies, and said that fully digitized banks, automated restaurants and smart cars, cashless societies, and space travel were expected to be commonplace by 2040.
Dr. Ayman Al-Harbi revealed the results of a study involving more than 50 percent of Makkah societies that had focused on information technology management, apps, data security, and infrastructure.
Chief executive officer of Experts Vision Consulting, Dr. Basim Zafar, said that Saudi Arabia had received the Global System for Mobile Communications Association’s government leadership award, adding that the GSMA aimed to promote the adoption of best practices that supported the digital economy, stimulated investment and innovation, and contributed to achieving sustainable development goals.
He noted that the Kingdom ranked among the top 10 most developed countries in the world due to its capabilities and strength in digital infrastructure.
Zafar said the country’s legislative and regulatory frameworks were instrumental in organizing important areas such as digital identity and signature, and data exchange, operation, and protection.
Shaker Al-Rishi, a board member of Makkah charity Ikram Food Preservation Association, reviewed a program launched by the organization as part of a digital initiative to prevent food waste.
Using a special app, food could be tracked via Google Maps, and packaging methods, deliveries, the number of beneficiaries receiving notifications, and estimated costs for preservation, could also be monitored.
The planners behind the Jeddah Central project have drawn inspiration from the city’s rich heritage and distinct cultural identity while paying homage to its diversity and recognizing its future potential as a global destination. (Supplied)
A $20bn Saudi project will transform Jeddah, with history, heritage and culture at its core
Jeddah Central development aims to revitalize about 5.7 million square meters of waterfront
Coastal city’s history stretches back about 3,000 years to a time when it was a small fishing village
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port city of Jeddah will soon undergo a major face-lift, thanks to an eagerly awaited redevelopment plan. It aims to transform this coastal jewel into one of the world’s most livable cities by the end of the decade.
Unveiled in December by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the $20 billion Jeddah Central project will revamp and revitalize about 5.7 million square meters of picturesque waterfront, stretching north from Al-Salam Palace to the city’s water-treatment plant.
The development will include a state-of-the-art oceanarium, an opera house and a sports stadium, alongside more than 17,000 residential units, 2,700 hotel rooms, a marina, a beach and several green spaces covering about 40 percent of the project area.
Phase one will include the creation of one of the largest public beaches in Jeddah, with a pier, marina, park and playground alongside the promenade, all of which are scheduled for completion by 2027.
Phase two, due to be completed by 2030, encompasses a number of key facilities, including green spaces, innovative educational resources, a mosque that will combine both modern and traditional designs, a library, a coral bay, and a smart technology-equipped museum.
According to the project’s website, the third phase, beyond 2030, will further enhance the facilities with the addition of healthcare facilities designed to the highest international standards, while a district centered around innovation and culture will deliver world-class experiences.
Jeddah’s history stretches back about 3,000 years to a time when it was a small fishing village. As the centuries passed it grew into a major international port, part of a primary pilgrimage route, and a cultural and commercial destination in its own right.
In the first Islamic era, during the third caliphate that followed the death of the Prophet Muhammad, Uthman ibn Affan declared the city the gateway port to the holy city of Makkah. But it was not until the absorption by Ibn Saud (King Abdulaziz) of Hejaz in 1925 into the kingdom of Nejd to form Saudi Arabia that Jeddah got the special attention it deserved.
The planners of the Jeddah Central project have drawn inspiration from the city’s rich history and distinct cultural identity, while paying homage to its modern-day diversity and recognizing its future potential as a global destination.
They say they are keen to preserve, renew or repurpose existing landmarks, including the city’s old water-treatment plant, a government hospital, and a soccer stadium that can hold up to 24,000 fans.
“The Tahlia (water-treatment plant) location is state property as is the other, and there has been zero land expropriation because the state-owned land deeds have been transferred to the Public Investment Fund. PIF owns our company, and we have the right to make use of the site that makes up 5.7 million square meters of state-owned land,” Ahmed Al-Sulaim, CEO of Jeddah Central Development Company, said in an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ekhbariyah news channel.
JEDDAH CENTRAL IN NUMBERS
* 17,000 residential units
* 2,700 hotel rooms
* 10 tourism and entertainment projects
* 4 landmarks
The water-treatment plant will be converted into a museum showcasing the Kingdom’s industrial heritage, the history of its quest for fresh water through the years, and its relationship with the sea.
The oceanarium, considered one of the development’s key attractions, will be a celebration of the Red Sea and its natural environment, ecology and marine life. It aims to help establish Jeddah as a regional and global leader in the conservation of marine environments.
For Musaed Al-Ghamdi, a Saudi architect, extracting the greatest possible value from this unique development site is a top priority. He told Arab News that the area covered by the Jeddah Central project is one of the most sophisticated high-rise, government-owned plots of land in the city, worth more than $25 billion.
He said that the amenities and attractions expected to be built as part of the development will attract additional revenue to the area and help to improve the standard of living for residents.
With several ongoing development projects already underway in the city, Al-Ghamdi believes that one of the aims of the Jeddah Central project will be to provide housing to meet the needs of a new generation of young professionals and improve overall urban-living standards.
“Once you fix and adjust the urban planning of a city or an area, you’ll find it positively reflects on the people’s attitudes, perceptions of their surroundings, and in return you’ll find that you’re enhancing the well-being of a community,” he said.
Among the more than 200 firms that bid on the project, the final selection came down to a choice that included four major international developers. In the end it was Jeddah-based Hosam Alabdulkarim Architectural and Engineering Consultants that secured one of four contracts designated for the project.
The area under development will be divided into six districts with facilities geared toward both residents and tourists. Along the shore, the marina district will include open green spaces, entertainment venues, retail outlets and dining options overlooking the Red Sea.
Further along the waterfront, the beach district will offer a sandy shoreline and promenades connecting visitors with the many planned entertainment, leisure and dining facilities. The sports district will include parks, courtyards and plazas to encourage residents to maintain healthy and active lifestyles.
A vibrant cultural and creativity district will serve to promote and support the arts, innovation and sustainability, while a wellness district will offer medical centers, clinics and research facilities.
Finally, the central district will serve as a hub for local and international tourists, allowing them to experience Jeddah’s cosmopolitan atmosphere.
“The city has been growing for ages but there’s always a critical issue with urban planning,” said Al-Ghamdi.
“If you improve public transport, provide easy access to facilities such as parks and services in the area, integrate green spaces into the plan, maintain upkeep of urban space and public spaces based on residents’ needs and requirements, then you will elevate the quality of life for the residents of the city.”