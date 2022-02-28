New e-training programs launched to improve performance levels in Saudi public bodies

RIYADH: The National Center for Performance Management (ADAA), in cooperation with Institute of Public Administration’s Ethrai Platform, has launched two e-training programs that target public apparatuses. This is part of the support for government agencies to spread the culture of measuring performance. The center is offering its first program under the title “strategy administration” and a second one entitled “basics in performance indicators.”
The strategy administration program familiarizes trainees with basic governance activities, understanding the scope strategy administration, learning the various roles and responsibilities, and developing a strategic map and a balanced performance indicator card.
The program includes structuring messages, visions and values; explaining tools of strategic analysis; identifying the change agenda; and extracting the strategic aspects and goals necessary to realize the vision and message of the organization.
The “change administration” program is the first e-training program to be launched by ADAA through the Ethrai platform. A total of 177,000 trainees have registered on the program between its inception and the end of 2021, and 115,000 trainees have passed the program.