Ukraine Crisis: Russian banks start to feel sanctions; Industrial activities shrank in Feb.

Ukraine Crisis: Russian banks start to feel sanctions; Industrial activities shrank in Feb.
People queueing on Feb. 25 outside a branch of Russian state-owned bank Sberbank in Prague to withdraw their savings and close their accounts, before Sberbank closed all its branches in the Czech Republic. (AFP)
Ukraine Crisis: Russian banks start to feel sanctions; Industrial activities shrank in Feb.

Ukraine Crisis: Russian banks start to feel sanctions; Industrial activities shrank in Feb.
RIYADH: British banking group HSBC, France’s Societe Generale and South Korean lenders are winding down relationships with a host of Russian banks, as they put Western sanctions against Russia into practice.

Highlights:

  • The US, Britain, Europe and Canada announced new sanctions on Russia — including blocking certain banks’ access to the SWIFT international payment system — following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • The London Stock Exchange has suspended the membership of VTB Capital, which is owned by VTB. The suspension means VTB Capital can no longer trade on the LSE.

  • Two leading banks in South Korea confirmed on Monday that while they have not yet received specific guidelines from SWIFT, they stopped trade financing with at least seven Russian banks.

  • International departments of Chinese banks are likely to be monitoring their links with Russian banks, Han-Shen Lin, senior adviser for advisory firm The Asia Group, said.

  • MCSI said removing Russia from indexes is a natural step. 

  • Russian oil tanker Linda is set to arrive at Sungai Linggi port on Malaysia’s west coast on Sunday. However, it is still unclear whether authorities in Malaysia plan to allow the ship to anchor. 

  • The Ukraine crisis has rapidly emerged as a fresh risk for Asian factory activities.

  • Russian manufacturing activity shrank in February as new orders fell for the first time in six months

 

The natural next step that we could potentially implement — we haven’t made any decision yet — but the natural next step might be to actually consider removing MSCI Russia or removing Russian securities from our indices

Dimitris Melas, MSCI’s head of index research and chair of the Index Policy Committee

 

Russian PMI

Russian manufacturing activity shrank in February as new orders fell for the first time in six months as businesses felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Markit Purchasing Managers' Index, PMI, fell to 48.6 in February from 51.8 in the previous month, slipping below the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction for the first time since September.

India's SBI stops processing transactions

India's SBI stops processing transactions involving sanctioned Russian entities 

The State Bank of India or SBI, India's largest public-sector lender has decided to stop processing transactions involving sanctioned Russian entities, according to CNBC. 

According to the report, the bank will complete the transactions that are already in the pipeline, but they will refrain from processing new transactions that involve sanctioned Russian entities. 

Moreover, SBI has also advised clients to be cautious while doing Russian transactions. However, no ban has been advised yet. 

Banks measures

An advisory notice from HSBC, seen by Reuters, told staff how they should apply the new global sanctions on Russia.

Headed “Action Require” and dated Feb. 27, it highlights the fact that the UK Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation had authorized “The wind down of certain transactions involving VTB Bank and certain UK subsidiaries.” VTB, one of Russia’s biggest banks, is affected by British sanctions.

Mastercard's move

Mastercard Inc. said late on Monday it had blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Mastercard will continue to work with regulators in coming days, the company said in a statement. It also promised to contribute a $2 million for humanitarian relief.
 

Saudi Makkah Construction and Development Co. turns to profit of $1.1m

Saudi Makkah Construction and Development Co. turns to profit of $1.1m
Updated 19 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Makkah Construction and Development Co. turns to profit of $1.1m

Saudi Makkah Construction and Development Co. turns to profit of $1.1m
Updated 19 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Makkah Construction and Development Co. turned into profit by the end of 2021, recording SR4 million ($1.1 million).

The Company swung to profit from a net loss of SR59 million during the same period in 2020, according to Tadwaul.

Results were attributed to an increase of 30 percent in revenue.

Despite the gains, the developer said it would not distribute cash dividends to shareholders in 2021, according to a seperate statement to the bourse.

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

PIF-backed Lucid targets 150k EVs a year from its first $3.4bn Saudi plant

PIF-backed Lucid targets 150k EVs a year from its first $3.4bn Saudi plant
Updated 35 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-backed Lucid targets 150k EVs a year from its first $3.4bn Saudi plant

PIF-backed Lucid targets 150k EVs a year from its first $3.4bn Saudi plant
Updated 35 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Lucid Group, in which Saudi Public Investment Fund holds a major stake, signed agreements for its first Saudi plant to produce electric vehicles with a value of $3.4 billion.

The company signed agreements with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, MISA,, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, or SIDF, and the Economic City at King Abdullah Economic City, better known as KAEC, for the plant that targets 150,000 vehicles per year.

Lucid estimates that the location of Lucid’s first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia may result in up to $3.4 billion of value over 15 years, it said in a statement.

 

 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Lucid Motors

Saudi pharmacy chain Nahdi plans to collect up to $1.36bn from IPO

Saudi pharmacy chain Nahdi plans to collect up to $1.36bn from IPO
Updated 14 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi pharmacy chain Nahdi plans to collect up to $1.36bn from IPO

Saudi pharmacy chain Nahdi plans to collect up to $1.36bn from IPO
Updated 14 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Nahdi Medical Co., which operates one of the largest pharamcy chains in Saudi Arabia, plans to collect up to SR5.12 billion ($1.36 billion) from its initial share sales to the public.

Nahdi set a price range between SR119 and SR131 per share for the 39 million shares offered, representing 30 percent of its capital, according to a bourse filing. 

The book-building process, led by SNB Capital and HSBC Saudi Arabia, will begin on March 1 and run through March 7.

SNB Capital Co. and HSBC Saudi Arabia are the joint financial advisors, bookrunners, and underwriters on the potential IPO.

Ahead of its IPO, Nahdi posted a net profit of SR849 million in 2020. The Jeddah-based pharma retailer made revenues of SR8.6 billion during the year, it earlier said in a filing to the Saudi bourse.

With presence across Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the company held a 31 percent market share of total pharmacy sales in the Kingdom as end of 2021.

Nahdi currently operates over 1,150 pharmacies across the Kingdom and a rising number in the UAE, the company’s chief executive, Yasser Joharji, said in a press briefing last month.

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) initial public offerings (IPOs)

Dubai tops 100 international cities in luxury homes price rise: Knight Frank

Dubai tops 100 international cities in luxury homes price rise: Knight Frank
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Dubai tops 100 international cities in luxury homes price rise: Knight Frank

Dubai tops 100 international cities in luxury homes price rise: Knight Frank
  • Moscow came in second place, with price growth of 42 percent
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Luxury home prices rose at fastest rate on record with Dubai leading at 44 percent in a year, according to a latest research report from Knight Frank.

According to The Wealth Report, prime prices in Dubai accelerated in 2021, sending the Emirate to the top of Knight Frank’s Prime International Residential Index 100 — PIRI 100 — which covers prime price performance in 100 city and second home markets worldwide. 

Dubai saw seven years of negative price growth with overall prices still 30 percent below their 2014 peak.

Moscow came in second place, with price growth of 42 percent due to Russia’s mortgage subsidy programme and tight supply.

San Diego, Miami, and The Hamptons make up the rest of the top five on Knight Frank's list.

Topics: real estate

Saudi Arabia's actual budget deficit in 2021 narrows to $19.6bn

Saudi Arabia's actual budget deficit in 2021 narrows to $19.6bn
Updated 01 March 2022
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi Arabia's actual budget deficit in 2021 narrows to $19.6bn

Saudi Arabia's actual budget deficit in 2021 narrows to $19.6bn
Updated 01 March 2022
Rinat Gainullin

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported a narrower budget deficit for 2021 from what was previously estimated in December, Ministry of Finance showed in a new data release.

Despite a jump in government spending, the Kingdom's actual deficit went down to SR73.4 billion ($19.6 billion) from the estimated deficit of SR85 billion.

Revenues for the year stood at SR966 billion, up by SR36 billion from the estimates in December, while expenditures went up by SR24 billion to SR1.04 trillion, the data released late on Monday showed. 

The deficit for the fourth quarter alone was SR68.1 bn as the results were little changed from what the government announced in December. The total revenues were SR269 billion and expenditures hit SR337 billion. 

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

