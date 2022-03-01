You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices jump as Ukraine conflict stokes supply concerns

Oil prices jump as Ukraine conflict stokes supply concerns

Oil prices jump as Ukraine conflict stokes supply concerns
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/w8rxg

Updated 01 March 2022
Reuters

Oil prices jump as Ukraine conflict stokes supply concerns

Oil prices jump as Ukraine conflict stokes supply concerns
  • Britain meanwhile has banned all ships with any Russian connection from entering British ports
Updated 01 March 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices surged on Tuesday as concerns over supply disruptions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions outweighed talks of a coordinated global crude stocks release.


May Brent crude futures were up $3.63, or 3.71 percent, to $101.60 a barrel by 1116 GMT, after early hitting $102.32 a barrel. The benchmark touched a seven-year high of $105.79 after the invasion began last week.


US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) April crude futures were up $3.08, or 3.22 percent, at $98.80. The contract touched a high of $99.10 a barrel the previous day, ending up more than 4 percent.


A huge Russian military convoy approached Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Tuesday after talks between Russia and Ukraine failed to reach a breakthrough.


Russia’s economic isolation deepened as the world’s biggest shipping firm Maersk on Tuesday said it would halt container movement to and from Russia.

Britain meanwhile has banned all ships with any Russian connection from entering British ports.


“The fragile situation in Ukraine and financial and energy sanctions against Russia will keep the energy crisis stoked and oil well above $100 per barrel in the near-term and even higher if the conflict escalates further,” Louise Dickson, senior oil market analyst from Rystad Energy, wrote in a note.


Major oil and gas companies, including BP and Shell , have announced plans to exit Russian operations and joint ventures while Total said it would not invest further capital in its Russian operations.


Buyers of Russian oil are facing difficulty over payments and vessel availability due to sanctions with BP canceling fuel oil loadings from a Russian Black Sea port.


Still, the market mood was helped by the United States and allies discussing a coordinated release of crude stocks to mitigate supply disruption. That release could reach 60 million to 70 million barrels, media outlets reported.


“OPEC will likely stick to its original plan of a monthly 400,000 bpd increase, which will not alleviate fears,” Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said.


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers — including Russia — will meet on Wednesday.


“The US is coordinating an additional SPR (strategic petroleum reserve) release and today, the IEA’s extraordinary meeting should also address the issue of energy security. These might provide short-term relief,” Varga added.


The International Energy Agency is set to hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting on Tuesday to discuss what role its members can play in stabilising the oil market.


Meanwhile, Asia’s factories sustained a brisk recovery in February amid signs the coronavirus pandemic was having less of an impact on business, implying an uptick in oil demand.


Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation,” exports some 4 million to 5 million barrels per day of crude oil, and 2 million to 3 million barrels per day of refined products.

Topics: Oil Russia Ukraine

Related

OPEC+ trims 2022 oil market surplus forecast
Business & Economy
OPEC+ trims 2022 oil market surplus forecast

Wheat prices up 5% as Ukraine crisis threatens global supply chains

Wheat prices up 5% as Ukraine crisis threatens global supply chains
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Wheat prices up 5% as Ukraine crisis threatens global supply chains

Wheat prices up 5% as Ukraine crisis threatens global supply chains
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Commodity prices stormed higher on Tuesday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine escalated and Western sanctions disrupted air and sea transport, threatening flows of raw materials.

In agricultural markets, Chicago wheat futures jumped more than 5 percent as traders feared prolonged disruption to global supplies after Ukrainian ports shut.

European wheat marched more than 6 percent higher while Chicago corn climbed by 5 percent.

Ukraine and Russia together account for about 29 percent of global wheat exports, 19 percent of global corn exports and 80 percent of world sunflower oil exports.

Malaysian palm oil futures vaulted more than 7 percent to a record peak on Tuesday on the prospect of rising demand as the closure of Ukrainian ports hits supplies of sunoil from the Black Sea region.

The benchmark European carbon contract, however, plunged 16 percent, decoupling from the energy markets it usually tracks.

Topics: wheat commodity prices crisis

Saudi Arabia promotes sustainable living by setting up first EV plant

Saudi Arabia promotes sustainable living by setting up first EV plant
Updated 10 min 36 sec ago
Widad Taleb
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Arabia promotes sustainable living by setting up first EV plant

Saudi Arabia promotes sustainable living by setting up first EV plant
Updated 10 min 36 sec ago
Widad Taleb Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced setting up its first electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the country as the government plans to ensure 30 percent of all vehicles in the capital city Riyadh run on electricity by 2030.

This is yet another step toward promoting sustainable living in the Kingdom that has set out ambitious plans to diversify away from the oil economy under Vision 2030.

The plant that will have a capacity to produce up to 150,000 electric vehicles every year will be set up by Lucid Group. The American firm recently signed a deal with the Saudi Ministry of Investment and the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, allowing it to set up its first plant outside the US in Saudi Arabia.

“Our strong relationships with the PIF and our partners at MISA, KAEC, and SIDF give us unique insight into the demand for luxury cars and SUVs in Saudi Arabia and beyond. We are thrilled to introduce the world’s most advanced electric vehicles to more global markets,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid Group.

The Lucid plant is expected to unlock huge funds that the government plans to hand out as subsidies to promote sustainable projects undertaken by local and foreign firms, including PIF backed companies.

“Building a plant in Saudi Arabia can provide access to government subsidies which should be in favor of the company’s success,” said Mohammed Al-Suwayed, CEO of Razeen Capital.

The PIF, a major stakeholder in Lucid, is developing several giga-projects, many of which revolve around sustainability and environmentally friendly practices.

Among these projects are NEOM, and the Red Sea project, which aim to limit the use of standard vehicles inside their destinations.

“We are looking to find out ways to bring and operate and maintain electric vehicles and build EV grids in the destination,” said Najwa Hamzeh, senior smart destination director at TRSDC, in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

She said many steps need to be undertaken to keep this move practical and sufficient, including finding enough maintenance facilities and EV charging points.

“We are also looking to build the first vehicle maintenance facility and depot for EVs,” added Hamzeh.

The imports of electric vehicles charging were permitted in 2020, in accordance with the specified procedures, said Saad Alkasabi, governor of Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, or SASO.

“The Kingdom started to study the technical, economic, and environmental details related to EV, its infrastructure, as well as the opportunities it offers to reduce environmental pollution,” he added, according to Argaam.

The Public Investment Fund initially invested in Lucid Group in 2018, with its majority stake currently equating to $46 billion. The Lucid plant is expected to generate up to $3.4 billion in value for the company over the next 15 years.

Establishing a factory for the Lucid company will contribute to achieving the fund’s objectives, including raising the proportion of local content to 60 percent in the fund and its subsidiaries by the end of 2025.

The partnership between the PIF and Lucid Group is expected to provide training opportunities to Saudi youth, who can also enroll for the Lucid Company program that has graduated many specialists.

Topics: EV PIF Saudi Arabia Lucid

China buys more Iranian oil now than it did before sanctions, data shows

China buys more Iranian oil now than it did before sanctions, data shows
Updated 01 March 2022
Reuters

China buys more Iranian oil now than it did before sanctions, data shows

China buys more Iranian oil now than it did before sanctions, data shows
Updated 01 March 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE, LONDON: China’s purchases of Iranian oil have risen to record levels in recent months, exceeding a 2017 peak when the trade was not subject to US sanctions, tanker tracking data showed.

The ramping up of the purchases by the world’s top oil importer comes amid talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that will lift US sanctions on Iranian oil exports.The talks have intensified in recent weeks.

A return of Iranian oil will ease tight global supplies and cool crude prices that have touched $100 a barrel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese imports exceeded 700,000 barrels per day for January, according to estimates of three tanker trackers, surpassing the 623,000 bpd peak recorded by Chinese customs in 2017 before former US President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions in 2018 on Iranian oil exports.

Topics: China Iran Oil Data

Nations agree to release 60 million barrels of oil amid war: IEA

Nations agree to release 60 million barrels of oil amid war: IEA
Updated 01 March 2022
AP

Nations agree to release 60 million barrels of oil amid war: IEA

Nations agree to release 60 million barrels of oil amid war: IEA
Updated 01 March 2022
AP

FRANKFURT: The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that all 31 member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that there will be “no shortfall in supplies” as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IEA board made the decision at an extraordinary board meeting of energy ministers chaired by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Besides the US, other members of the organization include Germany, France, the UK, Japan and Canada.

IEA members hold emergency stockpiles of 1.5 billion barrels. The release amounts to 4 percent of stockpiles or roughly 2 million barrels per day for 30 days.

It is only the fourth time in history that the IEA has done a coordinated drawdown since the reserves were established in the wake of the Arab oil embargo in 1974.

Topics: IEA Oil

Egypt raises Suez Canal’s transit fees by 10%  

Egypt raises Suez Canal’s transit fees by 10%  
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Egypt raises Suez Canal’s transit fees by 10%  

Egypt raises Suez Canal’s transit fees by 10%  
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s international trade route, the Suez Canal, has raised the transit fees for ships by 5 to 10 percent as of March 1, according to a statement by the waterway’s authority.

The 10 percent increase is applied to liquefied petroleum gas, chemical tankers and other liquid bulk tankers, while ships carrying vehicles, natural gas and general cargo will see a rise of 7 percent, while oil and crude tankers will climb by 5 percent. 

The decision came in line with the significant growth in global trade as the canal seeks to develop and enhance its transit service, the statement said. 

Separately, the Suez Canal recorded a crossing of 1,713 ships during February, with loads of 100 million tons, the chairman and managing director of the authority, Osama Rabie, said.  

The Canal saw a 15 percent increase in its revenues during February 2022, recording $545 million, up from $474 million in the same period last year. 

Topics: Suez Canal Authority suez canal

Related

FSO Safer tanker disaster could leave Suez Canal unpassable: Greenpeace
Middle-East
FSO Safer tanker disaster could leave Suez Canal unpassable: Greenpeace
Suez Canal expansion project expected to finish in July 2023: SCA chairman
Business & Economy
Suez Canal expansion project expected to finish in July 2023: SCA chairman

Latest updates

Wheat prices up 5% as Ukraine crisis threatens global supply chains
Wheat prices up 5% as Ukraine crisis threatens global supply chains
Colleagues back UK gallery director who fell foul of pro-Israel lobby group
Colleagues back UK gallery director who fell foul of pro-Israel lobby group
Saudi Arabia promotes sustainable living by setting up first EV plant
Saudi Arabia promotes sustainable living by setting up first EV plant
Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
How women are leading war coverage in Arab media
Over the past few decades, war coverage on Arab news channels was characterized by a remarkable female presence on the screen, with many female correspondents outstripping their male counterparts. (Twitter/Facebook)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.