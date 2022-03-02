Saudi fund chief meets Kyrgyz deputy PM

RIYADH: The Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Murshed received a delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Arzybek Kogoshev and including the central Asian country’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Olukbek Maripov.
During the meeting they discussed ongoing SFD projects in Kyrgyzstan and ways to overcome challenges hindering the progress of other programs in the republic.
Kogoshev thanked the Kingdom for its continued support and praised the fund for financing development initiatives over a period of decades.
RIYADH: The Riyadh-based charity King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Program, an affiliate of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Foundation for Humanitarian Works, has started to operate its mobile medical clinics project in Tajikistan, in cooperation with the Jeddah-headquartered Islamic Development Bank.
The scheme provides five mobile clinics for four regions of Tajikistan offering primary and secondary healthcare services, disease detection, surgery and radiology, and training of medical staff to serve more than 700,000 people.
Since its launch in Saudi Arabia five years ago, the project has established 75 mobile medical clinics in rural areas in seven Asian countries in addition to subsidizing the costs of medicines and medical supplies for people with acute and chronic diseases, and around 6 million people have benefitted.
The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Foundation for Humanitarian Works supervises a number of projects around the world, including education, health, social, and economic development programs in more than 15 countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Niger, Pakistan, Somalia, and Sudan.
JEDDAH: The 15th Jouf International Olive Festival is to kick off on Thursday, March 3, at the Prince Abdullah Community Center in Skaka and will run for 10 days.
The festival includes the participation of several national and international olive and olive oil companies and is the biggest olive festival in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council region.
It aims to expand marketing opportunities for olive and olive oil producers in Saudi Arabia, introducing the region’s olive products to a wider audience, as well as increasing investments in olive oil. It also aims to activate the role of Saudi businessmen and women in the industry.
The festival will also contribute to revitalizing economic and commercial activity in the region and increase the output of the agricultural sector, within the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Saudi Arabia’s northern Jouf region, known as the Kingdom’s “olive basket,” has more than 18 million olive trees across 7,300 hectares. The soil there is particularly fertile and well-suited to growing the trees, which produce thousands of liters of olive oil annually. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, governor of Jouf, has supported olive farmers and producers in the region, allowing for higher-quality products and an increase in production volume.
Nasser Al-Hamad, owner of the Million Tree Farm, who is participating in the festival for the second time, told Arab News: “I’ll be displaying pickled olives and olive oil from my farm. I’ll also be showcasing the smart irrigation system that I use there.”
Al-Hamad said that he invited Amenduni Nicola S.p.a, a leading Italian construction company for oil extraction, to participate in the festival.
The final day of the festival will see the announcement of the best five farmers, best olives and best oil.
The evaluation committee consists of a constellation of experts and specialists who will carry out an accurate assessment of the products through on-ground visits and inspections of the participating farms.
A total of SR500,000 ($133,258) in prize money will be distributed among the five winners of different categories.
Organized by Jouf’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Jouf Municipality and the Emirate of Jouf Province, the festival will bring together visitors from across the world and host entertainment such as theater shows, concerts, kids’ activities and more.
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Riyadh Season is hosting the region’s largest perfume exhibition, bringing the biggest Arab perfumery names and new market players under one roof in the Saudi capital.
The Perfume Exhibition, launched on Feb. 26, comes as part of Riyadh Season festivities. More than 200 regional perfume brands are taking part in the event, which continues until March 14 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.
“We purchased perfumes from so many different places. The experience overall was great, and the variety is what drew us in,” Nouf Al-Nasser, who visited the exhibition with her family on Sunday, told Arab News.
“We came because everything is under one roof. I think that’s what encourages us to come rather than going to multiple places — we can just visit one location,” added Al-Nasser.
Other visitors attending the exhibition said that the large variety of regional perfumes and oud encouraged them to visit.
One of the strategic partners of The Perfume Exhibition is the online commerce brand Boutiqaat, which dedicated a section of the event to Arab social media influencers and their sponsored perfumes.
While visitors are strolling through the 40,000-square-meter exhibition, they can also spot some of their favorite influencers and celebrities, with more than 500 famous names taking part to meet and greet fans.
Some influencers that have already made appearances include Fouz Al-Fahad, Amal Al-Ansari and Sarah Al-Wadaani.
One of the Saudi brands that recently entered the perfume industry and is taking part in the exhibition is The View.
“With the exhibition, we can physically enter the market; people can see us in the market, and these exhibitions help us reach people. The speed to reach people is important for brands that have just started,” Fahad Al-Sulliman, founder of The View, told Arab News.
Al-Sulliman told Arab News that he chose the name of the brand to give shoppers a new experience and “a new view” on traditional perfumes.
The brand, which launched in November last year, has a booth at the exhibition directly opposite a showing by Saudi brand Ibrahim Alquraishi, a dominant player in the perfume market for years.
Other brands taking part in the exhibition include Kuwaiti brand Gissah and Saudi brand Rose Mond, with visitors forming long queues outside their booths.
The exhibition gives visitors physical access to products, letting them try scents from across the region. Visitors can also take advantage of exclusive promotions
and deals.
Baby baboons abandoned by owners left with Jeddah dog shelter
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Baby baboons abandoned by their owners are being left with a dog shelter in Jeddah.
DJ Kennels has received seven abandoned baby baboons, with the shelter owner expressing his concern about people not doing their research before taking on exotic pets.
“Very few people with very special circumstances can keep a monkey and people don’t really realize this,” Mahmoud Azzam told Arab News.
Azzam said that unlicensed or unofficial animal marketplaces were taking advantage of people who were looking for exotic pets.
“People look for animals that are expressive and emotional, a baby baboon is very adorable and looks a little bit like a human baby. So, they would buy these babies from the market without realizing what they have gotten themselves into. They don’t even look into the fact that these babies were ripped away from their natural habitat and that they were acquired by illegal means.”
Monkeys are wild creatures and cannot be domesticated. But people who adopt them only realize this when the monkeys turn three to four months old, revealing their true nature by being destructive and noisy and making it impossible for the owner to train them.
“The complication with the baboons is that people can give away their cats and dogs to a shelter, or even if they are left on the street the other cats will accept them,” Azzam added. “For baboons there are no shelters and, if left in the wild, the other monkeys will kill them within a very short period of time.”
DJ Kennels is more than just a dog shelter. Some people bring their pets for boarding and training, while others take their pets along for playdates with other animals.
But recently, people have also begun contacting the facility about having their baboons adopted.
“At that time we had extremely limited space, and absolutely no plan to adopt these babies, but we didn’t have another option. We have no plans for the future as well, as we cannot re-home them and we cannot release them in the wild,” he said.
There are more than 400,000 baboons in the Kingdom, according to the Rahmah Animal Welfare Association.
The animals are believed to be natives of the Sarawat mountains, mostly in the southwestern areas from Taif to Asir and beyond.
Telling the story of Saudi Arabia, one photograph at a time
Ali Al-Mubarak sheds light on the evolution of photography in the Kingdom and how it became an art form from a taboo
Zaid Khashogji
RIYADH: Ali Al-Mubarak is a 62-year-old professional photographer who has taken his childhood passion to new heights to find himself atop Saudi Arabia’s most famous skyscrapers, like the Al-Faisaliyah Center and the Kingdom Tower in Riyadh, in a career spanning more than four decades.
He told Arab News how he was hired by Al-Hilal publishing house to document the progress of the center and the tower in the late 1990s.
“At the time, there weren’t many photographers, especially industrial, mainly portraits, event and wedding photographers,” he said. “To be an industrial photographer you have to live like the construction crew, they climb, you climb, they carry their equipment, you carry yours, they get dirty, you get dirty.
“And so I came every month and would see the changes take effect, up until the opening ceremony. And the heights didn’t scare me, I actually enjoyed it a lot and that’s what scared me: My confidence, any wrong step and I could fall. When I got my picture taken on the construction beam at 200 meters high, I was dancing and the laborer who took my photo was yelling ‘Sir! Please stop.’”
He was also the official photographer for the Royal Commission for Riyadh for 15 years, which was then known as the Riyadh Development Authority.
Although his work has taken him to many places around the world, and he has photographed ministers, grand projects and notable members of society, photography was considered a taboo when he started out in the profession. People thought of it as a necessity, such as when they needed passport photos, but what Al-Mubarak saw was an art form.
“I always loved architecture and I wanted to specialize in photography. Back then, everybody would look at you like you were crazy; it was unheard of to study or take up photography as a profession.”
But it is nature photography that Al-Mubarak enjoys the most. Were it not for the high demand for commercial photography and the good income from it, the Saudi photographer said that he would spend the rest of his life capturing nature.
Nowadays, anyone with a smartphone can take a photo. But, he said, what separated this from the art form of photography was making the image tell a story.
“Taking an image is very easy, making an image is where the art comes in. Making images requires taking in many factors — the lighting, the composition, color harmony, balance, theme and idea. All this comes together to make a picture last forever.”
Al-Mubarak has had a fascination with film photography since he was a child, asking himself how it went from camera to image, so he joined a photography club in 1982 at the University of Petroleum and Minerals.
“I joined immediately and, from the first day, I asked them all the questions. After I got my answers, I fell in love and saved SR500 ($133 at current rates) and bought my first camera.”
But he left his engineering studies at the university, against his parents’ wishes, to pursue his dreams and found work in an Aramco photography lab while freelancing for Al-Yaum newspaper in Dammam.
“I joined a department which had professional photographers, some were American and some were British. The Saudis there worked in printing and processing films and knew exactly what they were doing. I found myself in heaven.”
Everything about photography intrigued him, from taking the photo to processing and developing it in a lab and seeing the final result. The process, as Al-Mubarak describes it, is meticulous and requires attention to detail as any mistake could result in a poorly finished product.
“The chemicals are very important in processing a photo. The reason some photos would come out very warm or sepia-like is because companies would reuse chemicals after they’ve exhausted them. It’s why if we look at our old family albums or pictures of our parents and grandparents you tend to see those brown photos.
“Because of this, black and white photos were very common; they’re cheap and easy to make while color printing is more expensive, very difficult and highly sophisticated. There’s many aspects to it such as temperature; the wrong temperature — plus or minus a degree — could change the exposure, contrast and color.”
For colored pictures that were printed in some magazines back then, Saudi publishing houses would send their films abroad for processing and development. But this approach was costly and timely. “They would put film rolls in envelopes and send them to the UK. Even Al-Yaum, where Al-Mubarak freelanced, would only produce black and white.
Seeing the lack of colored film photography in the Kingdom, Al-Mubarak decided to make his own lab or dark room at home, purchasing chemicals and equipment that were very expensive. So he sold his car, his only mode of transport, which he had bought for $5,330.
“That may not sound like a lot but when you realize that I did this in the eighties — that price wasn’t considered cheap for a car. Soon after, the only ones printing color in the Kingdom were Aramco, Samir Studio in Dammam, and Ali Al-Mubarak at home.”
While he was at Aramco, he was able to convince the oil giant to grant him a US photography scholarship. He was dispatched to do a two-year diploma, in which he excelled. Impressed by his work ethic, Aramco extended his scholarship to do a bachelor’s degree in California. When he returned to the Kingdom, he embarked on a career path that would capture some of the country’s biggest changes.
Al-Mubarak hopes to work on new and exciting projects like the Burj Salman in Jeddah, set to be the tallest tower in the world when completed. “It would be a dream, I would love to work on it. I hope so.”