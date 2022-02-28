You are here

Ukraine Crisis: Australia targets Russian foreign reserves; oil up, Asian stocks down
Ukraine Crisis: Australia targets Russian foreign reserves; oil up, Asian stocks down
RIYADH: Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, on Feb.28 has announced fresh sanctions on Russia, which includes a travel ban on president Vladimir Putin. Asian stock prices fell down.

Highlights:

  • Asian stock prices are steadily falling as western countries continue imposing fresh sanctions on Russia, and President Vladimir Putin escalated the tensions by ordering nuclear forces to stay vigilant.

  • US futures fell, with the contract for the S&P 500 down by 2.5 percent early on early Monday.

  • WTI surges more than 6 percent, Brent more than 5 percent trading at around $104

  • Ruble sinks 26 percent on the wake of SWIFT sanctions against Russian banks, AP reported.

  • Britain said on Monday it was taking further measures against the Russia in concert with the United States and European Union, prohibiting any British entities from undertaking transactions with the Russian central bank, finance ministry and wealth fund.

  • Austria's Financial Market Authority imposed a moratorium on Sberbank Europe AG, a unit of Russia's Sberbank SBER.MM, with immediate effect until March 1, 2022, 11:59 pm, the watchdog said on Monday.

 

Australian measures

“From midnight last night, Australian targeted financial sanctions and travel bans came into effect on the Russian President and remaining permanent members of Russia's Security Council: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and Internal Affairs Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev,” said Australian prime minister in a statement. 

Morrison also supported recent anti-Russia measures adopted by the US and European Union, including disconnecting certain Russian banks from SWIFT. 

Morrison noted that Australia will continue imposing further economic sanctions on Russia. He added that these sanctions could paralyze Russian foreign assets, and will disrupt Russia's trade and investment flows. 

“These measures will impose severe costs on the Russian economy by disconnecting its key banks from the international financial system and disrupting Russian trade and investment flows. They will also paralyze Russia's foreign reserves and prevent Russian officials and elites from accessing key financial systems,” asserted Morrison. 

Asian Stocks

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng HK:HSI slipped 1.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite CN:SHCOMP lost 0.3 percent. Stocks fell in Singapore SG:STI as well. 

However, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 AU:XJO rose 0.2 percent and South Korea’s Kospi KR:180721 edged up 0.1 percent. 

During the early hours of the invasion, the Russian rouble had faced setbacks, but now it is steady at 83.86 to the dollar on Monday morning. 

RIYADH: Two Saudi cement producers reported a fall in profits in 2021 as their sales fell.

Saudi cement producers Najran Cement Co., and Arabian Cement Co. reported the fall in bourse filings.

Najran Cement recorded an 18-percent decline to SR165 million ($44 million), while Arabian Cement saw a fall of 12.6 percent to SR161 million.
 

RIYADH: Pakistani industrial corporation, Fatima Group, signed two deals valued at $1 billion in total, with Saudi firm Sarh Attaqnia Co., and China Machinery Engineering Company (CMEC), at Expo 2020’s Pakistan pavilion during agriculture week.  

Sarh Attaqnia Co., a Saudi engineering and construction company focused on infrastructure and building projects, is said to be investing in the development of an agricultural value chain that includes sustainable grain crop production, processing, warehousing, and export marketing to help ensure regional food security. 

In Pakistan, technical partner CMEC will assist in the adaptation of climate-smart precision agricultural farm gear, enhanced high-yielding seeds, and other crop inputs. 

“We are grateful to our Chinese and Saudi counterparts who have put their trust and faith in us. I am hopeful that this landmark will lead to many more such partnerships and investment opportunities for the future,” said chairman of Fatima Group, Mian Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar.

Fatima Group's head of agriculture business unit, Hassan Ahmad, stated that the company is open to joint venture prospects with UAE partners.

With over $1 billion in sales, the Fatima Group is one of Pakistan's fastest expanding industrial enterprises, with holdings in fertilizers, energy, textiles, sugar, cement, and venture capital investments.

RIYADH: Lucid Motors, in which Saudi Public Investment Fund holds a major stake, rented a land for its first facility to produce electric vehicles in the Kingdom.

The company sealed a SR114 million ($30 million) deal to lease an industrial plot in King Abdullah Economic City Industrial Valley, according to the developer.

The step comes as Lucid aims “to construct and operate automotive manufacturing and assembly facility together with all ancillary services,” Emaar Economic City said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.

Financial impact from the project will roll out on the company’s financial statements during the contract duration that will run from 2022 until 2047, Emaar EC said.

Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund held a stake worth $38.6 billion in Lucid as of December 2021, up from $25.8 billion at the end of September, a US regulatory disclosure showed earlier.

The increase was a result of the rise in the value of the electric car maker’s shares. 

RIYADH: Saudi Home Loans Co., a pioneer in Islamic real estate financing, said it will proceed with an initial public offering of a 30-percent stake on the Saudi main index, TASI, despite the geopolitical tensions that  rattled IPO markets globally.

Operating since 2007, SHL is 40-percent owned by Arab National Bank, the second-largest shareholder is Dar Al Arkan, with 15 percent of share capital.

The Riyadh-based company will allocate up to 30 million shares to participating entities, while individual investors will be allowed a maximum of 3 million shares, it said in a statement.

The offer price will be determined upon completion of the book-building period that will be led and managed by Riyad Capital.

This step aims to strengthen the company’s position in its field, “in a way that contributes to increasing its returns at a steady and balanced pace,” said CEO, Bandar Al-Ghamdi.

He added that listing will contribute to “boosting its leadership role in the real estate finance sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Such a move by the Shariah-compliant real estate lending firm is the latest in the Kingdom’s IPO wave in a bid to enhance liquidity and scale its capital markets.

RIYADH: Bahrain-based Islamic investment bank GFH Financial Group is considering listing on the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, Argaam reported on Sunday.

The financial group will reportedly discuss the option with its shareholders at the general meeting scheduled on March 20.

In a filing to Bahrain bourse, the company said shareholders will mandate the board of directors to complete the listing process and issuance of relevant documents and licenses, including setting the stock listing price.

According to Argaam, shareholders will vote on carrying forward $8.422 billion of 2021 net profit to the legal reserve, as well as allocating $1.483 billion to the non-profit, civil society organizations, and zakat fund. They will also discuss carrying forward $1.431 billion as retained earnings.

 

 

