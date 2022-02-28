UAE cabinet approves Sheikh Zayed Housing Program budget at $3.26bn

RIYADH: The UAE cabinet has approved the Sheikh Zayed Program’s budget for housing loans at a cost of 12 billion dirhams ($3.26 billion) over the coming years.

This comes with the goal of speeding up the completion of applications and ending all waiting lists, vice president and prime minister of UAE, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said in a tweet.

He added that the cabinet has also approved the establishment of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development to develop plans, implement projects and build government-private partnerships.

The council aims to enhance the UAE’s regions in terms of tourism and development and provide opportunities for citizens.