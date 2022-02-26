Kabul universities reopen for male and female students

You are here

Students attend a class at Badakshan University in Faizabad, Afghanistan. (AFP)
MODASER ISLAMI

  • Universities across the country closed in mid-August, when the Taliban took control
  • Lecturer shortage sparks alarm after hundreds fled amid last year’s takeover 
KABUL: Universities in Kabul and several other cities reopened for both men and women students on Saturday after a six-month closure following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Universities across the country closed in mid-August, when Afghanistan’s Western-backed administration collapsed as the Taliban took control.

In warmer provinces — Laghman, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Nimroz, Farah and Helmand — they reopened earlier this month. In colder regions, including Kabul, Badakhshan, Paktia, and Ghazni, classes resumed on Saturday.

Students will now have intensive courses to make up for the time lost during the long break.

“The students will attend three weeks of accelerated classes before they write final exams to promote to next year,” Mudir Jan Kotwal, acting director at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education, told Arab News.

Both students and lecturers welcomed the reopening, saying that attendance on the first day was higher than expected and women students are also back, despite earlier concerns that their enrollment would significantly drop.

“Most of our female students came back to classes today,” Mohammad Arif, a professor at the biology department of the Kabul University, told Arab News.

“In the coming days, the level of attendance will increase,” he said, adding that many students are yet to return to the campus from other provinces.

Another Kabul University professor, Zia-ul-Islam said it was a “moment of rejoice to see our male and female students come back to classes.”

Lectures have, however, been segregated. Female students attend classes in the morning, while their male colleagues go to the university in the afternoon. They are taught by the same lecturers.

Women say they are happy to be back to the campus, but remain concerned about the future of their education and work opportunities.

“I am so excited to finally be back at my university,” Tahmina, a Kabul University student, told Arab News.

“We don’t know what will happen next year. The Taliban say their leaders will decide what to do next year.”

Marjan, a student at Badakhshan University, said it will be difficult to catch up.

“It feels like we are starting university again,” she said, adding: “We lost so much time.”

But there is another challenge looming over the Afghan education sector: a shortage of university lecturers, as hundreds of them have left Afghanistan after the Taliban assumed power.

“It’s important to incentivize them to return. Some may be willing to come back if conditions inside the country and higher education improve,” Haroun Rahimi, an assistant professor at the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, told Arab News.

But he added that most of those who had left would not be back.

“That’s why those vacancies need to be filled,” he said. “The recruitment process must be transparent and merit-based.”

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Taliban capture Kabul

British-Pakistani filmmaker’s documentaries offer viewers rare glimpses into Islam’s holiest sites

Filmmaker Abrar Hussain films in the Mataf area of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in October 2017. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)
Filmmaker Abrar Hussain films in the Mataf area of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in October 2017. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)
  • In 2017, Abrar Hussain released his best-known work, ‘One Day in the Haram,’ a glimpse into Islam’s most revered site
  • His new film, ‘One Night in Al-Aqsa,’ tells the story of the mosque’s compound during the Islamic calendar’s holiest night Laylat Al-Qadr
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: An acclaimed British-Pakistani filmmaker, Abrar Hussain, who has produced documentaries on the Grand Mosque of Makkah and Al-Aqsa Mosque, has told Arab News that his films aim to counter anti-Islamic narratives by offering rare glimpses into the religion’s cultural heritage.

Born in Islamabad, Hussain moved with his family to London in the late 1970s less than a year after his birth. Prior to becoming a documentary filmmaker, he worked as a series producer at the Islam Channel, and directed and produced the popular returning TV shows “Model Mosque” (2007) and “Faith Off” (2008).

In 2017, Hussain released his best-known work, “One Day in the Haram.” As only Muslims are permitted to enter Makkah, Islam’s holiest city, the film offered a glimpse inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah — showing how the world’s largest mosque is run and what the daily routines are like.

“Post 9/11, there was lot of media backlash against Muslims, especially in the UK and in Western countries, and I knew this is not the true portrayal of Islam,” Hussain told Arab News in an interview.

Filmmaker Abrar Hussain takes aerial shots of the Grand Mosque of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in October 2017. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)

“I really felt that I needed to use my creative skills to do something to combat this. So, I started doing Islamic productions and I had very big success.”

Hussain’s new film, “One Night in Al-Aqsa,” premiered in London earlier this month. It shows Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during Laylat Al-Qadr, a festival that commemorates the night when the first verses of the Qur’an were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

“Our film is all about promoting better and more tolerant understanding of Islam,” Hussain said.

Filmmaker Abrar Hussain wins the Media Award at the Hajj Awards for 'One Day in the Haram,' in London, UK, on Nov. 4, 2019. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)

In a review, the Guardian newspaper wrote that the film “interweaves awe-inspiring aerial footage of Al-Aqsa with intimate shots of the faithful.”

“Many of them are Palestinians from the West Bank who endure numerous Israeli security checkpoints, adding excruciatingly long hours to their journey. Indeed, the omnipresence of the Israeli occupation looms large over the convivial and moving scenes of worshippers praying or breaking bread at the end of their fast,” the Guardian said.

“This documentary is a valuable window into the lengths that Palestinians have to go to simply to celebrate their faith.”

For Hussain, the documentary, shot on a £200,000 ($268,000) budget in about 18 months, was an “incredible and phenomenal experience to preserve cultural heritage and Islamic history.”

“It is one of the most important places (in Islam) and a sense of pride for Muslims,” he said, adding that the aim of the film was to encourage people to come to Al-Aqsa for worship and to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

British-Pakistani filmmaker Abrar Hussain films scenes for 'One Night in Al-Aqsa' in Jerusalem on May 28, 2019. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)

Funds generated from the film have been donated to Penny Appeal Palestine, the international humanitarian charity, which also contributed to its production.

“Through these funds, they will support other projects like this one, and provide health care, food, and other vital aid to the Palestinian people, mostly in Gaza,” Hussain said.

He added that his documentaries had already been watched by millions of people in cinemas, on airline entertainment systems and video on demand platforms.

“‘One Day in the Haram’ remained on Amazon Prime for two years and now it has been transferred to another platform in the US, called USHUB, which is streaming the film in over 200 countries worldwide,” the director said.

“One Night in Al-Aqsa” had already been screened in 12 countries, boasting “big success” in Britain, the US, Canada, South Africa and Australia. It was also shown in Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey.

“The Muslim audience has appreciated that someone went through all the troubles to make this film,” Hussain said.

For his next project, the filmmaker is going to return to Saudi Arabia.

“Another big project on which we are working nowadays is ‘A Day in Madinah’,” he said, adding that it will feature the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the second-holiest city in Islam.

Topics: Makkah Madinah Al-Aqsa Abrar Hussain Saudi Arabia Palestine

Manila's top envoy arrives in Poland to help Filipinos fleeing Ukraine

Ellie Aben

  • Ambassador travels to Ukrainian city of Lviv to receive first evacuees
MANILA: Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin has arrived in Poland to oversee the evacuation of Filipinos from Ukraine, his office said on Saturday, as Russia's attacks on the Eastern European state have intensified.   

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began early on Thursday with a multipronged ground assault and airstrikes on military bases and cities, including the capital Kyiv. The attacks have since forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee across Ukraine’s borders to Poland, Romania and Moldova.

“Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. arrived in Poland yesterday around 4.45 p.m. and was quickly briefed by embassy officials on the ground situation in Ukraine,” Locsin’s office said in a statement.

More than 40 out of an estimated 380 Filipinos in Ukraine have so far fled Kyiv and arrived in the western city of Lviv, near the Polish border. According to Philippine government data, only 181 Filipinos have so far coordinated with the Department of Foreign Affairs to facilitate their repatriation.  

In a series of Twitter posts after his arrival in Poland, Locsin said many Filipinos are “reluctant to go.”

“Their employers are pleading with them to stay behind. That is what Filipinos do. Stand beside the one, watching out for the other one beside her or him,” he added.

Leah Basinang-Ruiz, Manila's ambassador to Poland, said the embassy was “committed to assisting the remaining Filipinos in Kyiv and in other parts of Ukraine in order to bring them out of harm’s way while there is still time.”

The Philippines embassy in Warsaw last week sent a consular team to Lviv to establish an emergency contact base.

Basinang-Ruiz traveled to Lviv to receive the first group of evacuees.

As the situation in Ukraine deteriorates, Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the Department of National Defense was on standby, ready to transport Filipinos to safety.

“The Department of National Defense views the developments in Ukraine with the utmost concern,” Lorenzana said in a statement on Saturday.  

“We are monitoring the situation closely and are standing by to assist our other government agencies led by the Department of Foreign Affairs in repatriating our citizens from Ukraine, if and when we are called upon to do so.”

Topics: Philippines Poland Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Conflict Filipinos

India's Modi offers help in peace efforts over Ukraine crisis

  • Modi expressed his "deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict"
  • India along with China and United Arab Emirates abstained from voting for a UN Security Council
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered to help in peace efforts in the Ukraine crisis, during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Modi expressed his “deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict” while reiterating his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, a government statement said.
Modi expressed his “deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict” while Zelenskiy briefed him about the conflict situation in Ukraine, the statement said.
On Friday, India along with China and United Arab Emirates abstained from voting for a UN Security Council resolution to deplore Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, drawing criticism in the West but praise from Moscow with which it has long standing defense ties.
The Russian Embassy in New Delhi, in a message on Twitter, said it appreciated India’s “independent and balanced” position in the vote. In the past, India depended on Russia’s support and its veto power in the UN security council in its dispute over Kashmir with its longtime rival Pakistan.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory.
Modi also raised the issue of the safety of Indian citizens, particularly students, stuck in Ukraine, and asked for help to evacuate them.
India has sent teams to Poland, Hungary and Romania to evacuate Indian citizens, who have been asked to reach countries neighboring Ukraine. An Indian flight carrying about 200 students evacuated from Ukraine via Romania landed in Mumbai on Friday evening.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict India Narendra Modi Volodymyr Zelenskiy

LILLE: French naval forces have intercepted in the Channel a cargo vessel loaded with cars heading for the Baltic port city of Saint Petersburg after the EU slapped sanctions on Russia, officials said Saturday.
The Russian-flagged Baltic Leader, which had set sail from the French city of Rouen, was escorted to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer by French forces, the maritime prefecture told AFP.
It is suspected of belonging to a company targeted by the sanctions.
A French customs patrol vessel backed by a police surveillance ship and a navy patrol boat stopped the Baltic Leader, said Veronique Magnin of the regional prefecture.
The 127-meter (417-foot) vessel is “strongly suspected of being linked to Russian interests targeted by sanctions,” she said, adding that while such a measure was “rare” it is “a sign of “firmness.”
The move comes after the European Union on Thursday adopted unprecedented sanctions against Russian individuals, companies and other entities to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
A spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Paris told the TASS news agency the boat’s captain had telephoned the embassy, which then contacted the French authorities to ask for an explanation of the incident.

Topics: France Russia Ukraine

LIVE: Russians push toward Ukraine's capital, residents take cover

  • Putin urges Ukraine military to overthrow leaders
  • EU and Britain to freeze assets of Putin and Lavrov
KYIV: Kyiv residents braced Saturday for another night sheltering underground, as Russian troops closed in on Ukraine's capital and skirmishes were reported on the outskirts. Ukraine’s leader, meanwhile, vowed to continue fighting the Russian assault as he appealed for more outside help.
“The real fighting for Kyiv is ongoing,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message in which he accused Russia of hitting infrastructure and civilian targets.
“We will win,” he said.
Central Kyiv appeared quiet on Saturday, though sporadic gunfire could be heard. And fighting on the city's outskirts suggested that small Russian units were trying to clear a path for the main forces. Britain and the U.S. said the bulk of Russian forces were 19 miles (30 kilometers) from the center of the city.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko extended an overnight curfew to run from 5 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. on Monday. He said "all civilians on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups.”
Russia claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighborhoods have been hit since the invasion began Thursday with air and missile strikes and Russian troops entering Ukraine from the north, east and south.
Ukraine’s health minister reported Saturday that 198 people, including three children, had been killed and more than 1,000 others had been wounded during Europe’s largest land war since World War II. It was unclear whether those figures included both military and civilian casualties.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses Ukrainians in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 26, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (Instagram/@zelenskiy_official/via Reuters)

In Kyiv, a missile struck a high-rise apartment building in the southwestern outskirts near one of the city's two passenger airports, leaving a jagged hole of ravaged apartments over several floors. A rescue worker said six civilians were injured.
The conflict has driven thousands of Ukrainians from their homes in search of safety. U.N. officials said more than 120,000 Ukrainians had left the country for Poland, Moldova and other neighboring nations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine after he spent weeks denying that's what he intended, all the while building up a force of almost 200,000 troops along the countries' borders. He claims the West has failed to take seriously Russia's security concerns about NATO, the Western military alliance that Ukraine aspires to join. But he has also expressed scorn about Ukraine's right to exist as an independent state.
Putin has has not disclosed his ultimate plans for Ukraine but Western officials believe he is determined to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a regime of his own, redrawing the map of Europe and reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence.
It was unclear in the fog of war how much territory Russian forces have seized. Britain’s Ministry of Defense said “the speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance."
A senior US defense official said Saturday that more than half of the Russian combat power that was massed along Ukraine’s borders had entered Ukraine, and that Russia has had to commit more fuel supply and other support units inside Ukraine than originally anticipated. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal US assessments, did not provide further details.
Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry said a Russian missile was shot down before dawn Saturday as it headed for the dam of the sprawling water reservoir that serves Kyiv, and Ukraine said a Russian military convoy was destroyed near the city early Saturday. Footage showed soldiers inspecting burned-out vehicles after Ukraine's 101st brigade reported destroying a column of two light vehicles, two trucks and a tank. The claim could not be verified.
Highways into Kyiv from the east were dotted with checkpoints manned by uniformed Ukrainian troops and young men in civilian clothes carrying automatic rifles. Low-flying planes patrolled the skies, though it was unclear if they were Russian or Ukrainian.
In addition to Kyiv, the Russian assault appeared to focus on Ukraine’s coastline, which stretches from near the Black Sea port of Odesa in the west to beyond the Azov Sea port of Mariupol in the east.
If the Russian troops succeed, Ukraine would be cut off from access to all of its sea ports, which are vital for its economy. In Mariupol, Ukrainian soldiers guarded bridges and blocked people from the shoreline amid concerns the Russian navy could launch an assault from the sea.
Fighting also raged in two territories in eastern Ukraine that are controlled by pro-Russian separatists. Authorities in the city of Donetsk said hot water supplies to the city of about 900,000 were suspended because of damage to the system by Ukrainian shelling.
The US government urged Zelenskyy early Saturday to evacuate Kyiv but he turned down the offer, according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation. Zelenskyy issued a defiant video recorded on a downtown Kyiv street early Saturday, saying he remained in the city.
“We aren’t going to lay down weapons. We will protect the country,” the Ukrainian president said. “Our weapon is our truth, and our truth is that it’s our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that.”
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been on the move, seeking safety in the west of the country or beyond. The UN estimates that up to 4 million could flee if the fighting escalates.
Refugees arriving in the Hungarian border town of Zahony said men between 18 and 60 were not being allowed to leave Ukraine.
“My son was not allowed to come. My heart is so sore, I’m shaking,” said Vilma Sugar, 68.
Hungary and Poland both opened their borders to Ukrainians. At Poland's Medyka crossing, some said they had walked for 15 miles (35 kilometers) to reach the border.
“They didn’t have food, no tea, they were standing in the middle of a field, on the road, kids were freezing,” said Iryna Wiklenko as she waited on the Polish side for her grandchildren and her daughter-in-law to make it across.
Officials in Kyiv urged residents to seek shelter, to stay away from windows and to take precautions to avoid flying debris or bullets. Many spent Friday night in basements, underground parking garages and subway stations, and prepared to do the same on Saturday.
The United States and other NATO allies have sent weapons and other aid to Ukraine and beefed up their troops on NATO's eastern flank, but ruled out deploying troops to fight Russia.
Instead, the US, the European Union and other countries have slapped wide-raging sanctions on Russia, freezing the assets of Russian businesses and individuals including Putin and his foreign minister.
Zelenskyy appealed for tougher sanctions, urging holdout countries in Europe to agree to cut Russia out of the SWIFT international payments system.
A senior Russian official on Saturday shrugged off the sanctions as a reflection of Western “political impotence.”
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, warned that Moscow could react to the sanctions by opting out of the last remaining nuclear arms pact, freezing Western assets and cutting diplomatic ties with nations in the West.
“There is no particular need in maintaining diplomatic relations,” Medvedev said. “We may look at each other in binoculars and gunsights.”
Diplomatic efforts to end the bloodshed appeared to have faltered. Zelenskyy offered Friday to negotiate a key Russian demand: that Ukraine declare itself neutral and abandon its ambition of joining NATO.
The Kremlin said it accepted Kyiv’s offer to hold talks, but it appeared to be an effort to squeeze concessions out of the embattled Zelenskyy instead of a gesture toward a diplomatic solution.

 

Topics: Ukraine Russia

