Russia's Ukraine invasion could worsen global chip shortage: Moody's Analytics report

Russia's Ukraine invasion could worsen global chip shortage: Moody’s Analytics report
(Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Russia's Ukraine invasion could worsen global chip shortage: Moody’s Analytics report

Russia's Ukraine invasion could worsen global chip shortage: Moody’s Analytics report
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

 

New York: The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine could worsen the global chip shortage, according to a Moody’s Analytics report.

Ukraine is a key supplier of rare gasses like neon, used in the production of semiconductor fab lasers, while Russia is a critical producer of rare metals like palladium. 

As both of these countries are now engaged in an armed war, Moody’s report states that it could disrupt the global semiconductor chips supply chain.

“There is potential to extend the stress in the supply chain of semiconductors, which are key to manufacturing autos and other electronic equipment in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Moody's Analytics, in the report titled: ‘Limited Trade Between Ukraine and APAC.’

Ukrainian companies like Cryoin play a crucial role in maintaining the global semiconductor supply chain. These companies produce specialty gases like neon, helium, xenon, krypton, and their isotopes, which are later used in semiconductor fab units.

Meanwhile, Russia is the world’s largest producer of palladium, and the second-largest producer of platinum. Due to the ongoing war and the fear of supply chain shortages, spot palladium prices are already at a six-month high.

Topics: Russia Ukraine chip shortage Moody's Analytics

All eyes on Wednesday's OPEC+ meeting amid rising geopolitical tensions

All eyes on Wednesday's OPEC+ meeting amid rising geopolitical tensions
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 23 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

All eyes on Wednesday's OPEC+ meeting amid rising geopolitical tensions

All eyes on Wednesday's OPEC+ meeting amid rising geopolitical tensions
Updated 23 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries members and its allies, known as OPEC+, will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday amid mounting concerns of a potential supply distribution in light of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. 

Although OPEC+ — which includes Russia — is expected to stick to its plans of adding a supply of 400,000 barrels per day in April, it is meeting tomorrow to set policy and decide on whether to increase its output.

Signalling market tightness, the group has revised down its forecast for an oil market surplus this year by around 200,00 barrels per day to 1.1 million bpd three days ahead of the meeting. 

This happens as rising concerns about disruptions of Russian energy supplies are pressing higher oil and gas prices. 

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European benchmark Brent crude prices have skyrocketed to reach $105 per barrel for the first time since 2014, with US West Texas Intermediate crude surging past $100 per barrel by 1pm GMT.

Analysts have been warning against a further surge in oil prices to hit $125 per barrel by this summer, a note from the global investment bank Goldman Sachs showed. 

Fears towards higher oil prices are driven by the uncertainty and sanctions that could result in a supply shock in an already tight global energy market coupled with the geo-political fallout from Russia's invasion. 

Recent days have seen the US and its allies, including the UK and the EU, impose harsh sanctions against Russia to impede its ability to do business, including blocking certain banks’ access to the SWIFT international payment system. 

The sanctions imposed have disrupted one of the world’s large oil exporters, as buyers of Russian oil experience difficulties with payments and vessel availability.

Although a surge in oil prices might be benefiting oil producers, it would result in rising costs and slower economic activity. 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC OPEC+ Russia Ukraine Russia Saudi Arabia Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate (WTI)

DIFC launches AI, coding license in cooperation with UAE AI office

DIFC launches AI, coding license in cooperation with UAE AI office
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

DIFC launches AI, coding license in cooperation with UAE AI office

DIFC launches AI, coding license in cooperation with UAE AI office
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai International Financial Centre has announced the launch of a ground-breaking artificial intelligence  and coding license in cooperation with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office.

Touted to be the first in the UAE, the license is expected to advance the country’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.

With this license, companies can work within a stimulating environment at the DIFC Innovation Hub, the region’s largest cluster of fintech and innovation companies.

Moreover, the license will provide an opportunity to obtain UAE Golden Visas for employees working in those companies.

“Such initiatives reflect positively on the country’s readiness to become a global destination for pioneering the industries of the future by adopting advanced technology and stimulating innovation in various fields,” said Omar Sultan Al-Olama, minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy, and remote work applications.

DIFC Gov. Essa Kazim said: “DIFC is proud to be collaborating with the UAE AI Office, confirming our commitment to the country’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and leveraging the potential of AI to drive the future of finance.”

Topics: AI UAE fintech

Oil prices jump as Ukraine conflict stokes supply concerns

Oil prices jump as Ukraine conflict stokes supply concerns
Updated 01 March 2022
Reuters

Oil prices jump as Ukraine conflict stokes supply concerns

Oil prices jump as Ukraine conflict stokes supply concerns
  Britain meanwhile has banned all ships with any Russian connection from entering British ports
Updated 01 March 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices surged on Tuesday as concerns over supply disruptions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions outweighed talks of a coordinated global crude stocks release.


May Brent crude futures were up $3.63, or 3.71 percent, to $101.60 a barrel by 1116 GMT, after early hitting $102.32 a barrel. The benchmark touched a seven-year high of $105.79 after the invasion began last week.


US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) April crude futures were up $3.08, or 3.22 percent, at $98.80. The contract touched a high of $99.10 a barrel the previous day, ending up more than 4 percent.


A huge Russian military convoy approached Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Tuesday after talks between Russia and Ukraine failed to reach a breakthrough.


Russia’s economic isolation deepened as the world’s biggest shipping firm Maersk on Tuesday said it would halt container movement to and from Russia.

Britain meanwhile has banned all ships with any Russian connection from entering British ports.


“The fragile situation in Ukraine and financial and energy sanctions against Russia will keep the energy crisis stoked and oil well above $100 per barrel in the near-term and even higher if the conflict escalates further,” Louise Dickson, senior oil market analyst from Rystad Energy, wrote in a note.


Major oil and gas companies, including BP and Shell , have announced plans to exit Russian operations and joint ventures while Total said it would not invest further capital in its Russian operations.


Buyers of Russian oil are facing difficulty over payments and vessel availability due to sanctions with BP canceling fuel oil loadings from a Russian Black Sea port.


Still, the market mood was helped by the United States and allies discussing a coordinated release of crude stocks to mitigate supply disruption. That release could reach 60 million to 70 million barrels, media outlets reported.


“OPEC will likely stick to its original plan of a monthly 400,000 bpd increase, which will not alleviate fears,” Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said.


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers — including Russia — will meet on Wednesday.


“The US is coordinating an additional SPR (strategic petroleum reserve) release and today, the IEA’s extraordinary meeting should also address the issue of energy security. These might provide short-term relief,” Varga added.


The International Energy Agency is set to hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting on Tuesday to discuss what role its members can play in stabilising the oil market.


Meanwhile, Asia’s factories sustained a brisk recovery in February amid signs the coronavirus pandemic was having less of an impact on business, implying an uptick in oil demand.


Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation,” exports some 4 million to 5 million barrels per day of crude oil, and 2 million to 3 million barrels per day of refined products.

Topics: Oil Russia Ukraine

Russian gas transit via Ukraine returns to normal despite military hostilities 

Russian gas transit via Ukraine returns to normal despite military hostilities 
Updated 01 March 2022
Rinat Gainullin

Russian gas transit via Ukraine returns to normal despite military hostilities 

Russian gas transit via Ukraine returns to normal despite military hostilities 
Updated 01 March 2022
Rinat Gainullin

Russian natural gas flows into Ukraine’s gas transmission system jumped to 113.3 million cubic meters over the weekend despite the Moscow-sanctioned invasion of the European country.

This rise contrasted with the daily flows during the first two months of 2022, which fell 48 percent compared to the same period of 2021, data posted by Ukraine's Gas Transmission System Operator, also known as GTSOU, reveal.

Russia's Gazprom ships part of its gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine based on a “ship-or-pay” transit deal that provides for Gazprom’s obligation to ship 40 billion cm of natural gas per annum via Ukraine.

The daily flows surged 133 percent on Feb. 26.

Russia and Gazprom have been always keen to confirm to their EU clients — especially at times when problems would emerge in the market — they are a reliable gas supplier.

Gas nominations for Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 posted on the GTSOU website show that Gazprom has kept booking much higher transit capacity for the fourth day in a row since Feb. 25.

On Feb. 27 the GTSOU issued a press release saying they were not able to confirm that an explosion in Kharkiv — a big industrial city in the east of Ukraine — was related to the Ukrainian gas transit system.

Other flows:

  • Gas outflows from Ukraine’s gas transmission system to Slovakia  — via a cross-border point at Uzhgorod — jumped to 80.1 million cubic meters on Feb. 26, 2.5 times more compared to Feb. 19.
  • Gas outflows to Moldova increased 15 percent to 18.1 million cubic meters.
  • Outflows to Hungary resumed following suspension from Jan. 31 and reached 4.3 million cubic meters and 10 million cubic meters on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, respectively.
Topics: Russia Ukraine gas

Saudi-based Funding Souq raises $2.5m in seed round 

Saudi-based Funding Souq raises $2.5m in seed round 
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi-based Funding Souq raises $2.5m in seed round 

Saudi-based Funding Souq raises $2.5m in seed round 
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based Funding Souq has raised $2.5 million in a seed funding round, with contributions from existing and angel investors, Forbes reported. 

The latest round brought the crowdfunding platform’s total funding to $2.82 million. 

With the newly acquired fund, Funding Souq plans to expand its operation and grow its debt investor partnership with family offices and banks to focus on Shariah-compliant financing.

It also aims to launch new products. “We are currently working on an exciting small and medium enterprises’ product which is in stealth mode that will bring us closer to our vision of empowering SMEs in the Middle East and beyond,” Forbes reported citing the CEO Martin Jaouni. 

Funding Souq was founded in 2020 to connect investors with established SMEs who need to borrow between $20,000 to $150,000.

“I am solving a problem that I experienced myself as an investor,” Jaouni said. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Investment expansion

