Bangladesh-UAE to launch business council to boost trade in the ME region

Bangladesh's apex trade body, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries, or FBCCI, will launch a UAE-Bangladesh Business Council next month to boost trade in the Middle East region.

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to officially launch the business council during her visit to Dubai in March.

The FBCCI office bearers held a preparatory meeting with several other business leaders and policymakers in Dhaka on Feb. 26, local media reported.

“Dubai is now a hub of business communication between the Middle East and Africa. Besides, Europe is becoming reliant on Dubai. We hope this council will help us expand trade in these regions,” said FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin while addressing the meeting, the Business Standard reported.

In January, Bangladesh signed a free trade agreement with India.

Khandaker Golam Moazzem, research director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue and panel adviser of the FBCCI, suggested that the country sign an FTA with the UAE to elevate a strategic partnership with the Emirates.