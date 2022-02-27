What We Are Reading Today: The Naked Don’t Fear the Water by Matthieu Aikins

In this extraordinary book, an acclaimed young war reporter — Matthieu Aikins —chronicles a dangerous journey on the smuggler’s road to Europe, accompanying his friend, an Afghan refugee, in search of a better future.

This is a well-written memoir by an accomplished journalist, which tells the story of migration at a very personal level.

“Harrowing yet hopeful, this exceptional work brings into sharp focus one of the most contentious issues of our times,” said a review on Goodreads.com

The Naked Don’t Fear the Water “is a tale of love and friendship across borders, and an inquiry into our shared journey in a divided world,” said the review.

The book reads like an epic in its scope, spanning a journey across vast distances to reach safety, freedom — and slips into a narrative voice both unique and quick to read.

“The story at times seemed fictional because of the drama and suspense. It is a real life version of the novel American Dirt but in a very different part of the world,” said the review.