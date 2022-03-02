Tunisian President welcomes visiting Saudi interior minister

RIYADH: Riyadh Season is hosting the region’s largest perfume exhibition, bringing the biggest Arab perfumery names and new market players under one roof in the Saudi capital.
The Perfume Exhibition, launched on Feb. 26, comes as part of Riyadh Season festivities. More than 200 regional perfume brands are taking part in the event, which continues until March 14 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.
“We purchased perfumes from so many different places. The experience overall was great, and the variety is what drew us in,” Nouf Al-Nasser, who visited the exhibition with her family on Sunday, told Arab News.
“We came because everything is under one roof. I think that’s what encourages us to come rather than going to multiple places — we can just visit one location,” added Al-Nasser.
Other visitors attending the exhibition said that the large variety of regional perfumes and oud encouraged them to visit.
One of the strategic partners of The Perfume Exhibition is the online commerce brand Boutiqaat, which dedicated a section of the event to Arab social media influencers and their sponsored perfumes.
While visitors are strolling through the 40,000-square-meter exhibition, they can also spot some of their favorite influencers and celebrities, with more than 500 famous names taking part to meet and greet fans.
Some influencers that have already made appearances include Fouz Al-Fahad, Amal Al-Ansari and Sarah Al-Wadaani.
One of the Saudi brands that recently entered the perfume industry and is taking part in the exhibition is The View.
“With the exhibition, we can physically enter the market; people can see us in the market, and these exhibitions help us reach people. The speed to reach people is important for brands that have just started,” Fahad Al-Sulliman, founder of The View, told Arab News.
Al-Sulliman told Arab News that he chose the name of the brand to give shoppers a new experience and “a new view” on traditional perfumes.
The brand, which launched in November last year, has a booth at the exhibition directly opposite a showing by Saudi brand Ibrahim Alquraishi, a dominant player in the perfume market for years.
Other brands taking part in the exhibition include Kuwaiti brand Gissah and Saudi brand Rose Mond, with visitors forming long queues outside their booths.
The exhibition gives visitors physical access to products, letting them try scents from across the region. Visitors can also take advantage of exclusive promotions
and deals.